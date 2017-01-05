Fict. Business Names

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161206-10023091-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BIKEVENTURA, 1150 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, VCCOOL, 1150 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VCCOOL, Yvonne Ad·n, Yvonne Ad·n, Chairman of the Board. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 6, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/15/16, 12/22/16, 12/29/16 and 1/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161207-10023180-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAPILLUS CROWN, 2060 Avenida De Los Arboles, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, VICTORIA’S VITAMINS 4 LESS, INC., 2060 Avenida De Los Arboles, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2008. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VICTORIA’S VITAMINS 4 LESS, INC., Gina Borgia, Gina Borgia, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 7, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/15/16, 12/22/16, 12/29/16 and 1/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161118-10021986-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PRO CLEAN POOL CARE, 2486 Aztec Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Charles R. Flinn II, 2486 Aztec Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Charles R. Flinn III, 145 Catalina Dr., Oak View, CA 93022. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/1/16. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Charles R. Flinn II, Charles R. Flinn. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 18, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/15/16, 12/22/16, 12/29/16 and 1/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161201-10022804-0The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) TREESCAPES, 2) SHOWSCAPES INC, 345 Willis Ave Ste C, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, SHOWSCAPES INC, 6741 Bradley Rd., Somis, CA 93066. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/30/2010. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ SHOWSCAPES INC, Jerry Monahan, Jerry Monahan, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 1, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/15/16, 12/22/16, 12/29/16 and 1/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161129-10022661-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) LUJANE EVENTS, 2) LUCCA JANE EVENTS, 324 Rancho Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Jaime Michelle Mangone, 324 Rancho Drive, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jaime Michelle Mangone, Jaime Mangone. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 29, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/15/16, 12/22/16, 12/29/16 and 1/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161216-10023693-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TOPPERS PIZZA PLACE, 3940 E Main St, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 3950425 / CALIFORNIA, TOPP END ENTERPRISES, INC., 1851 Lombard St., #200, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/2/17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ TOPP END ENTERPRISES, INC., Bethalyn Jonker, Bethalyn Jonker, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 16, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/22/16, 12/29/16, 1/5/17 and 1/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161216-10023726-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DOWN RANGE APPAREL, 1523 N. 5th Street, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Rodolfo Quezada Jr., 1523 N. 5th Street, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Rodolfo Quezada Jr., Rodolfo Quezada Jr. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 16, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/22/16, 12/29/16, 1/5/17 and 1/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161219-10023807-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: N.I.N.E. FITNESS, 2227 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo, CA 93010 Ventura County, Daniel Silva, 1160 Rivas Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daniel Silva, Daniel Silva. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 19, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/22/16, 12/29/16, 1/5/17 and 1/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161219-10023768-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE ACTING ACADEMY & MUSIK KORNER, 31368 Via Colinas, Suie #107, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, Cheryl Sabato, 1441 Honey Creek Court, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2011. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Cheryl Sabato, Cheryl Sabato. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 19, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/22/16, 12/29/16, 1/5/17 and 1/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161219-10023817-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BACKSTOCK LIQUIDATORS, 2) BACKSTOCK CLOSEOUTS, 3) WEOVERSTOCKED, 685 Pleasant Valley Rd., Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Jonathan Louie, 685 Pleasant Valley Rd., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jonathan Louie, Jonathan Louie. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 19, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/22/16, 12/29/16, 1/5/17 and 1/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161215-10023655-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SATICOY REGIONAL GOLF COURSE, 1025 South Wells Road, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, American Golf Corporation, 6080 Center Drive Ste 500, Los Angeles, CA 90045. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/31/1999. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ American Golf Corporation, Rick Rosen, Rick Rosen, CFO & Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 15, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/29/16, 1/5/17, 1/12/17 and 1/19/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161215-10023657-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SUNSET HILLS COUNTRY CLUB, 4155 Erbes Road North, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, American Golf Corporation, 6080 Center Drive Ste 500, Los Angeles, CA 90045. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 08/18/1993. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ American Golf Corporation, Rick Rosen, Rick Rosen, CFO & Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 15, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/29/16, 1/5/17, 1/12/17 and 1/19/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161212-10023337-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) GLOBAL SOLAR SUPPLY, 2) GLOBALSOLARSUPPLY.COM, 1082 Front Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Joe Omweg, 2930 Seaview Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Joe Omweg, Joe Omweg. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 12, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/29/16, 1/5/17, 1/12/17 and 1/19/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161213-10023437-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BONITO ROASTER, 2) BONITO COFFEE, 409 Canada St., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Carlos R. Ramirez, 409 Canada St., Ojai, CA 93023 This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Carlos R. Ramirez, Carlos R. Ramirez, Carlos R. Ramirez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 13, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/29/16, 1/5/17, 1/12/17 and 1/19/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161220-10023924-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RVR INVESTMENTS, 920 Almendra Pl., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Rick S. Juarez, 920 Almendra Pl., Oxnard, CA 93036, Veronica B. Guzman-Juarez, 920 Almendra Pl., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/20/2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Rick S. Juarez, Rick S. Juarez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 20, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17, 1/12/17, 1/19/17 and 1/26/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161221-10023986-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BARKS N BUBBLES PET GROOMING, 4209 Tierra Rejada Rd., Ste. A, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Shelley A. Mack, 11590 Wildflower Ct., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/1/2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Shelley A. Mack, Shelley A. Mack. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 21, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17, 1/12/17, 1/19/17 and 1/26/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161227-10024325-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VCMS, 1603 Daffodil Avenue, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Steven Willis Vernon Cole, 1603 Daffodil Avenue, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Steven Willis Vernon Cole, Steven Willis Vernon Cole. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 27, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17, 1/12/17, 1/19/17 and 1/26/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161228-10024389-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: D-TECH, 7249 Lemur St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Daniel Takacs, 7249 Lemur St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/28/2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daniel Takacs, Daniel Takacs. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 28, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17, 1/12/17, 1/19/17 and 1/26/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161229-10024429-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ANCHOR RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, 3307 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Jeffrey Peter Brown, 3307 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jeffrey Peter Brown, Jeffrey Peter Brown. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 29, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17, 1/12/17, 1/19/17 and 1/26/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161207-10023172-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CAMARILLO RECYCLING, 2) CAMARILLO METAL RECYCLING, 849 Via Alondra, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Camarillo Recycling, Inc., 849 Via Alondra, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: JAN. 1, 2000. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Camarillo Recycling, Inc., Rahamim Zarin, Rahamim Zarin, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 7, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17, 1/12/17, 1/19/17 and 1/26/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161229-10024469-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MATZKE DESIGNS, 5158 Goldman Ave Ste C, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Aaron Joseph Matzke, 5541 Salinas Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Susan Milynn Matzke, 5541 Salinas Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/01/2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Susan Milynn Matzke, Susan Milynn Matzke. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 29, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17, 1/12/17, 1/19/17 and 1/26/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20161230-10024522-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ROCKROSE FLORAL DESIGN, 2646 Palma Drive #160, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Christi Bree Franzen, 1700 Fisher Drive, Oxnard, CA 93035, Jennifer Lee Scocco, 1700 Fisher Drive, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/1/2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Christi Bree Franzen, Christi Bree Franzen. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 30, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17, 1/12/17, 1/19/17 and 1/26/17.

