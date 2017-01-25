As I type this article, we are one day away from a Donald Trump presidency. By the time this article goes to print, the tweeting reality billionaire will be just shy one week in office as the president of the United States. While some conservatives and liberals have called for support, and many conservatives and liberals plan to fight through words (and I pray never with actions), the world is watching, and I don’t believe any incoming president’s first 100 days will have been more covered or scrutinized. As 2017 starts, the Trump presidency has a lot of promises to fulfill and naysayers to prove wrong. If Trump can make non-ideologue moves and start making “winning” deals, he just might become the reincarnation of Teddy Roosevelt. If not, he might become the most hated man in the history of the Oval Office.

For Trump to have even a chance at not becoming a lame duck within the first months, he will have to accomplish three important tasks.

Appoint a U.S. Supreme Court replacement to be confirmed by Congress.

The Supreme Court has a few directions he can go. If he’s as smart as he claims he’ll pick a female candidate, either like former Justice Antonin Scalia’s clerk Joan Larsen or anti-contraceptive proponent Diane Sykes. Both have made Trump’s short list, and both would be in line with Trump’s track record of picking women to help shape his businesslike mindset. While their politics might still freak out the left, their candidacy at least gives Trump an opportunity to show his ability to make conservative choices and clean the swamp.

If Trump wants to go the route of Abraham Lincoln, by making his enemies into friends, he can put Harvard-trained Ted Cruz on the bench and eliminate him from a 2020 primary run. While Cruz is hated by Congress, the majority could see his appointment as a way not to have to deal with him again. Ironically, Cruz being a justice would make him eight other people’s problem and no longer Washington, D.C.’s black sheep.

Create a new health care system that pleases Democrats and Republicans alike.

One reason conservatives feared Trump was because of his liberal, nonconservative, populist leanings. He has always been in favor of more socialist-friendly health care plans. One of his great sayings promised that no one is going to die in the streets, which he repeated in interviews with his political puppet Sean Hannity and in debates. What he is proposing sounds expensive and nearly impossible to execute quickly and efficiently.

“We’re going to have insurance for everybody,” Trump said. “There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can’t pay for it, you don’t get it. That’s not going to happen with us.”

While I do appreciate his desire to be the people’s doctor-in-chief, any system that requires mandatef buy-ins will be fought by blue-dog Democrats and old-school Republicans. Trump’s replacement seems to have a very narrow timeline too.

“It will be essentially simultaneously,” Trump said of repeal and replacement. “It will be various segments, you understand, but it will most likely be on the same day or the same week, but probably the same day. It could be the same hour.”

That’s a lot of “most likelys” and “probablys” and “coulds” in one statement. No matter what, replacing Obamacare was a cornerstone of the GOP primaries and political agenda,so that anything less than repeal and replace will have the conservative watchdogs all over him.

Build the damn wall.

Trump’s most famous promise was to build a giant wall on the border. In fact, when political enemies went after him he remarked with, “The wall just got 10 feet taller!” His promise to keep Mexicans out was what drove many middle-class white voters to him, believing immigrants were taking American jobs. If there isn’t even a symbolic brick ceremony in Arizona or California within the first 100 days, expect militias and chaos on the border.

President Trump has 100 days to prove he’s the real McCoy before it becomes a very weird four years of Twitter wars, Russian conspiracy theories and banning the press from questions. In other words, after the past year and a half, the new normal.