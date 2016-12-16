Updated, new letters added 12/16/2016

Regulating cannabis

To: Ventura County Board of Supervisors

Thank you for your recent efforts surrounding bringing safe access for cannabis, especially your concern for those of us who because of negative physical and mental conditions have chosen to employ cannabis as a means to manage symptoms of various ailments.

I have been engaged in the conversation surrounding the issues and difficulties of legalization and regulation of cannabis as a medicine for approximately five years now. Called into the mix by people who sit in positions of influence in order for them to gain a clearer perspective on the understanding and opinions of the common people. As a member of a vast community of folks who rely on cannabis I simply have been in a position to engage people and places that those of influence were unable to access. My efforts as a photographer and documentarian took me to Colorado and throughout California in a conversation with over 1,400 people. The records of that delivered to my contact and summarily passed up the chain to those shaping the development of regulation in the State of California. I have been asked to write this letter and I am writing because the matter of Local regulation is of great importance to so many.

Looking over this draft proposal there are some touchpoints contained therein, which, while addressing the need for expedient regulation, may not be in the broadest possible interest of the community and of the consumer. While one cannot deny that there are those who have invested effort and large amounts of money into this budding business opportunity there is apprehension for people at the consumer level that there is an exaggerated attention given to the business and revenue potential and a lack of respect for the realities of what cannabis is, the culture that has surrounded its use, and the path that revenue resulting from these endeavors will ultimately take. Regulation of cannabis is without question a difficult activity due to the fact that what we have is a powerful medicinal plant with boundless potential for benefit that happens to have validity as a recreational vehicle. Further confusion arises due to the individual tolerances and needs of users. Regulation must assure access to those in medical need and engender a respect that surpasses attitudes held about alcohol. As a parent and active member of this community I have concerns. The concerns I hold are born from experience and the dialogues held over these past several years. The concerns will reflect and encapsulate a middle ground.

600 feet, two football fields is likely not a “safe” distance from schools, parks and youth centers. Not to mention churches, temples or other gathering places. Due to the prevailing attitude of Americans, which is a propensity for overconsumption, and a lack of conscientious behavior in regard to intoxicants and until a more complete education based on facts and realities of cannabis use is employed we must place storefronts in a place not hidden away but a distance that signifies a respectful approach for consumers and the general public. I can’t think of any bars that exist in the City of Ventura that are 600 feet away from a school. Kids especially should be buffered from the presence of cannabis activity, 2,200 feet perhaps. Is that about three to four city blocks? If the business actually fits in the proposed neighborhood. There should be an imposed limit on how many storefronts are allowed to operate. There are a lot of folks who want in to this business. We don’t want medical or recreational outlets to proliferate like thrift stores or bars and nightclubs. Advertising, signage, advertising materials (i.e., flyers, handouts, etc.…) should be tasteful and reflect restraint. The VC Reporter would not necessarily be a great place for ads to appear. Affects too many young people, and other “at risk” members of the community. With THC levels hovering in the realm of 26 percent to 32 percent we don’t realistically have a readout on dependency and even addiction. This needs to be monitored and understood. Fortunately there is more research being done and greater understanding is coming.

100,000 square feet is a massive grow. The yield is substantial. Quality control becomes more expensive and difficult. Mass production is truly not in the best interest of the consumer. Most folks have a high regard for the care and attention to detail given by small to medium producers. Furthermore, large production grows have a negative market impact forcing small businesses out and leaving a vacuum to be filled by corporate interests who have little interest in the finer points attended to by boutique industry. Cannabis people have more in common with the wine industry than with Budweiser. The boutique nature and culture arising around that should be preserved it will benefit the local economy more greatly in the immediate future by making Ventura a destination much as the Emerald Triangle is and will be a destination. Though more expensive to produce and difficult to monitor, outdoor grows are better for the environment and generate a quality that is superior to indoor. The agricultural community should be encouraged to enter the market. This is a natural crop for Ventura County and a great alternative to growing strawberries which are not indigenous to the region and require volumes of pesticides not kindly to the planet. We should encourage local product, local distribution, local delivery. Furthermore, revenues resulting from state and local tax structures should benefit the community from which they originate. Colorado has helped the homeless populations, invested in the arts, initiated and completed projects benefiting those communities. In short, rather than lining our pockets, this plant has the potential of creating some very widespread benefit. Local, local, local. Since recreational use is now a reality, other industries such as tourism and the like should be encouraged. The number of other businesses and activities that can arise related to cannabis and even those not so much is notable. Colorado has had great success with this (a few bombs as well!) but mostly good.

