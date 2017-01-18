Thursday

20TH ANNUAL MEETING OF THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATIVE — VENTURA COUNTY 3-7 p.m. The meeting will explore the theme “Drowning in Drought: Sustainable Water Solutions” with keynote speakers and more. $75, dinner included. Spanish Hills Country Club, 999 Crestview Ave., Camarillo. For more information, visit www.edc-vc.com.

ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF VENTURA COUNTY 9:30 a.m. The group will discuss the League’s many philanthropic programs at this monthly meeting. Chapter House, 913 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.assistanceleagueventuracounty.org.

“BEING PRESENT IN THE NOW IN 2017” 6:30-8 p.m. Learn mindfulness techniques that may allow you to release attachments from the past and ward off worries about the future. $20-24. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, E-117, Camarillo. For more information, call 388-1952, ext 100.

CHRONIC STRESS AND PAIN MANAGEMENT WORKSHOP Noon-1:30 p.m. Learn about alternative health strategies to address chronic stress and pain at this workshop. Cancer Support Community, 530 Hampshire Road, Westlake Village. For more information, call 379-4777.

C.I. GULLS NEW YEAR MEMBERSHIP DRIVE AND GREEK LUNCHEON 11 a.m. Members are asked to bring a guest to enjoy the New Year luncheon featuring Greek dancing and a raffle drawing. $30. Greek at the Harbor, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. For more information, call 263-6062.

VENTURA COUNTY ROSE SOCIETY MEETING 7:30 p.m. Craig Hueneke, manager at Orchard Supply Hardware, will speak on the use of beneficial insects for roses. Ventura County Office of Education Conference Center, 5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.venturarose.org.

Friday

CHESS CLUB MEETING 10 a.m.-noon (and Wednesday, Jan. 18; ongoing). Meet up for lessons and practice with this weekly chess club. Clubhouse, Leisure Village, 200 Leisure Village Drive, Camarillo. For more information, call 384 9079.

“THE INVISIBLE UNIVERSE REVEALED” 7:15 p.m. Ventura County Astronomical Society hosts Dr. Anna Ho, who will show us what our universe looks like in infrared, ultraviolet, and X-rays. Moorpark College Forum, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark. For more information, call 861-6602.

Saturday

AUTHOR THERESA A. McKEOWN 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Author McKeown will discuss her novel, How to Eat Your ABC’s. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, call 643-3154.

CAMARILLO CAFÉ CONCERT SERIES: JOHN ZIPERRER AND DULCIE TAYLOR 8 p.m. The pair will perform as part of this eclectic series. $20. Camarillo Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo. For more information, visit www.camarillocafe.com.

CELEBRATION OF MIDCOAST TREASURES POETRY READING 3 p.m. Five distinguished poets, distinguished as Literary Treasures of the Midcoast, will be honored. Masonic Center, 482 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. For more information, call 223-5988.

CHANNEL ISLANDS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA WITH KUANFEN LIU 7 p.m. (and Sunday, Jan. 22, 3 p.m.). The Young Artists will perform a slew of classical hits, with artistic director Liu. $20 donation suggested. Saturday: Rancho Campana High School Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo; Sunday: First United Methodist Church, 338 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.CHICOVC.org.

CHILLIN’ WITH VPD EVENT Noon-3 p.m. View a K-9 demonstration, visit with the SWAT, Motors, Patrol, CSI teams and more, and collect stamps in a “VPD Passport” for an ice cream. Pacific View Mall Southwest Parking Lot and McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream, 3241 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, call 339-4317.

CIRQUE D’OR 8 p.m. (and Sunday, Jan. 21). This show brings beautiful costumes, dynamic sound and lighting and the world’s greatest talent assembled on one stage. $24-54. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.civicartsplaza.com.

DOWNTOWN VENTURA ARTS & EATS 6-8 p.m. Over a dozen galleries, shops and restaurants feature in this bimonthly walking tour of downtown Ventura. Start at Fox Fine Jewelry, 560 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, call 652-1800.

