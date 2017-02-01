Thursday

HISTORICAL TALL SHIPS AT THE VENTURA HARBOR through Tuesday, Feb. 14. Catch a glimpse of the historically accurate re-creations of the Hawaiian Chieftain and Lady Washington sailboats as they visit the harbor for tours and demonstrations. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. For more information and a full schedule, visit www.historicalseaport.org.

UNITED WAY COMMUNITY FORUM 8:30-10:30 a.m. Guest speakers will discuss best oral health practices in schools and the role of data in building an effective oral health program. Community Room, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo. For more information, call 485-6288, ext. 270.

Friday

CALIFORNIA LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY STATE OF THE UNIVERSITY ADDRESS 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dr. Chris Kimball, university president, will deliver a keynote address highlighting the current priorities, plans and progress for the private liberal arts school in Thousand Oaks. $45, lunch provided. CLU, Lundring Events Center, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.conejochamber.org.

‘HOW TO SOLVE CLIMATE CHANGE AND STRENGTHEN THE ECONOMY’ 7-8:30 p.m. Physicist Richard Elsley, who holds a Ph.D. from Cornell University, will make the case for putting a price on carbon-based fuels. Conejo Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 3327 Old Conejo Road, Newbury Park. For more information, visit www.cvuuf.org/community-forum.

SEASHORE PORCELAIN ARTISTS CLUB MEETING 9:30 a.m. Enjoy a display of “oil on porcelain art” at this meeting. Chapel City Church, 2315 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. For more information, call 798-3752.

UNMET TRANSIT NEEDS PUBLIC HEARING 9 a.m. Your input will help Ventura County’s transit operators understand where you need to go and how to help you get there. Camarillo City Hall, Council Chambers, 601 Carmen Drive, Camarillo. For more information, contact etalbo@goventura.org.

Saturday

AUTHOR JON CHRISTOPHER 2 p.m. Christopher will do a reading and book signing for his recent work Beowulf: The Bear’s Son. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. For more information, visit www.vencolibrary.org.

AUTHOR M.L. STOVER 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Stover will sign and discuss his novel, Provectus: Survival of the Fittest. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, call 643-3154.

HANSEL & GRETEL OPERA 1-2:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Metropolitan Opera will present a family-friendly, live musical performance of Hansel & Gretel. Simi Valley Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. For more information, visit www.Simivalleylibrary.org.

PREPARING INDIAN MEALS WORKSHOP 2 p.m. Jevina Prajapati and ayurvedic practitioner Khabir Southwick will present this free health class on making traditional healthy Indian foods. Suva Spicemart, 2483 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/naturalhealingojai/events.

IRA THE LION BIRTHDAY PARTY 1 p.m. Celebrate Ira’s fourth birthday with the “Super Bowl” of birthday parties featuring gifts, singing and birthday cake. $6-8. Moorpark College Teaching Zoo, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark. For more information, visit http://zoo.moorparkcollege.edu.

MARKETING DEMO AND SOCIAL MEDIA TRAINING CLASS 1:30 p.m. Learn marketing techniques and social media know -how from a professional. WAV Theater Gallery, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura. For more information, visit www.concertartshows.com.

NUN RUN 5K AND FUN RUN 8 a.m. Run with the nuns at this fun run and benefit. $30-40. La Reina High School and Middle School, 106 W. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.sndca.org/nunrun.

THOUSAND OAKS DANCE CLUB FEATURING DICK PARENT TRIO 7-10 p.m. Live big-band music will accompany ballroom, Latin, swing and line dancing lessons for both beginners and experienced. The Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 381-2744.

VC MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL BBQ FUNDRAISER 4-7 p.m. Enjoy a BBQ dinner and a game benefiting the basketball program at Ventura College. Ventura College Athletic Events Center, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura. For more information, visit www.VCweplayhard.com.

VENTURA AUDUBON SOCIETY WORK DAY AT HEDRICK RANCH 8 a.m. Come for the birding, stay for the work in the fields. (Bring long pants, water, gloves and sun protection.) For directions and to RSVP, call 340-0478.

