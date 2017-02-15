Thursday

ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF VENTURA COUNTY 10 a.m. Attendees will discuss the League’s philanthropic programs. Chapter House, 913 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.assistanceleagueventuracounty.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS GULLS RED HEART AWARENESS LUNCHEON 11 a.m. Enjoy a luncheon and discuss healthy hearts and longevity at this meeting. $30, includes luncheon. Pierpont Inn, 550 Sanjon Road, Ventura. For more information, call 263-6062.

EVENING TO EXPLORE THE ART OF KNOWING YOURSELF 6-7:30 p.m. This media-based workshop will explore peace, appreciation, hope, inner strength, understanding and more. Cancer Support Community, 530 Hampshire Road, Westlake Village. For more information, call 379-4777.

‘INTRODUCTION TO SHELLFISH AQUACULTURE AND THE VENTURA SHELLFISH ENTERPRISE’ 7-8:30 p.m. Learn about the benefits of shellfish aquaculture, how this crop is grown worldwide and the specifics of the project proposed for Ventura at the first of eight planned workshops. Channel Islands National Park, 1901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor. For more information, visit www.venturashellfishenterprise.com.

MAMUSE CONCERT 7-9 p.m. Sarah Nutting and Karisha Longaker will perform a variety of songs using multiple instruments. $25-30. The Ojai Foundation, 9739 Ojai Santa Paula Road, Ojai. For more information, visit www.ojaifoundation.org.

ROLL WITH ME SCREENING AND Q & A WITH FILMMAKER 7 p.m. The film documents Palestinian-American Gabriel Cordell’s 99-day journey across America in a wheel chair. $15. Congregation Am Hayam, 4839 Market Street, unit C, Ventura. For more information, visit www.amhayam.com.

Friday

GREAT BACKYARD BIRD COUNT Through Monday, Feb. 20. Take note of the birds that visit your yard and submit your findings by visiting http://gbbc.birdcount.org.

MARTIN V. SMITH SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND ECONOMICS SPEAKER SERIES Noon. Alex Perez, president of LX-Marketing, will share insights on appealing to a diverse audience. CSU, Channel Islands, in Malibu Hall 100, 1 University Drive, Camarillo. For more information, visit go.csuci.edu/mvs-speakerseries.

Saturday

FIFTH ANNUAL MILITARY TRIBUTE GALA 5:30 p.m. This event will be held in honor of veterans of Iraq, Afghanistan and other wars. $125. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley. For more information, visit www.forthetroops.org.

ART COMES ALIVE EVENT 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy an assortment of maritime mysteries associated with the life and times of historical characters, portrayed by volunteers in period costume. $3-7. Channel Islands Maritime Museum, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard. For more information, call 984-6260.

FREE FAMILY HISTORY PROGRAM 10:30 a.m. In observance of African-American History Month, the library will host three programs: a family history fair (10:30 a.m.-noon), “Freedmen’s Bureau 2.0: A Better Way to Do Slave Research” workshop (1 p.m.) and “Using Online Historical Black Newspapers for Genealogical Research” (2:30 p.m.). Camarillo Library Community Room, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo. For more information, call 571-8274.

#(HASHTAG) COMEDY 8 p.m. This monthly event features a lineup of Hollywood’s funniest headlining comedians. $9-12. Hillcrest Center for the Arts – Theatre on the Hill, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.hillcrestarts.com.

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DISPOSAL 9 a.m.-1:45 p.m. by appointment only. City of Ventura residents and small businesses (CESQGs) may safely dispose of chemicals and other hazardous materials at this third-Saturday event. For more information, call 652-4525 for appointment and location.

‘MEDITATION: A PATHWAY TO LOVE’ 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The morning will be devoted to contemplation, wisdom talks, prayer and quiet walks. $10 suggested donation. Meditation Mount, 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai.

PUPPETEER HOBEY FORD 3 p.m. This performance features Ford’s original “Foamies” puppets carved from large blocks of foam with intricate mechanical designs. $10-15. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery, Ojai. For more information, visit www.ptgo.org.