HIKING TRAILS GRAND OPENING 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Grab a free hot dog and take a hike on one of the new hiking trails, and catch a raptor show, native plant sale and more. Grove Park and Nature Center, 6968 E. Camarillo Springs Road, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.pvrpd.org.

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DISPOSAL 9 a.m.-1:45 p.m. by appointment only. City of Ventura residents and small businesses (CESQGs) may safely dispose of chemicals and other hazardous materials at this third-Saturday event. For more information, call 652-4525 for appointment and location.

McCREA RANCH MATINEE: HAPPY LAND 1-3 p.m. The 1943 romantic drama starring Frances Dee and Don Ameche will be the featured film. $10. McCrea Ranch Visitors Center, 4500 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 495-2163.

THE REV. KAREN WYLIE’S MIDMONTH DEVOTIONAL RETREAT 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The morning will be devoted to contemplation, wisdom talks, prayer for any special healing requests or challenges, and quiet walks. $10 donation suggested. Meditation Mount, 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. For more information, visit www.karenswylie.com.

SIMI VALLEY FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BLOW-OUT BOOK SALE 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Find your favorite books. Fill a shopping bag and pay only $3 for the entire bag or $5 for a carton. Friends of the Library members enter room at 9 a.m. for presale. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. For more information, visit www.simivalleylibrary.org/friends.

THOUSAND OAKS DANCE CLUB FEATURING ED LAFATA TRIO 7-10 p.m. Live big band music will accompany ballroom, Latin, swing and line dancing lessons for both beginners and experienced. The Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E Janss Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 381-2744.

VENTURA MARCH FOR JUSTICE 10 a.m. Join a coalition of Ventura County activists as they offer up a peaceful demonstration in support of equal rights for all, followed by a community rally. Plaza Park, 651 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/justiceforallventura.

Sunday

BUILDING BRIDGES: CHRISTIANS AND MUSLIMS 10:15 a.m. The two faiths will come together for coffee and conversation at this meeting. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 3290 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. For more information, call 643-5033.

INTERFAITH INSIGHTS INTO THE VENTURA COUNTY JUSTICE SYSTEM 2-3 p.m. Pastor Kris Bergstrom and Rabbi Lisa Hochberg-Miller will moderate a panel featuring guests from the District Attorney’s office and others, in discussion of equality in the justice system. Church of the Foothills, 6279 Foothill Road, Ventura. For more information, call 644-3036.

LADYFACE ALE COMPANIE SECOND ANNUAL INVITATIONAL BOUTIQUE BEER FESTIVAL AND PARTY 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy beer samples from a slew of renowned breweries, and celebrate the brewery’s anniversary at this event. $40. Ladyface Alehouse and Brasserie, 29281 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills. For more information, visit www.ladyfaceale.com.

“LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE” HYPNOSIS MEETUP 3-4:30 p.m. Dr. Vondie Lozano presents “What Would You Like to Attract into Your Life?” Group guided imagery/hypnosis included. E.P. Foster Library, Topping Room, 651 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.meetup.com/live-your-best-life-hypnosis/events/.

OJAI VALLEY LIBRARY GRAND REOPENING 2-4 p.m. Celebrate the grand reopening of the book store, enjoy the festivities, browse the book shelves and community room, and enjoy hors d’oeuvres at this event. Ojai Valley Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. For more information, visit www.ovlff.com.

THE HOLLARS 5 p.m. John Krasinski (The Office) both stars in and directs this film about a struggling NYC artist who is forced to navigate the small middle-American town he left behind. $10. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S Montgomery St., Ojai. For more information, visit www.ojaifilmsociety.org.

THE SLEEPING BEAUTY 12:55 p.m. In this resplendent and magical classic, the Bolshoi Ballet dancers take us on a dreamlike journey through this classic fairytale. Century RiverPark 16, 2766 Seaglass Way, Oxnard. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

VENTURA AUDUBON SOCIETY FIELD TRIP: CAMINO REAL 8:30 a.m. Target birds will include red-shouldered hawk, Pacific-slope flycatcher and more. For directions and to RSVP, call 701-1919.