It is my wish that this be helpful and assists in balancing the various concerns and interests you may be dealing with.

John K. Golson

Ventura

California’s drought

A recent opinion article made the claim that oil and gas production in California has played a role in the ongoing drought and poses a potential threat to aquifers. Sadly, this calls into question the work done by local, state and federal regulatory agencies in overseeing the state’s oil and gas industry. The oil and gas industry in California is the most regulated in the United States and issues raised concerning it are thoroughly reviewed and appropriate regulatory action taken. Oil and gas production has coexisted with agricultural and residential uses in Ventura and all of California for over a hundred years, while contributing substantially to local employment and tax revenues. The causes of the California drought are complex and multi-faceted but no local, state or federal agency has made the claim that oil and gas production is a contributing cause.

John F. Reid

Thousand Oaks

Fake off!

The Truth is we are living in a post factual world; that’s a fact. We watch TV not realizing the mainstream media is the voice of the Ruling Moneyed Elite, not knowing it is just a few members of the Ruling Moneyed Elite controlling everything we watch; influencing everything we think. They keep us under their thumb. They have raped us of our intelligence and escaped with our future.

We have no defense, the Ruling Moneyed Elite own lots of morality free propaganda “genius types” who manufacture American public consent from nothing but “real life” lying, manipulating bullshit. Their outrageous misrepresentations repeated endlessly, morph into our daily truth, warping our life’s perspective and all that we are.

“A lie told once remains a lie but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth”

“Propaganda works best when those who are being manipulated are confident they are acting on their own free will.” JOSEPH GOEBBELS – ADOLF HITLER’S MINISTER OF PROPAGANDA (THINK: STEVE BANNON)

The Ruling Moneyed Elite are mind control criminals whose minions seamlessly package every bit of hypocrisy, racism, false-flag, false-figure and fake news into swallowable sound bites that are easily absorbed into the American public consciousness to alter it, confuse it, subvert it and destroy its critical faculties.

They support only corporate interests, not people’s interests, not your interest. To them, Humanity is a commodity, to be exploited and used up like any other natural resource. Remember, corporations are NOT people; they are mechanisms; designed to serve only themselves and make a profit at anyone’s expense. You are theirs to be used up like a carton of milk, till you are nothing but a useless, empty carton.

The Ruling Moneyed Elite always tell you they care about you and they are fighting for your human rights, fighting to liberate you from (their) oppression. No matter what they say, they are not on your side, they are cold blooded, monsters, serial killer psychopaths, destroying our beautiful world for their pleasure and profit at our expense. They do not serve you; you serve themselves. They are addicted to their profit from your blood, sweat and tears, gathered like ripe corn from the killing fields of Humanity. They dine on our trust and belief in fairness and human dignity. They wash it down with the wine of our compliance and surrender. Our love for each other drifts away in the smoke from their cigars of their endless wars.

They tell us there is nothing to worry about, other than what they manufacture for us to worry about. They say they have our best interests at heart as they smother us in soothing TV advertising, showing us to ourselves as happy successful middle class people, living prosperous lives in a peaceful world. Then its back to the real News with “Real Video,” created just to substantiate their next lie and their right to take more of what is rightfully ours.

Christopher Judges

Ventura

Totally fracked

Fracking under Trump’s plan will greatly expand and all our drinking waters will be polluted. The rich will be fine because they will have their own private water supply. Within four years America’s water will be poisoned and many will be made ill or die; that’s Trump’s master plan. Pollute the water and let fear of that pollution control the people. Trump’s actions will create more energy, more jobs, more money, more pollution, more climate damage AND will flush out all the protesting “terrorists” (Facial recognition, surveillance, militarized police; they don’t stand a chance; the internment camps are ready.)

Trump’s planned psychopathic killing action must never be allowed to start? America is politically out of control now. Academics, climate change experts, the independent press and the internet are all under threat from Trump’s fascist nationalism. Our institutions are already infiltrated by right wing conservative billionaire “terrorists” like the Koch brothers who support Trump and reinterpret our freedom to their sick advantage with money, lies, propaganda and mind control.

Our politicians and our President who are paid by us to represent us and defend the Constitution readily throw us all to the Trump wolves saying “Give him a chance” and they do nothing to save us, no matter how illegitimate Trump’s tenure is. They know Trump will make them all richer so they don’t give a damn.

