The ridiculous wall

I would like to have somebody explain to me why, when talking about the ridiculous wall between Mexico and the United States the Republican speaker keeps saying that “Congress” has decided to pay the $18 billion it will cost to build it.

First of all “Congress” does not “pay” for any of their rediculeous ideas, we all know that the money comes right out of the pockets of the American Tax Payers. It’s quite apparent that the Republicans now think they own the United States and can do whatever they want. In the four-year period, (if it lasts that long), of Trumpo’s term our country will be going to Hell in a Handbasket and more than likely we will be at war with one or more other countries.

Rellis Smith

Ventura

Dangerous Ventura intersection

Today I saw a woman narrowly (by inches) escape from getting killed by a car AND a truck as she was walking across the crosswalk at the intersection of Mills road and Main street. As she was walking westward towards the mall, traffic on Main Street turning right on to Mills had the green light so they were turning; but they did not have the visibility to see her crossing the crosswalk.

She was being cautious and watching the traffic. I saw her wait, start, stop and then once the car closest to her stopped for her, she started again into the crosswalk, but the truck in the other turn lane next to the car that stopped didn’t see her and proceeded to continue turning right onto Mills and skimmed right past her through the crosswalk. Had she been walking any faster she would have been run over and killed. I saw it all from the front row seat of my car while on Mills, waiting at a red light at the crosswalk. I was certain she was going to be hit and so glad she wasn’t. I don’t even think that the truck driver realized that they just narrowly missed killing someone or that they even saw her.

Pedestrians being hit by cars is on the rise and there are reasons theorized, such as more traffic and more distractions, but as a driver myself, I think the main reason is a combination of poor visibility and traffic light patterns that encourage cars and people in the same place at the same time. Pedestrians are much smaller than cars, they are even harder to see than bikes; and as we are driving 30, 40 or 50 mph, if we don’t see them in time, we do not have enough time to stop once they are in our view.

If pedestrians do have the right of way, and if we do value their safety and human life, then why are traffic lights programmed in such a way that when a pedestrian has the signal to proceed walking it is simultaneously when cars are also signaled to proceed over that same crosswalk the pedestrian is using?

This is a solvable problem. We need to reprogram traffic signals so that no cars (ALL red lights (and no right turn on red)) are able to go while there is a Walk signal prompting a pedestrian that it is their time and it is safe for them to cross the street.

I can almost hear the collective sighs of drivers who think that they will be put out by having to wait in traffic for a minute or two longer. Perhaps those sighing should consider the inconvenience of having run someone over because of poor visibility or being in a hurry and not paying close enough attention? Think of the inconvenience of the pedestrian walking for 10 minutes to get somewhere that will take you less than 1 minute in your car. Think of the inconvenience of the person who is lying in the street, possibly dead, dying or severely injured (if they are lucky). There are much worse things in life than merely being inconvenienced.

I hope the city of Ventura is made aware, and actively makes and implements plans to protect its citizens who like to or need to cross a street.

Jamie Beckham

Ventura

Trump for peace and prosperity

This communication is in response to the letter written by John Darling, published by your periodical (in January), in which he lambasted OUR president-elect, Mr. Donald J. Trump.

I hope that the employees of the Carrier Heating Company and the employees of Ford Motor Company read the hostile letter written by Darling against the president-elect, Donald Trump. Darling apparently forgot that it was through the actions of Donald Trump that many of these people still have their jobs. Remember, this took place BEFORE he will become president of the United States of America. The people who got screwed by Obamacare will not agree with John Darling. Mr. Donald Trump called into question the high cost of building a new Air Force One airplane. Any savings from his actions end up saving taxpayers money — including John Darling. Perhaps Mr. Darling would rather spend the extra dollars and will foot that part of the bill himself.

When Mr. Trump gets this country back onto the track toward prosperity, will John Darling continue to say that President Trump is NOT his president? If federal taxes are lowered, I assume that Darling will continue to pay the higher rate. If the cost of his medical insurance goes down, I assume that he will continue to pay the higher rate. A man of high integrity should request to pay a higher rate and obtain poorer care rather than reaping the potential benefits of Mr. Trump providing him with better care at a lower cost.