Sunday

CITIZENS FOR PEACEFUL RESOLUTIONS MONTHLY MEETING 3-5 p.m. Victoria Kindle Hodson, passionate proponent of respectful interactions between people, will discuss ways to bring peace and mutual understanding to our communications. Topping Room, E.P. Foster Library, 651 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.c-p-r.net.

OLD-TIME COUNTRY BLUEGRASS GOSPEL MUSIC 2-4 p.m. This series will feature lively, versatile and talented bands, monthly. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Blvd., Ventura. For more information, call 517-1131.

THE FIRST MONDAY IN MAY 5 p.m. The film follows the creation of The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s most attended fashion exhibition in history, “China: Through the Looking Glass.” $10. Ojai Art Center Theatre, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. For more information, visit www.ojaifilmsociety.org.

Monday

THE OJAI ART CENTER WILL HOLD ITS ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend and rub elbows with members; new officers will be elected. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. For more information, visit www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OPEN NO-FEE WORKSHOP FOR UNEMPLOYED PROFESSIONALS 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This five half-day outplacement training workshop will cover online and traditional job search strategies, network building and more. Camarillo Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.EU-OPEN.org.

PARENT EDUCATION EVENT ON TEEN MENTAL HEALTH 7-9 p.m. Speakers from various agencies will discuss the signs and symptoms of common mental illnesses, how to respond and how to get help. Muvico Theatre, The Oaks, 166 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.toaks.org/youth.

PRESIDENT REAGAN’S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION 11 a.m.-noon. The ceremony includes a color guard, chaplain, brass quintet, 21-gun salute, the placing of an official White House wreath and more. Reagan Library, 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley. For more information, visit www.reaganfoundation.com.

STROKE AWARE SCREENING Noon-3 p.m. Mini-exam includes blood pressure and cardiac rhythm check and education. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, E-117, Camarillo. For more information, call 388-1952, ext 100.

THE HANDMAIDEN 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. A gripping and sensual tale of a young Japanese lady living on a secluded estate, and a Korean woman who attempts to defraud her. $7.50-10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. Fifth St., Oxnard. For more information, visit www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

VENTURA HIKE 9 a.m. Hike Ventura Harbor trail from Vons parking lot. For more information, call 643-0270.

WORK-LIFE BALANCE TRAINING WORKSHOP 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The workshop is open to all community members interested in improving their personal and organizational productivity. $55-65. CLU’s Lundring Events Center, 130 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.callutheran.edu/nonprofit.

Tuesday

COMMUNITY HEALING AND GUIDED MEDITATION EVENING 7-8:30 p.m. Join in a guided meditation and healing circle, followed by a “one to one” energy healing session. $20. Healing in America, 107 W. Aliso St., Ojai. For more information, visit www.healinginamerica.com.

Wednesday

CONEJO VALLEY ENVIRONMENTAL CLUB 5:30 p.m. Learn how FLOWE Wind Systems will solve SoCal’s large wind turbine problems at this meeting. $15 (includes wine tasting). Total Wine, 394 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.cleantechnologycouncil.org.

VENTURA CAMERA CLUB MEETING 7 p.m. A professional photographer from the area will critique members’ prints and digital images. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. For more information, visit www.VenturaCountyCameraClub.com.

‘SPEAKING OF VENTURA COUNTY’ LECTURE SERIES 1-2:30 p.m. John Krist, Chief Executive Officer, Farm Bureau of Ventura County, will present “Making the Garden Bloom: A History of Agricultural Water Use in Ventura County.” $7. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

Thursday

CRAZY LITTLE THING CALLED LOVE 6:30-7:30 p.m Celebrate Valentine’s Days early with local talent performing your favorite romantic songs. Community Room, Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. For more information, visit www.simivalleylibrary.org.

HEARING SCREENING 10:30-11:30 a.m. The screening is free and will be conducted by West Coast Hearing and Balance Center. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, E-117, Camarillo. For more information, call 388-1952, ext 100.

MOORPARK DEMOCRATIC CLUB MEETING 6:30 p.m. The February meeting will feature a presentation on the End of Life Option Act. Meridian Hills Rec Room, 6801 Breezy Glen Drive, Moorpark. For more information, call 338-5582.

