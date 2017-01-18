The day has finally come for President Barack Obama to hand over the reins to Donald J. Trump, and while the country is in disarray and overtly divided, come Jan. 20, surely Obama has nothing but a smooth transition planned. As Michelle Obama said, “When they go low, you go high.”

As for a peaceful transition for the rest of the country, that remains to be seen. With so much tentative upheaval on the horizon, including Trump’s cabinet nominees having too often in the past fought against the departments and the purposes that they are supposed to protect, or being just downright ill-equipped to handle the job, plus ongoing tumult over foreign affairs, the new haphazard Tweet press release format, the irrelevant focus on celebrity opinions rather than serious national issues, the ethically problematic conflicts of interest, Trump’s repeated pitting of his supporters against everyone else (aka, enemies) while ignoring poignant civil rights concerns, and so much more, it’s no wonder there is so much anxiety. On the flip side of that coin, it appears that many, if not most, Trump supporters remain confident and calm that he is up to the task of running this country, given his worldly business experience that led to his billionaire status. In fact, they appear excited about all the change he is expected to bring to make America great again, however that is defined.

Unfortunately, with Trump’s election came an inherent enabling and emboldening of homophobic, misogynistic, racist endeavors across the country; and not only was California not immune to it, but right here in Ventura County, within just two weeks this month, there were two inexcusable examples. In the Conejo Valley Unified School District, a board member stated that the community did not want homosexuality being taught in schools in response to the subject of historical contributions of the LGBT community pursuant to the FAIR Act mandate; and in Ventura, two Buena High School students Snapchatted pictures altered to show each of them lynching two black people. It quickly went viral and the two students involved are now facing possible suspension. Some would say that Trump’s rhetoric had nothing to do with the newfound hate that’s come to light, and while that theory may have some validity, the timing is too coincidental to ignore.

While division in this country is practically palpable, all Americans do share one certain commonality: The future is completely uncertain. As the name-calling of the most vocal continues, from snowflakes and sore losers to labeling all Trump supporters as hateful people, we have to somehow find our way back to humanity and figure out how to deal with our animosity in a civilized, peaceful manner. It may be too soon for some to let it go and rise above the fray, but there are many people lingering in the middle with no party to call their own. Perhaps it is there, this middle ground, that we can effectively communicate our concerns and understand the cultural and economic divide.

It is within all of us to be respectful and dignified. Just as with the exchange of power in the nation’s capital, so should we strive to be, for that brief and shining moment, as we hope Trump and Obama will be to one another on Inauguration Day.