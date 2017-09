There’s a stereotypical view of a man sitting on a couch devoting every Sunday to watching professional football. Just as stereotypical is the image of said man’s long suffering wife who doesn’t understand or appreciate the glory of the gridiron and is left to lament her lazy husband’s wasted time.

While that may have been somewhat true at one time, these days that scenario might as well be science fiction, because in 2014, women are just as big of football fans as men.

In fact, while the NFL’s male fan base has maintained, it hasn’t really grown much in recent years, despite the fact the league is more popular than ever, thanks to women. Football’s female demographic is currently the fastest growing segment in all of professional sports. Advertising dollars are being flooded toward women and with the slew of TV commercials for the NFL’s new line of female fitted jerseys, it’s clear to see that football is no longer the man-centric experience of old.

But what about on the field? Women are watching but does that mean they have any desire to actually start playing football?

Well for two Ventura County women, the answer to that is a big yes, and they are putting their time, money, heart and perhaps their “sanity” into a truly ambitious and impressive goal, bringing women’s professional football to Ventura County.

Meet Nikki Hatcher, the founder and owner of the Ventura Vengeance, an all-women’s professional football team, which is set to take the field next year.

What’s most interesting, though, is this isn’t some flag football team in a city park league, or, God forbid, one of those novelty lingerie leagues; this is a legitimate tackle football team in the country’s premiere women’s professional football league, WFA, the Women’s Football Alliance.

The WFA, features teams across North America, and they’ve accepted the Vengeance, who will play in the upcoming 2015 season, which starts in April and will feature roughly four home games and four away games. Then there’re playoffs and a championship game but let’s not get ahead of ourselves, first and foremost, they need to put together the actual team. With a reputable coach on board, David Byrd, and a growing list of interested players, they are now actively seeking any women over the age of 18 to come to one of their upcoming training camps.

“No experience is necessary. We’re holding training clinics not try outs,” insists Hatcher. “We just want women who are passionate about football. Even if someone tries out and maybe playing isn’t necessarily for them, we will find a place in the organization. We want to take away any stigmas or intimidation someone may have about the sport.”

Being completely new, however, and with their first season fast approaching, the two ladies are now in a constant state of looking for players and sponsors. A simple run to the grocery can turn into a full-fledged recruitment session where they often find themselves explaining that the clinics alone are amazing workouts on par with any Crossfit or personal training session. There’s also that impressive part about the chance to become, well, an instant professional athlete, so to speak.

“My favorite sport has always been football,” explains Delucia, director of operations for Vengeance. “The Vengeance is a dream come true for me. We know there’s other women in the area that have the same passion. We’re out to bring them together. It’s really a chance to live out a dream, to play professional football.”

As the ultra-energetic Hatcher adds, “This is really the chance to be part of something special from the ground up. We really believe the Ventura Vengeance is going to be huge. We want this team to be our legacy.”

To find out more about the Ventura Vengeance and their upcoming training clinics, visit www.venturavengeance.com , email vcvfootball@gmail.com or call 512-1945.