Trump’s master plan will imprison every anti-Trump protester on the pretext “they obviously don’t want to make America great again.” He knows he may be “forced” to install marshal law to guarantee his promise to be “America’s Law and order President.” His generals are “heroes” ready to ease in the Pentagon’s total militarization of America.

We need action now from our politicians. We need them to act in solidarity with the rights and dignity of the American people…. they won’t defend us. Trump will tell American democracy “You’re fired.” Protesters will be unfortunately shot.

On January 20 2017 the 2nd American Civil war begins….

Christopher Judges

Ventura

Flawed vote counts

What’s with the election polling? Most polls gave Trump only an outside chance of winning the presidency. How could so many respected professionals get it wrong?

Pew Research’s Vice President Claudia Deane remarked, “It’s a big surprise that such a wide variety of polls, using a wide variety of methodology have ALL the errors fall in the same direction.”

Was it “oversampling” some voter populations. Or perhaps Trump voters’ unwillingness to talk to pollsters? Or did the Democrats fail to turnout their voters? Only the fact of the failure is certain.

Then the crowning embarrassment — the exit polls showed the same direction of error. I can remember when exit polls were so precise that elections could be called shortly after polls closed. Indeed it was understood that the honesty of the vote counts could be assured by the exit polls’ alignment with them.

A simpler explanation is also available — that the polls were essentially accurate but the vote counts were flawed. This one would explain other anomalies with the numbers.

Experts tell us our election system has many vulnerabilities, but attempts to fix nonexistent problems instead have led to suppression of some groups’ votes. We need reform, but care needs to be taken about who should craft it, certainly not partisan legislators.

Many people also demand an end to the Electoral College following Clinton’s huge popular vote plurality over Trump. A fine idea, no doubt, but some attention ought to be paid to securing an honest vote in the system we have.

Margaret Morris

Ventura

Undemocratic anachronism

Paul Moomjean in his Right Persuasion of Nov. 16th clearly needs to go back to high school and learn history as it really occurred, not the delusions he believes happened. Specifically, he wrote “The Electoral College once again was shown to be how the founders envisioned it to work. The outskirts didn’t overrule the heartland.” Nonsense. The founders’ vision was senior wise men from each state would choose a president and vice president. They would not be bound by party or faction. And importantly, would provide the slave holders in the south a significant role despite the 4 million slaves not being able to vote.

The founders’ vision was obsolete by 1800 and the election of Thomas Jefferson. By then, Jefferson’s Democratic Republican Party and Adam’s Federalist Party had destroyed any naive belief in the absence of factions in the Electoral College. With the passage of the 14th Amendment, the south’s crutch of the Electoral College was no longer relevant. Please, Mr. Moomjean, the history that actually occurred eliminated all relevance the Electoral College had to the founders’ vision. What has happened now twice this century, the Electoral College has thwarted the will of the majority. In California an elector’s vote represents about 600,000 votes and an elector’s vote in Wyoming represents about 200,000 votes. It is now an undemocratic anachronism to a time gone for over two centuries.

Norman Rodewald

Moorpark

Well, now what?

Trump won. Is this going to be the end of the world?

At first, I didn’t think I could say anything new about our new President, but as he begins to do things instead of merely shouting slogans about things, I felt I needed to address the elephant in the room, so to speak.

Yesterday, my neighbor Elaine told me that after election night, she fell into a dark depression for a week. “At least I’ll be dead before the planet cooks,” she said. The words “President Trump” are still an oxymoron to her, some kind of sick joke that won’t go away. It was funny to watch the T-partiers panic when Obama was elected by a popular majority. But now the shoe is on our foot, plus liberals have learned what it’s like to be disenfranchised. The alt-right was right about some things; there’s a lot that the media doesn’t talk about. The system does suck.

My first reaction to this bizarre turn of events was that it would not affect my affairs because I am a white man. I would be able to fly under their radar. But on second thought, everyone is vulnerable to the government in some way or another. If the economy crashes, we all starve. People who live in gated communities do not get their own air supply. As a more particular example I’m a diabetic, and if Obamacare is thrown out, I won’t get insurance or the expensive meds that are keeping me healthy.

Trump’s takeover will not mean that American Muslims are going to wind up in concentration camps. (Although one Trump cabinet choice has cited Japanese internment in World War Two as a precedent.) It does not mean that 11 million illegal immigrants will be tracked down, rounded up and trucked to the border. As Chappelle said: “They’re not going anywhere. Sure, like white folks will start picking their own strawberries.”