Legal Notices

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA. NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26 J 070958 HEARING DATE: 03/20/2017 TIME: 08:30 AM COURTROOM: J1 In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Evan W. Hale, a child. To: Dorinda Betts, Christopher W. Hale, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the abovenamed person who is described as follows: name Evan W. Hale, Date of Birth: 08/09/2015, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Father’s name: Christopher W. Hale, Mother’s name: Dorinda Betts. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 03/20/2017, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 03/20/2017, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 12/02/2016 by: Leah Babcock Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 12/15, 12/22, 12/29, 1/5/17 CNS-2953291#

T.S. No.: 16-117 Loan No.: 16-117 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/08/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state of national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check MUST BE PAYABLE TO COUNTY RECORDS SERVICE, INC., drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ALEJANDRO CONTRERAS Duly Appointed Trustee: COUNTY RECORDS SERVICE, INC. Recorded 05/13/2016, as Instrument No. 20160513-00066396, in book, page, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California. Date of Sale: 01/12/2017 Time: 11:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93003 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $28,963.40. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1340 KUMQUAT PLACE, OXNARD, CA A.P.N.: 139-0-332-055. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. The undersigned mortgagee, beneficiary or authorized agent for the mortgagee or beneficiary pursuant to California Civil Code 2923(b) declares that the mortgagee, beneficiary or the mortgagee’s or beneficiary’s authorized agent has either contacted the borrower or tried with due diligence to contact the borrower as required by California Civil Code 2923.5, 2923.54. (a) A notice of sale filed pursuant to Section 2924f shall include a declaration from the mortgage loan servicer stating both the following: (1) Whether or not the mortgage loan servicer has obtained from the commissioner a final or temporary order of exemption pursuant to Sections 2923.53 that is current and valid on the date the notice of sale is filed. (2) Whether the time frame for giving notice of sale specified in subdivision (a) of Section 2923.52 does not apply pursuant to Section 2923.52 or 2923.55.. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Superior Default Services Inc. at (855)986-9342, using the file number assigned to this case 16-117. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 12/13/2016. COUNTY RECORDS SERVICE INC.. By: David Giron, Owner. Trustee/ Agent for Beneficiary/Direct Sales Line at 855-986-9342. (12/22/16, 12/29/16, 01/05/17 TS#-16-117 SDI-4085)

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA. NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE § 366.26 J 070723 HEARING DATE: 03/06/2017 TIME: 08:30 am COURTROOM: J1 In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Eliezar J. Rodriguez, a child. To: Angelica Rodriguez, Juan C. Lopez; Albert Hudson, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Eliezar J. Rodriguez, Date of Birth: 10/15/2015, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: Juan C. Lopez; Albert Hudson, Mother’s name: Angelica Rodriguez. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 03/06/2017, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 03/06/2017, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 12/14/2016 by: Robert Estrada Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 12/22, 12/29/16, 1/5, 1/12/17 CNS-2956797#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2016-00490062-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed Dec. 14, 2016, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, Room 210, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: TAI HESSTON FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: TAI HESSTON filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: TAI HESSTON to TAI KIM VU. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 1/20/17. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: Dec. 14, 2016. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: M. Campos, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/22/16, 12/29/16, 1/5/17 and 1/12/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2016-00489727-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed Dec. 2, 2016, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, Room 210, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: ENRIQUE RAMIREZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ENRIQUE RAMIREZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ENRIQUE RAMIREZ to DAVID ENRIQUE RAMIREZ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 1/2317. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: Dec. 2, 2016. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: S. MCCarthy, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/22/16, 12/29/16, 1/5/17 and 1/12/17.

Copyright Notice: This constitutes actual and constructive notice and declaration of Trust with the following facts, registration and copyright protections for the service mark Six Degree Shift® and trade-name/trademark, Kaeryc Braden Thompson©, Medicine Hawk© and David Glen Thompson©, a private divine proportional trust and an original expression created on or about June 2nd 1972, with all rights reserved, held by thompson, david glen©, for the David Glen Thompson Estate, Medicine Hawk Foundation and David Glen Thompson- Living Trust, hereinafter Trust, domiciling Sebastopol, California. Said commonlaw trade-name/trade-marks including all signatures may not be used, printed, duplicated, reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, neither in whole nor in part, nor in any manner whatsoever, without the prior, express, written consent and acknowledgment of the Trust, hereinafter “Secured Party.” With the intent of being contractually bound, any juristic person, as well as the agent of said juristic person, assents, consents, and agrees that neither said juristic person, nor the agent of said juristic person, shall display, nor otherwise use in any manner, the common-law tradename/ trademark, nor the common-law copyright described herein, nor any derivative, variation, and/or spelling and printing of David Glen Thompson©, including and not limited to all style, word order, abbreviation, punctuation, hyphen, font, color, derivatives, variations in the spelling, abbreviating, upper/ lower case rendering and writing of said trade-name/trade-mark. Secured Party neither assents, nor consents, nor agrees with, nor grants, nor implies any authorization for, any unauthorized use of service mark and or tradename/ trade-mark, and all unauthorized use is strictly prohibited. Mutual Assent Implied and Express Contract Executed by Unauthorized Use of Secured Party’s Common Law-Copyrighted Property; Self-Executing Security Agreement in Event of Unauthorized Use of Secured Party’s Common Law-Copyrighted Property: By these terms, both the person and the agent of said person engaging in unauthorized us of copyrighted property, hereinafter jointly referred to as the “Interloper” does assent, consent, and agree that any use of the service mark and or tradename/trademark, except the authorized use as set above constitutes unauthorized use, unauthorized reproduction, copyright infringement, and counterfeiting, of Secured Party’s common-law copyrighted property, is contractually binding upon said Third Party Interloper, securing an interest in said Interloper’s assets, land, and personal property for equal consideration and not less than $1,000,000.00, based on the estimated value of the secured trade-name/trademark at the time of this notice. Any person claiming an adverse interest, challenging, or rebutting the rights of the Secured Party may write to the Trust in care of: 7319 Witter Road Sebastopol, California Republic 95472-9999, non domestic/without the USA. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/29/16, 1/5/17, 1/12/17 and 1/19/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Pursuant to the California Self Service Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction at January 19th, 2017 at 2:30PM located at 900 East Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, California 93041 of the following tenants:

