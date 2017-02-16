Fict. Business Names

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170118-10000898-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CINDYMCGONAGLE.COM, 484 Coronado St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, CINDY LOU MCGONAGLE, 484 Coronado, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ CINDY LOU MCGONAGLE, CINDY LOU MCGONAGLE. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 18, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170118-10000971-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) HOPE CHEST, 2) WHEELS FOR HOPE FOUNDATION.ORG, 1887 E Thompson Blvd. Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Stephen R Allen, 6994 Swan St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Stephen R Allen, Stephen R Allen. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 18, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170118-10000951-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA MANICURIST, 6256 Bell St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Ginger Michelle Brandstrom, 6256 Bell St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ginger Michelle Brandstrom, Ginger Brandstrom. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 18, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170123-10001210-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA BARBER CO, 2040 E Main St., Unit C, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Jose Jesus Delgadillo Jr., 430 Raspberry Pl., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jose Jesus Delgadillo Jr., Jose Delgadillo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170104-10000109-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: EL CAMBIO, 696 N Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Yesenia M Mendez Palacios, 158 Forbes Ln., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Yesenia M Mendez Palacios, Yesenia M Mendez Palacios. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 4, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170123-10001257-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SHERPAMAX, 3625 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite 119, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, Max E. Fuhrmann, 3027 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Max E. Fuhrmann, Max E. Fuhrmann. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170104-10000121-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TOMMY JACOBS BEL AIR GREENS, 4583 Cochran St., Simi Valley, CA 93062, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: C0794005 / CA, ASH, INC., 4583 Cochran St., Simi Valley, CA 93062. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: April 7, 1977. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ASH, INC., Albert S. Howell, Albert S. Howell, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 4, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170120-10001150-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TONY’S TIRES, 4867 Perry Way, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Jose Antonio Melendez, 4867 Perry Way, Oxnard, CA 93036, Christian Moreno Rodriguez, 4867 Perry Way, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/1/2001. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jose Antonio Melendez, Jose Antonio Melendez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 20, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170125-10001436-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) RADON SOLUTIONS CALIFORNIA, 2) RADON SOLUTIONS, 1822 Shaw Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, Edward Frank Huchingson, 1822 Shaw Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/20/17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Edward Frank Huchingson, Edward Frank Huchingson, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 25, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/2/17, 2/9/17, 2/16/17 and 2/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170124-10001338-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SENIORS CRAFT SHOPPE, 429 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, VENTURA SENIOR HANDICRAFTS PROJECT, 429 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: June 25, 1980. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ventura Senior Handicrafts Project, Nellie B. Mayhew, Nellie B. Mayhew, Treasurer. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 24, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/2/17, 2/9/17, 2/16/17 and 2/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170126-10001508-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CIENFUEGOS CONSULTING, 2117 Basswood Ct., Westlake Village, CA 91361, Ventura County, Jesus Cienfuegos, 2117 Basswood Ct., Westlake Village, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jesus Cienfuegos, Jesus Cienfuegos, Jesus Cienfuegos. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/2/17, 2/9/17, 2/16/17 and 2/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170125-10001450-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) GOLF GIDDY, 2) GOLFGIDDY.COM, 1025 Cachuma Avenue, #68, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Donald Burton, 1025 Cachuma Avenue, #68, Ventura, CA 93004, Elizabeth Burton, 1025 Cachuma Avenue, #68, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Donald Burton, Don Burton, Donald Burton, Donald Burton. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 25, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/2/17, 2/9/17, 2/16/17 and 2/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170124-10001366-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ERRINGER FAMILY DENTAL GROUP, 1755 Erringer Rd., #21, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Harvey I. Mahler, DDS, A Dental Corporation, 7205 Littler Ct., Moorpark, CA 93021, Andrew L. Mahler, DDS, A Dental Corporation, 185 Sunloft Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1-1-2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Harvey I. Mahler, DDS, A Dental Corporation, GP, Harvey I. Mahler, DDS, Harvey I. Mahler, DDS, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 24, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/2/17, 2/9/17, 2/16/17 and 2/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170130-10001678-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RMH DIRTWORKS, 1517 Gloriosa Court, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Jodi Anderson, 1517 Gloriosa Court, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jodi Anderson, Jodi Anderson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 30, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/2/17, 2/9/17, 2/16/17 and 2/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170126-10001510-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) ENHANCED LOCK AND KEY, 2) PRECISION LOCKSMITH AND SECURITY, 333 Lugano Way, Oak Park, CA 91377, Ventura County, CA, Zachary Branden Zwern, 333 Lugano Way, Oak Park, CA 91377. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Zachary Branden Zwern, Zachary Zwern, Zachary Zwern. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/2/17, 2/9/17, 2/16/17 and 2/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170130-10001684-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FIVE STAR TELECONFERENCE, 6850 Poppyview Dr., Oak Park, CA 91377, Ventura County, Christina Wells, 6850 Poppyview Dr., Oak Park, CA 91377. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Christina Wells, Christina Wells. