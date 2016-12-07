“If only” are the saddest words in the language.

If only she had addressed the job losses in the Rust Belt caused by so-called “free trade.” If only she had campaigned in Michigan (where she lost by 0.3 percent) and Wisconsin (lost by 0.1 percent) and not ignored those states despite pleas from her field staff. If only she had chosen Bernie Sanders as her running mate to pick up more of his supporters.

I used to ask her supporters what her “vision” was and how it solved America’s No. 1 economic problem of galloping inequality. They had no idea. She had wonderful policies on a pretty website but could not craft a simple economic message for the working class. Well, 105,000 of them, anyway; they gave Mr. Trump enough votes to win.

Notice, I used the words “working class.” Actually, Mr. Trump beat me to it. His father made him work on his construction sites. (I too have worked on construction sites.) Trump knew how to connect with the working class. She did not. A whopping 90 percent of Trump’s followers said the economy was the most important issue. Their wages had been stagnant for years due to the “voodoo economics” of Ronald Reagan. But they voted for … the voodoo economics of Don the Con!

He tickled their funny bones brilliantly, being an expert huckster and champion liar. Michael Moore predicted that angry white working class voters in the Rust Belt would tip the result for Trump. It did not have to be that way. A poll commissioned by Rep. Alan Grayson (D, Florida) found that Bernie would have crushed the deeply unpopular Trump. Many Republicans interviewed in exit polls agreed. USA Today, Huffington Post, Britain’s Observer and Britain’s Independent agreed.

The Washington Post gave the best reason why Bernie would have beaten Trump: “Who ever heard of a Democrat running for president, as Clinton was doing from the moment she left the State Department, by giving paid speeches to Wall Street firms for millions of dollars, keeping the transcripts of those speeches secret, and then asking voters to trust her? While Trump was barnstorming throughout the Rust Belt promising to create more American jobs, and Sanders was appealing to Rust Belt voters with calls of populism and economic change, Clinton was literally ignoring the Rust Belt for months.” And her rejection of the Trans-Pacific Partnership “free trade” deal she herself negotiated was entirely phony.

Democrats treated Bernie as a stone in a shoe to be winkled out. Yet he got 13 million votes in the primary with minimal campaigning. Two-thirds of Americans supported his policies: ending the relentless offshoring of jobs by so-called “free trade” purely to benefit the top 1 percent, free further education, the end of for-profit health care, the expansion of Medicare and Social Security, further education as a right, the ending of tax breaks for billionaires and ending the over-policing of America. He was genuine and represented change. He could easily have defeated the charge he was a “socialist” by askingm “So what?”

He recognized that the Hot Topic was “the economy, stupid.” She did not. She was not alone in her cluelessness. The Democratic Party lost its way many years ago and abandoned the working class in search of corporate money (which is why Bernie left it). But even though she far outspent Trump, it did not matter.

On Madison Avenue they say it doesn’t matter how brilliant your marketing campaign is … if the dogs won’t eat the dog food. Bernie showed that the “dogs,” as it were, will come running if the “dog food” is improved. He said he was beating Trump by “double digits” in “every poll” — at a time when she was struggling — because people are energized when “They have something to vote FOR” (his emphasis).

Sanders connected the dots to show Democrats how to reach voters:

Stop cozying up to corporate interests to get money.

Get donations from ordinary people, $27 each, using the Internet.

Then there is no need to promote corporate-friendly policies.

Serve up economic policies to benefit ordinary people instead.

Ordinary people will then run to vote for them.

Bernie and Trump showed that the divide today is not between the traditional “left” and “right.”

Never was so much lost for so many by so few, to paraphrase Churchill. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren would surely agree. We shall look to them to lead us out of the dead end the Clintons led us into.