Most importantly, those low-educated voters that Trump says he loves so much will discover that he’s not coming galloping over the hill with jobs, jobs, jobs, no more than Reagan did, or the Bushes did, or Obama, for that matter. Sorry, you ex-coal miners. “Clean coal” was a failure, and modern power plants burn natural gas instead because gas is cleaner and cheaper (read: more profitable) to transport. So you will still be stranded in the rust belt after the votes have been counted.

One of the first lessons that every new president learns is that his policy choices came about through necessity and are limited by reality. Past attempts by imperious presidents to remake the planet in their own image have ended in costly, spectacular failures. Witness LBJ’s invasion of Vietnam, Nixon’s attempt to bug the Democrats, and W’s overthrow of the Saddam regime.

This will be a hard lesson to swallow for Trump, who was born to privilege and has lived a comfortable life of ease and power. Trump is an instinctively self-serving man whose teenage hero was Hugh Hefner. But his old life is finished. Trump won’t be able to declare another bankruptcy for America after he gives huge tax breaks to his fellow aristocrats, then builds a 20-billion-dollar wall. He won’t be able to sneak a mistress in the back door of Trump Tower after a fight with his latest wife. There will always be protesters. There will always be ridicule, and he can’t seem to endure that. Every moment of his life for the next four years — if he makes it that far — will be under a microscope.

Even so, day by day, issues will arise and be dealt with by Trump and his hangers-on. And America’s place in the world will continue to dim, as evidenced by the London restaurant bearing a sign that says Americans must be accompanied by an adult. Much of our global influence is derived from our prestige. But our nation is no longer remembered for rushing to Europe’s rescue in the Second World War, or for dropping two atomic weapons on the Japanese. The days of the USA standing tall while the rest of the world was bombed flat are over. The leader of the free world was recorded boasting of sexual assault.

I’ve been reading a book about influential figures of history. It says that all empires fade and fall. It says the Roman Empire conquered the world when it was united, and lost the world when it divided against itself. By 350 A.D., the fiery patriotism of its citizens had degenerated to cynicism, and no Caesar was safe from assassination.

Trump’s “victory” will hasten the day when the U.S. is no longer the only superpower. That mantle will go to the Chinese. History turned toward them when W. borrowed money from them to pursue a colonial war in the Middle East. Our massive military may delay that slide, but may accelerate it in other ways because international power now comes from dollars, not bullets, and war is expensive. A major reason the “flyover” areas of our country have devolved into poverty-stricken white ghettos is that you can’t spend money twice, and we spent ours on billion-dollar bombers instead of community colleges and rehab programs.

Trump was elected because a people drowning in hopelessness will reach for any chance to eat well and feel like winners again. That’s how Hitler got elected after the crushing, humiliating defeat of the First World War.

He promised to Make Germany Great Again.

Raymond Smith

Ojai

We are Standing Rock

All over the internet and networks— a gathering of many Native American tribes, resisting the threat to Standing Rock Sioux’s homeland: trapped on a bridge, assaulted with tear gas, concussion grenades, rubber bullets and water cannon, drenched in freezing weather. Hundreds are injured.

The authorities claim they were responding to violence and yet there is no sign of this in the many videos taken at the scene and posted all over the internet.

We were told by industry spokesmen that the tribespeople were upset for no reason, that their water was safe, that pipeline leaks were very rare. But a quick search on the internet shows thousands occur every year.

Just this year in Ventura alone, we experienced two — one in midtown, and a gas leak requiring evacuation and road closings on the west side.

And how many before that?

We too have increasingly little to say about the toxic elements forced on us, elements that threaten our home, our water resources and our planet.

Today the tribes are our stand-ins.

Let us be their advocates.

Margaret Morris

Ventura

Easy-button temptation

Your editorial “Facts Matter” was on the mark, big time. To be honest I was frankly surprised to read this opinion from the VC Editor staff. Why? Almost every written, televised and on-line supposed “journalism” across the country is fraught with biased, opinionated, slanted and at times just plain lies. Over the last three years my wife and I have lived in Camarillo (having moved north from Camp Pendleton as a retired US Marine) — I’ve enjoyed your weekly newspaper for the latest and greatest in what’s happening in our area. Yet I felt many of your editorials were not in touch with what was happening outside of our incredible VC bubble. You nailed it with “Facts Matter.” Facts and credible news, opinions, do matter and we must all stop the “easy-button temptation” from biting at soundbites and inflammatory rhetoric. Or we’ll eat ourselves from the inside out. I can attest it’s rather ugly outside our friendly confines of the U.S., let’s not succumb to what so many want us to become.

