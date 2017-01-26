Fict. Business Names

FILE NO. 20161220-10023924-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RVR INVESTMENTS, 920 Almendra Pl., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Rick S. Juarez, 920 Almendra Pl., Oxnard, CA 93036, Veronica B. Guzman-Juarez, 920 Almendra Pl., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/20/2016. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 20, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17, 1/12/17, 1/19/17 and 1/26/17.

FILE NO. 20161221-10023986-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BARKS N BUBBLES PET GROOMING, 4209 Tierra Rejada Rd., Ste. A, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Shelley A. Mack, 11590 Wildflower Ct., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 4/1/2016. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 21, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17, 1/12/17, 1/19/17 and 1/26/17.

FILE NO. 20161227-10024325-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VCMS, 1603 Daffodil Avenue, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Steven Willis Vernon Cole, 1603 Daffodil Avenue, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 27, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17, 1/12/17, 1/19/17 and 1/26/17.

FILE NO. 20161228-10024389-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: D-TECH, 7249 Lemur St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Daniel Takacs, 7249 Lemur St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/28/2016. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 28, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17, 1/12/17, 1/19/17 and 1/26/17.

FILE NO. 20161229-10024429-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ANCHOR RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, 3307 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Jeffrey Peter Brown, 3307 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 29, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17, 1/12/17, 1/19/17 and 1/26/17.

FILE NO. 20161207-10023172-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CAMARILLO RECYCLING, 2) CAMARILLO METAL RECYCLING, 849 Via Alondra, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Camarillo Recycling, Inc., 849 Via Alondra, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: JAN. 1, 2000. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 7, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17, 1/12/17, 1/19/17 and 1/26/17.

FILE NO. 20161229-10024469-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MATZKE DESIGNS, 5158 Goldman Ave Ste C, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Aaron Joseph Matzke, 5541 Salinas Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Susan Milynn Matzke, 5541 Salinas Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/01/2016. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 29, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17, 1/12/17, 1/19/17 and 1/26/17.

FILE NO. 20161230-10024522-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ROCKROSE FLORAL DESIGN, 2646 Palma Drive #160, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Christi Bree Franzen, 1700 Fisher Drive, Oxnard, CA 93035, Jennifer Lee Scocco, 1700 Fisher Drive, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/1/2016. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: December 30, 2016. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/5/17, 1/12/17, 1/19/17 and 1/26/17.

FILE NO. 20170103-10000004-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) 805 BARBER AND SALON SUPPLY, 2) 805 SALON AND BARBER SUPPLY, 1243 Petit Ave., Apt. #202, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Gerardo Araiza Alcaraz, 1243 Petit Ave., Apt. #202, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/3/2017. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 3, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/12/17, 1/19/17, 1/26/17 and 2/2/17.

FILE NO. 20170103-10000027-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TRI COUNTY AERIAL SERVICES, 14966 Marquette St., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Timothy McNicol, 14966 Marquette St., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 3, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/12/17, 1/19/17, 1/26/17 and 2/2/17.

FILE NO. 20170103-10000069-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LB BUILDERS, 5660 Amherst St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Lowell Alejandro Brown, 5660 Amherst St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 3, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/12/17, 1/19/17, 1/26/17 and 2/2/17.

FILE NO. 20170103-10000065-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: IMPORT PLUMBING, 923 Sandpiper Ct., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Timothy Georgg Port, 923 Sandpiper Ct., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/1/2017. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 3, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/12/17, 1/19/17, 1/26/17 and 2/2/17.

FILE NO. 20170104-10000167-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PREMIER IMAGING PRODUCTS, 125 Lombard Street, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, GenAmerica United Corporation, 121 Lombard Street, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: November 16, 2016. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 4, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/12/17, 1/19/17, 1/26/17 and 2/2/17.

