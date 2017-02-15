Camarillo Health Care District offers food kits for seniors

Seniors in Camarillo received food baskets coinciding with FOOD Share’s Produce Day for individuals who qualify for the Commodities Supplemental Food Program. The boxes of food, provided at no cost, include up to 30 pounds of assorted food items, including canned food, fruit, vegetables, cheese and pasta, and will be provided on a monthly basis during the Camarillo Health Care District’s Food Day events. For more information on FOOD Share and the Camarillo Health Care District, visit www.camhealth.com.