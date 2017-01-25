Thursday

CANADIAN BRASS QUINTET PERFORMANCE 7:30 p.m. The world’s most famous all-brass chamber group will perform a variety of pieces. California Lutheran University, Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.CalLutheran.edu.

KAX 4: CONFERENCE OF VARIETY FAMILY PERFORMERS Through Saturday, Jan. 28. Magicians, puppeteers and more will demonstrate their talents at this annual gathering. Residence Inn by Marriott, 2101 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard. For more information, visit www.kidabra.org.

THE COMEBACK OF THE CALIFORNIA CONDOR 7 p.m. Experts from Friends of the California Condor Wild and Free will discuss the California condor and how it has adapted to multiple challenges. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturahillsides.org/events.

THROWBACK THURSDAY FOOD TRUCK FEST 5-9 p.m. A plethora of food trucks will be on hand at this monthly event featuring live music and dancing. Camarillo Ranch, 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.camarilloranch.org.

Friday

NEW WEST SYMPHONY PRESENTS SMOKEY ROBINSON AND A LINCOLN PORTRAIT 8 p.m. (and Saturday, Jan. 28). Grammy Award winner Smokey Robinson makes his New West Symphony debut as the narrator for A Lincoln Portrait by Aaron Copland. Guest Conductor Donato Cabrera will also lead the orchestra. $30-120. Friday: Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard; Saturday: Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd. For more information, visit www.newwestsymphony.org.

Saturday

AMUSE-BOUCHE: MORSELS FROM THE MIND OF STORYTELLER DOUG MOTEL 4 p.m. Motel will present an evening of stories selected from his original plays, books and essays. $10-12. Kim Maxwell Studio, 226 W. Ojai Ave., #102, Ojai. For more information, visit //www.eventbrite.com/e/amuse-bouche-morsels-from-the-mind-of-storyteller-doug-motel-tickets-30694042708.

HOLLYWOOD’S GREATEST BACKDROP: NATIONAL PARKS OF THE WEST 2:30-3:30 p.m. Retired National Park Service Ranger Mike Malone will take you on a journey through western national parks where filming took place. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. For more information, visit www.simivalleylibrary.org.

ROTARY STEPS TO ELIMINATE POVERTY SUSTAINABLY CONFERENCE 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Participants will learn about designing, funding and partnering on humanitarian projects to help vulnerable people here and all over the world. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.rotarystepsonpoverty.org.

TEENS TEACH TECH WORKSHOP 9 a.m.-noon. Learn how to download eBooks, set up your email, and get started with apps from students of the Thacher School. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. For more information, visit www.vencolibrary.org.

VENTURA AUDUBON SOCIETY FIELD TRIP TO CAMP BARTLETT 8:30 a.m. Guests will walk through an old oak forest and then hike up into the hills where there is active oil pumping. Birds that we could see include acorn woodpeckers, hermit thrush and Steller’s jay. For directions and to RSVP, call 415-4304.

VENTURA COUNTY WOMEN’S POLITICAL COUNCIL ANNUAL LUNCHEON 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. California State Controller Betty Yee will be the keynote speaker at this annual meeting of the group. $35-50. Pierpont Inn, 550 Sanjon Road, Ventura. For more information, visit www.vcwpc.org.

VIP MUTT STRUTT 8:30 a.m. Walk or run this 1K/5K fundraiser for VIP Dog Teams, a nonprofit that trains therapy and service dogs for individuals with autism and veterans with PTSD. CSU, Channel Islands, Big Rock Park, corner of Camarillo Street and Rincon Park, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.vipdogteams.org.

VOLUNTEER TREE PLANTING AT BIG ROCK NATURE PRESERVE 9 a.m.-noon. Help plant 75 trees and beautify the trail head on property owned and managed by Ventura Hillsides Conservancy. For more information and directions, visit www.venturahillsides.org/events.

Sunday

SECOND ANNUAL NOTES UNCORKED BEER AND WINE TASTING 3-6 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy hors d’oeuvres, flights of wine and beer in support of the Adolfo Camarillo High School Music Boosters. $35. The Manhattan of Camarillo, 5800 Santa Rosa Road, suite 140, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.achsmusic.com/notes-uncorked.

