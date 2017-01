Re: Tim Pompey’s “Back to the Source” article on page 24, of the Nov. 27 edition of the VC Reporter:

Tim Pompey quotes director Maria Demopoulos in your Nov. 27, 2013, issue, speaking about the “father” of the Source Family, Jim Baker. She says, “From the time he was a young boy he was a heroic figure, a war hero, a successful entrepreneur, a martial arts expert, everything he put his mind to, he succeeded at.” I am very tired of this twisted mythology. You could have just as easily listed Jim Baker as a “killer of many men, a deadbeat dad x 8, a bad husband, a statutory rapist, arrogant polygamist and narcissist with a suicide ending.”

One thing Jim Baker FAILED miserably at was being a husband and father, so this myth he “succeeded at everything” is insane and self-serving. Jim Baker not only abandoned five children and two wives before creating the Source Family, but he then married a third woman, Robin (Ahom) Baker, when she was 19 and he was in his 50s, right before creating the Source Family. According to this documentary, Robin was about to leave Yahowha/Jim Baker and the Family when he impregnated her. He also impregnated two other very young women while married to Robin, against her will. Then he jumped off a cliff in a hang glider with no lessons at all, in arrogance, suicidal in my opinion, and died. So he left a total of eight children on this planet without a present, stable, financially secure father. Not to mention left five women saddled with the care of his children without his help while he played God and eventually killed himself when things got tough. He also failed at the restaurant business if you acknowledge that he was thrown out of his own restaurant, the Old World Inn, and then also abandoned the Source Restaurant in a financially irresponsible manner, ending up with throngs of the Family requiring welfare to leave Hawaii, where they went when they sold the Source Restaurant. All of his restaurant ventures in Hawaii FAILED. None of his restaurants still exist so not sure those were successes in the long run.

If Jim Baker had been statutorily raping my underage daughter or son in the Source Family, as he was clearly doing with his teen girls at the Source, I would have had him arrested immediately. I would have divorced him if he had forced me into polygamy and impregnated teens while married to me as well. There is a reason Father Yod/Yahowha had NO older women his age in the family at all. He was an old man on a lust and power trip, seducing teenaged girls. Older women would not have been patrons to such nonsense.

Isis Aquarian tries to romanticize the Source to promote herself as a wife of god, basically, and spreads lies such as there was no jealousy between the wives of Yahowha or that when Yahowha died he just left his body spiritually without any cause of death. These are outright lies. Having lived with the Source over many years, I find that these myths help no one. People need to know the truth about the family so that history does not repeat itself. (There were good AND bad parts to the family.)

Yahowha died from internal hemorrhaging, not from “no cause of death” and his “kundalini releasing because it was his time to go.” And his wives were highly competitive: Isis herself says she got so jealous when another woman slept in Yahowha’s bedroom, that she moved her things into his room immediately. Isis has not allowed Source Family members to speak at showings of this movie to control the information given to the public and has become the most hated woman in the Source Family due to her censorship, capitalism and control of information about the Source Family. All I can say is the article in your paper did not accurately reflect the movie or reality and I feel there is a danger in romanticizing a censored, controlled version of the Source’s history for monetary profit. No, Jim Baker was not a success at all he touched. And regardless of his martial arts training, he was too weak to be a present father and husband.

Kirsten Anderberg is a resident of Ventura.