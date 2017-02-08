Donald Trump’s travel ban on countries with Islamic ties is not the main issue our country must worry about today. Yes, there are evil people out there who want to harm our way of life, but terrorism is an attack we can police. The real ticking time bomb that we must work on in our country is the student loan crisis. If anything will attack our capitalistic system, it is the way in which millions of 18- to 22-year-old students are taking out hundreds of thousands of dollars in hopes of getting a dream job with degrees varying from biology to theater arts. The Economist reported in 2014 that student loan debt exceeded $1.2 trillion in America. That number is scary, but an even scarier number is that over 7 million debtors are in default. The Economist went on to report that 44 million borrowers had an average outstanding loan balance of $37,172, thereby creating over a trillion dollars of outstanding student loan debt in the land of the free, home of the brave. If this isn’t fixed, the next generation will not be able to buy cars, homes or start businesses. Trump has a bigger organized group of terrorists to deal with, the U.S. Department of Education.

Student loans look great in the moment. Go to school now. Pay later. Get a great job. Pay back a percentage of what you earn, known as the income-based repayment plan. What could have gone wrong? Um, everything.

“We know that income-based repayment plans from the student loan programs are wildly more expensive than what the Obama administration said they would be, so that’s an area that would be ripe for reform,” says Jason Delisle of the American Enterprise Institute, a nonpartisan public-policy research institute.

For one, the government based the income repayment plan on what people make before taxes. So that means that people already taxed with federal and state rates just had 10 percent more taken from them monthly. Let’s say a person in California makes around $60,000 a year. Taxes will be about 25 percent for the federal government, 9 percent for the state, and a little over 7 percent for FICA. Now add 10 percent more to the equation. That’s a whopping 51 percent of total income being taken from them. The average apartment is $1,350-1,500, plus cell phone bills, insurance, food, utilities, etc. How are people supposed to live? I’m stressed just typing these numbers.

Obviously, spending all of this money on bills and debt will prohibit people from investing, starting businesses and having disposable income. Baby boomers didn’t have these problems. They didn’t have these bills or debts. This millennial generation is moving home because they can’t afford to get their own. We haven’t even talked about credit card debt yet.

President Barack Obama’s administration took over all federal student loans, making America the bookie to every kid graduating or not graduating from college. Remember, not every kid who takes out a loan completes a degree, and not every degree has a job waiting for it. Theater majors, communications, art and even teaching degrees don’t have $40,000-a-year salaries waiting for them after the commencement speeches are given. Cal State Universities are over $10,000 a year, not including books, room, food, etc. UCLA is over $15,000 per nine months to live on campus. Many private schools are even higher.

Christian education is even worse. Biola University is $33,000 a year, excluding all other costs. There are students taking out over $150,000 in loans to do the Lord’s work. Here’s the thing: The U.S. government provides the loans for all of these students. And the amount for undergraduate work is unlimited. So 18-year-old kids are putting their future selves in holes they may never get out of, and the government may have to go after these students in default through the IRS or wage garnishment.

Trump will have to face this head-on. Ironically, a billionaire who didn’t have to worry about these problems will have to fix them. It doesn’t matter how big a wall he builds; no act of national security will fix the terror Americans face every day. Next column, we look at solutions to an ever-growing problem.