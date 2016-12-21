Terri Nunn, lead singer of Berlin, was in fine form for a concert at The Canyon in Agoura Hills last week. The band is on tour to promote its latest album, the heavily synthpop- and dance-oriented Animal, but fans of Berlin’s 1980s New Wave hits weren’t disappointed. Modern-day renditions of “The Metro” and “No More Words” sounded as good on Friday night as they ever did on MTV. “The show was absolutely amazing!” one fan exclaimed. “I really don’t think that Terri Nunn ever ages!”