If Mr. Darling had an open mind, he should work toward making the Trump presidency one of peace and prosperity for all of us. Unfortunately, Mr. Darling does not see that if Trump does well then the citizens also do well.

Common sense dictates that it is irrational to be so angry against a president-elect before he takes on the responsibility of being president of the United States.

Again, Donald Trump is going to be OUR president, whether you like it or not. A smart person will work to make his presidency one of success, for if he succeeds, we all succeed.

Daniel Gross

Tarzana

A complete moron

“As democracy is perfected, the office of the President represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day, the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be occupied by a downright fool and a complete moron.”

(H.L. Mencken, The Baltimore Evening Sun, July 26, 1920)

It’s extremely difficult to be optimistic about the recent inauguration, despite all the promises. As a pessimistic realist, the current and evolving reality warrants only proactive pushback.

In my view, we should give Mr. Trump a one-year probationary period. It’ll take that long to sort out what his connections were with Russia. I pray and trust, Mr. Trump doesn’t get us into Chapter 11 or provoke a nuclear holocaust during that time.

Most Americans, excluding Exxon-Mobil, secretly know that a quid pro quo deal was struck in order to get restrictions lifted by the new president. If that’s the case, now we’re talking treason. Of course, the “plain folks of the land,” who rightfully think they have been ignored and disenfranchised, will disagree. I do not share their taste for Kool-Aid and photo-op promises.

GOP leadership needs to step up, like Sen. John McCain, Arizona. American democracy needs to resume functioning as advertised. It starts with Congress, then the Supreme Court, free and informed press, and free and informed electorate causing the following to happen ASAP: (1) fully and effectively investigate Trump’s dealings with Putin, (2) if guilty, impeach Trump, (3) nullify the election, and (4) conduct a new presidential election.

Most importantly, give the Russians, the Chinese or any other country fair warning that interfering with our sovereign elections shall be considered an act of war.

Bob Nast

former marine and former Republican

Oxnard

Hypocritical protest march

I found out about the “Justice for All” rally (Plaza Park, Ventura, Jan. 21) in just enough time to call two colleagues and grab some transcendental literature on the way to the Saturday morning rally. It seemed like a great place to share ancient wisdom about “Atma Rama” (inner peace), the path of yoga and meditation. We wanted to share the concept that worldly difficulties cannot improve for anyone as long as the four laws of dharma continue to be violated. (Mercy, Cleanliness, Truth and Austerity. For Details: http://www.dandavats.com/?p=12534)

It was over 45 years ago, The Who sang: “In with the new boss, same as the old boss.” Individuals who understood this point realized that politics as usual will never ameliorate what we lack on the inside. Even a little introspection reveals that the real revolution is understanding how our essence required more than chasing bodily sense pleasures. Those moving in that direction are the ones seeing the duplicity in both parties. They know the problems we face are bigger than what either candidate can resolve.

We sought to meet those who understood these basic truths and were now looking for more effective ways to invoke positive social change. The chosen orators spoke eloquently about a visionary future built on a peace-full coalition, of loving empathetic citizens. They rallied for free speech, tolerance of diversity and the citizens constitutional rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The signs carried by protesters revealed how puerile, embarrassing and even offensive some people were. Yet despite the potential for conflict, mutual acceptance reigned everywhere … except with one disgraceful exception.

When an organizer discovered that there were three individuals freely giving away devotional literature to the interested, she behaved as Draconian as the bureaucratic pedagogues she believes are oppressing everyone! She demonstrated no ability to practice the propaganda broadcast to the crowds but instead dispatched the police to escort us out of the park! It is essential to note here that in the hour we had been left alone, we had already given away several of our publications to some very appreciative citizens. In the spirit of the event, everyone else received us nicely. There were no negative exchanges.

All the hyperbole spewed about love, patience and respect was not missed by the dutiful peace officer. He apologized to us for how thoughtlessly bigoted and blatantly hypocritical she had proven to be. Yet despite the bird poop in her hair, we felt vindicated by the absurdity of it all. As we left the park, we were serenaded by the rallying protesters vigorously chanting their creed: “Do not worry, do not fear. Everyone is welcome here!”

