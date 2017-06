As friends and family attempt to cope with the sudden departure of beloved Julia Rivas, half-sister of local musician Aaron Johnson, the music community is coming alongside to offer emotional and financial support. Only 19 years old, Rivas was killed in a car accident on Dec. 30. In addition to the profound loss, her family is dealing with the substantial costs associated with such a tragedy. The family wishes to preserve her memory to the best of its ability. All of your donations, large or small, will go toward providing the most elegant and comforting place to remember Ventura’s little sister. Please lend your support by attending a night of music from an array of Ventura’s most popular musical acts, including Rey Fresco, New Liberty, Brian Mikasa, Zachary James and the All Seeing Eyes, Army of Freshmen, Kyle Hunt, 8 Stops 7, Carlism and the Dusty Bottom Girls.You may also donate by visiting www.juliarivasmemorialfund.bbnow.org.

Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., Bombay Bar and Grill, 143 S. California St., Ventura.