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 30, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170130-10001662-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: S & H EVENT CATERING, 1236 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Herb Hill, 243 Bonita Dr., Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Herb Hill, Herb Hill. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 30, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170126-10001542-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GREEN COASTAL CLEANING, 48 South Garden St., APT #1, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Melissa Lynn Best, 48 South Garden St., APT #1, Ventura, CA 93001, Grant Ryan Best, 48 South Garden St., APT #1, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Melissa Lynn Best, M. Best. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170118-10000933-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SALON SERENITY, 2828 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Claudia Rosas, 2005 Entrada Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Claudia Rosas, Claudia Rosas. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 18, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170202-10001960-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NATURE BY DESIGN, 1707 Santa Ynez St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Lisa Burton, 1707 Santa Ynez, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 02/07/2002. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Lisa Burton, Lisa Burton. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 2, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20170131-10001764-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: IN STYLE HAIR DESIGN. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 2508 E Main St., Ventura, CA 93003. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 09-24- 15. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20150924-10018773-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Walter Joseph Bailey, 844 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250- 6277). /s/ Walter Joseph Bailey, Walter Joseph Bailey. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170203-10002111-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PACIFIC VIEW ENT, 533 E. Micheltorena St. #203, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: C0650975 CALIFORNIA, Ventura Ear Nose & Throat Medical Group, Incorporated, 3555 Loma Vista Rd., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ventura Ear Nose & Throat Medical Group, Incorporated, Lisa Schnelle, Lisa Schnelle, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 3, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170125-10001429-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: EVENTFULLY, 9003 Halifax Street, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Denise Lucille Salazar, 9003 Halifax Street, Ventura, CA 93004, Monica Ashley Smith, 1058 Ω Bath, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Denise Lucille Salazar, Denise Lucille Salazar. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 25, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170112-10000660-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VC FOLIAR, 1096 Orange Road, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Robert Calder Davis, III, 553 El Sol St., Ojai, CA 93023, Christopher E Oliva, 120 Grandview Cir., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Robert Calder Davis, III, Robert Calder Davis, III. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 12, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170208-10002387-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TRUBLEND, 535 W. El Roblar Dr., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Ramon Sanchez Jimenez, 510 N. Montgomery St., Apt. E, Ojai, CA 93023, Joshua R. Maciel, 817 Helsam Ave., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ramon Sanchez Jimenez, Ramon Sanchez Jimenez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170131-10001786-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) ADMIT YOU TO COLLEGE, 2) ADMIT U TO COLLEGE, 141 Duesenberg Drive Suite 1B, Westlake village, CA 91362, Ventura County, Michelle Fleming, 11555 Willowood Court, Moorpark, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/31/17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michelle Fleming, Michelle Fleming. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 31, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170209-10002553-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) UNITED EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICE PROFESSIONALS, 2) U.E.M.S.P., 751 Deer Run Lane #217, Oak Park, CA 91377, Ventura County, Paul Anthony Nolan, 27303 No. Dovehouse Street #102, Santa Clarita, CA 91387, Daniel Eric Madison, 225 Simi Village Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Brian Kevin Hanlon, 2035 Woodcutter Lane, Newbury Park, CA 91320, Michael Joseph LoVerme, 2667 No. Moorpark Road #102, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Charles Arevalo, 3418 Loma Vista Road #2A, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Unincorporated Assoc. other than a Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01-01- 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Paul Anthony Nolan, Paul A. Nolan, Treasurer. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 9, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170208-10002440-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SAILORWERKS, 292 Rodgers St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Daniel John Beck, 292 Rodgers St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daniel John Beck, Daniel John Beck. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170130-10001686-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FLOWER POP, 792 Livingston Ave, Ventura, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura Cty, Cynthia Jensen, 792 Livingston Ave, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Cynthia Jensen, Cynthia Jensen. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 30, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170213-10002709-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE UPS STORE EAST VENTURA, 9452 Telephone Rd., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Andrea Hernandez, 2310 Crown Point Ct., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ricardo Hernandez, 2310 Crown Point Ct., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Andrea Hernandez, Andrea Hernandez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170201-10001855-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MEATHEAD MINI STORAGE, 1401 Maulhardt, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, NEVES III, LLC, 1401 Maulhardt, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ NEVES III, LLC, Evan Steed, Evan Steed, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 1, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170213-10002719-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SEA RANGER SEAFOOD STATION, 2950 Johnson Drive, Suite 131B, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Gerardo Espitia, 628 Riverside Street, Apt. C, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gerardo Espitia, Gerardo Espitia. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170124-10001376-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: A&R TACTICAL SUPPLY, 120 West Date Street, Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, Jovani Ambriz, 120 West Date Street, Oxnard, CA 93033, Jose Aner Rodriguez, 2731 Kelp Street, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jovani Ambriz, Jovani Ambriz. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 24, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