VENTURA MUSIC FESTIVAL’S STUDENT JAZZ COMPETITION 2-3:30 p.m. Renowned musicians and judges Bevan Manson, Eddie Arkin and Steve Marsh will select up to a half-dozen musicians to compete at this showcase. Ventura City Hall, 501 Poli St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturamusicfestival.org.

Monday

AQUARIUS 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. A 65-year-old widow and retired music critic stifles progress in a selfish attempt to die peacefully in her home. $7.50-10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. Fifth St., Oxnard. For more information, visit www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

“FINDING YOURSELF AGAIN: CAREGIVING TIPS FOR 2017” 1-2 p.m. Participants will learn how to create adequate time for themselves so they may be healthy and energized to best care for their loved ones. $10-14. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, E-117, Camarillo. For more information, call 388-1952, ext. 100.

Tuesday

COURT APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATES INFORMATIONAL SESSION 6:30-8 p.m. Learn about the CASA program, the training, and how you can make a difference in the life of a child. For more information and location, RSVP by calling 389-3120.

“LIFE CARE PLANNING” WORKSHOP 5:30-7 p.m. At this workshop, understand the importance of a life care plan and more. $10 donation suggested. Senior Concerns, 401 Hodencamp Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.seniorconcerns.org.

Wednesday

HISTORICAL TALL SHIPS AT THE VENTURA HARBOR through Tuesday, Feb. 14. Catch a glimpse of the historically accurate recreations of the Hawaiian Chieftain and Lady Washington sailboats as they visit the harbor for tours and demonstrations. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. For more information and a full schedule, visit www.historicalseaport.org.

KCRW LIVE: UNDOCUMENTED UNDER TRUMP LIVE BROADCAST 6 p.m. KCRW’s Jonathan Bastian will speak with experts on immigrant rights to learn how this new administration may impact one of California’s most vulnerable populations. Oxnard College Black Box Theater, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard. For more information, visit http://events.kcrw.com/events/.

PARENTS, FAMILIES, FRIENDS AND ALLIES OF THE LGBT COMMUNITY MEETING 7 p.m. PFLAG will meet to discuss issues and concerns of the LGBT community. Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura, 5654 Ralston St., Ventura. For more information, call 650-3327.

THOUSAND OAKS WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Shawn McMaster, magician, will perform for the club, preceded by lunch and a social hour. Los Robles Greens Golf Course, Sunset Ballroom, 299 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 484-7741.

OPENING THEATER

EIGHTH ANNUAL ONE-ACT PLAY FESTIVAL Jan. 20-Feb. 12. Elite Theatre presents five productions by playwrights who won the 2016 One-Act Play Writing Competition. $17. 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard. 483-5118 or www.elitetheatre.org.

GULF VIEW DRIVE Jan. 25-Feb. 12. The final play in the Nibroc trilogy by Arlene Hutton, which follows the relationship between May and Raleigh, now married and living in Florida in the 1950s. $25-99. Rubion Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. 667-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org.

THE KING IN YELLOW Jan. 19-22. A modern adaptation of an infamous collection of macabre stories, written and directed by Stephen Michaels. $12. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. 381-1246 or www.hillcrestarts.com.

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Jan. 20-Feb. 19. The story of how a miserable orphan became Peter Pan. $15-18. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. 640-8797 or www.OjaiACT.org.

ONGOING THEATER

BILOXI BLUES Through Feb. 4. In Neil Simon’s semi-autobiographical comedy, young soldiers in training attend boot camp in Biloxi, Mississippi, during World War II. $16-18. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. 495-3715 or www.conejoplayers.org.

