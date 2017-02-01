Thirty million people are sweating bullets about losing their health insurance. Thirty thousand could die every year.

These people are on their parents’ policies, small business owners, coal miners with black lungs and others with pre-existing conditions. Yet many of them voted for King Donald and his flunkies in Congress … who are hell-bent on abolishing “Obummercare” … even though Obamacare was a Republican idea from the Heritage Foundation … from Republican President Nixon … enacted by Republican Gov. Mitt Romney in Massachusetts.

These people will be thrown upon the tender mercies of insurance companies. Many will be bankrupted. In 2009, insurance lobbyists killed a single-payer health-care concept like Canada’s. America’s health-care system costs over 64 percent more than Canada’s (The Economist) yet is the cause of almost 64 percent of bankruptcies (CNN Money).

These people are now begging Democrats to save them. They are in this mess because Republicans are brilliant at exploiting their stupidity with Jedi mindtricks. Democrats are evidently incapable of reasoning with them despite everything written for 35 years on political messaging.

It is time, therefore, to talk plainly about stupidity. Dietrich Bonhoeffer (“Dee-trick Bon-huh-fer”) tried to reason with Hitler’s supporters. He was a Lutheran minister and theologian, best known for “religionless Christianity.” He believed charity is more important than praying, religious ceremonies, reading the Bible (which I’ve read twice, cover to cover) and sitting through boring sermons (which I’ve done many times). Bonhoeffer believed that actually helping people was more important than piety.

Bonhoeffer was blunt about stupidity. He realized that stupid people are not necessarily evil, but enable evil in others. They enabled the Nazis who executed millions, including him. He wrote: “Stupidity is a more dangerous enemy of good than malice. One may protest against evil; it can be exposed and prevented by the use of force. Evil always carries within itself the germ of its own subversion in that it leaves behind in human beings a sense of unease. Against stupidity we are defenseless.”

He had in mind Hitler’s rallies. Like Trump’s rallies, these promoted stupidity.

He continued: “Neither protests nor the use of force accomplish anything here, reason falls on deaf ears, facts that contradict one’s prejudgment simply need not be believed — in such moments the stupid person even becomes critical — and when facts are irrefutable they are just pushed aside as inconsequential.”

He had in mind the saying, “There are none so deaf as those who refuse to hear.”

He concluded: “The stupid person, in contrast to the malicious one, is utterly self-satisfied and, being easily irritated, becomes dangerous by going on the attack. For that reason, greater caution is called for when dealing with a stupid person than a malicious one. Never again will we try to persuade the stupid person with reasons, for it is senseless and dangerous.”

Bonhoeffer had no time for evangelical bigots who believe the Bible is literally true. For instance, they believe Jonah was swallowed by a whale, in which he lived for three days before escaping. This is manifest nonsense (Pope Francis) yet 30 percent of Americans believe it (Gallup). Over 80 percent of these evangelicals voted for Trump. I challenge you to give reasons rooted in Christ’s teaching for this utterly stupid behavior.

Christ preached the exact opposite of everything Trump has ever practiced. He detested hypocrisy. Christ believed in helping people, especially the poor. Republican politicians are solely concerned about helping the super-rich. Christ preached the exact opposite (Matthew 19:24).

Trump is not exactly noted for praying on his knees. He believes in preying on people and bringing them to their knees. Over 3,500 unpaid contractors have sued him. He is the living embodiment of the Seven Deadly Sins: pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth. He even robbed his own “charity” and used the money illegally to make a criminal case concerning Trump “University” magically disappear. The money went as bribery to Republican Pam Bondi, Florida’s attorney general.

Rational arguments will never defeat stupid persons wearing t-shirts saying, “Jesus died for you; Trump lives for you.” They have drunk the right-wing Kool-Aid and hide behind fake Christianity (as Bonhoeffer would have seen it). Stupid persons can only be neutralized. Two intelligent persons will outvote one stupid person. Hence, it is our duty to rescue stupid persons (“jerks”) from their stupidity by defeating them politically.

In concept this is simple. We sign up new voters. And we energize the millions of people who are registered as voters but who do not vote. How? We come up with a MESSAGE, for crying out loud! Oh, wait; we do not need to. Someone has already done it for us.

He has intelligence, integrity and charisma, is a senator from Vermont, and would have slaughtered Trump at the polls.