Robert Martinez, USMC-Ret

Camarillo

Proud to live here

I am so proud that the vast majority of residents who live in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties voted for Clinton.

It says a lot about the people who live there.

If Donald Trump was your neighbor, you’d tell your kids not to go near the house where the neighborhood perv lived or talk to him. Trump would be the topic of conversation at Neighborhood Watch meetings, and the first person police would interview if a child in the neighborhood went missing.

Yet, millions voted to send him to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, and many of the want to take the moral high ground to justice casting their votes for him.

Raul Hernandez

Santa Barbara

A Black Friday shopping tale

Since this last ‘Black Friday’ was my first experience into this shopping mega-event I feel compelled to share what I have learned so it can be passed on to future generations that wish to take part in this ‘experience’…

When first being tasked to lead this expedition, I felt I should approach it like any other expedition I have lead; I assigned tasks to the expedition members and prepared for the gig. Since my main job was transportation and security, coupled with budget oversight and keeping the team members fed, I knew I had a good handle on my part of planning.

The kids were in charge of summits (stores) to be climbed (shopped) and timing to bag all the summits (stores) necessary to make this a successful expedition.

Once the planning phase was completed, training phase was not needed, 17-year old girls need no training for shopping, and we settled into an excellent Thanksgiving dinner with friends and adopted family. Recognizing that our summit bid kick-off time was 2 a.m. we opted for a semi-early night.

Note 1: When team members tell you to not bother setting the alarm because they are going to stay awake until departure time…still set the alarm.

Feeling foolishly confident in my team member’s ability to stay awake until expedition kick-off time, I fell off to sleep around 11:00pm…

…when one is awakened at 4:45am to screams of “How could you let us sleep in?!?!?!?” “Dad, didn’t you know how important this is????” etc., etc. The intensity of my ‘wake-up’ call bordered on the importance of man’s first landing on the moon or the discovery of Velcro. After recovering from my heart attack and the return of a more normal blood pressure, we quickly prepared for our summit departure. I required a good breakfast because I had a feeling this might turn into a longer day than even I had anticipated.

By 10 a.m. I knew the day was going to be long; the girls were shopping with a vengeance, I was searching for a comfortable chair to sit in/nap and the store was full of half-crazed zombie shoppers. I knew I should have brought some-type of shopper’s defense device, but I soon realized there is no such creation on this planet. All I could hope for was keeping the kids out of harms way and trying to avoid the herds as they moved from one ‘deal’ to another.

Note 2: When attempting to find a place to park on Black Friday always bring the following: Hiking staff, two-days’ worth of food and water, a good map, a compass, first aid kit, a tent, sleeping pad and bag and some sort of long-range signaling device.

By 1 p.m. I knew all hope was lost. If I was to survive the day I would have to adopt the rule of ‘No quarter asked, none given…’

But by some miracle, a Divine intervention, or a cosmic alignment of planets I received that long awaited cell phone call…”Dad, I think we are ready to go home…”

I had survived the day, our expedition was a success, and I had the rest of the day to myself, to bask in the sun on the beach while enjoying a nap…

And then I heard a faint voice from the distance. “Dad, since we finished early, can we go to….

Erik J. Shaw

Ventura County

Rich criminal elite

Maybe the villains have been exposed as this man or that man but our resolve is weakening. The information we get about the offending villain — we call him a businessman, when he is a corporate killer for profit. We call him a family man when he has compassion for his check book not you

We love our villain’s success. We publicize their histories, their struggle; their genius. We honor them and they play us. We give them everything, our loyalty, our respect, our trust. Our leaders are these criminal killers of our life – a person ruined over there, a nation robbed over there, a town polluted – A world heart broken for what might have been…but alas, the destructive rape of life by the rich criminal Elite wants us all to die.

A change of name is what is needed They are not to be called “Sir or CEO or even Mr. They must receive no further accolade for their killings. Don’t be deceived by their skilled manipulations, Identify them for what they are – recognize them- know them by their fruits.

They are the evil archetypes in children’s fairy stories — bloodthirsty wolves – hunting in packs – vicious, looking for victims to tear apart. We must identify and label each one of them with the name “Psychopath” and repeat it and repeat it, hang it like a noose round their neck till all the public knows the Elite are NOT HUMAN, for to be human is to care and they don’t because they are psychopaths.

