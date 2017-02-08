Thursday

CRAZY LITTLE THING CALLED LOVE 6:30-7:30 p.m. Celebrate Valentine’s Day early with local talent performing your favorite romantic songs. Community Room, Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. For more information, visit www.simivalleylibrary.org.

HEARING SCREENING 10:30-11:30 a.m. The screening is free and will be conducted by West Coast Hearing and Balance Center. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, E-117, Camarillo. For more information, call 388-1952, ext 100.

HISTORICAL TALL SHIPS AT THE VENTURA HARBOR through Tuesday, Feb. 14. Catch a glimpse of the historically accurate re-creations of the Hawaiian Chieftain and Lady Washington sailboats as they visit the harbor for tours and demonstrations. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. For more information and a full schedule, visit www.historicalseaport.org.

MOORPARK DEMOCRATIC CLUB MEETING 6:30 p.m. The February meeting will feature a presentation on the End of Life Option Act. Meridian Hills Rec Room, 6801 Breezy Glen Drive, Moorpark. For more information, call 338-5582.

OPERA SANTA BARBARA NOONTIME CONCERT Noon. Members of the Mosher Studio Artist Program will perform a selection of popular opera arias and duets accompanied by piano. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. For more information, visit www.vencolibrary.org.

PROJECT UNDERSTANDING SHINING STAR AWARDS 6 p.m. Individuals and organizations will be honored for their community service. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. For more information, call 652-1326, ext. 301.

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB MEETING 11:15 a.m. This meeting, open to all women, will feature the San Fernando Valley Men’s Chorus singing “A Salute to Broadway.” $15 (includes lunch). 5380 Bell St., Somis. For more information, call 388-1275.

VENTURA COUNTY CLIMATE HUB MONTHLY MEETING 6:30-8:30 p.m. “Climate Health: Protect — Plan — Participate” will be the subject of this meeting. Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura, 5654 Ralston St., Ventura. For more information, contact tomasrebecchi@gmail.com.

VENTURA COUNTY PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S NETWORK ANNUAL SMALL BUSINESS EXPO 5:30 p.m. Meet some of Ventura County’s small business professionals, crafters, authors, and artisans at this event. $5.Wedgewood Wedding and Banquet Center, 5880 Olivas Park Drive. See http://www.vcpwn.org.

WOMEN’S GUIDE TO SEXUALITY DURING AND AFTER CANCER TREATMENT WORKSHOP 6:30-8 p.m. At this workshop for women only, Dr. Thomas will discuss some specific problems that are common for women during and after treatment. Cancer Support Community, 530 Hampshire Road, Westlake Village. For more information, call 379-4777.

Friday

DENTAL SCREENING 10 a.m.-noon. Speak to a local dentist and receive a check-up on the status of your gums and teeth. $10-14. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, E-117, Camarillo. For more information, call 388-1952, ext 100.

NORDIC SPIRIT SYMPOSIUM various times through Saturday, Feb. 11. The 18th annual symposium, “All Power Is of God: Reform in Sweden and Finland,” blends music, dining and the free exchange of ideas focused on the Reformation’s impact on history and culture in Sweden, Finland and the United States. For a schedule of events, fees and other information, visit www.scandinaviancenter.org.

ONE WOMAN SEX AND THE CITY PARODY 7 p.m. Actor Kerry Ipema presents this tribute and send-up that takes audiences through a laughter-infused version of all six seasons of the beloved show. $39-44. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Scherr Forum, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.civicartsplaza.com.

Saturday

FOURTH ANNUAL ONE BILLION RISING 2 p.m. Santa Paula will host this gathering to decry violence, empower women, and work for change. Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 427 N. Oak St., Santa Paula. For more information, visit www.uucsp.org.

ARCADE POETRY SERIES 6 p.m. Poets Alicia Morris Soto and Nancy-Jean Pement will present. $5 non-members. Carnegie Art Museum, 424 S. C St., Oxnard. For more information, visit www.carnegieam.org.

AUTHORS CAT AND PAT PATTERSON; JOSEPH BOGORAD 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The Pattersons will discuss their African dream (11 a.m.-1 p.m.); Bogorad will discuss his book, Cultivate the Still Point, on the psychology of Christianity and Buddhism (1-3 p.m.). Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, call 643-3154.