John Fernandez: Bike, Clothes, Household goods and Chair.

Nasau Galeai: Kids toys, Lamp, Furniture, Saw horses, Household goods and boxes.

Candise Baker: Mattress, 100 boxes, Lamp, Microwave, TV and Household goods.

Oscar Hernandez: Tools, File cabinet, Bike, Drills, Generators, Battery charger and Lawn mower.

Ronald Reed: Speakers, Mini Ski bike, 3 Bikes, Film Props, Skis, Household goods, Washer and Fridge.

Brieann Kinney: 15 tubs.

Cristina Vera: 12 boxes, Childs seat, Clothes, Toys and household goods.

Yvette Olivares: Mattress, Armchair, Fan, TV, Dresser, Bins and Household goods.

Miguel Mares: Ladder, Mattress, Household goods, Clothes, Toys and Bikes.

Ruby Ceja: Dolly, Office chair, Radio Flyer, Rocking chair, Tables and Shelving.

Terri Kragel: 2 surfboards, Mattress, TV, Dresser, 20 boxes, Safe and household goods.

Owners reserve the right to bid at the sale. Purchases may only be made in cash. All goods are sold “As Is” and are subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this December, 22nd 2016, Channel Islands Self Storage, Phone# (805) 488-3886, Fax# (805) 488- 0733, Auctioneer: James O’Brien, Bond #R519468.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/29/16 and 1/5/17.

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is HEREBY given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code of the California Self-Service Storage Facilities Act, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 13th day of January 2017, at 9:00 A.M, on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at A Vineyard Self Storage at 3500 E. Vineyard Ave. in Oxnard, CA in the Cty of Ventura:

1034 Rosemary Leyba

203 Fred Suleiman

3014 Francisco Gonzalez

3022 Angelina Jimenez

3125 Nancy Flores

3224 Norman Brown

403 Ricardo R. Perez

528 Carlos Rico

540 Yolanda Dacko

254 Brian Quesada

8143 Brian Quesada

3157 Carmela Estrada

3158 Carmela Estrada

3114 Marjorie Hernandez

3122 Sylvia M. Reyes

216 Maria Isabel Rivera

Property to be sold is misc. household gds, appliances, furn., electronics, construction equipment, tools, tool box, clothing, bikes, toys, bgs, bxs & misc. personal contents. Purchases must be paid in cash only. Items sold as is where is. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Further terms at sale. Auctioneer: O’Brien’s Lien. Service, Bond# 14663730099, RS 47399. Tel: 951-681-4113 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/29/16 and 1/5/17.

A.P.N.: 801-0-301-115 Trustee Sale No.: 2013-2514 Title Order No: 160023054 Reference No: 00178- 3407 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 05/21/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 01/26/2017 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 05/23/2013, as Document No. 20130523-00093261-0, Book , Page , of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California, The original owner: CLAUDIA PHILLIPS The purported new owner: CLAUDIA PHILLIPS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA. All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 905 ALEXANDRA COURT, OAK PARK, CA 91377. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $7,295.34 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: REGENCY HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www. superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2013-2514. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 08/21/2016. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (01/05/17, 01/12/17, 01/19/17 | TS#2013-2514 SDI- 4251)

LIEN SALE Swink’s Towing, 4506 Industrial St Simi Valley, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 1/19/2017: 14- FORD License: 7ERC113 / CA Vin: 1FMCU0F7XEUB99138 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17.