Christopher Judges

Ventura

Ventucky?

“You do know that outsiders call this ‘Ventucky,’” said the branch manager as my wife and I opened a new bank account here in town. We began to realize that Ventura has an image problem ever since we arrived for our semi-retirement last month. I shrugged off the comments until the low blow came: “We are also known as ‘Bakersfield by the Sea.’”

Excuse me, “Bakersfield by the Sea?” I just spent 20 years — the prime of my life — teaching history to college students in Bakersfield and I am here to testify that though both cities are in California, and both have a common history as working class agriculture and petroleum towns, Ventura is a million miles from Bakersfield in many respects.

Let’s look at home values. For what I paid for a 2 bedroom 3 bath condominium in Ventura I could have purchased a 6 bedroom 4 bath house with a pool on the golf course in Bakersfield. Sure, the proximity to the ocean and the corresponding climate adds a lot of value, but from my perspective Ventura is superior for other reasons related to quality of life.

Over the years Ventura was the quickest route to the beach from Bakersfield. We would cajole my sleepy children into the can van and within two hours we would be unpacking at Emma Wood State Beach, usually after breakfast in downtown Ventura. My kids would sometimes wonder why there were still farms in the Santa Clarita Valley along Highway 126 when the rest of Southern California’s coastal areas are packed with housing developments.

I explained, probably more than they cared to hear, that Ventura County has been a national leader in farmland preservation and smart growth policies. Unlike Bakersfield, where precious farmland is paved over daily and leapfrog development ensures an endless urban sprawl. While Venturans seem to realize that “less is more” when it comes to population growth, Bakersfield’s Chamber of Commerce proudly holds a press conference every time the population inches inches the city up the list as one of California’s largest.

Culturally, Ventura, though it is much smaller than Bakersfield, has far more to offer in terms of dining, museums, music venues, farmer’s markets, shopping, hiking, and access to nature. Where Bakersfield voted for Trump and aligns with Oklahoma and South Carolina politically, Ventura has shed it’s conservative image and votes for progressive candidates and causes.

In my brief time here I have also noted a significant difference that many locals might not appreciate. Last year Bakersfield was not only the most polluted city in the nation, the most illiterate city, and the most alcoholic city, it also led the nation in police shootings.

Law enforcement officers are asked to do tough jobs and they have to deal with vagrants, addicts, and the mentally ill. We live in downtown and we have noticed the Ventura Police seem to be highly educated, sympathetic, and they appear to have high morale. I’m sure problems exist between the community and the police, but the professionalism of the police in Ventura is tangible and refreshing to a newcomer.

If it seems I am being too hard on Bakersfield I will say in its defense that people there are incredibly friendly. I expected Ventura to be more cosmopolitan, transient, and cold like much of Southern California. Pleasantly, we have experienced welcoming, friendly, and generous people in our first month here.

Perhaps locals need a reminder every once and awhile that you are living in one of the most ideal places on in the planet. It’s not crowded like Santa Cruz not is it pretentious like Santa Barbara. And. emphatically, Ventura is NOT Bakersfield by the Sea!

Dr. Randal “Randy” Beeman

Emeritus Professor of History at Bakersfield College

Ventura

Ecological impact of clothing

I would like to recognize and thank you for David Goldstein’s article, Overwhelmed by a flood of clothing. I strongly believe taking action to reduce textile waste is a responsibility for all of us – the fashion industry, the community, and consumers.

Many of us do not realize the ecological impact of our clothing. The fashion industry –from raw materials to consumer end-use – has a tremendous carbon footprint. Forbes has pointed out that it is the number two polluter worldwide, second only to the oil industry. Sustainable business practices in the fashion industry are a big deal. We applaud those brands like Patagonia and Levi Strauss & Co who are the few pioneers in the clothing industry that are making a difference in this area. They not only implement initiatives and ‘walk the talk’ when it comes to mitigating environmental impacts throughout the supply chain, but also build a product ‘end of life cycle’ into their business practices.

Wikipedia points out that ‘The U. S. is the largest exporter of second hand clothing, exporting over a billion pounds of used clothing every year. Today’s fashion industry is plagued by over-consumption, all driven by speed and disposability.

Today, at EDGExpo.com, I talk about independent brands across the globes who are responding to sustainability issues. Conserving our resources is not easy, but every action counts whether it’s within the supply chain or recycling at the consumer level.

Rhonda P. Hill

E D G E | Founder/CEO

Ventura