THOUSAND OAKS DANCE CLUB FEATURING THE UNFORGETTABLES BIG BAND 7-10 p.m. Live big-band music will accompany ballroom, Latin, swing and line dancing lessons for both beginners and experienced. The Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E Janss Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 381-2744.

VENTURA AUDUBON SOCIETY: SANTA CLARA RIVER ESTUARY 8:30 a.m. This walk will be part of the Great Backyard Bird Count, with hopes to see a variety of shore birds, including snowy plovers, grebes, butterfree and more. For more information and directions, call 258-1025.

YMCA MASQUERADE FATHER-DAUGHTER BALL 6-9 p.m. Fathers and their daughters are invited to a grand ball, including dinner, dancing and dessert. $40. Padre Serra Parish, 5205 Upland Road, Camarillo. For more information, call 484-0423.

Sunday

A CONVERSATION WITH JANE MULFINGER 4-5:30 p.m. Using site-specific installations, performance and sculpture, Jane Mulfinger offers commentary on the human condition. FOTM members free; $5-10 general. Levity Live at The Collection, 591 Collection Blvd., Oxnard. For more information, visit www.FocusOnTheMasters.com.

CAMERATA PACIFICA CHAMBER MUSIC PERFORMANCE 3 p.m. The award-winning chamber music ensemble will perform selections from Beethoven, Mozart and more. $50. Temple Beth Torah, 7620 Foothill Road, Ventura. For more information, visit www.cameratapacifica.org.

CHANNEL CITY JAZZ CLUB PERFORMANCE 1-4:30 p.m. The club will perform “true American swing and jazz” with a no-host bar and open dance floor. $7-10. Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club, 2600 S. Harbor Blvd., Oxnard. For more information, visit www.channelcitiesjazzclub.org.

‘CHEMOTHERAPY: BACKGROUND FOR BASIC UNDERSTANDING’ 2-3 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands Biology Lecturer Zin Htway, Ph.D., will explain companion and complementary diagnostics as well as targeted therapy. Simi Valley Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. For more information, visit www.csuci.edu.

THE REV. DANA WORSNOP INSTALLATION SERVICE 5 p.m. Celebrate the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura’s formal installation of its minister, the Reverend Dana Worsnop. Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura, 5654 Ralston St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.uuventura.org.

Monday

LAKE CASITAS HIKE 9 a.m. Meet at Lake Casitias to do circle by the lake. For more information, call 643-0270.

‘LAUNDRY IN 18TH– AND 19TH-CENTURY MEXICO’ 6:30-8 p.m. In this bilingual presentation, CSU, Channel Islands Professor of History Marie Francois, Ph.D., will delve into the wild world of 18th– and 19th-century Mexican “lavanderas.” Blanchard Community Library, 119 N. Eighth St., Santa Paula. For more information, visit www.csuci.edu.

PRESIDENTS DAY NATURE HIKE ON SULPHUR MOUNTAIN 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Learn identification and uses of native plants, ecology and ethical foraging with native plant educator Lanny Kaufer. $20-25. For more information, visit www.HerbWalks.com.

Tuesday

‘FOUR ARCHETYPES FOR FUTURE FOOD SYSTEMS’ 11:10 a.m. Food technology expert Paul Thompson will probe how we can bring ethics to bear on the changes, emphasizing the way that we assess the risks of new food technology. California Lutheran University, Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.callutheran.edu/hsc.

‘THE DROUGHT-DEFYING CALIFORNIA GARDEN’ 6:30-9 p.m. The California Native Plant Society will host this event discussing native plants and their care. E.P. Foster Library, 651 E. Main Street, Ventura. For more information, visit www.vencolibrary.org/locations/epfoster.

Wednesday

OXNARD COLLEGE LITERATURE ARTS AND LECTURE SERIES: THE NEGRO BASEBALL LEAGUES 1-2 p.m. Filmmaker Byron Motley will present clips from his documentary that bring to life a prosperous era featuring contributions by men and women who wanted to “play ball.” Oxnard College Performing Arts Center, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard. For more information, call 678-5800, ext. 1951.

