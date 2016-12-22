Fict. Business Names

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

FILE NO. 20161123-10022330-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SILVER STRAND SURF SCHOOL. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 149 West Center Street, Ventura, CA 93001. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: July 10, 2013. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20130710100101760. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Jeffrey A. Belzer, 149 West Center Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Jeffrey A. Belzer, Jeffrey A. Belzer, Jeffrey A. Belzer. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/1/16, 12/8/16, 12/15/16 and 12/22/16.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161123-10022343-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SILVER STRAND SURF SCHOOL, 149 West Center Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Ventura Makos Surf Camp, LLC, 149 West Center Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/8/2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ventura Makos Surf Camp, LLC, Jeffrey A. Belzer, Jeffrey A. Belzer, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 23, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/1/16, 12/8/16, 12/15/16 and 12/22/16.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161118-10022050-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GUITAR 48, 48 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Robert Bedard, 2956 Grove St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/17/2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Robert Bedard, Robert Bedard. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 18, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/1/16, 12/8/16, 12/15/16 and 12/22/16.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161123-10022314-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TOTAL SPECIAL NEEDS, 132 Tranquila Dr., Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Richard Brill, 132 Tranquila Dr., Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Richard Brill, Richard Brill. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 23, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/1/16, 12/8/16, 12/15/16 and 12/22/16.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161122-10022238-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VOLTS, 250 East Bard Road, Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, Ponciano M. Garcia Jr., 250 East Bard Road, Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ponciano M. Garcia, Ponciano M. Garcia NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 22, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/1/16, 12/8/16, 12/15/16 and 12/22/16.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT File No. 20161123-10022397-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Miyabi Charcoal, 150 N Pueblo Ave, Ojai, CA 93023 ; County of Ventura State of incorporation: California Miyabi Bamboo Charcoal, 150 N Pueblo Ave, Ojai, CA 93023 This business is conducted by A Corporation The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 9/12/2016 I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of the Business and Professions code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) S/ Ramona Bajema, CFO, Secretary Miyabi Bamboo Charcoal This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 23, 2016. 12/8, 12/15, 12/22, 12/29/16 CNS-2952033#