OPENING ART

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Jan. 20-Feb. 19: On the Margin/Luchando Contra El Olvido, the black and white photography of CAM Studio guest artist Antonio Arredondo Juarez which pays homage to farm workers. Reception on Friday, Jan. 20, 6-8 p.m. Through Feb. 19: Art for Art’s Sake: Selections from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation, exploring the potentials of abstraction through color, line shape and texture. 424 S. C St., Oxnard. 385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Jan. 19-March 12. Explosion of Colors, with works by Susan Guy and Gerry Segismundo. Reception on Saturday, Jan. 21, 6-8 p.m. with music by Corinn Conant, coinciding with Arts & Eats. 560 E. Main St., Ventura. 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

GALLERY V Jan. 19-March 11. Coastal Escapes, a solo art exhibition by Jennifer Love. Reception on Saturday, Jan. 21, 6-8 p.m., coinciding with Arts & Eats. 540 E. Main St., Ventura. 628-3540 or www.very-ventura.com.

H GALLERY Jan. 21-March 5: Vanishing Oasis, a multimedia installation by Janet Milhomme that explores the current crisis at the Salton Sea. Reception on Saturday, Jan. 21, 7-10 p.m. Through Jan. 22: Collective Dissent: Rethinking Rationality, with abstract art by Glenn Carter, Michelle Robinson and Yari Ostovany. Talk with all three artists on Sunday, Jan. 22, 1-3 p.m. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura. 626-8876 or http://visithgallery.com.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Jan. 20-April 6. Rebecca Campbell: You Are Here, a series of portraits of women artists working in Los Angeles. Cal Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or http://www.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Saturday, Jan. 21, 6-8 p.m.: I Heart Ventura, featuring photography celebrating the city of Ventura. Ongoing: The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura. 279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MCNISH GALLERY Jan. 25-Feb. 23. Don’t Be Light, a figurative painting group show with works by Cloud Hamilton, Brittany Kenney, Megan Magbee and Olivia Jones-Hernandez. Opening reception on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 4-6 p.m.; art talk at 4:30 p.m. Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard. 678-5046 or www.oxnardcollegeart.wordpress.com.

NAMBA ARTS CENTER Jan. 21-March 5. Back to the Future, abstract paintings by contemporary artist Krystal Becker. 46 S. Oak St., Ventura. 628-9250 or www.nambaarts.com.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Jan. 19-Feb. 16. Nathan Huff: Sadness, Sleep and Sanctity, an installation which explores the state between dreaming and awake. Opening reception on Thursday, Jan. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura. 289-6000 or www.venturacollege.edu/about-ventura-college/college-events/arts-and-events.

SEABEE MUSEUM Saturday, Jan. 21. Kickoff celebration for the 75th anniversary of the Seabees, including the grand opening of two exhibits, Seabees in the Pacific Theater during World War II and Seabees in the Cold War, and a STEM Center activity for youth at 1 p.m. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. More information at www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

VENTURA AVENUE ADULT CENTER Monday, Jan. 23, 7:45 p.m. “My Miniature World of Ceramics,” a demonstration and talk by ceramicist and miniaturist Troy Schmidt. Presented by the Ventura County Potters Guild. 550 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. 985-5038.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Jan. 22. Soil Sisters, portraits of women from farms and ranches across Ventura County, taken by photographer Keri Oberly. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. 525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Feb. 28: Defying Doyen, featuring the work of fine artists under the age of 40, and Shadows: Hazy Versions of Ourselves and Surroundings. Reception on Friday, Jan. 27, 5:30-7 p.m. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. For more information, see www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Feb. 12. Jessica Lugotoff: Figurative Lessons. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road. 646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Jan. 21. Stories, Parables and Tall Tales, inspired by artists’ unique memories and creative meanderings. 2222 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. 383-1368 or www.studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Feb. 11. 31st Annual Open Competition. Reception and awards on Saturday, Jan. 21, 5-7 p.m. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA WELCOME CENTER Through Feb. 1. A solo exhibition by Patty Faux. Reception on Friday, Jan. 27, 6-8 p.m. The Collection at Riverpark, 2786 Seaglass Way, Oxnard. 988-0717.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 26: Love Letters Home, showcasing the different ways soldiers and sailors corresponded with loved ones. Reception on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 5-7 p.m. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard. 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COFFEE CONNECTION Through Feb. 28. Flora & Fauna, the paintings, drawings and photography of Celeste M. Evans. 311 E. El Roblar Drive, Ojai.646-7821 or www.coffeeconnectionojai.com.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through April 9. Reds, with works featuring the luscious, eye-popping color red. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org