FILE NO. 20170104-10000093-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KINNEY PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS, 2955 E. Hillcrest Dr. #108, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, KINNEY PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS, P.C., 605 Hampshire Rd., Apt 434, Westlake Village, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 4, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/12/17, 1/19/17, 1/26/17 and 2/2/17.

File No. 201611231-0022397-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: Miyabi Charcoal, 150 N Pueblo Ave, Ojai, CA 93023; County of Ventura State of incorporation: California, Miyabi Bamboo Charcoal, 150 N Pueblo Ave, Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/12/2016. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on November 23, 2016. 01/12/2017 CNS-2952033#

FILE NO. 20170106-10000367-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) TRUBLEND, 2) TRUBLENDZ, 510 N. Montgomery St., Apt. E, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Joshua R. Maciel, 817 Helsam Ave., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ramon Sanchez Jimenez, 510 N. Montgomery St., Apt. E, Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 6, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/12/17, 1/19/17, 1/26/17 and 2/2/17.

FILE NO. 20170105-10000210-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CALABASAS STYLE, LLC, 860 Hampshire Rd. #H, Westlake Village, CA 91361, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Calabasas Style, LLC, 860 Hampshire Rd. #H, Westlake Village, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/03/2012. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 5, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/19/17, 1/26/17, 2/2/17 and 2/9/17.

FILE NO. 20170104-10000200-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RANCHO SANTA PAULA, 18725 East Telegraph Road, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Ventura County, Trust A, The Michael P. Barnard Separate Property Trust, Paul M. Barnard Co-Trustee, 18725 East Telegraph Road, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Trust A, The Michael

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20170111-10000581-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SMART LIGHTS. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 3301 E Main Street, CRT 3/x20B, Ventura, CA 93003. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 10/18/2016. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20161018-10019873- 01/1. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. MD Jihadur Rahman, 8525 Tobias Ave, Apt #126, Panorama City, CA 91402. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ MD Jihadur Rahman, MD Jihadur Rahman. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/19/17, 1/26/17, 2/2/17 and 2/9/17.

FILE NO. 20170104-10000139-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RED DRAGON KUNG FU MARTIAL ARTS ACADEMY, 2550 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Joshua Murphy, 512 Cedar Street #102, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/4/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Joshua Murphy, Joshua Murphy. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 4, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/19/17, 1/26/17, 2/2/17 and 2/9/17.

FILE NO. 20170118-10000898-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CINDYMCGONAGLE.COM, 484 Coronado St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, CINDY LOU MCGONAGLE, 484 Coronado, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ CINDY LOU MCGONAGLE, CINDY LOU MCGONAGLE. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 18, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

FILE NO. 20170118-10000971-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) HOPE CHEST, 2) WHEELS FOR HOPE FOUNDATION.ORG, 1887 E Thompson Blvd. Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Stephen R Allen, 6994 Swan St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Stephen R Allen, Stephen R Allen. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 18, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

FILE NO. 20170118-10000951-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA MANICURIST, 6256 Bell St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Ginger Michelle Brandstrom, 6256 Bell St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ginger Michelle Brandstrom, Ginger Brandstrom. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 18, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

FILE NO. 20170123-10001210-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA BARBER CO, 2040 E Main St., Unit C, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Jose Jesus Delgadillo Jr., 430 Raspberry Pl., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jose Jesus Delgadillo Jr., Jose Delgadillo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

FILE NO. 20170104-10000109-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: EL CAMBIO, 696 N Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Yesenia M Mendez Palacios, 158 Forbes Ln., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Yesenia M Mendez Palacios, Yesenia M Mendez Palacios. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 4, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

FILE NO. 20170123-10001257-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SHERPAMAX, 3625 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite 119, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, Max E. Fuhrmann, 3027 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Max E. Fuhrmann, Max E. Fuhrmann. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