OPERA SANTA BARBARA NOONTIME CONCERT Noon Members of the Mosher Studio Artist Program will perform a selection of popular opera arias and duets accompanied by piano. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. For more information, visit www.vencolibrary.org.

PROJECT UNDERSTANDING SHINING STAR AWARDS 6 p.m. Individuals and organizations will be honored for their community service. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. For more information, call 652-1326 ext. 301.

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB MEETING 11:15 a.m. This meeting, open to all women, will feature the San Fernando Valley Men’s Chorus singing “A Salute to Broadway.” $15 (includes lunch). 5380 Bell St., Somis. For more information, call 388-1275.

VENTURA COUNTY CLIMATE HUB MONTHLY MEETING 6:30-8:30 p.m. “Climate Health: Protect – Plan – Participate” will be the subject of this meeting. Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura, 5654 Ralston St., Ventura. For more information, contact tomasrebecchi@gmail.com.

VENTURA COUNTY PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S NETWORK ANNUAL SMALL BUSINESS EXPO 5:30 p.m. Meet some of Ventura County’s small business professionals, crafters, authors and artisans at this event. $5.Wedgewood Wedding and Banquet Center, 5880 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura. For more information, visit www.vcpwn.org.

OPENING THEATER

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Feb. 3-March 5. The Disney musical about a bookish beauty and the prince transformed into a beast comes to High Street Arts Center. $16-20. 45 E. High Street, Moorpark. 529-8700 or http://highstreetartscenter.com.

CHARLOTTE’S WEB Wednesday, Feb. 8, 9:45 a.m. The friendship between a pig and a spider is the focus of this play based on the E. B. White classic. Presented by Theatreworks USA and Performances to Grow On exclusively for grades K-5. $9-14. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. 310-890-1439 or www.ptgo.org.

DIRTY DANCING Feb. 2-5. Theatre League presents this musical about Baby, Johnny and one unforgettable summer vacation in the Catskill Mountains. $49-79. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. 449-2787 or www.civicartsplaza.com.

HANSEL AND GRETEL Saturday, Feb. 4, 1-2:30 p.m. A family-friendly musical production of the Engelbert Humperdinck opera based on the familiar fairy tale. Presented by the Los Angeles Metropolitan Opera. Free. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. 526-1735 or http://simivalleylibrary.org.

THE LITTLE MERMAID, JR. Feb. 4-19. Mermaid Ariel’s adventures “under the sea” are told in this beloved family musical presented by the Young Artists Ensemble. $16-19. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. 381-1246 or www.yaeonline.com.

LOVE AND INFORMATION Feb. 8-12. In seven acts and 42 scenes, 80 characters tell tales of modern consciousness and the need for human intimacy, love and connection. $10. Black Box Theatre, Cal Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3452 or www.callutheran.edu.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Feb. 3-March 5. Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy, depicting the “merry war” between Benedick and Beatrice and the tribulations of Claudio and Hero. $10-20. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo. 388-5716 or http://skywayplayhouse.org.

THE THREE SISTERS BRONTË Monday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. A staged reading of Arlene Hutton’s latest play about the famous trio of literary sisters. Free. Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. 667-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org.

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m. The VIC brings their fast-paced mix of scenes, improv games and music to NAMBA Performing Arts Space. $10. Classes offered every Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. 46 S. Oak St., Ventura. 643-5701, http://venturaimprov.com or www.nambaarts.com.

ONGOING THEATER

BILOXI BLUES Through Feb. 4. In Neil Simon’s semi-autobiographical comedy, young soldiers in training attend boot camp in Biloxi, Mississippi, during World War II. $16-18. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. 495-3715 or www.conejoplayers.org.

EIGHTH ANNUAL ONE-ACT PLAY FESTIVAL Through Feb. 12. Elite Theatre presents five productions by playwrights who won the 2016 One-Act Play Writing Competition. $17. 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard. 483-5118 or www.elitetheatre.org.

GULF VIEW DRIVE Through Feb. 12. The final play in the Nibroc trilogy by Arlene Hutton, which follows the relationship between May and Raleigh, now married and living in Florida in the 1950s. $25-99. Rubion Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. 667-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org.