SPEAKING OF MUSEUM COUNTY LECTURE SERIES 1-2:30 p.m. Tom Peterson, director of the Carriage Museum, will present “The History and Pageantry of the Dixie Thompson Saddle.” $7. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

THOUSAND OAKS WOMENS CLUB MEETING 11 a.m. The club will enjoy lunch and discuss events, and attend a Taiko Drum presentation. $21 for lunch. Los Robles Greens Golf Course, Sunset Ballroom, 299 South Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 484-7741.

THURSDAY

THIRD ANNUAL NIGHT OF THE HORSE FUNDRAISER 6-8 p.m. View art and meet the artists at this fundraiser benefiting Ojai’s California Coastal Horse Rescue. $25. Conejo Valley Art Museum, Janss Marketplace, 197 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 758-8312.

‘BIOLOGY OF BIVALVE SHELLFISH, MUSSEL GROWING TECHNOLOGY AND EQUIPMENT’ 7-8:30 p.m. As part of the Ventura Shellfish Enterprise series of workshops, this workshop will be a primer on the biology of mussels as they relate to production methods. Channel Islands National Park, 1901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor. For more information, visit www.venturashellfishenterprise.com.

CANCER, INTIMACY AND RELATIONSHIPS 6:30-8 p.m. Dr. Diane Lipson will address common mental and relationship concerns related to sexuality and intimacy after cancer. Cancer Support Community, 530 Hampshire Road, Westlake Village. For more information, call 379-4777.

VENTURA COUNTY ROSE SOCIETY MEETING 6:30 p.m. Tom Perkins, of FlexRake, will be talking about soils and soil biology and specializing in organic gardening. Ventura County Office of Education Conference Center, 5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.venturarose.org.

CAREGIVER BURNOUT AND DEPRESSION SCREENINGS 9-11 a.m. Learn about stressors that impact a family caregiver’s health. Screenings are 30 minutes. $10-14. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, E-117, Camarillo. For more information, call 388-1952, ext. 100.

‘THE PASSION OF ROBERT OELBERMANN: THE PERSECUTION OF HOMOSEXUALS IN NAZI GERMANY’ 7 p.m. Professor Samuel Torvend will show how the tentative emancipation of sexual minorities was undone by an ideology rooted in fear of the other. California Lutheran University, Overton Hall, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.CalLutheran.edu/live.

THROWBACK THURSDAY FOOD TRUCK FEST 5-9 p.m. A plethora of food trucks will be on hand at this monthly event featuring live music and dancing. Camarillo Ranch, 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.camarilloranch.org.

OPENING THEATER

THE DEVIL’S MUSIC: THE LIFE AND BLUES OF BESSIE SMITH Feb. 22-March 12. The extraordinary life of the blues legend comes to the stage. Preview performances Feb. 22-24. $3099. Rubion Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. 667-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org.

ONGOING THEATER

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Through March 5. The Disney musical about a bookish beauty and the prince transformed into a beast comes to High Street Arts Center. $16-20. 45 E. High Street, Moorpark. 529-8700 or http://highstreetartscenter.com.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO Through March 19. A hilarious and heartrending tale about a teenager with a rare condition whereby her bodies ages faster than normal. $18-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh Street, Santa Paula. 525-4645 or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

THE LITTLE MERMAID, JR. Through Feb. 19. Mermaid Ariel’s adventures “under the sea” are told in this beloved family musical presented by the Young Artists Ensemble. $16-19. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. 381-1246 or www.yaeonline.com.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Through March 5. Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy, depicting the “merry war” between Benedick and Beatrice and the tribulations of Claudio and Hero. $10-20. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo. 388-5716 or http://skywayplayhouse.org.

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Through Feb. 19. The story of how a miserable orphan became Peter Pan. $15-18. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. 640-8797 or www.OjaiACT.org.

