Thursday

WOMEN’S ECONOMIC VENTURES FREE SELF-EMPLOYMENT TRAINING ORIENTATION 6-7 p.m. Orientations will cover class details and help you determine your readiness for the next Self-Employment Training (SET) course beginning in August. RSVP for location at www.wevonline.org/orientations.

Friday

NEW YEAR’S DANCE 6-9 p.m. All active adults are invited to enjoy a semiformal evening of dancing. $7-10. Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo. For more information, visit www.pvrpd.org.

Saturday

AUTHOR DR. PAT B. ALLEN 2 p.m. Allen will present a discussion on his novel Cronation. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. For more information, visit www.vencolibrary.org.

DAY OF MINDFULNESS: RENEWAL FOR THE NEW YEAR 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Take part in a day of healing with the Venerable Kusala, an American-born Buddhist monk, ordained in the Zen tradition of Vietnam. $35 suggested donation. Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura Sanctuary, 5654 Ralston St., Ventura. For more information, call 368-9835.

“THREE SECRETS TO PERMANENT WEIGHT LOSS THAT ARE EASY, SIMPLE AND EFFECTIVE” 10 a.m. Dr. John Silvera and nutritionist and physical trainer Thomas Scholz will lead this workshop. 46 N. Ash St., Ventura. For more information, call 643-4048.

THOUSAND OAKS DANCE CLUB FEATURING DENNIS LAPRON AND THE TIME MACHINE 7-10 p.m. Live big-band music will accompany ballroom, Latin, swing and line dancing lessons for both beginners and experienced. The Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 381-2744.

Sunday

A MAN CALLED OVE 5 p.m. Based on the beloved book by Swedish writer Fredrik Backman, this endearing film blends humor, pathos and a certain sense of serendipity. $10. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. For more information, visit www.ojaifilmsociety.org.

JEWISH GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY MEETING: POLISH-JEWISH GENEALOGICAL RESEARCH 1:30-3:30 p.m. The presentation will provide a general overview and introduction to researching your Polish-Jewish ancestry. Temple Adat Elohim 2420 E. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 818-889-6616.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY GRAND REOPENING CELEBRATION Noon-4:30 p.m. Tour the newly reopened museum and enjoy entertainment and other activities at this grand reopening event. Free, but RSVP required. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

OLD-TIME COUNTRY BLUEGRASS GOSPEL MUSIC 2-4 p.m. This series will feature lively, versatile and talented bands, monthly. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Blvd., Ventura. For more information, call 517-1131.

VENTURA AUDUBON SOCIETY WORK DAY AT HEDRICK RANCH NATURE AREA 8 a.m. Enjoy self-guided birding followed by work until noon. Wear long pants and bring gloves, water and sun protection. For more information and directions, call 340-0478.

Monday

THE BRAND NEW TESTAMENT 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. God lives in a high-rise apartment in Brussels and never gets out of His pajamas in this Belgian film. $7.50-10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. Fifth St., Oxnard. For more information, visit www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

“THROUGH A GENDER LENS: ISSUES OF IMPORTANCE TO WOMEN” 5:15-7 p.m. Anne Blakeley, president of the Trans Alliance Ventura; and Tasha Stuart-Shuman, president of Adolfo Camarillo High School Gay-Straight Alliance, will explore gender-related topics. Nonmembers $10. Ventura County Community Foundation, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo. For more information, call 231-4152.

Tuesday

AUDUBON CALIFORNIA AND THE SALTON SEA 7:30 p.m. Andrea Jones, Audubon California’s director of conservation, will give an update on efforts to prevent a disaster for birds at the Salton Sea. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. For more information, call 377-5859.

HEALTHY LIVING FOR YOUR BRAIN AND BODY WORKSHOP 1-3 p.m. The Alzheimer’s Association will discuss lifestyle habits that individuals may adopt now to maintain or potentially improve their health. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, E-117, Camarillo. For more information, call 388-1952, ext 100.

Wednesday

ENVIRONMENTAL CLUB MEETING AND PRESENTATION 5:30-7:30 p.m. Leon Shapiro, chief strategist at 21st Century Water, presents new water reuse strategies that could mitigate Ventura County’s drought crisis. A wine and food pairing will coincide. $15. Total Wine, 394 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. More information at www.cleantechnologycouncil.org.

REND COLLECTIVE EXPERIMENT CONCERT 7 p.m. Rend Collective, an Irish, folk, contemporary Christian live band, will perform. $15-50. Camarillo Community Church, 1322 Las Posas Road, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.itickets.com/events/370594.html.

OPENING THEATER

FAME Jan. 5-8. Theater League presents this musical about aspiring singers, dancers and musicians entering the New York City High School of the Performing Arts. $34-$74. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd. 449-2787 or www.civicartsplaza.com.

ONGOING THEATER

VENTURA IMPROV Ongoing Fridays and Saturdays. Ventura Improv Company (VIC) presents hilarious improvisational comedy. All shows are in a competitive comedy improv format with the improvisers given challenges by the show’s host or director. The audience can judge the action. Saturday shows feature experienced veteran players. 34 N. Palm St., Ventura. 643-5701 or www.venturaimprov.com.