THE LION KING, JR. Through Feb. 5. Disney’s multi-award-winning musical is adapted for youth cast performances and tells the story of Simba and his journey from lion cub to King of the Pridelands. Presented by OYES. $10-12. Ojai Valley Community Church, 907 El Centro St., Ojai. 646-4300 or www.oyespresents.org.

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Through Feb. 19. The story of how a miserable orphan became Peter Pan. $15-18. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. 640-8797 or www.OjaiACT.org.

OPENING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Feb. 3-24. Ephemera OS, the abstract paintings of Julia Pinkham, done with mixed media and acrylic on canvas and paper. Opening reception on Friday, Feb. 3, 5-8 p.m. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. http://f5projects.squarespace.com/new-events/.

CONEJO VALLEY ART MUSEUM Feb. 8-June 11. A Dream of Equus, paintings, photos and sculptures about horses. Night of the Horse Fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 23, 6-8 p.m., benefiting the California Coastal Horse Rescue. Janss Marketplace, 197 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. 758-8312 or www.calcoastalhorserescue.com.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

GALLERY 525 Feb. 2-18. Love Train, a Valentine’s Day exhibition inspired by the O’Jays’ single “Love Train.” Reception on Saturday, Feb. 11, 5-8 p.m. 525 W. El Roblar Ave., Ojai. 701-1156 or www.gallery525.com.

OJAI ART CENTER. Feb. 4-March 2: An exhibit exploring the beauty, intrigue and dynamic of the human form; and the photography of OAC’s Photo Branch Chairman David Baker (Beato Showcase). Reception on Saturday, Feb. 11, 1-3 p.m. Through Feb. 2: The expressionist abstract work of Mark Tovar. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

VITA ART CENTER Feb. 3-25. Topographical Studies, sculptures, photographs and video by Ricardo Rodriguez exploring physical topography and the perception of landscape. Reception on Friday, Feb. 3, 6-9 p.m. Artist talk on Sunday, Feb. 26, 1-4 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. 644-9214 or http://vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Feb. 3-April 6. five leaves left, watercolors by German artist Christof Mascher, and Et in Arcadia Ego, an exploration of the idea of rural peace and simplicity as interpreted by contemporary artists. Curator’s tour offered on Thursday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m. Reception on Saturday, Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or https://rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

ONGOING ART

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Feb. 28: Defying Doyen, featuring the work of fine artists under the age of 40, and Shadows: Hazy Versions of Ourselves and Surroundings. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. For more information, see www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Feb. 12. Jessica Lugotoff: Figurative Lessons. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road. 646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Feb. 11. 31st Annual Open Competition. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through April 3. Mass Appeal: The Art of Corita Kent, boldly colorful works embracing hope, love, social justice and peace. 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 405-5240 or www.cmato.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 19: On the Margin/Luchando Contra el Olvido, the black and white photography of CAM Studio guest artist Antonio Arredondo Juarez, which pays homage to farm workers. Through Feb. 19: Art for Art’s Sake: Selections from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation, exploring the potentials of abstraction through color, line shape and texture. 424 S. C St., Oxnard. 385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 26: Love Letters Home, showcasing the different ways soldiers and sailors corresponded with loved ones. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard. 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COFFEE CONNECTION Through Feb. 28. Flora & Fauna, the paintings, drawings and photography of Celeste M. Evans. 311 E. El Roblar Drive, Ojai.646-7821 or www.coffeeconnectionojai.com.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through April 9. Reds, with works featuring the luscious, eye-popping color red. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through March 12. Explosion of Colors, with works by Susan Guy and Gerry Segismundo. 560 E. Main St., Ventura. 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

GALLERY V Through March 11. Coastal Escapes, a solo art exhibition by Jennifer Love. 540 E. Main St., Ventura. 628-3540 or www.very-ventura.com.

