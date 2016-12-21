HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES

“DECK THE HALLS WITH HOLIDAY CHEER” PERFORMANCE Thursday, Dec. 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m. A variety of local talent will perform holiday songs, from classics to contemporary favorites. Audience participation is encouraged. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. For more information, visit www.simivalleylibrary.org.

ENEGREN BREWING CO. SANTA FEST Friday, Dec. 23, 1-10 p.m. Come wearing your Santa suit, elf costume, ugly sweater, or anything that has to do with the North Pole for this party featuring live music, food and, of course, beer. Enegren Brewing Company, 444 Zachary St., #120, Moorpark. For more information, visit www.enegrenbrewing.com.

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT MEDITATION Saturday, Dec. 24, 6-8 p.m. Sit in peace and meditation at this observance. A Place of Peace Sanctuary and Wellness Center, 2021 Sperry Ave., Ventura. For more information, visit www.aplaceofpeace.org.

NCOURAGE VENTURA CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE Saturday, Dec. 24, 6-7:30 p.m. Gather to celebrate the spirit of Christmas at this event. Ncourage Ventura, 2226 Goodyear Ave., Ventura. For more information, visit www.ncourageventura.org.

NINTH ANNUAL HANNUKAH FESTIVAL Sunday, Dec. 25, 4:30-6 p.m. Comedian and illusionist Rob Rasner will entertain revelers alongside an 8-foot-tall dreidel menorah, games and free doughnuts and latkes. Vons Shopping Center, 4225a Tierra Rejada Road, Moorpark. For more information, go to www.jewishmoorpark.com.

NEWBURY PARK CHANUKAH FESTIVAL 5-6:30 p.m. This event features award -winning juggler Ivan Pecel, live music, holiday crafts, traditional Chanukah foods and more. Village Town Center, 350 Via Las Brisas, Newbury Park. For more information, visit www.chabadnewburypark.org.

VENTURA HARBOR VILLAGE HANNUKAH FESTIVAL Monday, Dec. 26, 2-4:30 p.m. Join in the festive celebration of Chanukah with live music, Judaica boutiques, hot latkes and more. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. For more information, visit www.chabadofoxnard.com.

Thursday

No listings

Friday

CASA AGRIA CHRISTMAS PARTY 5 p.m. Don your ugly sweater and enjoy a slew of Casa Agria pours with a food truck and holiday games to boot. Casa Agria specialty ales, 701 Del Norte Blvd. Unit 310, Oxnard. For more information, visit www.casaagria.com.

VENTURA COUNTY BELL ARTS SONG CIRCLE 7-10 p.m. Instrumentalists, singers and singer/songwriters of all levels are invited to join in a free song circle. Bell Arts Factory Community Room, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. For more information, call 750-8281.

Saturday

Sunday

Monday

No listings

Tuesday

DOCTOR WHO: THE RETURN OF DOCTOR MYSTERIO 7 p.m. The screening of the Doctor Who Christmas special will also include A New Kind of Superhero, giving a special inside look at Doctor Who’s concept of a modern superhero, and a special Christmas Doctor Who Extra. $13-15. Century RiverPark 16, 2766 Seaglass Way, Oxnard. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE 10 a.m.-noon. See the extent of the museum’s bird collections (the largest in the world) spanning from the early 1800s to the present at this open house. $5. Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology, 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.wfvz.org.

Wednesday

DRUMMING FOR HEALTH WORKSHOP 6-7:15 p.m. Participate in a group drumming circle which may help to reduce stress, chronic pain, anxiety and tension. $10-14. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, E-117, Camarillo. For more information, call 388-1952, ext 100.

ONGOING THEATER

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Through Dec. 24. The Rubicon Theatre presents the Charles Dickens classic updated with music. $40-65. 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. 667-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org.

VENTURA IMPROV Ongoing Fridays and Saturdays. Ventura Improv Company (VIC) presents hilarious improvisational comedy. All shows are in a competitive comedy improv format with the improvisers given challenges by the show’s host or director. The audience can judge the action. Saturday shows feature experienced veteran players. 34 N. Palm St., Ventura. 643-5701 or www.venturaimprov.com.

OPENING ART

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Holiday Open House. Ongoing: aka “The Camarillo Bird Museum,” a natural-history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo. 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Jan. 22. Soil Sisters, a photography exhibit featuring portraits of women from farms and ranches across Ventura County, taken by photographer and filmmaker Keri Oberly. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. 525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Jan. 10. County Employee/Retiree Show. Staged by the Ventura County Arts Council. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. For more information, see www.VCArtscouncil.org.

