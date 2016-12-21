Norte-Sur Mexican Grill

2950 Johnson Drive, suite 131A

Ventura

658-8152

You’d never expect to find what you do at Ventura’s Norte-Sur Mexican Grill, based on location alone. Off the beaten path, the 2-year-old casual walk-up restaurant is in an indoor strip mall, which looks like any standard food court where all the neon-signed fast casual eateries share seating area tables.

The Norte-Sur menu is expansive but still what you might expect to find in most taquerias, including tacos, burritos and enchiladas. And yet alongside all those carne asada quesadillas and pescado tostadas, Norte-Sur has clearly labeled “vegan” versions of nearly everything on the menu.

There are Soyrizo breakfast burritos and avocado-topped vegan tortas, among many other options. Plus, monthly specials taped to the wall above the salsa bar often include vegan items like tamales or crispy vegan potato tacos.

It’s the most unexpectedly joyous vegan find in Ventura. While you can often order veggie burgers or customizable Thai dishes at restaurants across town, discovering an affordable menu that offers a vast variety of vegan options is rare. And you might picture it in a hipster downtown cafe, not this unassuming strip mall.

On a weekend afternoon, I popped into Norte-Sur for the flavorful Soyrizo enchiladas topped with red guajillo enchilada sauce and a slice of melted vegan cheese. The enchilada plate was full and filling, with a healthy scoop of beans and rice on the side, and Soyrizo and pico de gallo stuffed inside.

There also happened to be a vegan chile relleno on the specials wall, so I decided to try that too, because who can resist a fried poblano pepper? It was equally as flavorful and full of spice.

Veggin’ Out is a new column, which will run periodically, featuring vegan friendly options at restaurants throughout Ventura County.

Find Emily Savage @VenturaVegan; venturavegan@gmail.com