FILE NO. 20170104-10000121-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TOMMY JACOBS BEL AIR GREENS, 4583 Cochran St., Simi Valley, CA 93062, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: C0794005 / CA, ASH, INC., 4583 Cochran St., Simi Valley, CA 93062. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: April 7, 1977. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ASH, INC., Albert S. Howell, Albert S. Howell, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 4, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

FILE NO. 20170120-10001150-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TONY’S TIRES, 4867 Perry Way, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Jose Antonio Melendez, 4867 Perry Way, Oxnard, CA 93036, Christian Moreno Rodriguez, 4867 Perry Way, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/1/2001. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jose Antonio Melendez, Jose Antonio Melendez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 20, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

Legal Notices

Trustee Notice; to agent is notice to principal and notice to principal is notice to agent; I disaffirm infancy and all contracts in minority, and now claim Age of Majority and I accept all Oaths and give notice of acceptance by acquiescence and decreed fiduciary relationship with trustee appointment of all Oath bound officers, trustees, licensees,and or agents whether claimed or in fact of the principal for the court under original jurisdiction and all subsequent jurisdictions thereof including and not limited to the constitution of these union States of the Republic and the between the Author / Settlor / Sole-beneficiary / Owner for ongoing literary composition, book, map, Chart and registered infant estate, recorded and known as David Glen Thompson – established June 1972; regarding labor interests within the original jurisdiction of the court under the original principal now chief trustee, special deposit of will and notice certified mail#70141820000004294868 ; and registered #RE615958846US ; decreed case Sonoma County record#20160955331 for infant estate and book title Certificate # 104-72-137748/ local 5600 2430 with DOS authentication issued pursuant to CHXIV, State of Sept. 15, 1789 1 Stat . 68-69; 22 USC 2657; 22USC 2651a; 5 USC 301; 28 USC 1733 et. Seq,; 8 USC 1443 (f); RULE 44 Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, presented to Ventura County Local Registrar and Trustee Robert Levin Registered mail#RE022058020US for acknowledgment and registration and shall be used at the Authors/ Settlors discretion and will including and not limited to; Copyright Act of 1790/Statutes at Large, 124; 12 USC 95a(2),Stat.112ch 48 or any other applicable laws with all rights retained. Any rebuttal or refusal to accept this appointment shall be in writing under penalty of perjury with proof of recorded denunciation of Oath to original principal for the court and any agencies thereof; shall be sent registered mail to David Glen Thompson Attn: Author/ Settlor/ Sole Beneficiary/Owner at PMB 7319 Witter Road, Sebastopol California Republic 95472-9999 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/12/17, 1/19/17, 1/26/17 and 2/2/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2017-00491366-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed January 9, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: LAWRENCE WISHARD FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LAWRENCE WISHARD filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: LAWRENCE WISHARD to LAWRENCE GOFF. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: February 22, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: January 9, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Miriam Hernandez, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/19/17, 1/26/17, 2/2/17 and 2/9/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2016-00490670-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed December 30, 2016, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, Room 210, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: WILLIAM PAUL HATTEN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: WILLIAM PAUL HATTEN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: WILLIAM PAUL HATTEN to WILLIAM TWO-NOSE LAMITH. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: February 17, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, Room 210, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: December 30, 2016. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: M. Akuna, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/19/17, 1/26/17, 2/2/17 and 2/9/17.

LIEN SALE Classic Towing, 1237 Commercial Ave. Oxnard, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 2/7/2017: 05-INFI License: 5NXD037 / CA Vin: JNKCV51E45M206927

