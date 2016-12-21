Heavy winds canceled the Friday night event, but the 40th Annual Parade of Lights went off without a hitch on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Ventura Harbor. This year’s theme was “Parks on Parade,” to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the National Park System. Activities included carnival rides, costumed characters, visits from Santa and his reindeer and other seasonal revelry. But it was the brightly lit boats, sailing through the harbor in their holiday finest, that brought sparkle and cheer on a cold winter’s night.
