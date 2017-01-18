Oxnard’s Mikey Garcia returns to the ring

Former two-time World Boxing Organization world champion and Oxnard native Mikey Garcia returns to the ring on Saturday, Jan. 28, in Las Vegas. Garcia is scheduled for 12 rounds in the lightweight division against World Boxing Council Lightweight Champion Dejan Zlaticanin.

Garcia holds an impressive 35-0 record, 29 of those coming via knockout. In 2014, a lawsuit filed against promoter Top Rank alleged that the group had violated the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act by illegally extending his contract. The move set on hold until July 2016 what was at the time a rising career Then Garcia returned to the ring in a rousing success, defeating Elio Rojas in the fifth round by technical knockout.

The Jan. 28 match will be held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and broadcast at 10 p.m. on Showtime.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross features Newbury Park native

Off-road motorcycle enthusiasts, rejoice: the American Motocross Association returns on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Anaheim, and with it comes rising young superstar, and Ventura County’s own, Cole Seely.

Watch in wonder and awe as 225-pound motorcycles fly through the air whilst navigating the legendary supercross track at this a winner-take-all tournament. The tournament will also feature superstars of the circuit like Ryan Dungey looking for his third consecutive title. Nipping at his heels: German phenom Ken Roczen, and nipping at HIS heels, up-and-coming star Eli Tomac.

Over the course of two seasons, Seely has risen in the ranks, winning a tournament in 2015. Injury sidelined him for three races, but he has since returned to the track.

Gates open at noon on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, 2000 Gene Autry Way, Anaheim. For more information, visit www.SupercrossLive.com.

Commentary: San Diego Chargers force themselves into crowded LA market uninvited

Los Angeles, after suffering an over-20-year lack of NFL teams, now has an overabundance: the recently acquired Los Angeles Rams and the soon-to-arrive San Diego Chargers, now known as the Los Angeles Chargers. The announcement was not pretty, and a pretty move should not be expected, either.

Los Angeles receiving the Chargers is the equivalent of being handed a sickly animal as its owner packs for an extended vacation. “You handle this; we’re cool, right?” says the owner, and we the fans are left standing in our undies holding a wheezing dog, forever.

The Chargers had a good thing going in San Diego. A loyal fan base, great weather and a promising roster (when healthy). Owner Dean Spanos traded it all away for a stadium that couldn’t host Texas high-school football championships due to its size, the StubHub Center, and for a city whose fans have already spent their lackluster interest on a distressed Rams team. There are literally no more shits to go around.

The owners of their respective teams, Stan Kroenke (Rams) and Dean Spanos (Chargers), both treat their franchises as ATMs. Nobody is happy about the move to Los Angeles except Spanos, who is set to make bank in the short term. In the long term, expect shoddy management and a turnstile of coaches and players. Look to the San Francisco 49ers for a picture of what happens when ownership puts the team second.

This won’t be solely a Los Angeles issue. You may have noticed that on days the Rams held slap fights in Los Angeles during the 2016 season, Ventura County was the subject of a broadcast blackout. With two teams, does that mean we’ll miss more? In the event that the Chargers play in the morning and the Rams play in the afternoon, there will be no escape.

Ventura County is Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys country. Folks are even starting to grow fond of the Rams. Don’t expect the same for the Chargers, Spanos; and no, you can’t share our practice fields; we’re full up.