William Roberts

Brahman priest

HDG A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami

Ojai

The silencing of humanity

The National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities as well as National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service are at risk of being cut from our federal budget. When government officials — at the highest level to the local level — do not value the arts, they send a message to the masses that our artistic heritage is not worth preserving. We cannot let this happen. The arts are important and these institutions are the backbone of our cultural legacy.

Art is much more than simply one’s creation of an object or a performance. Creative expression reflects our society, our collective consciences and our culture as it evolves from generation to generation. The arts are our humanity. They confront us, challenge us, remind us of what we have in common and illustrate new ways to view the world. The arts are a language that transcends all social and economic boundaries. When voices are silenced we all lose.

An artistic expression is as unique to an individual as a signature. There is such a beautiful lesson in that. As we evolve as a society, in an effort to bring our communities together, we must look at the uniqueness in all of us and celebrate our differences. The arts allow us to do just that.

Having an appreciation for art makes this important life lesson accessible. Being different from one another does not discount you or me in the least. This is a very simple, yet powerful, message. Intolerance is one of the biggest issues facing our world today, be it politics, religion, race or cultural heritage. The arts are a path to understanding.

To underscore the importance of the arts, one must realize that art is the only thing that survives a society.

Bertolt Brecht famously said, “Art is not a mirror held up to reality but a hammer with which to shape it.” We all have a moral responsibility to support our cultural legacy.

Donna Granata

Founder/Executive Director

Focus On The Masters

Help us keep the faith!

As assessor, I have found that one of the most common misconceptions about property tax exemptions is the assumption that an IRS-designated nonprofit organization is automatically exempt from property tax. However, the IRS only exempts organizations from income tax, not property tax. Furthermore, California property tax law does not recognize most IRS nonprofit designations and those that are recognized have a defined set of requirements necessary for property tax exemptions.

Ventura County is truly blessed to have so many fine religious and nonprofit organizations providing a wide range of services to our citizens. These include everything from churches and hospitals to free legal advice and medical clinics. On the current tax roll, there are over 2,000 parcels in Ventura County that qualify for over $3 billion dollars of exempt property value.

The welfare exemption is one of the most prevalent exemptions as it applies to the broadest use of property. This exemption is co-administered by the assessor and California State Board of Equalization (BOE). The BOE examines the organization itself, and the assessor verifies that the property is used for a qualified exempt purpose. The issue of “property use” is frequently found to be the key factor when a nonprofit organization’s property is not approved for a property tax exemption.

Between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15, organizations are required to submit an annual claim for exemption from property tax and certify that their property continues to be used exclusively for a qualified exempt purpose such as religious, hospital or charitable, in accordance with the California Revenue and Taxation Code. Adhering to the defined uses and activities established by the California Legislature is crucial to these organizations seeking an exemption.

The assessor is accountable under the law with ensuring compliance and receives many questions throughout the year regarding qualifying uses. The assessor encourages these questions and is ready to help organizations with their concerns. Answers to common questions from organizations seeking an exemption are addressed below.

Avoid using the exempt property for non-qualifying uses, such as commercial or political activities, event rentals or other uses not directly related to the recognized qualified purposes, whether religious, hospital or charitable.

Examples of a few non-qualifying uses include some service clubs, bridge clubs, chambers of commerce or other business leagues, literary societies, scientific societies, college fraternities and sororities, lodges or mutual benefit societies.

Check your websites for non-qualifying uses as the website should not promote activities that are not consistent with your exempt purpose.

Some organizations make business decisions and choose to forgo a property tax exemption to pursue more profitable commercial ventures such as event rental venues or cell tower installations. In these cases, the portion of the property used exclusively for the exempt purpose may still qualify for the exemption, and any portion used for other purposes becomes taxable under the law.

Property tax exemption laws can be complex, and every situation is unique. The assessor welcomes questions and enjoys helping non-profit organizations navigate these laws so they can continue to focus on providing the great opportunities and services that our community values. Assessor staff is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (805) 654-2181.