BURLESQUE JAMBORTEASE & THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., respectively. Dr. Shocker is back with a great group of ladies presenting “All the Tease None of the Sleaze” at 8 p.m., followed by the debauchery known as The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 11 p.m. $12 Burlesque, $10 Rocky Horror. Ventura Theater, 26 S. Chestnut St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturatheater.net.

CASH4COLLEGE WORKSHOPS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Financial Aid Offices at Moorpark, Oxnard and Ventura College will each host FAFSA/CA Dream Act and Chafee application workshop at their respective campuses. For more information and locations, visit www.vcccd.edu/Cash4College.

LOVE: HOW TO GET IT, KEEP IT, MAKE IT! 2-4:00 p.m. Dr. Vondie Lozano hosts a Ventura Singles roundtable discussion with group guided imagery/hypnosis included. E.P. Foster Library, Topping Room, 651 E. Main Street, Ventura. For more information, visit www.meetup.com/Ventura-Singles-Roundtable-Discussions/events/.

MCCREA RANCH MATINEE 1-3:30 p.m. The feature film, Internes Can’t Take Money, is a 1937 romantic drama starring Joel McCrea and Barbara Stanwyck. $10. McCrea Ranch Visitors Center, 4500 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.crpd.org/reg.

PHOTOGRAPHER STEPHEN ADAMS 10 a.m. Adams will present a seminar for family photographers who know the basics of taking photos with a smartphone or pocket camera but are not satisfied with their results. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. For more information, call 218-9146.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD SUPPORT RALLY 9 a.m.-5 p.m. A protest will be held in support of Planned Parenthood. Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. For more information, show up to the event.

“TADA! VALIDATING THE MAGIC OF THEATRE AND DANCE” 1 p.m. This lecture will discuss the benefits of inclusive arts education and its new required prominence in K-12 education. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. For more information, call 218-9146.

THE PERILOUS CASE OF THE HOMEWORK BANDIT 11:30 a.m.-noon. This one-act play, written by a Santa Susana High School student, follows a nerd on a quest to find his missing homework. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. For more information, visit www.simivalleylibrary.org.

U.S. NAVY SEABEE MUSEUM SPECIAL TOUR 2 p.m. Join the Museum Director Dr. Lara Godbille for a lecture on “The U.S. Navy Seabees in Southern California during WWII.” Seabee Museum, 1001 Addor St., Port Hueneme. For more information, visit www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

VENTURA AUDUBON SOCIETY FIELD TRIP TO SOULE PARK 8:30 a.m. Target birds will include raptors, sparrows and bluebirds. For directions and to RSVP, call 706-416-8555.

WINTER MEDICINAL PLANT WORKSHOP 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Ojai native plant guide Lanny Kaufer and special guest Professor James Adams of USC School of Pharmacy on Saturday, will discuss how to treat colds, flus and stay healthy in the winter with botanical home remedies. $75. For more information and to register, visit www.HerbWalks.com.

Sunday

2ND ANNUAL HARMONY PROJECT OF VENTURA COUNTY CELEBRATION BRUNCH 11 a.m. Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Perla Batalla will perform at this annual celebration benefitting New West Symphony. $150. Marriott Ventura Beach, 2055 E Harbor Blvd., Ventura. For more information, visit www.newwestsymphony.org.

AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The 60th anniversary screening of the film will also feature exclusive commentary from a Turner Classic Movies host, who will give insight. $7.50-10.75. Century 10 Downtown, Ventura & Century RiverPark 16, Oxnard. For more information and directions, visit www.fathomevents.com.

BEACH GLASS JEWELRY WORKSHOP 1 p.m. As part of this second Sundays at the Museum series, guests will learn new ways to layer glass with screws, grommets, and eyelets. $5. Port Hueneme Historical Society Museum, 220 Market St., Port Hueneme. For more information, call 488-0585.

CAMARILLO CAFÉ CONCERT SERIES: JC & LANEY 4 p.m. Singer songwriter duo JC & Laney will perform as part of this series. $20. Camarillo Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo. For more information, call www.camarillocafe.com.

COUNTRY ARTIST JOHN ANDERSON 7:30 p.m. Country star John Anderson will perform a bevy of his unique voice and down to earth narratives. $59. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Scherr Forum, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.civicartsplaza.com.

“JOURNEY HOME TO LOVE” WITH REV. KAREN WYLIE 10:30 a.m. Wylie will explore Deepak Chopra’s statement, “Pierce through all your illusions and you will discover you are only love.” Ojai Woman’s Club, 441 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. For more information, visit www.karenswylie.com.