Legal Notices

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2017-00491759-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JAN 20, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: TAI KIM VU & MAI TRONG TUYET NGUYEN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: TAI KIM VU & MAI TRONG TUYET NGUYEN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: THIEN DI HESSTON to THIEN DI NGUYEN VU. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: March 2, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JAN 20, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Amy Gates, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2017-00491834-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JAN 23, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: REMDNI NOEL SNOW FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: REMDNI NOEL SNOW filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: REMDNI NOEL SNOW to CAREI NICAL CHURCHEART. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: March 21, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JAN 23, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Amy Gates, Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2017-00492262-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed JAN 30, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93003, Main Courthouse. PETITION OF: CHRISTIAN J. PEDERSEN AND AMY M. PEDERSEN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: CHRISTIAN J. PEDERSEN AND AMY M. PEDERSEN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: CHRISTIAN JOSEPH PEDERSEN to JOSEPH TZVI PEDERSEN; DANE CHRISTIAN PEDERSEN to DOV YEHUDA PEDERSEN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: March 14, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93003, Main Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JAN 30, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: S. Legere, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/2/17, 2/9/17, 2/16/17 and 2/23/17.

Trustee’s Sale No.: 16-100247 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS ONLY APPLICABLE TO NOTICE(S) MAILED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 13, 2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On March 1, 2017, at 11:00 AM, C&H TRUST DEED SERVICE, as duly appointed or substituted Trustee, under the certain Deed of Trust executed by John David Meints Jr., A Married Man as his sole and separate property as Trustor, to secure obligations in favor of The REO Group, Inc. as Beneficiary, recorded on 04/16/2015, as Instrument No. 20150416- 00056065-0, in Book xxx, Page xxx of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Ventura County, California. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER for cash, or cashier’s check, (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a state or federal credit union, or a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to business in this state) AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT HALL OF JUSTICE LOCATED AT 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVE., VENTURA, CALIFORNIA all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in and to the following described real property situated in the aforesaid County and State, to wit: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address or other common designation of the abovedescribed property is purported to be: 5 Buckskin Road, Bell Canyon, California. APN 850-0-071-465. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and/or other common designation, if any, shown hereinabove. Said sale will be made, but” without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to wit: Said property is being sold for the express purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $1,254,393.71. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned Trustee, or predecessor Trustee, has caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (949) 860-9155 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit www.innovativefieldservices.com for information regarding the trustee’s sale using the file number assigned to this case, which is 16-100247. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT if the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Further, if the foreclosure sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid and shall have no further recourse or remedy against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee, or Trustee herein. If you have previously been discharged in bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this notice is intended to exercise the note holders rights against the real property only. As required by law, you are notified that a negative credit reporting may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligation. FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE DATES, BIDS AND POSTPONEMENT INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (949) 860-9155 OR VISIT www.innovativefieldservices. com FOR ANY OTHER INQUIRIES, INCLUDING LITIGATION OR BANKRUPTCY MATTERS, PLEASE CALL (949) 305-8901 OR FAX (949) 305-8406 Dated: February 1, 2017 C&H Trust Deed Service, as Successor Trustee By: Coby Halavais, Trustee Sale Officer (IFS# 2090 02/09/17, 02/16/17, 02/23/17)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Pursuant to the California Self Service Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction at February, 28th 2017 at 9:00AM located at 900 East Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, California 93041 of the following tenants:

Clinton Hackett: One shelving unit, 2 bags, 7 boxes and household goods.