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161110-10021383-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FAMILIA CRUZ MEXICAN MARKET, 6328 Bristol Road, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Areli Cruz Garcia, 1300 Saratoga Ave., Apt. 406, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Areli Cruz, Areli Cruz. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 10, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/8/16, 12/15/16, 12/22/16 and 12/29/16.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161123-10022369-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RACHEL FLOWERS MUSIC, 3149 South L Street, Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, Rachel Flowers, 3149 South L Street, Oxnard, CA 93033, Jeanie Flowers, 3149 South L Street, Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jeanie Flowers & Rachel Flowers, Jeanie Flowers, Rachel Flowers, Jeanie Flowers, Rachel Flowers. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 23, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/8/16, 12/15/16, 12/22/16 and 12/29/16.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161122-10022171-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PLAAYOR APPAREL, 575 Hampshire Rd., Apt. 219A, Westlake Village, CA 91361, Ventura County, Brad Austin Boone, 575 Hampshire Rd., Apt. 219A, Westlake Village, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/22/2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Brad Austin Boone, Brad Austin Boone. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 22, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/8/16, 12/15/16, 12/22/16 and 12/29/16.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161130-10022706-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BEAUTYWITHSOPHIA, 2544 Joshua Ct., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Sophia Bohman, 2544 Joshua Ct., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/1/2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sophia Bohman, Sophia Bohman. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 30, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/8/16, 12/15/16, 12/22/16 and 12/29/16.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20161206-10023091-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BIKEVENTURA, 1150 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, VCCOOL, 1150 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VCCOOL, Yvonne Ad·n, Yvonne Ad·n, Chairman of the Board. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 6, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/15/16, 12/22/16, 12/29/16 and 1/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161207-10023180-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAPILLUS CROWN, 2060 Avenida De Los Arboles, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, VICTORIAíS VITAMINS 4 LESS, INC., 2060 Avenida De Los Arboles, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2008. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VICTORIAíS VITAMINS 4 LESS, INC., Gina Borgia, Gina Borgia, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 7, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/15/16, 12/22/16, 12/29/16 and 1/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161118-10021986-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PRO CLEAN POOL CARE, 2486 Aztec Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Charles R. Flinn II, 2486 Aztec Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Charles R. Flinn III, 145 Catalina Dr., Oak View, CA 93022. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/1/16. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Charles R. Flinn II, Charles R. Flinn. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 18, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/15/16, 12/22/16, 12/29/16 and 1/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161201-10022804-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) TREESCAPES, 2) SHOWSCAPES INC, 345 Willis Ave Ste C, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, SHOWSCAPES INC, 6741 Bradley Rd., Somis, CA 93066. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/30/2010. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ SHOWSCAPES INC, Jerry Monahan, Jerry Monahan, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 1, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/15/16, 12/22/16, 12/29/16 and 1/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161129-10022661-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) LUJANE EVENTS, 2) LUCCA JANE EVENTS, 324 Rancho Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jaime Michelle Mangone, 324 Rancho Drive, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jaime Michelle Mangone, Jaime Mangone. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 29, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/15/16, 12/22/16, 12/29/16 and 1/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161216-10023693-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TOPPERS PIZZA PLACE, 3940 E Main St, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 3950425 / CALIFORNIA, TOPP END ENTERPRISES, INC., 1851 Lombard St., #200, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/2/17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ TOPP END ENTERPRISES, INC., Bethalyn Jonker, Bethalyn Jonker, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 16, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/22/16, 12/29/16, 1/5/17 and 1/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161216-10023726-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DOWN RANGE APPAREL, 1523 N. 5th Street, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Rodolfo Quezada Jr., 1523 N. 5th Street, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Rodolfo Quezada Jr., Rodolfo Quezada Jr. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 16, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/22/16, 12/29/16, 1/5/17 and 1/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161219-10023807-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: N.I.N.E. FITNESS, 2227 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo, CA 93010 Ventura County, Daniel Silva, 1160 Rivas Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daniel Silva, Daniel Silva. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 19, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/22/16, 12/29/16, 1/5/17 and 1/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161219-10023768-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE ACTING ACADEMY & MUSIK KORNER, 31368 Via Colinas, Suie #107, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, Cheryl Sabato, 1441 Honey Creek Court, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2011. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Cheryl Sabato, Cheryl Sabato. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 19, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/22/16, 12/29/16, 1/5/17 and 1/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161219-10023817-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BACKSTOCK LIQUIDATORS, 2) BACKSTOCK CLOSEOUTS, 3) WEOVERSTOCKED, 685 Pleasant Valley Rd., Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Jonathan Louie, 685 Pleasant Valley Rd., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jonathan Louie, Jonathan Louie. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 19, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/22/16, 12/29/16, 1/5/17 and 1/12/17.

Legal Notices

T.S. No.: 2015-03183-CA A.P.N.: 215-0-281-045 Property Address: 1325 Fuente Dr, Oxnard, CA 93030 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LUU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BÀN TRINH BÀY TÓM LUOC VE THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIEU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/11/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: ART D MANABAT AND JULIA A MANABAT, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 10/02/2006 as Instrument No. 20061002- 00207744-0 in book —-, page—- and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Date of Sale: 01/12/2017 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93003 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 814,171.95 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1325 Fuente Dr, Oxnard, CA 93030 A.P.N.: 215-0-281-045 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 814,171.95. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2015- 03183-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 23, 2016 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. APP1611-CA-3148684 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/15/16, 12/22/16 and 12/29/16.