BRIDGING THE POLITICAL DIVIDE EVENT: STRATEGIES FOR CONSTRUCTIVE ENGAGEMENT 1:30-4 p.m. Learn about techniques for mindful communication based on critical thinking, self-reflection and insights about media influence. Conejo Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Community Forum, 3327 Old Conejo Road, Newbury Park. For more information, visit www.cvuuf.org.

CONEJO VALLEY YOUTH ORCHESTRAS PERFORMANCE 3 p.m. Take a musical journey through time, from baroque, classical, romantic all the way to modern, with the youth orchestra. $20-25. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Fred Kavli Theare, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.civicartsplaza.com.

DIRTY DANCING 30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze star in this film about dancing dirty. The screening will also feature a “Happy 30th Birthday, Dirty Dancing” featurette. $5.50. Century RiverPark 16, 2766 Seaglass Way, Oxnard. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

IN HER NAME 5 p.m. A grieving father launches an investigation into the death of his daughter over a three-decade period. $10. Ojai Art Center Theatre, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. For more information, visit www.ojaifilmsociety.org.

VENTURA FLEA MARKET RETURNS 6 a.m.-2 p.m. The monthly event returns for 2017, featuring antiques, used and new merchandise sold by over 500 vendors and a lot more. $5-10. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. For more information, visit www.rgcshows.com/Ventura.aspx.

Monday

THINGS TO COME 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. A woman sets out to define this a phase of her life and to rediscover herself in this award-winning German film. $7.50-10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. Fifth St., Oxnard. For more information, visit www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

THYROID, ENERGY, AND WEIGHT LOSS CLASS 6-7:30 p.m. Dr. Steven Tenenbaum, author of Thyroid Secrets for Youthful Energy and Metabolism, will discuss testing and treatment. $10-14. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, E-117, Camarillo. For more information, call 388-1952, ext. 100.

VIVA LA COMIDA, A COMMUNITY DINNER 5-8 p.m. Enchiladas, mariachis, magicians and opportunity drawings await at this annual event, hosted by the Camarillo Rotary Club. $14. Camarillo Community Center, 1605 Burnley St., Camarillo. For more information, call 312-5506.

Tuesday

HEALTHY EATING WORKSHOP AND COOKING DEMONSTRATION Noon-1:30 p.m. Pam Braun will share how her journey with cancer led to her extensive research on food and its relationship to cancer. Cancer Support Community, 530 Hampshire Road, Westlake Village. For more information, call 379-4777.

OUTDOOR EDUCATION CLASS: NATURE’S GARDEN GIFTS 6:30-8 p.m. Build a spring gift basket filled with supplies you have on hand or from a garden. $8. Community Center Park, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo. For more information, visit www.pvrpd.org.

Wednesday

LATINO THOUGHT MAKERS SERIES: CBS DIVERSITY SKETCH COMEDY 7 p.m. See original sketches performed by actors before they head off to SNL, MADtv and other major television series. Oxnard College, Performing Arts Center, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard. For more information, visit //www.eventbrite.com/e/latino-thought-makers-with-rick-najera-cbs-diversity-sketch-comedy-show-tickets-27612371346.

MEDITATION PRACTICE GROUP 6 p.m. This group celebrates the diversity of Buddhist and other meditative orientations and welcomes participants from all contemplative traditions to attend. Universalist Unitarian Church, 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula. For more information, call 525-4620.

“SPEAKING OF VENTURA COUNTY” ANNUAL LECTURE SERIES 1-2:30 p.m. Charles Johnson, research library director and managing editor of the Journal of Ventura County History, will be the first speaker in this series. $7. Museum Of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

VENTURA COUNTY GARDEN CLUB MEETING 1 p.m. Members and guests are invited to bring a favorite plant to share with the members. St. Paul’s Episcopal and Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 117 Seventh St., Santa Paula. For more information, call 386-4224.

WOMEN’S ECONOMIC VENTURES FREE SELF-EMPLOYMENT TRAINING ORIENTATION Noon-1 p.m. (and Thursday, Feb. 2, 6-7 p.m.). Orientations will cover class details and help you determine your readiness for the next Self-Employment Training (SET) course beginning in August. RSVP for location by visiting http://www.wevonline.org/orientations.