Liliana Campos: 1 Sofa, Mattress and box spring, Childs seat and Household goods.

Natalia Trevino: 7 boxes, Clothing, Stool and File box.

Tandalia Norris: Household goods, Cloths, 20 boxes, Fridge, 2 bikes and Washer and Dryer.

Rebecca Rundquist: 15 boxes, Household goods, Small bike and Toys.

Kerry O’Brian: 1 Dolly, Cabinet, Safe, 100 boxes, Household goods and Suitcase.

Julie Waggoner: 1 Surfboard, Bed frame, 20 boxes, Cooler and Table.

Richard Eneriz: 1 Ladder, Sofa bed, Tools, 2 Car ramps, Fishing poles and Tires.

Owners reserve the right to bid at the sale. Purchases may only be made in cash. All goods are sold ìAs Isî and are subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this January, 25th 2017. Channel Islands Self Storage, Phone# (805) 488-3886, Fax# (805) 488-0733. Auctioneer: James O’Brien Bond# R519468. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2016-00489877-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed DEC 08 2016, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Central Branch. PETITION OF: JULIA ANNE SARRIS FOR CHANGE OF NAME.TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JULIA ANNE SARRIS filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JULIA ANNE SARRIS to JULIE ANNE SARRIS. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: March 9, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Central Branch. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: DEC 08 2016. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Debra Ramos, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

Notice of Public Auction Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com Sale by competitive bidding ending on February 24, 2017 at 12:00 PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036 County of Ventura, State of California, are the following units:

Peter J Neri Jr. – Appliance Dolly, 6+ Computers, Wheel Chair, 15+ Storage Tubs, Maytag Washer & Dryer, Microwave, Recliner Chair, Various Furniture, Vacuum, Crutches – 2 sets, Refrigerator, Cooler, Leather Jacket, Akai Tape Recorder, DVD/VHS CDís & Tapes, X-Box, 10+ Boxes of Unknown, Miscellaneous Items.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated February 9 & February 16, 2017. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com Phone: 855-722-8853 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Pursuant to the California Self Service Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction on March, 14th 2017 at 2:30PM located at 900 East Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, California 93041 of the following tenants:

Nidia Birenbaum:35 boxes of EPK’s which are Electronic Press Kits, 50 file boxes, APP 100 boxes, Rugs, Saw horse, Filing cabinet, Desk, Brass clothing rack, Closet Cabinet, Door, Office chairs and Household goods. Owners reserve the right to bid at the sale. Purchases may only be made in cash. All goods are sold ìAs Isî and are subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this February, 10th 2017. Channel Islands Self Storage, Phone# (805) 488-3886, Fax# (805) 488-0733, Auctioneer: James O’Brien Bond# R519468. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17 and 2/23/17.

INVITATION TO BID STAPLES CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. IS INTENDING TO BID A MULTI-FAMILY, MULTISTORY RESIDENTIAL, AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROJECT LOCATED AT: 765 Walnut Street, Moorpark, CA. SCC, Inc. is seeking locally registered, minority, women owned, (M/W/BE) sub-contractors to submit their bids. BIDS ARE DUE: March 1, 2017 at 2:00PM. To Receive Bid Package contact: Gail Miller at 805-658- 8786 or email gmiller@staplesconstruction.com

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17 and 2/23/17.

Summons

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS ON COMPLAINT (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NUMBER: (Numero del Caso): 56-2016-00483653- CU-BC-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Jamal Nathan Dawood

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Parker Foreclosure Services, LLC. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede m·s cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumpilmiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpia con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): Ventura County Superior Court, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Bryan J. Clifton, 2497 E. Harbor Blvd., Suite 8, Ventura, CA 93001, 805-322-3460. DATE: (Fecha) JUL 1, 2016 /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Clerk (Secretario) by, Jerry S. Ricardez, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal] NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/2/17, 2/9/17, 2/16/17 and 2/23/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NUMBER: (Numero del Caso): 56-2016-00484776-CU-PA-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): TREVOR BOTTORFF, TRAVIS BOTTORFF, LYDIA BOTTORFF, DOES 1 TO 10

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): JOSLYN CARBAJAL.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self- Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumpilmiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpia con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Vlctona Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): MICHAEL A. MORROW, SB# 97751, LAW OFFICE OF MICHAEL A. MORROW, 162 SOUTH “A” STREET, OXNARD, CA 93030, Tel: 805-486-2500; Fax: 805-483-6290. DATE: (Fecha) AUG 02, 2016 /s/ MICHAEL D. PLANET, Clerk (Secretario) by, Susanne Leon, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal] PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/2/17, 2/9/17, 2/16/17 and 2/23/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal Injury or Wrongful Death) Case No. 56-2016-00484776-CU-PA-VTA PLAINTIFF: JOSLYN CARBAJAL DEFENDANT: TREVOR BOTTORFF, et al. To: Travis Bottorff Plaintiff: Joslyn Carbajal seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience in the amount of $200,000.00.