055-055 TRA No.: 03177 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/19/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Elizabeth Flores A Married Woman As Her Sole And Separate Property Beneficiary Name: Wescom Credit Union Duly Appointed Trustee: Integrated Lender Services, Inc. a Delaware corporation and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/2/2003 as Instrument No. 20031002- 0376075 in book —-, page —- of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Date of Sale: 1/5/2017 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 S. Victoria, Ventura, California 93009 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $49,413.98 The property heretofore is being sold “as is.” The street Address or other common designation of real property is purported to be: 3501 TAFFRAIL LANE, OXNARD, CA 93035 Legal Description: Lot 58 of Tract No. 2359-3, In The City of Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, as per Map recorded in Book 67 Page 1 of Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of said County. Except all oil, gas, minerals and other hydrocarbon substances in and under said land, but without the right to enter the surface of said land to a depth of 500 feet for the removal of said substances A.P.N.: 185-0-055- 055 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 888-988-6736 or visit this Internet Web site www.salestrack.tdsf.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2016-04132. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: WE REQUIRE CERTIFIED FUNDS AT SALE BY CASHIER’S CHECK(S) PAYABLE DIRECTLY TO “INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES, INC.” TO AVOID DELAYS IN ISSUING THE FINAL DEED”. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 12/1/2016 Integrated Lender Services, Inc. a Delaware corporation, as Trustee 2411 West La Palma Avenue, Suite 350 – Bldg. 1 Anaheim, California 92801 (800) 232-8787 For Sale Information please call: 888-988- 6736 Michael Reagan, Trustee Sales Officer TAC: 5954 PUB: 12/15/16, 12/22/16, 12/29/16

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA. NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26 J 070958 HEARING DATE: 03/20/2017 TIME: 08:30 AM COURTROOM: J1 In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Evan W. Hale, a child. To: Dorinda Betts, Christopher W. Hale, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the abovenamed person who is described as follows: name Evan W. Hale, Date of Birth: 08/09/2015, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Father’s name: Christopher W. Hale, Mother’s name: Dorinda Betts. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 03/20/2017, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 03/20/2017, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 12/02/2016 by: Leah Babcock Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 12/15, 12/22, 12/29, 1/5/17 CNS-2953291#

T.S. No.: 16-117 Loan No.: 16-117 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/08/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state of national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check MUST BE PAYABLE TO COUNTY RECORDS SERVICE, INC., drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ALEJANDRO CONTRERAS Duly Appointed Trustee: COUNTY RECORDS SERVICE, INC. Recorded 05/13/2016, as Instrument No. 20160513-00066396, in book, page, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California. Date of Sale: 01/12/2017 Time: 11:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93003 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $28,963.40. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1340 KUMQUAT PLACE, OXNARD, CA A.P.N.: 139-0-332-055. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. The undersigned mortgagee, beneficiary or authorized agent for the mortgagee or beneficiary pursuant to California Civil Code 2923(b) declares that the mortgagee, beneficiary or the mortgagee’s or beneficiary’s authorized agent has either contacted the borrower or tried with due diligence to contact the borrower as required by California Civil Code 2923.5, 2923.54. (a) A notice of sale filed pursuant to Section 2924f shall include a declaration from the mortgage loan servicer stating both the following: (1) Whether or not the mortgage loan servicer has obtained from the commissioner a final or temporary order of exemption pursuant to Sections 2923.53 that is current and valid on the date the notice of sale is filed. (2) Whether the time frame for giving notice of sale specified in subdivision (a) of Section 2923.52 does not apply pursuant to Section 2923.52 or 2923.55.. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Superior Default Services Inc. at (855)986-9342, using the file number assigned to this case 16-117. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 12/13/2016. COUNTY RECORDS SERVICE INC.. By: David Giron, Owner. Trustee/ Agent for Beneficiary/Direct Sales Line at 855-986-9342. (12/22/16, 12/29/16, 01/05/17 TS#-16-117 SDI-4085)

