The Comedian

Directed by: Taylor Hackford

Starring: Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann, Edie Falco

Rated R for crude sexual references and language throughout

2 hrs.

Robert De Niro is a blue-blooded New Yorker. His best films boil out of his hometown. So I was happy to see him return to NYC as tough-guy comic Jackie Burke. For De Niro, it’s like putting on a well-tailored suit.

At first glance, The Comedian would seem to be a perfect fit for everyone involved. In addition to De Niro and actress Leslie Mann, there are appearances by Danny DeVito, Charles Grodin, Cloris Leachman, Patti LuPone, Jim Norton, Jimmie Walker and many others. It uses the fabled Comedy Cellar (Louis CK, anyone?) as a backdrop. It has a good director in Taylor Hackford (Ray, An Officer and a Gentleman). Unfortunately, what it doesn’t seem to have is a discernible point. Similar to a Woody Allen film, you kind of roll with the mood.

Jackie Burke, once the king of comedy TV, is now fighting for his aging career. Even though his fans still remember him as Eddie in the old TV show Eddie’s House, Burke would like to choke Eddie and ditch the man in the East River, and anyone who calls him Eddie, yeah, him, too.

His unflappable manager Miller (Edie Falco) can only get him cheap-rate gigs. There’s a reason for this. Burke’s foulmouthed act is not just an act. He really is a beast and he burns more bridges than the British during the Revolutionary War. He’s a one-man wrecking ball.

During one gig, he ends up punching a fan, being charged with assault, insulting the judge and getting 30 days in the slammer. All in a day’s work for Jackie Burke.

When he’s released, he’s assigned community service in a soup kitchen. There he meets Harmony Schlitz (Leslie Mann), a pretty, sweet-looking woman 30 years his junior who also has a hellish temper. Coincidentally, she too has been convicted of assault.

They end up trading favors. She attends the wedding of Jackie’s niece. He accompanies her to celebrate her sleazy father’s birthday. As you might guess, nothing goes as planned, but there are plenty of insults to lighten the mood.

De Niro inhabits his character like a stalking tiger. Burke can run his mouth with the best of them. He knows all the phallic jokes, the sexual innuendoes, not to mention 64 ways to insult your girlfriend. What he doesn’t understand is how to behave.

In the moments when he tries to woo Harmony, it’s quite jarring, and this is the razor’s edge of the film. It feels as if the tiger has been put in the cage. The tiger, however, is the star of the show. Burke falling in love with Harmony feels false for both characters. Burke the tiger is built to attack and insult. Burke the lover is the cat put back in the bag.

I think Hackford hopes to capture a part of New York’s fabled comic history. It seems that he’s put out a call to every comedian he knows. Come and celebrate. But celebrate what? Comedy is meant to have an edge. Its players thrive on timing and deep digs at the human character. Is Hackford asking if comedians can have normal lives? If you’re using Burke as an example, then the answer is no. And this raises the question: Why force him to be romantic?

Still, if you’re willing to endure the implausible, then you’ll be rewarded with enough blue comedy to satisfy your own dark comic tastes. This is brutal stuff, but it’s still funny. From gay marriage to a hysterical routine about old age and poop, De Niro, Mann, Hackford and writers Art Linson and Jeffrey Ross will keep you in stitches. And even if this isn’t a great film, it’s still good to have De Niro back in NYC. Just don’t mention Eddie to him. It’s not worth the ensuing bloodshed.