FRED KAVLI THEATRE GALLERY Through Jan. 25. Jungleland and Artistic Visions, with memorabilia, historic photos and more from the famous wild animal park. 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd. 449-2767 or www.civicartsplaza.com/galleries.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through May 21: Masterworks of the Museum, showcasing fine art from the museum’s 104-year-old collection. Through June 25: Really Awful People, George Stuart Historical Figures of notorious villains throughout history. 100 E. Main St., Ventura. 653-0323 or https://venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER. Through Feb. 2. The expressionist abstract work of Mark Tovar. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI COMMUNITY BANK Through Feb. 3. Flora & Fauna, the paintings, drawings and photography of Celeste M. Evans. 402 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai. 646-9909.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through April 9: Inventing Ojai, chronicling the transition from the dusty town of Nordhoff to the village of Ojai in 1917. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in a former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave. 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary craft by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 108 Signal St., Ojai, 646-5682. https://ojaivalleyartists.com

OXNARD MAIN LIBRARY Through Jan. 31. Focus on the Masters’ Learning to See Student Art Showcase, exhibiting the work of students from Fremont Middle School and DeAnza Academy of Technology who participated in FOTM’s educational outreach program. 251 S. A St., Oxnard. 385-7500.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective featuring various works by local artists, including Tim Koch, Julieanne Case and Patty Kreider. See artists as they work. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura. 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Feb. 12. I Love Trouble, featuring the selected works of Mick Reinman inspired by pulp spaghetti westerns. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai. 620-7589 or http://porchgalleryojai.com.

RED BRICK GALLERY Through Feb. 1. Synergy, a collaboration of watercolors and acrylics by mother/daughter team Phyllis Gubins and Jen Livia. 4601 Telephone Road, Ventura. 643-6400 or www.redbrickart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 26: Art About Ag, with agriculture-inspired works from 65 contemporary artists. Through Jan. 29: The De Colores Art Show, celebrating Latino heritage, history and iconography. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO GALLERY Through January 31. The Nature of Things, a suite of photos by Ian Seeberg. 2741 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard. 985-1546 or www.mystudiogallery.com.

UBS WESTLAKE VILLAGE Through Feb. 28. Fabric Art Show, featuring work by Loris Bogue, Paula Chung, Mimi Lieberman and others. 3011 Townsgate Road, Thousand Oaks. www.conejoarts.org.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY OF FINE ART Through Jan. 19. The Nature of Jungles, comparing current views of jungles and forests around the world, juxtaposing urban and natural spaces; and In the Company of Animals: 19th-century British Country Life. Cal Lutheran University, William Rolland Stadium, Thousand Oaks. For more information, go to www.callutheran.edu/rolland.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17, reservations required. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St., 525-1109. www.aviationmuseumofsantapaula.org

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula. 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. 389-8182 or www.camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730. https://www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue. 642-3345 or www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore. http://fillmorehistoricalmuseum.com/

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard. 483-7960 or www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MISSION SAN BUENAVENTURA Founded in 1782, this ninth and last mission founded by Saint Junipero Serra today features a church, a garden and a nearby museum. 211 E. Main St., Ventura. 643-4318 or www.SanBuenaventuraMission.org.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard. 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or http://www.murphyautomuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme. 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 521-1501 or www.ranchocamulos.org.

REAGAN LIBRARY Ongoing. Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley. 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park. 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY. Ongoing. AKA “The Camarillo Bird Museum,” a natural history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo. 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064.