Steve Hintz

Ventura County Tax Assessor

Give Trump a chance

Will the Court or the mighty ballot achieve a united Jerusalem, change in Syria, peace in the Middle East?

Based on the fact globalists Obama and Clinton, relying on the House of Saud’s money, lost the West Wing for the next four years, to deal with the above question we need to defeat Putin militarily and through the ballot to achieve change in Syria. Then we can resettle the people to achieve a united Jerusalem.Peace in the Middle East can’t come without Syria becoming a democracy.

The globalist threats to Putin through Kerry and the embargo have utterly failed to achieve the return of Crimea to the Ukraine just as we failed to subjugate tiny Cuba. Our inability to sacrifice our population in exchange for a MAD victory over Putin and Assad pre-empts our dream to put them on Nuremberg-like trials and hang them as we did to the defeated Nazis.

Indeed it would be foolish to sacrifice our population for unfeasible victories, so we have to be pragmatic like Brzezinski, Kissinger and Ben-Gurion. Rather than throw more trillions in pursuing the Saud’s globalists unfeasible war agenda in the Middle East, and to pre-empt any further mass attacks in our peaceful America, let’s apply the pragmatism that the enemies (Putin and Assad) of our radical Islamic terrorist enemies, are not our enemies. For what is Crimea (which was part of Russia) to us? When any war against the Russia with a nationalist disintegrating European Union (which for 60 years failed to pay its 3 percent annual GDP to NATO’s budget), USA has been subsidizing rich nations, with money we need for our infrastructure and job creations and our own malnourished children), will only cause us a global economic depression and let China take economic pre-eminence over us.

Rather than supporting Gullen’s and Saud’s agendas, and should we work with Erdogan-Putin-Assad in crashing Isis in the Middle East, we insure our safety and stop economically bleeding trillions in a never-ending Christian-Muslim war, which Gullen-Saud keep expanding.

Gullen violated our laws and immigration act by having executed an armed and failed coup d’état from our territory, costing lives and injuring Turkish civilians. It’s appropriate to deport him as an undesirable alien for the loss of lives and for fraudulently bringing Turks for his schools scheme. The deportation will bring Erdogan into our fold.

USA and Russia broker a peace deal to crush Isis in the Middle East and have elections within a year in Syria. We get Merkel-Holland-Ergodan-Jordan to repatriate the millions of refugees to Syria and through NGOs deliver a $ trillion to the repatriated Syrians. Then, through the election ballot we can defeat Assad, bringing peace in the Middle East and security to Israel’s north flank in the Sinai. Once this is achieved we can lift the inefficient and unnecessary embargo against Putin.

Bibi, in simply following Ben-Gurion’s will, resettles them. Directly, the USA can disburse funds for a house to each of the resettled people, and we achieve a united Jerusalem for Israel, our only ally in the Middle East.

Then we should turn deaf ears to Saud and concentrate on achieving a democratic change through the ballot in Venezuela, the largest oil reserve of the world, for us to use along with solar and/or other alternative energy sources.

I’m an ordinary lifelong democratic citizen among 350 million Americans. I play no part in listening to Brennan’s outlandish speculations that Putin might have hacked and/or caused Wall Street candidate’s election defeat, because the latter who acts through proxies has continuously failed to show any facts and any evidence before we American voters. We the people don’t see any compelling evidence to support convicted Steele’s dossier, Steele who hides the money he was paid for it and hides himself in a spider hole. Who can believe Steele but the violent, deranged and cursing individuals, who don’t respect the rule of law, transparency, fairness and aren’t unaccountable for their hallucinations and erratic babblings.

Trump pledged the oath of allegiance to God, the people and the Constitution, and not a single image of disruption played during the inauguration of our 45th president of the U.S., who chose to deny himself the pomp and the circumstance, and from his first minutes in office went to work to create an FDR-like infrastructure policy, jobs for the working class an seek an alternative to the flawed portions of Obama’s ACA. So why don’t we Democrats and Republicans get our 45th president to seek, through the mighty ballot, a united Jerusalem, change in Syria and peace in the Middle East?

Abby Cantor

Ventura