SUNDAY KIRTAN AND KATSANG WITH JAMES BOAG 3-5 p.m. (Sundays through March 12). Explore yoga and the power of sound with call and response singing and chanting. The Ojai Foundation, 9739 Ojai Santa Paula Road, Ojai. For more information, visit www.ojaifoundation.org.

THE LOVE OF SPOCK 5 p.m. In this tribute by son Leonard Nimoy’s son, Adam Nimoy, the life and acting/directing career of his father is laid bare. $10. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. For more information, visit www.ojaifilmsociety.org.

VALENTINE’S DAY-SWEETHEART SUNDAY 1-4 p.m. Join in on a unique Valentine celebration with antique valentine cards on display. $2-5. Stagecoach Inn Museum, 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park. For more information, visit www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

Monday

22ND ANNUAL AUTHORS LUNCHEON 9 a.m. Three authors will be featured at this year’s luncheon: Paul Bishop, Dan Santat and Shigeru Yabu. $60. Residence Inn by Marriott at River Ridge, 2101 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard. For more information, call 643-2458.

VENTURA HIKE 9 a.m. Meet behind City Hall for an uphill walk to the Cross. For more information, call 643-0270.

Tuesday

SENIOR SONG CIRCLE 3-5:30 p.m. Seniors 55 and older are welcome to join in on the fun. SCAN Health and Wellness Center, 6633 Telephone Road, Ste., 100, Ventura. For more information, call 658-0365.

“SONGS OF LOVE” 6 p.m. Cantor Kenny Ellis will perform a unique blend of comedy and music honoring Holocaust survivor Clara Knopfler. California Lutheran University, Lundring Events Center, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 493-3512.

“THE EVOLUTION OF VENTURA AUDUBONS SHOREBIRD RECOVERY PROGRAM” 7:30 p.m. Cynthia Hartley, vice president of Ventura Audubon, will share her experiences from 20 years of work at Ormond Beach. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. For more information, call 377-5859.

Wednesday

“HELP!! WE ARE SINKING!” WITH CAPTAIN PAUL AMARAL 6:30-8 p.m. Captain Paul Amaral of Ventura Vessel Assist will discuss his experience operating a towboat service as part of this speakers series. $5-7. Channel Islands Maritime Museum, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard. For more information, visit www.cimmvc.org.

“THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: A TRAVEL WRITER’S APPRECIATION OF VENTURA” 1-2:30 p.m. As part of the Speaking of Museum County lecture series, local author Ken McAlpine will speak. $7. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

THE YEAR WE THOUGHT ABOUT LOVE 7 p.m. This documentary celebrates the work of Boston-based True Colors: OUT Youth Theater, as they write and produce a play about love. California Lutheran University, Lundring Events Center, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 493-3589.

Thursday

CHANNEL ISLANDS GULLS RED HEART AWARENESS LUNCHEON 11 a.m. Enjoy a luncheon and discuss healthy hearts and longevity at this meeting. $30, includes luncheon. Pierpont Inn, 550 Sanjon Road, Ventura. For more information, call 263-6062.

“INTRODUCTION TO SHELLFISH AQUACULTURE AND THE VENTURA SHELLFISH ENTERPRISE” 7-8:30 p.m. Learn about the benefits of shellfish aquaculture, how this crop is grown worldwide and the specifics of the project proposed for Ventura at the first of eight planned workshops. Channel Islands National Park, 1901 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura Harbor. For more information, visit www.venturashellfishenterprise.com.

MAMUSE CONCERT 7-9 p.m. Sarah Nutting and Karisha Longaker will perform a variety of songs using multiple instruments. $25-30. The Ojai Foundation, 9739 Ojai Santa Paula Road, Ojai. For more information, visit www.ojaifoundation.org.

ROLL WITH ME SCREENING AND Q & A WITH FILMMAKER 7 p.m. The film documents Palestinian-American Gabriel Cordell’s 99-day journey across America in a wheel chair. $15. Congregation Am Hayam, 4839 Market Street, Unit C, Ventura. For more information, visit www.amhayam.com.