Thursday

UNITED WAY COMMUNITY FORUM 8:30-10:30 a.m. Guest speakers will discuss best oral health practices in schools and the role of data in building an effective oral health program. Community Room, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo. For more information, call 485-6288, ext. 270.

OPENING THEATER

ALOFT DANCE THEATRE Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 p.m. An evening of works from Aloft Dance Theatre, the Harmonix, Improv Theatre and other artists. $20. NAMBA Performing Arts Center, 46 S. Oak St., Ventura. 628-9250 or www.nambaarts.com.

ONGOING THEATER

BILOXI BLUES Through Feb. 4. In Neil Simon’s semi-autobiographical comedy, young soldiers in training attend boot camp in Biloxi, Mississippi, during World War II. $16-18. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. 495-3715 or www.conejoplayers.org.

EIGHTH ANNUAL ONE-ACT PLAY FESTIVAL Through Feb. 12. Elite Theatre presents five productions by playwrights who won the 2016 One-Act Play Writing Competition. $17. 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard. 483-5118 or www.elitetheatre.org.

GULF VIEW DRIVE Through Feb. 12. The final play in the Nibroc trilogy by Arlene Hutton, which follows the relationship between May and Raleigh, now married and living in Florida in the 1950s. $25-99. Rubion Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. 667-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org.

THE LION KING, JR. Through Jan. 29. Disney’s multi-award winning musical is adapted for youth cast performances and tells the story of Simba and his journey from lion cub to King of the Pridelands. Presented by OYES. $10-12. Ojai Valley Community Church, 907 El Centro St., Ojai. 646-4300 or www.oyespresents.org.

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Through Feb. 19. The story of how a miserable orphan became Peter Pan. $15-18. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. 640-8797 or www.OjaiACT.org.

OPENING ART

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Jan. 27-April 3. Mass Appeal: The Art of Corita Kent, boldly colorful works embracing hope, love, social justice and peace. 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 405-5240 or www.cmato.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Jan. 26-28: Boys & Girls Club of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme National Fine Arts Exhibit (CAM Studio Gallery). Through Feb. 19: On the Margin/Luchando Contra el Olvido, the black and white photography of CAM Studio guest artist Antonio Arredondo Juarez, which pays homage to farm workers. Through Feb. 19: Art for Art’s Sake: Selections from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation, exploring the potentials of abstraction through color, line shape and texture. 424 S. C St., Oxnard. 385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

H GALLERY Feb. 1-April 2: Good Bokeh: Focusing on Fine Art Photographers, an international juried exhibition. Through March 5: Vanishing Oasis, a multimedia installation by Janet Milhomme that explores the current crisis at the Salton Sea. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura. 626-8876 or http://visithgallery.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME GALLERY Jan. 26-Feb. 22. Ventura County: Places, Voices and Histories, featuring photos, postcards and posters from 100+ years of Ventura County history. Opening reception on Thursday, Jan. 26, 5-6:30 p.m. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo. 437-8561.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Jan. 27-30. The Apathy Effect Exhibit: Igniting Empathy to End Exploitation, a multimedia exhibit that tells the stories of human trafficking survivors. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or https://rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

ONGOING ART

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Feb. 28: Defying Doyen, featuring the work of fine artists under the age of 40, and Shadows: Hazy Versions of Ourselves and Surroundings. Reception on Friday, Jan. 27, 5:30-7 p.m. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. For more information, see www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Feb. 12. Jessica Lugotoff: Figurative Lessons. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road. 646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Feb. 11. 31st Annual Open Competition. Reception and awards on Saturday, Jan. 21, 5-7 p.m. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA WELCOME CENTER Through Feb. 1. A solo exhibition by Patty Faux. Reception on Friday, Jan. 27, 6-8 p.m. The Collection at Riverpark, 2786 Seaglass Way, Oxnard. 988-0717.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 26: Love Letters Home, showcasing the different ways soldiers and sailors corresponded with loved ones. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard. 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COFFEE CONNECTION Through Feb. 28. Flora & Fauna, the paintings, drawings and photography of Celeste M. Evans. 311 E. El Roblar Drive, Ojai.646-7821 or www.coffeeconnectionojai.com.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through April 9. Reds, with works featuring the luscious, eye-popping color red. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through March 12. Explosion of Colors, with works by Susan Guy and Gerry Segismundo. 560 E. Main St., Ventura. 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

