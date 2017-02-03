AARP Tax-Aide, in conjunction with the IRS, will provide free income tax preparation assistance and e-filing for seniors and low-to-moderate income adults of any age from Feb. 1 through April 15. AARP membership is not required. Assistance will be available at the following locations throughout Ventura County; please note new locations and hours.

Ventura will have three locations and appointments are not required: Area Agency on Aging, 646 County Square Drive (off Victoria & Thille), Mondays and Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m.; Ventura Avenue Adult Center, 550 N. Ventura Ave, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1-4 p.m.; Ventura Boys & Girls Club, 1929 Johnson Drive, Tuesdays 8:30-11:30 a.m.

There will be two sites in Oxnard, and appointments are not required: Wilson Senior Center, 350 North C Street, Wednesdays 9 a.m.-noon. Oxnard Elks Lodge, 801 South A Street, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13 will be the last day at this site.

Appointments are required for the three sites in Camarillo: Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, Bldg 17, Wednesdays noon to 3 p.m. Call 805-388-1952, ext. 100. Camarillo Senior Center, 1605 Burnley Street, Mondays 9 a.m.-noon. Call 805-482-4881. Leisure Village, 200 Leisure Drive, Tuesdays and Thursdays 1-4 p.m. Residents only; sign-up book at the Recreation Office.

For Santa Paula and Fillmore, the location is the Santa Paula Senior Center, 530 West Main St. Mondays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointments required.

In Port Hueneme, the site is at the Port Hueneme Community Center, 550 Park Ave, Tuesdays 9 a.m.-noon. Appointments not required, 805-986-6542 for information.

The Ojai site is by appointment only, at the Little House of Ojai, 111 West Santa Ana St, Thursdays noon-3:15 p.m. Please call 805-646-5122.

For Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park, no appointments are needed at the Goebel Senior Adult Center, 1385 E. Janss Road, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and at the Newbury Park Branch Library, 2331 Borchard Rd., Wednesdays 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Appointments are required for the Moorpark and Simi Valley sites at Moorpark Senior Center, 799 Moorpark Ave, Wednesdays 9 a.m.-noon; call 805-517-6261; and at the Simi Valley Senior Center, 3900 Avenida Simi, Thursdays 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m.- noon; call 805-583-6363.

The Agoura Hills site is by appointment only at Agoura Hills Park and Recreation Center, 30610 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Wednesdays 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.; call 818-597-7361.

Taxpayers must bring the following documents for their tax return preparation: Social Security cards for themselves, spouses and any dependents, picture ID, copy of 2015 tax return, and all 2016 documents showing income from all sources, including wages, Social Security, interest, dividends, investments, self-employment, and pensions. If you itemize deductions, please provide total figures for each category of deduction, including medical, charitable contributions, property tax, mortgage interest, etc. If you received a health insurance statement (Form 1095-A, 1095-B or 1095-C), bring that as well.

Note that Tax-Aide volunteers are not able to prepare returns for married taxpayers who file separate returns, taxpayers with rental property income, or out-of-state tax returns.

Major support for the 18 hours of Certified Counselor training has been provided by the Ventura Avenue Adult Center. This is thoroughly appreciated by the AARP Tax-Aide Program.