OPENING THEATER

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Feb. 10-March 5. The Disney musical about a bookish beauty and the prince transformed into a beast comes to High Street Arts Center. $16-20. 45 E. High Street, Moorpark. 529-8700 or http://highstreetartscenter.com.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO Feb. 10-March 19. A hilarious and heartrending tale about a teenager with a rare condition whereby her bodies ages faster than normal. $18-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh Street, Santa Paula. 525-4645 or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

ONGOING THEATER

EIGHTH ANNUAL ONE-ACT PLAY FESTIVAL Through Feb. 12. Elite Theatre presents five productions by playwrights who won the 2016 One-Act Play Writing Competition. $17. 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard. 483-5118 or www.elitetheatre.org.

THE LITTLE MERMAID, JR. Through Feb. 19. Mermaid Ariel’s adventures “under the sea” are told in this beloved family musical presented by the Young Artists Ensemble. $16-19. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. 381-1246 or www.yaeonline.com.

LOVE AND INFORMATION Through Feb. 12. In seven acts and 42 scenes, 80 characters tell tales of modern consciousness and the need for human intimacy, love and connection. $10. Black Box Theatre, Cal Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3452 or www.callutheran.edu.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Through March 5. Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy, depicting the “merry war” between Benedick and Beatrice and the tribulations of Claudio and Hero. $10-20. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo. 388-5716 or http://skywayplayhouse.org.

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Through Feb. 19. The story of how a miserable orphan became Peter Pan. $15-18. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. 640-8797 or www.OjaiACT.org.

OPENING ART

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Feb. 14-March 11: 11th Annual Collegiate Competition, 2016 Collegiate Competition Winners Show and Focus on the Masters’ Learning to See Student Showcase. Reception on Saturday, Feb. 18, 3-5 p.m. Through Feb. 11: 31st Annual Open Competition. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

ONGOING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Feb. 24. Ephemera OS, the abstract paintings of Julia Pinkham, done with mixed media and acrylic on canvas and paper. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. http://f5projects.squarespace.com/new-events/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Feb. 28: Defying Doyen, featuring the work of fine artists under the age of 40, and Shadows: Hazy Versions of Ourselves and Surroundings. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. For more information, see www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Feb. 12. Jessica Lugotoff: Figurative Lessons. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road. 646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through April 3. Mass Appeal: The Art of Corita Kent, boldly colorful works embracing hope, love, social justice and peace. 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 405-5240 or www.cmato.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 19: On the Margin/Luchando Contra el Olvido, the black and white photography of CAM Studio guest artist Antonio Arredondo Juarez, which pays homage to farm workers. Through Feb. 19: Art for Art’s Sake: Selections from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation, exploring the potentials of abstraction through color, line shape and texture. 424 S. C St., Oxnard. 385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 26: Love Letters Home, showcasing the different ways soldiers and sailors corresponded with loved ones. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard. 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COFFEE CONNECTION Through Feb. 28. Flora & Fauna, the paintings, drawings and photography of Celeste M. Evans. 311 E. El Roblar Drive, Ojai.646-7821 or www.coffeeconnectionojai.com.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through April 9. Reds, with works featuring the luscious, eye-popping color red. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org

CONEJO VALLEY ART MUSEUM Through June 11. A Dream of Equus, paintings, photos and sculptures about horses. Night of the Horse Fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 23, 6-8 p.m., benefiting the California Coastal Horse Rescue. Janss Marketplace, 197 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. 758-8312 or www.calcoastalhorserescue.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through March 12. Explosion of Colors, with works by Susan Guy and Gerry Segismundo. 560 E. Main St., Ventura. 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

GALLERY 525 Through Feb. 18. Love Train, a Valentine’s Day exhibition inspired by the O’Jays’ single “Love Train.” Reception on Saturday, Feb. 11, 5-8 p.m. 525 W. El Roblar Ave., Ojai. 701-1156 or www.gallery525.com.

GALLERY V Through March 11. Coastal Escapes, a solo art exhibition by Jennifer Love. 540 E. Main St., Ventura. 628-3540 or www.very-ventura.com.

H GALLERY Through April 2: Good Bokeh: Focusing on Fine Art Photographers, an international juried exhibition. Through March 5: Vanishing Oasis, a multimedia installation by Janet Milhomme that explores the current crisis at the Salton Sea. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura. 626-8876 or http://visithgallery.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME GALLERY Through Feb. 22. Ventura County: Places, Voices and Histories, featuring photos, postcards and posters from 100+ years of Ventura County history. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo. 437-8561.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through April 6. Rebecca Campbell: You Are Here, a series of portraits of women artists working in Los Angeles. Cal Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or http://www.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura. 279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MCNISH GALLERY Through Feb. 23. Don’t Be Light, a figurative painting group show with works by Cloud Hamilton, Brittany Kenney, Megan Magbee and Olivia Jones-Hernandez. Closing reception on Thursday, Feb. 16, 5-7 p.m. Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard. 678-5046 or www.oxnardcollegeart.wordpress.com.

