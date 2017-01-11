Thursday

‘FROM THE BLUES TO MOTOWN: THE MUSIC THAT CHANGED AMERICA’ 6:30-7:30 p.m. Local talent will perform songs that were either written by or made famous by African American artists. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. For more information, visit www.simivalleylibrary.org.

MOORPARK DEMOCRATIC CLUB MEETING 6:30 p.m. A representative from Ventura County Public Works will speak on the current and planned projects in the Moorpark area. Meridian Hills Rec Room, 6801 Breezy Glen Drive, Moorpark. For more information, call 338-5582.

AUTHOR BARB SCHMIDT 1-3 p.m. Schmidt will discuss her book Orchid Care: For the Beginner, as well as orchid care techniques. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main Street, Ventura. For more information, call 643-3154.

Friday

FRIDAY THE 13TH GHOST TOUR 7-9 p.m. Richard Senate leads this tour that will look into the unlucky date of Friday the 13th and why it has such a dreaded reputation. $5. Bank of Books shop, 748 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, call 643-3154.

MUSICIAN DAMIAN McGINTY 8 p.m. Known for his character Rory Flanagan on Glee and his stint with Celtic Thunder, McGinty will perform a slew of his hits. $30. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. For more information, visit www.oxnardperformingarts.com.

SEASHORE PORCELAIN ARTISTS CLUB MEETING 9:30 a.m. Join the club for its annual “white sale.” Chapel City Church, 2315 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. For more information, call 798-3752.

Saturday

NINTH ANNUAL OJAI VALLEY E-WASTE COLLECTION AND RECYCLING EVENT 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The event is open to Ojai Valley residents and businesses that wish to discard electronics and other e-waste safely. Ojai Community Bank parking lot, 402 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai. For more information, call 669-8445.

ARCADE POETRY SERIES: AARON GARDNER AND JENNIFER KELLEY 6 p.m. The poets will read as part of this ongoing series. $5. Carnegie Art Museum, 424 S. C St., Oxnard. For more information, visit www.carnegieam.org/arcade-poetry-series.html.

AUTHOR ELINA FURHMAN 1-3 p.m. Furhman will discuss her cookbook Soupelina’s Soup Cleanse: Plant-Based Soups and Broths to Heal Your Body, Calm Your Mind, and Transform Your Life. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, call 643-3154.

COMEDY DATE NIGHT 7 p.m. Three of SoCal’s best comedians will give couples something to laugh about. $20. Good Shepherd Church, 380 Arneill Road, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.marriagewell.org.

‘OUR ANCESTORS WERE GERMAN’ PRESENTATION 11 a.m. Author and researcher Astrid Adler will discuss German immigration and history of family names. Port Hueneme Historical Society Museum, Market St., Port Hueneme. For more information, visit www.tiefenort-emigrants.de.

OUTDOOR EDUCATION CLASSES: THE CALIFORNIA ROSE 10 a.m.-noon. Learn proper care techniques from pruning to watering, mulching and feeding your native California roses. $5. Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo. For more information, visit www.pvrpd.org.

VENTURA AUDUBON SOCIETY FIELD TRIP: LAKE CASITAS 8:30 a.m. Bring binoculars to spy on the resident bald eagles, green heron, chipping and lark sparrows. For more information and location, call 377-5859.

VENTURA SINGLES ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSIONS 2-4 p.m. Join Dr. Vondie Lozano, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, to talk about “How to Celebrate Being You in 2017.” Group guided imagery/hypnosis included. E.P. Foster Library, Topping Room, 651 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.meetup.com/Ventura-Singles-Roundtable-Discussions/events/.

Sunday

CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT: SINAISKY-KISLENKO PIANO DUO 3 p.m. The duo will perform Johann Sebastian Bach and Max Reger’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major, Johannes Brahms’ Liebeslieder Waltzes (Nos. 1-18) and more. $25. Logan House, adjacent to the Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts, 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai. For more information, visit www.chamberonthemountain.com.

CHANNEL CITIES JAZZ CLUB 1-4:30 p.m. Continuous Entertainment and a no -host bar will coincide with true American swing and jazz. $7-10. Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club, 2600 S. Harbor Blvd., Oxnard. For more information, visit www.channelcitiesjazzclub.org.

HEREDITARY BREAST AND OVARIAN CANCER SUPPORT MEETING 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The group will discuss the impact of living with a genetic mutation that predisposes individuals to certain hereditary cancers. 530 Hampshire Road, Westlake Village. For more information, visit www.CancerSupportVvsb.org.

THE LAST KING 5 p.m. Two men and a baby escape on horseback across the Norwegian mountains, chased by usurpers who wish to kill them in this Nordic flick. $10. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. For more information, visit www.ojaifilmsociety.org.