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA. NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE § 366.26 J 070723 HEARING DATE: 03/06/2017 TIME: 08:30 am COURTROOM: J1 In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Eliezar J. Rodriguez, a child. To: Angelica Rodriguez, Juan C. Lopez; Albert Hudson, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Eliezar J. Rodriguez, Date of Birth: 10/15/2015, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: Juan C. Lopez; Albert Hudson, Mother’s name: Angelica Rodriguez. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 03/06/2017, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 03/06/2017, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 12/14/2016 by: Robert Estrada Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 12/22, 12/29/16, 1/5, 1/12/17 CNS-2956797#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Tenants: Sears Automotive, Shalimar Martin, Applause for Paws, Moorea Jones, Koo Construction, Healy Construction, Rudy Garcia, Guy Garside, Martin Granados, Bernaldo Ruiz. Auction held on January 5th, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at PORTASTOR, 330 West Park Row Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001. (805) 643-3862. SOLD TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/22/16 and 12/29/16.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2016-00490062-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed Dec. 14, 2016, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, Room 210, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: TAI HESSTON FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: TAI HESSTON filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: TAI HESSTON to TAI KIM VU. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 1/20/17. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: Dec. 14, 2016. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: M. Campos, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/22/16, 12/29/16, 1/5/17 and 1/12/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2016-00489727-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed Dec. 2, 2016, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, Room 210, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: ENRIQUE RAMIREZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ENRIQUE RAMIREZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ENRIQUE RAMIREZ to DAVID ENRIQUE RAMIREZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 1/2317. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: Dec. 2, 2016. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: S. MCCarthy, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/22/16, 12/29/16, 1/5/17 and 1/12/17.

Summons

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NUMBER (Numero del Caso): 16K04585 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ASHLEY TAYLOR, an individual; and Does 1 through 10, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF (LO EST DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): THE HERTZ CORPORATION, a corporation NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dÌas, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DiAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr· quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): LOS ANGELES SUPERIOR COURT, 111 N. Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): TODD F. HAINES, ESQ. SBN 144429, LAW OFFICES OF TODD F. HAINES, 30495 Canwood Street, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 271-3314; (818) 597-2240 DATE (Fecha): Apr 12, 2016 Sherri R. Carter, Clerk (Secretario), by Kristina Vargas, Deputy (Adjunto) (SEAL) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant 12/1, 12/8, 12/15, 12/22/16 CNS-2951119#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. (Numero del Caso): 56-2016-00481787-CU-PA-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): DAVID McKINNEY and DOES 1 through 50, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): MARTHA PATRICIA GAYTAN-VALDOVINOS NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumpilmiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpia con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov)o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Alta G. Manzo (SBN. 240150), Law Offices of Richard L. Francis & Associates, P.C., 711 South A Street, Oxnard, CA 93030, Phone: (805) 486-5898, Fax: (805) 486-2242. Date (Fecha): MAY 17, 2016. Clerk (Secretario), by /S/: Michael D. Planet, Amy Gates, Deputy (Adjunto).[Seal] PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/15/16, 12/22/16, 12/29/16 and 1/5/17.

Probate

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR THE COUNTY OF VENTURA In Re: RICHARD RAY of the RICHARD AND RUTH RAY TRUST dated November 6, 1999; the RAY SURVIVORS TRUST dated 3/1/2010 and the RAY BYPASS TRUST dated 3/1/2010 Susan Hebert, Trustee of said Trust NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF DEATH OF TRUSTOR RICHARD RAY [Probate Code § § 19040 et seq.; 19050, et seq] Case No. 56-2016-00490035-PR-NC-OXN Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent, (i.e. Richard Ray), that all persons having claims against said decedent and/or the Trusts entitled, “Richard and Ruth Ray Trust” dated 11/6/1999; the “Ray Survivors Trust” dated 3/1/2010 and the “Ray Bypass Trust” dated 3/1/2010 are required to file them with the Superior Court, at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036 and mail or deliver a copy to Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for the Trustee (i.e. Susan Hebert) of the Richard and Ruth Ray Trust dated 11/6/1999, the “Ray Survivors Trust” dated 3/1/2010 and the “Ray Bypass Trust” dated 3/1/2010 wherein said decedent was the trustor of said Trust, at 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, within the later of four months after December 22, 2016 (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: December 13, 2016, /s/ Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for Susan Hebert, successor Trustee of the Above-Referenced Trust; 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658- 1525. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/22/16, 12/29/16, 1/5/17.