AZU RESTAURANT Through Jan. 15. In partnership with the Porch Gallery, Azu will exhibit Ojai Moon, selected landscape photographs by Chris Miller. A portion of sales will be donated to the “Light Up Ojai Skate Park” fund. 457 E. Ojai Ave. www.azuojai.com.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Dec. 24. Legacy, with recent works created in Beatrice Wood’s studio, and Skin Deep, featuring the ceramics of Fabienne Claesen, Ophelia Derely and Dominique Legros of LaBorne, France. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai. 646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Jan. 21. Stories, Parables and Tall Tales, inspired by artists’ unique memories and creative meanderings. 2222 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. 383-1368 or www.studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Dec. 31. Small image show. Through Jan. 7: Holiday boutique. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 19. Art for Art’s Sake: Selections from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation, exploring the potentials of abstraction through color, line shape and texture. Opening reception on Saturday, Dec. 10, 4-6 p.m. 424 S. C St., Oxnard. 385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through Jan. 15. Just Photos V. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Jan. 16. True Colors, with work by colored pencil artist Phillip Zubiate III and watercolors by Eileen Maloney. 560 E. Main St., Ventura. 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

FRED KAVLI THEATRE GALLERY Through Jan. 25. Jungleland and Artistic Visions, with memorabilia, historic photos and more from the famous wild animal park. 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd. 449-2767 or www.civicartsplaza.com/galleries.

GALLERY 525 Through Jan. 14. Symbol & Syntax, the art of print. 525 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai. 798-0407 or www.gallery525.com.

H GALLERY Through Jan. 15. Protocols of the Cross, featuring the photos of Edgar Takoyaki. Through Jan. 22. Collective Dissent: Rethinking Rationality, with abstract art by Glenn Carter, Michelle Robinson and Yari Ostovany. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura. 626-8876 or http://visithgallery.com.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Jan. 12. Art in Service of the People: Puerto Rico’s DIVEDCO Poster Art, featuring film posters from the Division of Community and Education made by the country’s most celebrated graphic artists. Cal Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or http://www.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Through Dec. 23. Pickups and Station Wagons. Also on display are more than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary craft by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 108 Signal St., Ojai, 646-5682. https://ojaivalleyartists.com

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective featuring various works by local artists, including Tim Koch, Julieanne Case and Patty Kreider. See artists as they work. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura. 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 22. Generation Art 2016, featuring works by local Ojai students. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai. 620-7589 or porchgalleryojai.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through Jan. 8: Christmas Around the World, featuring 26 Christmas trees decorated in the style of the countries President Reagan visited while in office. Ongoing: Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley. 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

RED BRICK GALLERY Through Feb. 1. Synergy, a collaboration of watercolors and acrylics by mother/daughter team Phyllis Gubins and Jen Livia. 4601 Telephone Road, Ventura. 643-6400 or www.redbrickart.com.

SANDBOX COFFEEHOUSE Through Jan. 5. Aqua, a group exhibition with paintings and prints focused on water by artists Mitra Cline, Jojo Chongjaroenjai, Eric Harper and Zulema Covarrubias. 204 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura. 641-1025 or http://sandboxcoffeehouse.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 26: Art About Ag, with agriculture-inspired works from 65 contemporary artists. Through Jan. 29: The De Colores Art Show, celebrating Latino heritage, history and iconography. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO GALLERY Through January 31. The Nature of Things, a suite of photos by Ian Seeberg. 2741 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard. 985-1546 or www.mystudiogallery.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY OF FINE ART Through Jan. 19. The Nature of Jungles, comparing current views of jungles and forests around the world, juxtaposing urban and natural spaces; and In the Company of Animals: 19th-century British Country Life. Reception on Saturday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. Cal Lutheran University, William Rolland Stadium, Thousand Oaks. For more information, go to www.callutheran.edu/rolland.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. 525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula. 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. 389-8182 or www.camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730.

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue. 642-3345 or www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore.

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard. 483-7960 or www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. The Granatelli Motorsports Hall of Fame honors motorsports legends, including Andy “Mister 500” Granatelli. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period on display in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in a former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave. 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme. 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 521-1501 or www.ranchocamulos.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. The Century Before Seabees: The Bureau of Yards and Docks (BuDocks), 1842-1942. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park. 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY. Ongoing. AKA “The Camarillo Bird Museum,” a natural history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo. 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064.