NOTICE OF PENDING LIEN SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that pursuant to section 1998 of the civil code, State of Califomia, the undersigned will sell at the public auction by competitive bidding on the 19th day of January, 2017 at 1:30PM where said property has been stored and located at CITIZENS SELF STORAGE, 269 Aviador Street, Camarillo, CA County of Ventura, The Abandoned goods, Chattles of personal property in the part below in the matters of:

Unit MM1E – Misc. plastic tubs, other Misc.

Unit MM2H – Wetsuit, Tools, suitcase, Misc.

Unit C22 – Plastic tubs w/ Misc. items., Christmas Decorations, propane tank, various other misc. items.

Landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. Cash only and removed day of sale. Sale subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement. Auction Conducted by: Jim O’Brien Auctions, State Bond #158525941, Phone# 951-681- 4113. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17 and 1/12/17.

Summons

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. (Numero del Caso): 56-2016-00481787-CU-PA-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): DAVID McKINNEY and DOES 1 through 50, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): MARTHA PATRICIA GAYTAN-VALDOVINOS NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumpilmiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpia con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov)o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Alta G. Manzo (SBN. 240150), Law Offices of Richard L. Francis & Associates, P.C., 711 South A Street, Oxnard, CA 93030, Phone: (805) 486-5898, Fax: (805) 486-2242. Date (Fecha): MAY 17, 2016. Clerk (Secretario), by /S/: Michael D. Planet, Amy Gates, Deputy (Adjunto).[Seal] PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/15/16, 12/22/16, 12/29/16 and 1/5/17.

Probate

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR THE COUNTY OF VENTURA In Re: RICHARD RAY of the RICHARD AND RUTH RAY TRUST dated November 6, 1999; the RAY SURVIVORS TRUST dated 3/1/2010 and the RAY BYPASS TRUST dated 3/1/2010 Susan Hebert, Trustee of said Trust NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF DEATH OF TRUSTOR RICHARD RAY [Probate Code § § 19040 et seq.; 19050, et seq] Case No. 56-2016-00490035-PR-NC-OXN Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent, (i.e. Richard Ray), that all persons having claims against said decedent and/or the Trusts entitled, “Richard and Ruth Ray Trust” dated 11/6/1999; the “Ray Survivors Trust” dated 3/1/2010 and the “Ray Bypass Trust” dated 3/1/2010 are required to file them with the Superior Court, at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036 and mail or deliver a copy to Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for the Trustee (i.e. Susan Hebert) of the Richard and Ruth Ray Trust dated 11/6/1999, the “Ray Survivors Trust” dated 3/1/2010 and the “Ray Bypass Trust” dated 3/1/2010 wherein said decedent was the trustor of said Trust, at 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, within the later of four months after December 22, 2016 (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: December 13, 2016, /s/ Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for Susan Hebert, successor Trustee of the Above-Referenced Trust; 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658- 1525. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/22/16, 12/29/16, 1/5/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JAMES WILLIAM SCOTT, aka J.W. SCOTT, DECEDENT Case No:56-2016-00490294-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JAMES WILLIAM SCOTT, aka J.W. SCOTT. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: SHELLEY RENEE SCOTT RAGATZ in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: SHELLEY RENEE SCOTT RAGATZ be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: February 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Laura V. Bartels, Taylor Scoles & Bartels, 540 Sespe Avenue, Suite 2, Fillmore, CA 93015, (805) 524-1934. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/29/16, 1/5/17 and 1/12/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SALLY ELAINE SACZYNSKI, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2016-00490207-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: SALLY ELAINE SACZYNSKI. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: DENNIS R. MACKELBURG in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: DENNIS R. MACKELBURG be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: January 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Juvenile / Probate Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Brian L. Fox, 290 Maple Court, Suite 206, Ventura, California 93003, (805) 658-9204. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 12/29/16, 1/5/17 and 1/12/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CATHERINE MARIE HAMPTON aka MARIE HAMPTON, DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2016-00490632-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: CATHERINE MARIE HAMPTON aka MARIE HAMPTON. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: MARY KATHLEEN ASHFORD and CYNTHIA LEE HAYS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: MARY KATHLEEN ASHFORD and CYNTHIA LEE HAYS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedentís will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: February 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile and Probate Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner in Propria Persona: MARY KATHLEEN ASHFORD and CYNTHIA LEE HAYS, 1026 North Fifth Place, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, (805) 701-5864. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17, 1/12/17 and 1/19/17.