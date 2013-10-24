On Saturday, Oct. 26, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Homegrown Surf in downtown Ventura will host an all-ages Halloween party featuring performances by Galvanized Souls, Double Dragon, Die Evil Die, Brilliant Machine and Kapeesh. The event will also feature the area’s best taco truck, live art and kids’ activities. $5.
On Friday, Oct. 25, Hi-Hat Entertainment will present
Candye Kane featuring Laura Chavez at Yolie’s.
On Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 28-29, the Thunder from Down Under
male revue will perform at the Ventura Harbor Comedy Club.