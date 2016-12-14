A Santa Barbara-raised singer and songwriter who has lived in Ventura County for the past 14 years, Hannah Rose’s love for music was inspired by her father, a pastor who played music while she was growing up. “For as long as I can remember he would play guitar and sing to me and my sisters,” said Rose, 21, who is the middle of three sisters. “That grew into singing with him, learning piano and guitar and writing songs. I grew up around music and I feel like it’s in my blood; it is a huge part of who I am.”

That was the start of Rose’s professional musical career, which began when she was 6 years old. “My dad was a traveling musician and he would bring me along to accompany him,” Rose said. “Ever since then I have been performing in competitions, fairs and concerts around the U.S.”

Meeting LeAnn Rimes

While she has great admiration and respect for many artists from different genres, the one who influenced Rose the most was country music star LeAnn Rimes. “When my family and I were on Extreme Makeover Home Edition in 2004, LeAnn was a special guest at our house and I was able to sing ‘Amazing Grace’ with her,” Rose remembered. “She was the one who introduced my family to country music, so without her, I may not be performing country music.”

In 2011, when Rose was 16 years old, she was signed to a record label — just two years before she graduated from Simi Valley’s Grace Brethren High School in 2013. That same year, she released a full self-titled album and went on tour following the release.

“After I graduated high school I knew that all I wanted to do was pursue my music career, so instead of going to college, I put all my energy into my music,” Rose said.

In 2015, she released a single, “Ain’t That Good,” which is available exclusively on her website, www.onehannahrose.com.

Outlet of Songwriting

Today, Rose describes herself as a country recording artist who loves to add rock and pop flares to her music. “I have written many songs over the years because it has always been my outlet,” she said. “I was never one to keep a diary, but you could find me writing about my experiences and putting music to my feelings.”

Her favorite released song is “Ain’t That Good” because it was her first single as a country artist. “But I recently wrote a new song that will probably be my next single,” she said. “I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

The most meaningful song she has written is “Eye of the Storm.” “My dad and I wrote it together while we were camping beachside in Ventura,” recalled Rose, whose father passed away in March. “Now that he isn’t here, listening to the song takes me back to when we wrote it and I am a little closer to him.”

Rose was born in Great Falls, Montana, where she lived until she was 2 years old. From there, her family moved to Santa Barbra and then to Simi Valley, where Rose has lived since 2002.

Ventura County Star

Over the years, she has performed all over Ventura County, including singing in church in Simi Valley. She has also opened for headliners, including Chase Bryant and Canaan Smith.

“I have done two competitions at the Cajun Festival,” said Rose, who also sings at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks regularly, and has performed at the OakHeart Country Music Festival. She also performed a concert at the Simi Valley Country Music Station, 99.1 FM The Ranch, and performed at Simi Valley Days as well as California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

In the summer of last year, Rose joined Nash Next, an online country music competition judged by such luminaries as Kix Brooks, James Stroud, Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta. Through online votes and support from her fans, Rose placed third, and received a 2016 tour with the Nash Next top 10 finalists as a reward. The winners were given the opportunity to perform with RaeLynn and Cassadee Pope.

In between the full band performances, she sings the national anthem for sports teams and other events, and performs acoustic shows at local Ventura County restaurants. Her next scheduled show is Dec. 16 at Borderline, where she will be headlining the Ho Ho Hoedown.

“I have loved living in Ventura County while pursuing music,” Rose said. “Over the years I have seen a great sense of community and support from local residents in the county and it makes me so proud to live here. Now that country music has more of a presence in Southern California, I am excited for what the new year is going to hold.”

Hannah Rose headlines the Ho Ho Hoedown on Friday, Dec. 16, at Borderline Bar and Grill, 99 Rolling Oaks Drive, Thousand Oaks. For tickets and more information, call 446-4435 or visit www.borderlinebarandgrill.com.