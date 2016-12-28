I’m a millennial. I’m 35 years old. I’m single. I’m paying off student loan debt. I’m both a full time viable member of the work force with two professional jobs that require a proper education (marketing and English professor) and a struggling artist dabbling in writing and standup comedy. I make a decent living. I have health care coverage. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunities I’ve had, but I’m also told that many of my views and those of people my age reveal a sense of “entitlement.” I hear baby boomers (ages 50-70) complain that their kids feel entitled to certain perks of life. Education. Jobs. Health care. Housing. You name it. But the statistics don’t show that. What they do show is that baby boomers feel entitled to their things, too, and it was that sense of entitlement that put Donald J. Trump into office.

This anti-entitlement rhetoric seems to only go one way. The reason Trump won was because Christians feel “entitled” to their religious views being superior and older folks feel “entitled” to keep their jobs in a new industrial age that rewards education and machines over customer service and day labor skills. How else to explain middle-class Michigan going for Trump? Numerous articles cited Trump’s promise to either save or bring back factory-based jobs to middle America. Hillary Clinton said she would replace miners with more efficient, global friendly jobs. That did not fly well with the group that voted for her husband 20 years ago.

Millennials got a bad rap with baby boomers over their support of Bernie Sanders. The Sander’s movement struck a chord with the anti-socialist crowd, who ironically support their socialist unions yet not socialist education or health care. While baby boomers want to keep their current jobs and pensions (their entitlements), Sanders was preaching a new rhetoric. Sophia A. McClennen of Salon explains:

“The Sanders campaign has resonated with millennials for the simple reason that he has been the only candidate to take the issues facing our nation’s young seriously. He was the first candidate to put the issue of student debt on the map and he was the only candidate brave enough to state outright that the greatest security threat to the planet is climate change — not ISIS.”

I don’t believe climate change is a greater threat than ISIS, but I do believe that ISIS is not as great of a threat as it once was. Eventually, ISIS will go away, and the planet will still be here. Many baby boomers couldn’t care less if the nation allocates funds toward the planet instead of Medicare or national security, because the voting shows that. Pew Research found “older voters (ages 65 and older) preferred Trump over Clinton 53 percent-45 percent,” and Trump’s rhetoric was anti-ISIS and anti-global warming. What baby boomers did was vote in their own entitlement agenda.

Many baby boomers seem angry that millennials want to have education, health care, etc. Caroline Beaton, a national freelance writer, explains that what baby boomers don’t understand is that life got more complex, and therefore, basic daily living requires more in general:

“The number of consumer items Americans say we can’t live without has proliferated in the last 50 years alone. In 1973, roughly 15 percent of Americans viewed car air conditioning as a necessity. Now almost 60 percent do. In 1983, 5 percent of America needed a home computer. Now more than half couldn’t live without one — and that doesn’t count laptops.

“Basic needs” used to mean safety and shelter. Now they include refrigerators (99 percent of all Americans have one), TVs (98.7 percent), microwaves (87.9 percent) and air conditioning (84 percent).”

Millennials have life and job requirements that add to our cost of living. No one would hire me without an education, a cell phone, a computer, etc. My parents’ generation grew up without everyone needing a car, Internet, or phone access. At this point Internet access and school aren’t entitlements; they’re necessities.

So yes, millennials do seem entitled, but only according to a generation before that wasn’t required to balance school, work and be culturally relevant in a thousand ways. My parents have no education and own a house. My generation has a lot of education and an apartment. So as we enter 2017, let’s try to give millennials a break. They really don’t get one in today’s fast paced society.