MEGASOUND STUDIOS Through March 28. Hard Six Through the Lens, a photography exhibit with works by several Southern California photographers who shot images of the local punkabilly band. 2789 E. Main St., Ventura. http://hardsix.echoechoplus.com/music/.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Throgh March 19: Studebaker & Packards. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through May 21: Masterworks of the Museum, showcasing fine art from the museum’s 104-year-old collection. Through June 25: Really Awful People, George Stuart Historical Figures of notorious villains throughout history. 100 E. Main St., Ventura. 653-0323 or https://venturamuseum.org.

NAMBA ARTS CENTER Through March 5. Back to the Future, abstract paintings by contemporary artist Krystal Becker. 46 S. Oak St., Ventura. 628-9250 or www.nambaarts.com.

NAPA HALL Through Feb. 16. secret secret, exploring women’s equality in the U.S. and Japan through the works of Yumiko Glover and Rose Briccetti; Rhythm & Lines, a multimedia examination of the relationship between geometric shape and music by Dominique Burgos and Andy Lepe; and Chapters: Based on a True Story, with silkscreens by Jeremy Benavidez. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo. 437-8561.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through Feb. 16. Nathan Huff: Sadness, Sleep and Sanctity, an installation which explores the state between dreaming and awake. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura. 289-6000 or www.venturacollege.edu/about-ventura-college/college-events/arts-and-events.

OJAI ART CENTER Through March 2. An exhibit exploring the beauty, intrigue and dynamic of the human form; and the photography of OAC’s Photo Branch Chairman David Baker (Beato Showcase). Reception on Saturday, Feb. 11, 1-3 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through April 9: Inventing Ojai, chronicling the transition from the dusty town of Nordhoff to the village of Ojai in 1917. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in a former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave. 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary craft by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 108 Signal St., Ojai, 646-5682. https://ojaivalleyartists.com

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective featuring various works by local artists, including Tim Koch, Julieanne Case and Patty Kreider. See artists as they work. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura. 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Feb. 12. I Love Trouble, featuring the selected works of Mick Reinman inspired by pulp spaghetti westerns. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai. 620-7589 or http://porchgalleryojai.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through June 11: 1936 Mexican Snapshot Mystery, a detective story-turned-exhibition, featuring over 900 vintage photos recently discovered at a local estate. Who was the third unnamed photographer? Through Feb. 26: Art About Ag, with agriculture-inspired works from 65 contemporary artists. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

UBS WESTLAKE VILLAGE Through Feb. 28. Fabric Art Show, featuring work by Loris Bogue, Paula Chung, Mimi Lieberman and others. 3011 Townsgate Road, Thousand Oaks. www.conejoarts.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Feb. 25. Topographical Studies, sculptures, photographs and video by Ricardo Rodriguez exploring physical topography and the perception of landscape. Artist talk on Sunday, Feb. 26, 1-4 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. 644-9214 or http://vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through April 6. five leaves left, watercolors by German artist Christof Mascher, and Et in Arcadia Ego, an exploration of the idea of rural peace and simplicity as interpreted by contemporary artists. Curator’s tour offered on Thursday, Feb. 9, 8:45 and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reception on Saturday, Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or https://rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. 525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17, reservations required. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St., 525-1109. www.aviationmuseumofsantapaula.org

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula. 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. 389-8182 or www.camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730. https://www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue. 642-3345 or www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore. http://fillmorehistoricalmuseum.com/

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard. 483-7960 or www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MISSION SAN BUENAVENTURA Founded in 1782, this ninth and last mission founded by Saint Junipero Serra today features a church, a garden and a nearby museum. 211 E. Main St., Ventura. 643-4318 or www.SanBuenaventuraMission.org.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard. 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or http://www.murphyautomuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme. 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 521-1501 or www.ranchocamulos.org.

REAGAN LIBRARY Ongoing. Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley. 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. Seabees in the Pacific Theater during World War II and Seabees in the Cold War, as well as a STEM Center for children. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. 2017 is the 75th anniversary of the Seabees. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. More information at www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park. 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY. Ongoing. AKA “The Camarillo Bird Museum,” a natural history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo. 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064.