OPENING ART

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT WITH JANE MULFINGER Sunday, Feb. 19, 4-5:30 p.m. Focus on the Masters presents a conversation with the artist and educator. Levity Live at The Collection, 591 Collection Blvd., Oxnard. 653-2501 or www.FocusOnTheMasters.com.

PORCH GALLERY Feb. 16-March 26. It’s a Mess Without You: Selected Photographs by Osceola Refetoff, documenting the crumbling remnants of abandoned desert communities. Reception on Saturday, Feb. 18, 5-7 p.m. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai. 620-7589 or http://porchgalleryojai.com.

ONGOING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Feb. 24. Ephemera OS, the abstract paintings of Julia Pinkham, done with mixed media and acrylic on canvas and paper. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. http://f5projects.squarespace.com/new-events/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Feb. 28: Defying Doyen, featuring the work of fine artists under the age of 40, and Shadows: Hazy Versions of Ourselves and Surroundings. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. For more information, see www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through March 11. 11th Annual Collegiate Competition, 2016 Collegiate Competition Winners Show and Focus on the Masters’ Learning to See Student Showcase. Reception on Saturday, Feb. 18, 3-5 p.m. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through April 3. Mass Appeal: The Art of Corita Kent, boldly colorful works embracing hope, love, social justice and peace. 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 405-5240 or www.cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA WELCOME CENTER Through Feb. 25. Shell art by Susan Weigt Ochoa. “Meet the Artist” reception on Saturday, February 25, 2-4 p.m. 2786 Seaglass Way, Oxnard. 988-0717.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 26: On the Margin/Luchando Contra el Olvido, the black and white photography of CAM Studio guest artist Antonio Arredondo Juarez, which pays homage to farm workers. Through Feb. 19: Art for Art’s Sake: Selections from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation, exploring the potentials of abstraction through color, line shape and texture. 424 S. C St., Oxnard. 385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 26: Love Letters Home, showcasing the different ways soldiers and sailors corresponded with loved ones. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard. 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COFFEE CONNECTION Through Feb. 28. Flora & Fauna, the paintings, drawings and photography of Celeste M. Evans. 311 E. El Roblar Drive, Ojai.646-7821 or www.coffeeconnectionojai.com.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through April 9. Reds, with works featuring the luscious, eye-popping color red. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org

CONEJO VALLEY ART MUSEUM Through June 11. A Dream of Equus, paintings, photos and sculptures about horses. Night of the Horse Fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 23, 6-8 p.m., benefiting the California Coastal Horse Rescue. Janss Marketplace, 197 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. 758-8312 or www.calcoastalhorserescue.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through March 12. Explosion of Colors, with works by Susan Guy and Gerry Segismundo. 560 E. Main St., Ventura. 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

GALLERY 525 Through Feb. 18. Love Train, a Valentine’s Day exhibition inspired by the O’Jays’ single “Love Train.” 525 W. El Roblar Ave., Ojai. 701-1156 or www.gallery525.com.

GALLERY V Through March 11. Coastal Escapes, a solo art exhibition by Jennifer Love. 540 E. Main St., Ventura. 628-3540 or www.very-ventura.com.

H GALLERY Through April 2: Good Bokeh: Focusing on Fine Art Photographers, an international juried exhibition. Through March 5: Vanishing Oasis, a multimedia installation by Janet Milhomme that explores the current crisis at the Salton Sea. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura. 626-8876 or http://visithgallery.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME GALLERY Through Feb. 22. Ventura County: Places, Voices and Histories, featuring photos, postcards and posters from 100+ years of Ventura County history. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo. 437-8561.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through April 6. Rebecca Campbell: You Are Here, a series of portraits of women artists working in Los Angeles. Cal Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or http://www.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura. 279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MCNISH GALLERY Through Feb. 23. Don’t Be Light, a figurative painting group show with works by Cloud Hamilton, Brittany Kenney, Megan Magbee and Olivia Jones-Hernandez. Closing reception on Thursday, Feb. 16, 5-7 p.m. Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard. 678-5046 or www.oxnardcollegeart.wordpress.com.

