“The best mobile recording studio in the world” came to Ventura last week, giving local students a demonstration in music production, recording and broadcasting. The John Lennon Educational Bus, a massive touring bus founded by Yoko Ono and packed with all the equipment required to record music and video, visited Sheridan Way Elementary and Cabrillo Middle School. Students had the opportunity to explore the bus and its equipment, and worked with Grammy-winning guitarist Laurence Juber and bus team leader Gabriel Smith to produce their own music videos. A magical afternoon of making music was had by all.

Related