You can always tell the quality of a bar by its stripper poles.

That’s how The Garage used to be. It used to be lousy with stripper poles. It also used to be just another dark hole to crawl out of or into. Forty years ago, it was The Petty Pub, named for owner Terry Petty. Latterly known as DJ’s, it was notorious for its fights and stabbings, experiencing almost as many police calls as last calls. Twenty years ago, when it was called the Scandia West Nightclub, the City Council voted 7-0 against granting it a dance and entertainment permit. The hue and cry from the neighborhood — because of the noise and the thoughtless drunks making it — was enough to stop the nightclub from having live bands.

About three years ago, things changed. Amy Hedberg entered the picture.

“When I got the job there,” Hedberg says, “they would have the same bands play every couple of weeks. I went with Jon Shimer of Numbskull Productions to the owner and we said, “We can do this. We can get bands in there.” First order of business: the stripper poles. “Before the stage was there, it had a weird L-shaped stage for strippers. You know how you look up and see mirrors on the ceiling? That was for the strippers — although I don’t even know if there were ever any strippers that went in there. I guess the owner thought it would be cute to put some stripper poles in there. It’s not cute,” she says, with no small amount of contempt. “The only time you’d ever see anyone on those stripper poles would be drunk dudes at the end of the night.”

The indignities didn’t stop there. “They also used to have bras hanging above the bar. If you gave the bartender your bra, you got a free drink. One day, I worked the day shift and I called the manager and said, “Hey, can I take all these bras down?” It was gross. The first thing you want in the bar are chicks — because if there are chicks there, the guys come in. I took all the bras down and donated them to the Battered Women’s Thrift Store downtown.” Strangely, some of the former bar patrons had formed a sentimental attachment to their former underwear. “I’m not kidding when I tell you that chicks would come in and say, “Hey, what happened to the bras?” And I’d say, “I took them down. Wasn’t that tacky?” And they’d say, “Hey, mine was up there — I want my bra back!” What about the characters that give the joint atmosphere? “The regulars — you know how regulars are; they don’t want change in the bar. They don’t want to ever have to pay a cover. Although if you’re there every day, you don’t have to pay the cover. The place has just totally changed.”

For Hedberg, transforming The Garage from a pit of grody chaos into a destination venue for punk, metal and indie bands from around the world has been a labor of love. “I’ve been bartending for 23 years. Off! playing this past November was one of the highlights of my bartending life. Keith Morris in my bar!” she beams, adding, “The Subhumans — another huge, mindblowing, ‘Wow, is this really happening?’ band. 7 Seconds — my favorite show ever — there.”

The caliber of bands performing at The Garage has enjoyed an upgrade. But are there bands that have wanted to perform that Hedberg chose not to book? “Usually it’s the classic rock cover bands,” she admits. “There’s nothing worse than when a band plays for three or four hours and they’ve got five sets. It becomes repetitive.”

Her other strategies for booking bands are slightly more pragmatic. “Another type of band I don’t like to book there are reggae bands. They don’t bring in drinkers. It’s really mellow. It makes the night slow.” As for the violence in the now-distant past of the bar, Hedberg has discovered one way to defuse it, which she says comes from her many years of experience. “Another type of band I’ll never book there are country bands. They start fights,” she claims, sighing. “I’ve never worked in a bar where country was playing that a fight didn’t happen.”

The Garage is at 1091 Scandia Ave. in Ventura. Upcoming headliners include Down by Law and The Aggrolites. For dates, times and more information, call 647-9681 or visit The Garage on Facebook.