Emotional distress in the amount of $150,000.00.

Scarring and disfigurement in the amount of $150,000.00.

Special damages: Medical expenses (to date) in the amount of $125,000.00. Future medical expenses (present value) in the amount of $20,000.00.

Loss of earnings (to date) in the amount of: $15,000.00.

Loss of future earning capacity (present value) in the amount of: $15,000.00.

Property damage in the amount of $5,000.00.

Lost schooling tuition in the amount of $24,000.00.

Punitive damages: Plaintiff reserves the right to seek punitive damages in the amount of $500,000.00 when pursuing a judgment in the suit filed against you. Date: 7/28/16. /s/ Michael A. Morrow, Attorney for Plaintiff. MICHAEL A. MORROW, SB# 97751, LAW OFFICE OF MICHAEL A. MORROW, 162 SOUTH “A” STREET, OXNARD, CA 93030, Tel: 805-486-2500; Fax: 805-483-6290. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/2/17, 2/9/17, 2/16/17 and 2/23/17.

Probate

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF BRYAN DOMINGO BOTE, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2017-00491431-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: BRYAN DOMINGO BOTE. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: PEARL SERRANO in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: PEARL SERRANO be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: February 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Bryan Diaz, Esq., 701 E. Santa Clara Street, Ventura, CA 93001, 805- 652-1284. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR THE COUNTY OF VENTURA In Re: HELEN D. KREUTZ OF THE HELEN D. KREUTZ REVOCABLE TRUST dated 04/25/2006 Joseph D. Kreutz and Rhonda Shank, Co-Trustees of said Trust NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF DEATH OF TRUSTOR, HELEN D. KREUTZ [Probate Code §§19040 et seq.; 19050, et seq] Case No. 56-2017-00491969-PR-NC-OXN Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent (i.e. Helen D. Kreutz), that all persons having claims against either of said decedent and/or the Trust entitled, “Helen D. Kreutz Revocable Trust of 2006” are required to file them with the Superior Court, at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036 and mail or deliver a copy to Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for the Co-Trustees (I.e. Joseph D. Kreutz and Rhonda Shank) of the Helen D. Kreutz Revocable Trust of 2006 wherein said decedent was the trustor of said Trusts, at 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, within the later of four months after February 2, 2017 (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: January 24, 2017, /s/ Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for Joseph D. Kreutz and Rhonda Shank, Co-Trustees, of the Above-Referenced Trust; 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-1525. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF BETTY MAXINE WOODS, aka BETTY M. WOODS, BETTY MAXINE CARRINGTON, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2017-00491848-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: BETTY MAXINE WOODS, aka BETTY M. WOODS, BETTY MAXINE CARRINGTON. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JOHN DAVID WOODS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JOHN DAVID WOODS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: March 1, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: PAUL LOCKWOOD SKEELS, 126 North Eighth Street, P.O. Box 552, Santa Paula, CA 93061, 805-525-7325. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/2/17, 2/9/17 and 2/16/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF VINCENT MASSA, VINCENT JOSEPH MASSA, VINCENT J. MASSA, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2017-00492504-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: VINCENT MASSA, VINCENT JOSEPH MASSA, VINCENT J. MASSA. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: LUCILLE SEIDLITZ in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LUCILLE SEIDLITZ be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedentís will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: March 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile/Probate Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Robert Lamont Coit, Esq., 770 County Square Drive, Suite 200, Ventura, CA 93003, 805-650-1197. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RICHARD LOUIS VELASQUEZ, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2017-00492643-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: RICHARD LOUIS VELASQUEZ. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: HENRIETTA V. FLORES in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: HENRIETTA V. FLORES be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: March 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile and Probate Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: CHRISTOPHER E. BOTTI, BOTTI & MORISON, ESTATE PLANNING ATTORNEYS, LTD., 199 Figueroa Street, Suite 200, Ventura, CA 93001, (805) 585-1885. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.