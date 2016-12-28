NEW YEAR’S EVE

Thursday

IMPERIUM 6:30 p.m. An idealistic FBI agent (Daniel Radcliffe) goes under cover to infiltrate a white supremacist group that’s plotting an act of terror. Camarillo Public Library, 4201 Las Posas Road, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.camarillolibrary.org.

WINTER TECH FAIR 9 a.m.-noon. This program assists people in gaining the knowledge and skills to confidently use their different tech gadgets. Pleasant Valley Senior Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo. RSVP required. For more information, visit www.pvrpd.org.

Friday

No listings

Saturday

See New Year’s listings

Sunday and Monday

No listings

Tuesday

STORYTIME AT THE SEABEES MUSEUM Noon. Pre-school through Kindergarten students to 3rd graders can enjoy a story during the monthly story time hour. Seabees Museum, Port Hueneme Navy 2, Port Hueneme. For more information, call 982-6189.

THE GOONIES 7-9 p.m. A group of meddling kids find pirate gold and body shame an overweight boy in this classic adventure. Thousand Oaks Library (Newbury Park Branch Library), 2331 Borchard Road, Newbury Park. For more information, visit www.toaks.org/library.

Wednesday

TEEN MAKERSPACE OPEN WORKSHOP 5-6 p.m. Come by the library on Wednesday evenings to learn more about our 3D printer and laser cutter. E.P. Foster Library, 651 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.vencolibrary.org/locations/epfoster.

OPENING THEATER

NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA Saturday, Dec. 31, 7-10:30 p.m. The Rubicon Theatre in conjunction with Ventura Improv Company hosts a special celebration to usher in 2017. Attendees will enjoy a night of improvisational comedy and theater, food and a champagne toast. $25-40. 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. 667-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org or venturaimprov.com.

ONGOING THEATER

VENTURA IMPROV Ongoing Fridays and Saturdays. Ventura Improv Company (VIC) presents hilarious improvisational comedy. All shows are in a competitive comedy improv format with the improvisers given challenges by the show’s host or director. The audience can judge the action. Saturday shows feature experienced veteran players. 34 N. Palm St., Ventura. 643-5701 or www.venturaimprov.com.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Jan. 22. Soil Sisters, portraits of women from farms and ranches across Ventura County, taken by photographer Keri Oberly. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. 525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Jan. 10. County Employee/Retiree Show. Staged by the Ventura County Arts Council. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. For more information, see www.VCArtscouncil.org.

AZU RESTAURANT Through Jan. 15. In partnership with the Porch Gallery, Azu will exhibit Ojai Moon, selected landscape photographs by Chris Miller. A portion of sales will be donated to the “Light Up Ojai Skate Park” fund. 457 E. Ojai Ave. www.azuojai.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Jan. 21. Stories, Parables and Tall Tales, inspired by artists’ unique memories and creative meanderings. 2222 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. 383-1368 or www.studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Dec. 31. Small image show. Through Jan. 7: Holiday boutique. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 19. Art for Art’s Sake: Selections from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation, exploring the potentials of abstraction through color, line shape and texture. 424 S. C St., Oxnard. 385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through Jan. 15. Just Photos V. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Jan. 16. True Colors, with work by colored pencil artist Phillip Zubiate III and watercolors by Eileen Maloney. 560 E. Main St., Ventura. 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

FRED KAVLI THEATRE GALLERY Through Jan. 25. Jungleland and Artistic Visions, with memorabilia, historic photos and more from the famous wild animal park. 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd. 449-2767 or www.civicartsplaza.com/galleries.

H GALLERY Through Jan. 15. Protocols of the Cross, featuring the photos of Edgar Takoyaki. Through Jan. 22. Collective Dissent: Rethinking Rationality, with abstract art by Glenn Carter, Michelle Robinson and Yari Ostovany. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura. 626-8876 or http://visithgallery.com.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Jan. 12. Art in Service of the People: Puerto Rico’s DIVEDCO Poster Art, featuring film posters from the Division of Community and Education made by the country’s most celebrated graphic artists. Cal Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or http://www.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary craft by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 108 Signal St., Ojai, 646-5682. https://ojaivalleyartists.com

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective featuring various works by local artists, including Tim Koch, Julieanne Case and Patty Kreider. See artists as they work. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura. 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through Jan. 8: Christmas Around the World, featuring 26 Christmas trees decorated in the style of the countries President Reagan visited while in office. Ongoing: Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley. 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

RED BRICK GALLERY Through Feb. 1. Synergy, a collaboration of watercolors and acrylics by mother/daughter team Phyllis Gubins and Jen Livia. 4601 Telephone Road, Ventura. 643-6400 or www.redbrickart.com.

SANDBOX COFFEEHOUSE Through Jan. 5. Aqua, a group exhibition with paintings and prints focused on water by artists Mitra Cline, Jojo Chongjaroenjai, Eric Harper and Zulema Covarrubias. 204 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura. 641-1025 or http://sandboxcoffeehouse.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 26: Art About Ag, with agriculture-inspired works from 65 contemporary artists. Through Jan. 29: The De Colores Art Show, celebrating Latino heritage, history and iconography. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO GALLERY Through January 31. The Nature of Things, a suite of photos by Ian Seeberg. 2741 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard. 985-1546 or www.mystudiogallery.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY OF FINE ART Through Jan. 19. The Nature of Jungles, comparing current views of jungles and forests around the world, juxtaposing urban and natural spaces; and In the Company of Animals: 19th-century British Country Life. Reception on Saturday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. Cal Lutheran University, William Rolland Stadium, Thousand Oaks. For more information, go to www.callutheran.edu/rolland.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. 525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula. 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. 389-8182 or www.camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730.

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue. 642-3345 or www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore.

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard. 483-7960 or www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. The Granatelli Motorsports Hall of Fame honors motorsports legends, including Andy “Mister 500” Granatelli. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period on display in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in a former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave. 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme. 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 521-1501 or www.ranchocamulos.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. The Century Before Seabees: The Bureau of Yards and Docks (BuDocks), 1842-1942. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park. 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY. Ongoing. AKA “The Camarillo Bird Museum,” a natural history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo. 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064.