MEGASOUND STUDIOS Through March 28. Hard Six Through the Lens, a photography exhibit with works by several Southern California photographers who shot images of the local punkabilly band. 2789 E. Main St., Ventura. http://hardsix.echoechoplus.com/music/.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Throgh March 19: Studebaker & Packards. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through May 21: Masterworks of the Museum, showcasing fine art from the museum’s 104-year-old collection. Through June 25: Really Awful People, George Stuart Historical Figures of notorious villains throughout history. 100 E. Main St., Ventura. 653-0323 or https://venturamuseum.org.

NAMBA ARTS CENTER Through March 5. Back to the Future, abstract paintings by contemporary artist Krystal Becker. 46 S. Oak St., Ventura. 628-9250 or www.nambaarts.com.

NAPA HALL Through Feb. 16. secret secret, exploring women’s equality in the U.S. and Japan through the works of Yumiko Glover and Rose Briccetti; Rhythm & Lines, a multimedia examination of the relationship between geometric shape and music by Dominique Burgos and Andy Lepe; and Chapters: Based on a True Story, with silkscreens by Jeremy Benavidez. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo. 437-8561.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through Feb. 16. Nathan Huff: Sadness, Sleep and Sanctity, an installation which explores the state between dreaming and awake. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura. 289-6000 or www.venturacollege.edu/about-ventura-college/college-events/arts-and-events.

OJAI ART CENTER Through March 2. An exhibit exploring the beauty, intrigue and dynamic of the human form; and the photography of OAC’s Photo Branch Chairman David Baker (Beato Showcase). Reception on Saturday, Feb. 11, 1-3 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through April 9: Inventing Ojai, chronicling the transition from the dusty town of Nordhoff to the village of Ojai in 1917. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in a former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave. 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary craft by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 108 Signal St., Ojai, 646-5682. https://ojaivalleyartists.com

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective featuring various works by local artists, including Tim Koch, Julieanne Case and Patty Kreider. See artists as they work. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura. 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through June 11: 1936 Mexican Snapshot Mystery, a detective story-turned-exhibition, featuring over 900 vintage photos recently discovered at a local estate. Who was the third unnamed photographer? Through Feb. 26: Art About Ag, with agriculture-inspired works from 65 contemporary artists. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

UBS WESTLAKE VILLAGE Through Feb. 28. Fabric Art Show, featuring work by Loris Bogue, Paula Chung, Mimi Lieberman and others. 3011 Townsgate Road, Thousand Oaks. www.conejoarts.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Feb. 25. Topographical Studies, sculptures, photographs and video by Ricardo Rodriguez exploring physical topography and the perception of landscape. Artist talk on Sunday, Feb. 26, 1-4 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. 644-9214 or http://vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through April 6. five leaves left, watercolors by German artist Christof Mascher, and Et in Arcadia Ego, an exploration of the idea of rural peace and simplicity as interpreted by contemporary artists. Curator’s tour offered on Thursday, Feb. 9, 8:45 and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reception on Saturday, Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or https://rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. 525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17, reservations required. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St., 525-1109. www.aviationmuseumofsantapaula.org

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula. 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. 389-8182 or www.camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730. https://www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue. 642-3345 or www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore. http://fillmorehistoricalmuseum.com/

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard. 483-7960 or www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MISSION SAN BUENAVENTURA Founded in 1782, this ninth and last mission founded by Saint Junipero Serra today features a church, a garden and a nearby museum. 211 E. Main St., Ventura. 643-4318 or www.SanBuenaventuraMission.org.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard. 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or http://www.murphyautomuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme. 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 521-1501 or www.ranchocamulos.org.

REAGAN LIBRARY Ongoing. Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley. 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. Seabees in the Pacific Theater during World War II and Seabees in the Cold War, as well as a STEM Center for children. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. 2017 is the 75th anniversary of the Seabees. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. More information at www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park. 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY. Ongoing. AKA “The Camarillo Bird Museum,” a natural history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo. 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064.