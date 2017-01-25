The Founder

Directed by: John Lee Hancock

Starring: Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch, Linda Cardellini

Rated PG-13 for brief strong language

1 hr. 55 min.

A fast-food multimillionaire bought the San Diego Padres in late 1973, and saved them from being relocated to Washington, D.C. On opening night of the following season, he seized the public address microphone to berate the team and apologize for their error-prone play, setting off a firestorm in the press. That’s how mainstream America first met Ray Kroc. The petulant man who became the Padres owner in the 1970s was not far removed from his previous incarnation as the salesman played by Michael Keaton in The Founder — the guy who seized McDonald’s like that ballpark P.A. system and, in time, made the company his own.

Keaton’s been on a winning streak of late. He’s gone from Best Picture Oscar winners Birdman and Spotlight to this biting, funny, incisive biopic in three consecutive years. It’s his good fortune and ours. No major actor has been as consistently underappreciated. Go from Mr. Mom to Batman? He did it. Move from the hilarity of Beetlejuice to the chilling Pacific Heights? Done. His ability to float from comedy to heroes and villains is on a par with Tom Hanks, each actor defined by individual quirks and expressions.

In The Founder, Keaton’s Kroc is a dreamer and wannabe go-getter personified, given to aphorisms such as “A man is what he thinks of, all day long.” It’s 1954, and Kroc is hawking, to little avail, his self-designed, five-spindle milkshake mixer. The McDonald brothers, Mac (John Carroll Lynch) and Dick (a perfectly cast Nick Offerman, sans burly mustache) of California, first order six, then eight of them. An incredulous Kroc makes his way to San Bernardino to see this outfit for himself.

What he finds is a booming business, run with precision, that prepares and serves burgers, fries and drinks with previously unheard-of efficiency. The McDonalds take Kroc on a tour, and reveal their techniques to him. He hops on them like a parasite adheres to a host that’s too broad and too groggy to swish its tail and swat the pest away. Kroc the salesman sells himself, then the idea of franchising the restaurant. They finally agree, against Dick McDonald’s better instincts. Offerman manages to play the more anal of the brothers as clenched and curt, yet a sympathetic figure.

It’s not long before golden arches pop up from Illinois to Minnesota, with Kroc initially cajoling country club friends, then family-type businessmen, to buy in. Encountering cash-flow problems, and frustrated by the McDonald brothers’ stick-in-the-mud, exacting standards, Kroc meets finance man Harry Sonneborn (B.J. Novak of The Office), who reveals the key to gaining capital: Own the land beneath the franchises. At about the same time, Kroc is smitten with Joan Smith (Linda Cardellini), the wife of a Minnesota franchise owner. She chimes in with an idea for cutting costs by using powdered shakes.

The land accumulates, the franchises grow, and Kroc’s ardor for Mrs. Smith increases. In short order (no pun intended), the McDonalds are screwed over, and Kroc’s pained, neglected wife Ethel (a dolorous, slow-burning Laura Dern) is asked for a divorce. “Contracts are like hearts,” says an axiom-loving Kroc. “They’re made to be broken.”

Solidly directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks), archly written by Robert Siegel (The Wrestler), and acted with such verve by Keaton and the supporting cast, there is more humor and entertainment found in this film than in the wake of Mr. Kroc’s real-life machinations. He even took the McDonald’s name, which makes sense. Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame-seed bun are tasty, but who’d eat something called a Big Kroc?

The Founder is not a revelatory film. It dramatizes the facts for what they are. Another generally accepted maxim that Ray Kroc would love is that all is fair in love and war — and business is war. The McDonald brothers were casualties. To Kroc went the spoils. To this movie, and to Keaton, go the accolades.