GALLERY V Through March 11. Coastal Escapes, a solo art exhibition by Jennifer Love. 540 E. Main St., Ventura. 628-3540 or www.very-ventura.com.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through April 6. Rebecca Campbell: You Are Here, a series of portraits of women artists working in Los Angeles. Cal Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or http://www.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura. 279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MCNISH GALLERY Through Feb. 23. Don’t Be Light, a figurative painting group show with works by Cloud Hamilton, Brittany Kenney, Megan Magbee and Olivia Jones-Hernandez. Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard. 678-5046 or www.oxnardcollegeart.wordpress.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Throgh March 19: Studebaker & Packards. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through May 21: Masterworks of the Museum, showcasing fine art from the museum’s 104-year-old collection. Through June 25: Really Awful People, George Stuart Historical Figures of notorious villains throughout history. 100 E. Main St., Ventura. 653-0323 or https://venturamuseum.org.

NAMBA ARTS CENTER Through March 5. Back to the Future, abstract paintings by contemporary artist Krystal Becker. 46 S. Oak St., Ventura. 628-9250 or www.nambaarts.com.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through Feb. 16. Nathan Huff: Sadness, Sleep and Sanctity, an installation which explores the state between dreaming and awake. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura. 289-6000 or www.venturacollege.edu/about-ventura-college/college-events/arts-and-events.

OJAI ART CENTER. Through Feb. 2. The expressionist abstract work of Mark Tovar. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI COMMUNITY BANK Through Feb. 3. Flora & Fauna, the paintings, drawings and photography of Celeste M. Evans. 402 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai. 646-9909.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through April 9: Inventing Ojai, chronicling the transition from the dusty town of Nordhoff to the village of Ojai in 1917. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in a former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave. 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary craft by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 108 Signal St., Ojai, 646-5682. https://ojaivalleyartists.com

OXNARD MAIN LIBRARY Through Jan. 31. Focus on the Masters’ Learning to See Student Art Showcase, exhibiting the work of students from Fremont Middle School and DeAnza Academy of Technology who participated in FOTM’s educational outreach program. 251 S. A St., Oxnard. 385-7500.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective featuring various works by local artists, including Tim Koch, Julieanne Case and Patty Kreider. See artists as they work. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura. 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Feb. 12. I Love Trouble, featuring the selected works of Mick Reinman inspired by pulp spaghetti westerns. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai. 620-7589 or http://porchgalleryojai.com.

RED BRICK GALLERY Through Feb. 1. Synergy, a collaboration of watercolors and acrylics by mother/daughter team Phyllis Gubins and Jen Livia. 4601 Telephone Road, Ventura. 643-6400 or www.redbrickart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 26: Art About Ag, with agriculture-inspired works from 65 contemporary artists. Through Jan. 29: The De Colores Art Show, celebrating Latino heritage, history and iconography. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO GALLERY Through January 31. The Nature of Things, a suite of photos by Ian Seeberg. 2741 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard. 985-1546 or www.mystudiogallery.com.

UBS WESTLAKE VILLAGE Through Feb. 28. Fabric Art Show, featuring work by Loris Bogue, Paula Chung, Mimi Lieberman and others. 3011 Townsgate Road, Thousand Oaks. www.conejoarts.org.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. 525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17, reservations required. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St., 525-1109. www.aviationmuseumofsantapaula.org

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula. 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. 389-8182 or www.camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730. https://www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue. 642-3345 or www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore. http://fillmorehistoricalmuseum.com/

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard. 483-7960 or www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MISSION SAN BUENAVENTURA Founded in 1782, this ninth and last mission founded by Saint Junipero Serra today features a church, a garden and a nearby museum. 211 E. Main St., Ventura. 643-4318 or www.SanBuenaventuraMission.org.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard. 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or http://www.murphyautomuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme. 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 521-1501 or www.ranchocamulos.org.

REAGAN LIBRARY Ongoing. Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley. 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. Seabees in the Pacific Theater during World War II and Seabees in the Cold War, as well as a STEM Center for children. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. 2017 is the 75th anniversary of the Seabees. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. More information at www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park. 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY. Ongoing. AKA “The Camarillo Bird Museum,” a natural history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo. 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064.