Payless Towing, 1200 Mercantile St Oxnard, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 2/7/2017: 00-HOND License: 6LWT003 / CA Vin: JHMBB6244YC004289. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2017-00491759-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JAN 20, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: TAI KIM VU & MAI TRONG TUYET NGUYEN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: TAI KIM VU & MAI TRONG TUYET NGUYEN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: THIEN DI HESSTON to THIEN DI NGUYEN VU. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: March 2, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at leastonce a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JAN 20, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Amy Gates, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2017-00491834-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JAN 23, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: REMDNI NOEL SNOW FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: REMDNI NOEL SNOW filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: REMDNI NOEL SNOW to CAREI NICAL CHURCHEART. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: March 21, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JAN 23, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Amy Gates, Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. (Numero del Caso): 56-2016-00483778-CL-CL-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO) DANIEL SALAZAR aka DANIEL SALAZAR OSEGUEDA, an individual; and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): UNIFY FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION (formerly known as WESTERN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION), a federally chartered credit union. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte. ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede m·s cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumpilmiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpia con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): VENTURA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, P.O. Box 6489, Ventura, CA 93006-6489. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): THOMAS J. PRENOVOST, JR., SBN 77813, KAREL ROCHA, SBN 212413, PRENOVOST, NORMANDIN, BERGH & DAWE, 2100 NORTH BROADWAY, SUITE 200, SANTA ANA, CA 92706-2614, Telephone No.: 714-547-2444, Fax No.: 714-835- 2889. Date (Fecha): JUL. 06, 2016. Signed: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By Heidi Langley, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal] PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/19/17, 1/26/17, 2/2/17 and 2/9/17.

Probate

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ARAMIS MGRDIDCH KAZAR NAHABEDIAN aka ARAMIS M. NAHABEDIAN aka ARAMIS NAHABEDIAN aka A M NAHABEDIAN aka A NAHABEDIAN, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2016-00490523-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ARAMIS MGRDIDCH KAZAR NAHABEDIAN aka ARAMIS M. NAHABEDIAN aka ARAMIS NAHABEDIAN aka A M NAHABEDIAN aka A NAHABEDIAN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: MARK NAHABEDIAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: MARK NAHABEDIAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: February 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard-Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk Attorney for Petitioner: Leslie A. McAdam; Lauren E. Sims, Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/12/17, 1/19/17 and 1/26/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR THE COUNTY OF VENTURA In Re: VENITA KAY BARMORE of the KAY BARMORE LIVING TRUST dated July 17, 2007; Laura Christian, Trustee of said Trust NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF DEATH OF TRUSTOR KAY BARMORE [Probate Code §§ 19040 et seq.; 19050, et seq] Case No. 56-2017-00491394-PR-NC-OXN Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent, (i.e. Venita Kay Barmore), that all persons having claims against said decedent and/or the Trusts entitled, “Kay Barmore Living Trust” dated 07/17/2007; are required to file them with the Superior Court, at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036 and mail or deliver a copy to Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for the Trustee (i.e. Laura Christian) of the Kay Barmore Living Trust dated 07/17/2007, wherein said decedent was the trustor of said Trust, at 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, within the later of four months after January 19, 2017 (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: January 9, 2017, /s/ Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for Laura Christian, successor Trustee of the Above-Referenced Trust; 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-1525. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/19/17, 1/26/17 and 2/2/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF NANCY KAYE GRUBB, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2017-00491552-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: NANCY KAYE GRUBB. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: STEVEN LOWELL SMITH in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: STEVEN LOWELL SMITH be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: February 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Laura V. Bartels, Taylor Scoles & Bartels, 540 Sespe Avenue, Suite 2, Fillmore, CA 93015, (805) 524-1934. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/19/17, 1/26/17 and 2/2/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF BENJAMIN JOE MERAZ aka BENJAMIN J. MERAZ aka BENJAMIN MERAZ aka BEN JOE MERAZ aka BEN J. MERAZ aka BEN MERAZ, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2017-00491508-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: BENJAMIN JOE MERAZ aka BENJAMIN J. MERAZ aka BENJAMIN MERAZ aka BEN JOE MERAZ aka BEN J. MERAZ aka BEN MERAZ. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: CHRISTINA ROMAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: CHRISTINA ROMAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: February 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Marissa Garcia, Esq., Gold Law, APC, 484 Mobil Avenue, Suite 26, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-388- 8800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17 and 2/9/17.