H GALLERY Through April 2: Good Bokeh: Focusing on Fine Art Photographers, an international juried exhibition. Reception on Saturday, Feb. 4, 7-10 p.m. Through March 5: Vanishing Oasis, a multimedia installation by Janet Milhomme that explores the current crisis at the Salton Sea. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura. 626-8876 or http://visithgallery.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME GALLERY Through Feb. 22. Ventura County: Places, Voices and Histories, featuring photos, postcards and posters from 100+ years of Ventura County history. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo. 437-8561.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through April 6. Rebecca Campbell: You Are Here, a series of portraits of women artists working in Los Angeles. Cal Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or http://www.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura. 279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MCNISH GALLERY Through Feb. 23. Don’t Be Light, a figurative painting group show with works by Cloud Hamilton, Brittany Kenney, Megan Magbee and Olivia Jones-Hernandez. Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard. 678-5046 or www.oxnardcollegeart.wordpress.com.

MEGASOUND STUDIOS Through March 28. Hard Six Through the Lens, a photography exhibit with works by several Southern California photographers who shot images of the local punkabilly band. 2789 E. Main St., Ventura. http://hardsix.echoechoplus.com/music/.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Throgh March 19: Studebaker & Packards. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through May 21: Masterworks of the Museum, showcasing fine art from the museum’s 104-year-old collection. Through June 25: Really Awful People, George Stuart Historical Figures of notorious villains throughout history. 100 E. Main St., Ventura. 653-0323 or https://venturamuseum.org.

NAMBA ARTS CENTER Through March 5. Back to the Future, abstract paintings by contemporary artist Krystal Becker. 46 S. Oak St., Ventura. 628-9250 or www.nambaarts.com.

NAPA HALL Through Feb. 16. secret secret, exploring women’s equality in the U.S. and Japan through the works of Yumiko Glover and Rose Briccetti; Rhythm & Lines, a multimedia examination of the relationship between geometric shape and music by Dominique Burgos and Andy Lepe; and Chapters: Based on a True Story, with silkscreens by Jeremy Benavidez. Reception on Thursday, Feb. 2, 6-8 p.m. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo. 437-8561.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through Feb. 16. Nathan Huff: Sadness, Sleep and Sanctity, an installation which explores the state between dreaming and awake. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura. 289-6000 or www.venturacollege.edu/about-ventura-college/college-events/arts-and-events.

OJAI COMMUNITY BANK Through Feb. 3. Flora & Fauna, the paintings, drawings and photography of Celeste M. Evans. 402 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai. 646-9909.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through April 9: Inventing Ojai, chronicling the transition from the dusty town of Nordhoff to the village of Ojai in 1917. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in a former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave. 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary craft by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 108 Signal St., Ojai, 646-5682. https://ojaivalleyartists.com

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective featuring various works by local artists, including Tim Koch, Julieanne Case and Patty Kreider. See artists as they work. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura. 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Feb. 12. I Love Trouble, featuring the selected works of Mick Reinman inspired by pulp spaghetti westerns. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai. 620-7589 or http://porchgalleryojai.com.

UBS WESTLAKE VILLAGE Through Feb. 28. Fabric Art Show, featuring work by Loris Bogue, Paula Chung, Mimi Lieberman and others. 3011 Townsgate Road, Thousand Oaks. www.conejoarts.org.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. 525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17, reservations required. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St., 525-1109. www.aviationmuseumofsantapaula.org

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula. 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. 389-8182 or www.camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730. https://www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue. 642-3345 or www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore. http://fillmorehistoricalmuseum.com/

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard. 483-7960 or www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MISSION SAN BUENAVENTURA Founded in 1782, this ninth and last mission founded by Saint Junipero Serra today features a church, a garden and a nearby museum. 211 E. Main St., Ventura. 643-4318 or www.SanBuenaventuraMission.org.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard. 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or http://www.murphyautomuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme. 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 521-1501 or www.ranchocamulos.org.

REAGAN LIBRARY Ongoing. Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley. 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. Seabees in the Pacific Theater during World War II and Seabees in the Cold War, as well as a STEM Center for children. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. 2017 is the 75th anniversary of the Seabees. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. More information at www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park. 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY. Ongoing. AKA “The Camarillo Bird Museum,” a natural history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo. 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064.