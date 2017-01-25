The city of Ventura is bustling with construction, with several projects underway and a lot more on the horizon, either in the planning stages or set to break ground this year. From a slew of new urban housing developments and hotels to a plethora of retail and shopping centers, Ventura may look a bit different by the time 2018 rolls around.

PROJECTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Solana Heights

2686 N. Ventura Ave.

120 single-family residences, 36 condominiums and 50 affordable senior apartments

Marriot Residence

770 S. Seaward Ave.

128 rooms in 88,000 square feet

Sprouts Grocery

4870 Telephone Road

Converting the former Sports Authority location into the first Ventura location of this grocery chain

Kaiser Permanente and the Wellness District

On the northwest corner of Market Street and Telephone Road, Kaiser Permanente has acquired all planning approvals for its 7.6-acre campus. The location will feature an amphitheater, cafe lounge seating with an outdoor fireplace, meditation garden and community garden, as well as an “active space” with exercise equipment and a nature garden. In Midtown Ventura, Community Memorial Hospital’s expansion and parking garage are well underway, and the area is being dubbed The Wellness District.

Volkswagen Dealership

Perkin Avenue and King Drive

A 6,396-square-foot showroom, 5,600-square-foot administration building and over 9,000-square-foot parts department are underway near Ventura Auto Center.

The Farm/Enclave/Parklands

Corner of Wells Road and Telegraph Road; Telegraph Road and Saticoy Avenue; and Saticoy Avenue at Northbank Drive.

Three east end housing projects are under way: The Farm will feature 131 single family homes, 34 townhomes, 24 farmworker housing units, two parks and three mini parks; Enclave features 98 residential units. Parklands is still under review.

Sondermann Ring project, aka Portside Ventura Harbor

270 apartments, 30 live/work spaces with 21,300 square-feet of commercial

Ventura Harbor at Anchor Way and Navigator Drive

In 2016, the large Ventura Harbor project was approved, and in 2017 the project broke ground to do grading.

Elk Lodge Hotel and Condos

Corner of Main Street and Ash Street

The old clubhouse is being converted to a hotel, with 15 condos built adjacent.

Yolanda’s Restaurant

2753 E. Main St.

The Mexican food institution is currently closed for renovations, but will open again in the coming months.

Crowne Plaza Hotel refurbishment

450 E. Harbor Blvd.

The lobby and guest rooms are being renovated and upgraded as part of this project.

PLAN CHECK STAGE

Former Fresh and Easy

2260 E. Thompson Blvd.

The former location of the failed Fresh and Easy supermarket will be converted into a multitenant retail establishment featuring a CVS Pharmacy and a drive through Starbucks. Permitting is expected by end of the month.

Westview Village

Between Barnett and Vince, Riverside and Snow streets

A redevelopment project featuring 180 public housing apartments and the addition of 140 new apartments is expected to break ground on Feb. 2.

Kellogg Park

Ventura Avenue and Kellogg Street

A community park featuring a playground and public facilities is set to begin construction this year.

Ventura Botanical Gardens Welcome Center

Grant Park, behind Ventura City Hall

A small welcome center will greet guests to the city’s botanical gardens, part of a much larger project set to kick off this year, with the nonprofit group expected to begin fundraising for the effort.

Mar-Y-Cel

Santa Clara Street and Ventura Avenue

A mixed-used, 138-unit, 6,142-square-foot project coming to downtown Ventura is slowly working its way through the system. A dirt lot currently used by residents of Working Artists Ventura as a parking location will be fenced off by March, leaving residents to find parking elsewhere in the area.

Holiday Inn Express and Suites

Ventura Harbor, 1080 Navigator Way

A 40-room addition to the existing Holiday Inn is in the planning approval stage, expected to be approved by the end of January.

PROJECTS IN PROCESS

Patagonia

West Santa Clara Street and Olive Street

A proposal for the demolition of the two-story office building, to be replaced by a four story, 48,781-square-foot office building, has yet to be submitted, with no word on a timeline for this project.

Sanjon Village

Southwest Corner of Thompson Boulevard and Sanjon Road

All planning approvals have been acquired for the project that will put 34 condominium units on the decrepit corner.

PROPOSED

Trade Desk expansion

The City Council approved the moving forward with negotiations with the Trade Desk, which is proposing to expand the headquarters behind the movie theater in the parking lot. The proposal would be to construct an additional 50,000 to 65,000 square feet of office space. The sticking point: Trade Desk is offering $1 million but the property has been assessed at $1.7 million. In 2011, City Council approved a project for condominiums, the developer working with the redevelopment agency, but all RDAs were dissolved under Gov. Jerry Brown during the budget crisis as a budget cut. The project failed to launch because of it.