Monday

2017 VENTURA COUNTY MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION 8-11 a.m. California NAACP state president will serve as keynote speaker at the Oxnard Public Arts Center (OPAC) celebration, followed by a “freedom march.” $7, for OPAC celebration. Plaza Park, 500 S. C St., Oxnard. For more information, visit www.mlkventuracounty.com.

17TH ANNUAL MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY CELEBRATION 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This year’s theme, “The Amazing Power of Unity and Courage,” will feature musicians, poets and speakers, including Michael Paul Smith, singer-songwriter Jade Hendrix and more. Libbey Park, 307 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. For more information, call 630-5117.

SHERLOCK: THE FINAL PROBLEM 7 p.m. (and Wednesday, Jan 18). The season finale of the BBC hit series Sherlock starring Bumblebee Cummerbund and Martin Freeman will be screened along with 15 minutes of extras. $13-15. Century RiverPark 16, 2766 Seaglass Way, Oxnard. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

VENTURA HILLSIDES CONSERVANCY VOLUNTEER RIVER RESTORATION EVENT 9 a.m.-noon. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., Day of Service, volunteers are needed to remove invasive plants along the Ventura River. To RSVP, and for more information, visit www.venturahillsides.org/events.

Tuesday

LOW INCOME AND AFFORDABLE CONDOMINIUM ORIENTATION 5:45 p.m. (and Thursday, Jan. 19). Anyone interested in applying for one of 12 units in the Enclave community in Ventura is strongly urged to attend one of these orientations. Orchard Community Church, 8180 Telephone Road, Ventura. For more information, visit www.vccdc.org.

Wednesday

2017 OXNARD VETERANS DAY ORGANIZING KICKOFF 5:30 p.m. Veteran-serving organizations in the greater Oxnard area are requested to send representatives interested in helping or participating in the Veteran’s Day Parade in November. Oxnard City Hall, Oceanside Conference Room, 300 W. Third St., Oxnard. For more information, contact help4growth@gmail.com.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM SPEAKERS SERIES 6:30 p.m. Kevin Augarten and Jeff Larson from Ocean Defenders Alliance will discuss working to clean and protect marine ecosystems through documentation, education and meaningful action. CIMM, Channel Islands Harbor, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard. For more information, visit www.cimmvc.org.

‘MARIJUANA, E-CIGARETTES AND OTHER SMOKY STUFF IN THE WORKPLACE’ 8:15-9:15 a.m. Join us for an update on the current legal landscape and tips about how employers should address issues involving marijuana, e-cigarettes and more. Los Robles Greens Golf Course, banquet room, 299 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.eastventuraeac.org.

SEATED AND STANDING BEGINNING TAI CHI 5-6:15 p.m. Accredited instructor Barbara Freie will challenge you physically and spiritually while teaching techniques for relaxation, stretching and focus. $90-94. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, E-117, Camarillo. For more information, call 388-1952, ext 100.

SOROPTIMIST INTERNATIONAL OF OXNARD MEETING 7:30 a.m. Professional storyteller Robert Seutter will speak on “The Power of Storytelling” and give tips and ideas from a traditional storyteller. Courtyard Marriott, 600 Esplanade Drive, Oxnard. For more information, visit www.oxnardsoroptimist.org.

OPENING THEATER

BILOXI BLUES Jan. 13-Feb. 4. In Neil Simon’s semi-autobiographical comedy, young soldiers in training attend boot camp in Biloxi, Mississippi, during World War II. $16-18. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. 495-3715 or www.conejoplayers.org.

THE LION KING, JR. Jan. 13-29. Disney’s multi-award winning musical is adapted for youth cast performances and tells the story of Simba and his journey from lion cub to King of the Pridelands. Presented by OYES. $10-12. Ojai Valley Community Church, 907 El Centro St., Ojai. 646-4300 or www.oyespresents.org.

ONGOING THEATER

VENTURA IMPROV Ongoing Fridays and Saturdays. Ventura Improv Company (VIC) presents hilarious improvisational comedy. All shows are in a competitive comedy improv format with the improvisers given challenges by the show’s host or director. The audience can judge the action. Saturday shows feature experienced veteran players. 34 N. Palm St., Ventura. 643-5701 or www.venturaimprov.com.

