Hear that “ka-ching” emanating from your pocket? It could be the extra cash you’re going to be saving now that the California sales tax has decreased by a quarter of a percent.

In November 2012, California passed Proposition 30, The Schools and Local Public Safety Protection Act of 2012, to temporarily increase the sales and use tax by 0.25 percent. That increase expired Dec. 31, 2016.

Don’t go out and spend all that money at once, however, because depending on where you are, you may be paying a different rate. Two cities in the county had a sales tax rate of 8 percent: Oxnard (2008 Measure O increased sales tax by a half-cent) and Port Hueneme (2012 Measure W raised sales tax by half-cent); now, the cities’ rate are 7.75 percent. In Camarillo, Moorpark, Ojai, Santa Paula, Thousand Oak and Ventura, where the sales tax rate was 7.5 percent in 2016, the tax is now 7.25 percent.

In November, a transportation sales tax was defeated at the polls by failure to procure a two-thirds majority. The tax would have increased the county’s sales tax by one-half cent for 30 years. Certain cities, however, passed their own sales tax rate increases.

The city of Santa Paula’s Measure T passed, adopting a one-cent sales tax increase and use sales tax for a period of 20 years, estimated to raise $2.1 million annually. It will be implemented on April 1. In Ventura, Measure O was passed by a simple majority, 58.74 percent to 41.26 percent. The measure implements a half-cent sales tax increase for a period of 25 years, estimated to give over $10 million in funds annually. Dubbed the Clean Water/Beaches/Street Repairs/Safety Measure, the increase will go into effect on April 1.

While the cultivation and sale of marijuana is still in legal limbo throughout the county, should the city of Fillmore decide at some time to allow it, a 15 percent sales tax will be applied. Growers will face a $30 per square foot tax for operations smaller than 3,000 square feet of space; $15 per square foot thereafter.

Measure R, the Ventura Unified School District’s $59 parcel tax, was renewed and will remain unchanged.

In order to afford the tax increases, California legislators passed minimum wage increases; this year, from $10 an hour to $10.50 an hour for businesses employing 26 or more. The minimum wage will gradually increase to $15 per hour by 2022, with a one-year delay for smaller businesses.

Gun owners will have to surrender gun magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds starting on July 1. Buyers will have to undergo a background check to purchase ammunition as well, and weapons utilizing a so-called “bullet button” — which allows magazines to be ejected using the tip of a bullet — will be banned from purchase. The bullet button was designed by manufacturers to bypass the state’s assault weapon ban.

In reaction to the light sentence doled out to convicted former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner, sexually assaulting a severely intoxicated or unconscious person becomes a crime ineligible for parole. The clarification to SB 2888 prohibits probation or suspension of a sentence “if the victim was either unconscious or incapable of giving consent due to intoxication.” Turner was given a six-month jail term, and released after three.

Other changes to California law include: a ban on school mascots using the term “Redskins”; a ban on powdered alcohol, but approval for barber shops and salons to serve free wine and beer to customers until 10 p.m.; a “right to die” bill giving approval for terminally ill patients to use experimental drugs to end their lives regardless of regulatory approval; all single-use toilets in businesses or public facilities must now become gender-neutral. SB 1322 bans charging people under the age of 18 with prostitution. Instead, they will be treated as victims and given access to county services. Parents will be notified of student athletes who have been pulled from activity due to a suspected concussion. AB-1995, proposed by then-Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, allows for homeless students to use shower facilities at public and community colleges.