OPENING ART

COFFEE CONNECTION Jan. 5-Feb. 28. Flora & Fauna, the paintings, drawings and photography of Celeste M. Evans. 311 E. El Roblar Drive, Ojai.646-7821 or www.coffeeconnectionojai.com.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Jan. 8-May 21: Masterworks of the Museum, showcasing fine art from the museum’s 104-year-old collection. Jan. 8-June 25: Really Awful People, George Stuart Historical Figures of notorious villains throughout history. Saturday, Jan. 7, 6 p.m.: Splendors of the Season Fundraising Gala. Sunday, Jan. 8, noon-5 p.m.: grand reopening celebration. Monday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m.: “Archaeological Findings on San Nicolas Island,” a lecture by Steven Schwartz. 100 E. Main St., Ventura. 653-0323 or https://venturamuseum.org.

OJAI COMMUNITY BANK Jan. 5-Feb. 3. Flora & Fauna, the paintings, drawings and photography of Celeste M. Evans. 402 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai. 646-9909.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Jan. 7-April 9: Inventing Ojai, chronicling the transition from the dusty town of Nordhoff to the village of Ojai in 1917. Opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 7, 5-7 p.m. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave. 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Jan. 22. Soil Sisters, portraits of women from farms and ranches across Ventura County, taken by photographer Keri Oberly. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. 525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Jan. 10. County Employee/Retiree Show. Staged by the Ventura County Arts Council. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. For more information, see www.VCArtscouncil.org.

AZU RESTAURANT Through Jan. 15. In partnership with the Porch Gallery, Azu will exhibit Ojai Moon, selected landscape photographs by Chris Miller. A portion of sales will be donated to the “Light Up Ojai Skate Park” fund. 457 E. Ojai Ave. www.azuojai.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Jan. 21. Stories, Parables and Tall Tales, inspired by artists’ unique memories and creative meanderings. 2222 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. 383-1368 or www.studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Jan. 7. Holiday boutique. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 19. Art for Art’s Sake: Selections from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation, exploring the potentials of abstraction through color, line shape and texture. 424 S. C St., Oxnard. 385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 26: Love Letters Home, showcasing the different ways soldiers and sailors corresponded with loved ones. Reception on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 5-7 p.m. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard. 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through Jan. 15. Just Photos V. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Jan. 16. True Colors, with work by colored pencil artist Phillip Zubiate III and watercolors by Eileen Maloney. 560 E. Main St., Ventura. 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

FRED KAVLI THEATRE GALLERY Through Jan. 25. Jungleland and Artistic Visions, with memorabilia, historic photos and more from the famous wild animal park. 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd. 449-2767 or www.civicartsplaza.com/galleries.

GALLERY 525 Through Jan. 14. Symbol & Syntax, the art of print. 525 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai. 798-0407 or www.gallery525.com.

H GALLERY Through Jan. 15. Protocols of the Cross, featuring the photos of Edgar Takoyaki. Through Jan. 22. Collective Dissent: Rethinking Rationality, with abstract art by Glenn Carter, Michelle Robinson and Yari Ostovany. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura. 626-8876 or http://visithgallery.com.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary craft by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 108 Signal St., Ojai, 646-5682. https://ojaivalleyartists.com

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective featuring various works by local artists, including Tim Koch, Julieanne Case and Patty Kreider. See artists as they work. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura. 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

REAGAN LIBRARY Through Jan. 8: Christmas Around the World, featuring 26 Christmas trees decorated in the style of the countries President Reagan visited while in office. Ongoing: Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley. 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

RED BRICK GALLERY Through Feb. 1. Synergy, a collaboration of watercolors and acrylics by mother/daughter team Phyllis Gubins and Jen Livia. 4601 Telephone Road, Ventura. 643-6400 or www.redbrickart.com.

SANDBOX COFFEEHOUSE Through Jan. 5. Aqua, a group exhibition with paintings and prints focused on water by artists Mitra Cline, Jojo Chongjaroenjai, Eric Harper and Zulema Covarrubias. 204 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura. 641-1025 or http://sandboxcoffeehouse.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 26: Art About Ag, with agriculture-inspired works from 65 contemporary artists. Through Jan. 29: The De Colores Art Show, celebrating Latino heritage, history and iconography. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO GALLERY Through January 31. The Nature of Things, a suite of photos by Ian Seeberg. 2741 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard. 985-1546 or www.mystudiogallery.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY OF FINE ART Through Jan. 19. The Nature of Jungles, comparing current views of jungles and forests around the world, juxtaposing urban and natural spaces; and In the Company of Animals: 19th-century British Country Life. Cal Lutheran University, William Rolland Stadium, Thousand Oaks. For more information, go to www.callutheran.edu/rolland.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. 525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula. 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. 389-8182 or www.camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730.

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue. 642-3345 or www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore.

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard. 483-7960 or www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. The Granatelli Motorsports Hall of Fame honors motorsports legends, including Andy “Mister 500” Granatelli. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period on display in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in a former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave. 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme. 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 521-1501 or www.ranchocamulos.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. The Century Before Seabees: The Bureau of Yards and Docks (BuDocks), 1842-1942. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park. 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY. Ongoing. AKA “The Camarillo Bird Museum,” a natural history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo. 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064.