OPENING ART

ATRIUM GALLERY Jan. 13-Feb. 28. Defying Doyen, featuring the work of fine artists under the age of 40. Reception on Friday, Jan. 27, 5:30-7 p.m. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. For more information, see www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Jan. 17-Feb. 11. 31st Annual Open Competition. Reception and awards on Saturday, Jan. 21, 5-7 p.m. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Jan. 15-April 9. Reds, with works featuring the luscious, eye-popping color red. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Jan. 22. Soil Sisters, portraits of women from farms and ranches across Ventura County, taken by photographer Keri Oberly. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. 525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

AZU RESTAURANT Through Jan. 15. In partnership with the Porch Gallery, Azu will exhibit Ojai Moon, selected landscape photographs by Chris Miller. A portion of sales will be donated to the “Light Up Ojai Skate Park” fund. 457 E. Ojai Ave. www.azuojai.com.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Feb. 12. Jessica Lugotoff: Figurative Lessons. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road. 646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Jan. 21. Stories, Parables and Tall Tales, inspired by artists’ unique memories and creative meanderings. 2222 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. 383-1368 or www.studiochannelislands.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 19. Art for Art’s Sake: Selections from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation, exploring the potentials of abstraction through color, line shape and texture. 424 S. C St., Oxnard. 385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 26: Love Letters Home, showcasing the different ways soldiers and sailors corresponded with loved ones. Reception on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 5-7 p.m. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard. 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COFFEE CONNECTION Through Feb. 28. Flora & Fauna, the paintings, drawings and photography of Celeste M. Evans. 311 E. El Roblar Drive, Ojai.646-7821 or www.coffeeconnectionojai.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Jan. 16. True Colors, with work by colored pencil artist Phillip Zubiate III and watercolors by Eileen Maloney. 560 E. Main St., Ventura. 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

FRED KAVLI THEATRE GALLERY Through Jan. 25. Jungleland and Artistic Visions, with memorabilia, historic photos and more from the famous wild animal park. 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd. 449-2767 or www.civicartsplaza.com/galleries.

GALLERY 525 Through Jan. 14. Symbol & Syntax, the art of print. 525 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai. 798-0407 or www.gallery525.com.

H GALLERY Through Jan. 15. Protocols of the Cross, featuring the photos of Edgar Takoyaki. Through Jan. 22. Collective Dissent: Rethinking Rationality, with abstract art by Glenn Carter, Michelle Robinson and Yari Ostovany. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura. 626-8876 or http://visithgallery.com.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Jan. 12. Art in Service of the People: Puerto Rico’s DIVEDCO Poster Art, featuring film posters from the Division of Community and Education made by the country’s most celebrated graphic artists. Cal Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or http://www.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through May 21: Masterworks of the Museum, showcasing fine art from the museum’s 104-year-old collection. Through June 25: Really Awful People, George Stuart Historical Figures of notorious villains throughout history. 100 E. Main St., Ventura. 653-0323 or https://venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER. Through Feb. 2. The expressionist abstract work of Mark Tovar. Reception on Saturday, Jan. 14, 1-3 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI COMMUNITY BANK Through Feb. 3. Flora & Fauna, the paintings, drawings and photography of Celeste M. Evans. 402 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai. 646-9909.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through April 9: Inventing Ojai, chronicling the transition from the dusty town of Nordhoff to the village of Ojai in 1917. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in a former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave. 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary craft by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 108 Signal St., Ojai, 646-5682. https://ojaivalleyartists.com

OXNARD MAIN LIBRARY Through Jan. 31. Focus on the Masters’ Learning to See Student Art Showcase, exhibiting the work of students from Fremont Middle School and DeAnza Academy of Technology who participated in FOTM’s educational outreach program. 251 S. A St., Oxnard. 385-7500.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective featuring various works by local artists, including Tim Koch, Julieanne Case and Patty Kreider. See artists as they work. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura. 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 26: Art About Ag, with agriculture-inspired works from 65 contemporary artists. Through Jan. 29: The De Colores Art Show, celebrating Latino heritage, history and iconography. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO GALLERY Through January 31. The Nature of Things, a suite of photos by Ian Seeberg. 2741 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard. 985-1546 or www.mystudiogallery.com.

UBS WESTLAKE VILLAGE Through Feb. 28. Fabric Art Show, featuring work by Loris Bogue, Paula Chung, Mimi Lieberman and others. Reception on Thursday, Jan. 12, 5-7 p.m. 3011 Townsgate Road, Thousand Oaks. www.conejoarts.org.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY OF FINE ART Through Jan. 19. The Nature of Jungles, comparing current views of jungles and forests around the world, juxtaposing urban and natural spaces; and In the Company of Animals: 19th-century British Country Life. Cal Lutheran University, William Rolland Stadium, Thousand Oaks. For more information, go to www.callutheran.edu/rolland.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. 525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula. 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. 389-8182 or www.camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730.

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue. 642-3345 or www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore.

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard. 483-7960 or www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. The Granatelli Motorsports Hall of Fame honors motorsports legends, including Andy “Mister 500” Granatelli. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period on display in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in a former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave. 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme. 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 521-1501 or www.ranchocamulos.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. The Century Before Seabees: The Bureau of Yards and Docks (BuDocks), 1842-1942. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park. 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY. Ongoing. AKA “The Camarillo Bird Museum,” a natural history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo. 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064.