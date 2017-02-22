Thursday

‘BIOLOGY OF BIVALVE SHELLFISH, MUSSEL GROWING TECHNOLOGY AND EQUIPMENT’ 7-8:30 p.m. As part of the Ventura Shellfish Enterprise series of workshops, this workshop will be a primer on the biology of mussels as they relate to production methods. Channel Islands National Park, 1901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor. For more information, visit www.venturashellfishenterprise.com.

CANCER, INTIMACY AND RELATIONSHIPS 6:30-8 p.m. Dr. Diane Lipson will address common mental and relationship concerns related to sexuality and intimacy after cancer. Cancer Support Community, 530 Hampshire Road, Westlake Village. For more information, call 379-4777.

CAREGIVER BURNOUT AND DEPRESSION SCREENINGS 9-11 a.m. Learn about stressors that impact a family caregiver’s health. Screenings are 30 minutes. $10-14. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, E-117, Camarillo. For more information, call 388-1952, ext. 100.

PORTUGUESE FRATERNAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA MEETING 11:30 a.m. This meeting is open to any person of Portuguese descent or interested in the Portuguese culture. Main Street Restaurant and Steakhouse, 3159 E. Main Street, Ventura. For more information, call 483-6285.

‘THE PASSION OF ROBERT OELBERMANN: THE PERSECUTION OF HOMOSEXUALS IN NAZI GERMANY’ 7 p.m. Professor Samuel Torvend will show how the tentative emancipation of sexual minorities was undone by an ideology rooted in fear of the other. California Lutheran University, Overton Hall, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.CalLutheran.edu/live.

THIRD ANNUAL NIGHT OF THE HORSE FUNDRAISER 6-8 p.m. View art and meet the artists at this fundraiser benefiting Ojai’s California Coastal Horse Rescue. $25. Conejo Valley Art Museum, Janss Marketplace, 197 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 758-8312.

THROWBACK THURSDAY FOOD TRUCK FEST 5-9 p.m. A plethora of food trucks will be on hand at this monthly event featuring live music and dancing. Camarillo Ranch, 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.camarilloranch.org.

VENTURA COUNTY ROSE SOCIETY MEETING 6:30 p.m. Tom Perkins of FlexRake will be talking about soils and soil biology and specializing in organic gardening. Ventura County Office of Education Conference Center, 5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.venturarose.org.

Friday

12TH ANNUAL TOOTLES AND NOODLES 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Adolfo Camarillo High School Music Boosters will host this pasta dinner with a live auction and entertainment benefiting the music programs at ACHS. $6-16. Camarillo Community Center, 1605 Burnley St., Camarillo. For more information, visit www.achsmusic.com/tootles-noodles.

AN INTRODUCTION TO GHOST HUNTING AND DOWNTOWN GHOST WALK 7-9 p.m. Psychic Investigator and author Richard Senate will offer a unique introduction to the art and science of ghost hunting. $5. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, call 200-8658.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! WITH EXTREME FILMMAKER BRYAN SMITH 8 p.m. Totally radical filmmaker Bryan Smith will share gripping moments from his assignments. $26-46. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.civicartsplaza.com.

NEW WEST SYMPHONY PERFORMANCES 8 p.m. (and Saturday, Feb. 25). The symphony will perform a range of classical music. $30-120. Friday: Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard; Saturday: Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.newwestsymphony.org.

SOROPTIMIST INTERNATIONAL OF OXNARD GIRLS’ NIGHT OUT BINGO FUNDRAISER 5:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of games, friendship and laughter at this fundraiser benefiting the Soroptimist International, featuring a pasta buffet. $40. Courtyard by Marriott, 600 E. Esplanade Drive, Oxnard. For more information, call 844-8060.

VENTURA COUNTY ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY: NOT ALL ASTEROIDS ARE ALIKE 7:15 p.m. Dr. Joseph Masiero of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory will talk about the different types of Asteroids and ask, “Could this be the start of ‘Mining in Space?’ ” Moorpark College Forum, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark. For more information, visit www.vcas.org.

Saturday

CASA OF VENTURA FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE BAND BENEFIT 7-11 p.m. Twisted Gypsy, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will perform along with a VIP Showcase and all-you-can-gorge taco/quesadilla bar. $25. 312 Anacapa Drive, Camarillo. For more information, call 491-3515.

THE DAILY FIVE ™ SMALL GROUP INSTRUCTION WORKSHOP 8:30 a.m.-noon. All elementary school teachers are invited to attend this workshop on “The Benefits of the Daily Five.” $35-50. Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District, Community Center, room 7, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo. For more information, visit www.vcareading.org.

DIRECT FROM LAS VEGAS! A SALUTE TO SINATRA 7:30-9:30 p.m. Gary Anthony performs Frank’s most memorable songs, including “New York, New York,” “You Make Me Feel So Young,” and more at this tribute show. $24-44. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Scherr Forum, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.civicartsplaza.com.

FESTIVAL OF STUDENT TALENT 7 p.m. This districtwide event showcases the best and brightest talent in the district and is a major fundraiser for the Ventura Education Partnership. $15-25. Ventura High School Auditorium, 2155 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit http://www.venturaeducationpartnership.org/Festival-of-Talent.

MEMORY CAFÉ 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Memory Café is a social gathering where people with memory loss, along with their caregivers and/or friends and family, can come together in a safe, supportive and engaging environment. RSVP required. Senior Concerns, 401 Hodencamp Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 497-0189.

OPEN HEARTS TOWN HALL MEETING 10 a.m.-noon. Anyone interested in learning more about how to help Ventura County’s foster youth is encouraged to attend this meeting hosted by Foster VC Kids. Ventura County Health Care Agency, 2240 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard. For more information, visit www.fostervckids.org.

OPERA SINGER DR. SAMUEL DE PALMA 7 p.m. Dr. De Palma sang for U.S. presidents, the Pope, Queen Elizabeth and others, and now he’ll sing for you. $25-100. The Ojai Retreat, 160 Besant Road, Ojai. For more information, visit www.ojairetreat.org.

SEMI-PRO FOOTBALL GAME 1 p.m. The 805 Bears (as in the area code, not the quantity) will play their first game of the spring season against Yucca Valley’s Hi Desert Vipers, who are humans despite their name. Pacifica High School, 600 E. Gonazalez Road, Oxnard. For more information, visit www.805bearsfootball.com.

SPIRIT OF AMERICA RALLY 1-3 p.m. A rally will be held in support of President Donald Jumanji Trump. Intersection of Cochran and Sycamore streets, Simi Valley. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1845749702366358/.

VENTURA AUDUBON SOCIETY FIELD TRIP: ARROYO VERDE PARK 8:30 a.m. Join the Audubon society in attempting to spot the California thrasher, wrentit, woodpeckers and perhaps other bird watchers. For more information and directions, call 794-5334.

Sunday

ATTRACT LOVE INTO YOUR LIFE 3-4:30 p.m. Dr. Vondie Lozano, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Certified Hypnotherapist, hosts Live Your Best Life hypnosis meet-up. Group guided imagery/hypnosis included. E.P. Foster Library, Topping Room, 651 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.meetup.com/live-your-best-life-hypnosis/events/.

DREAM BIG – ENGINEERING OUR WORLD 2 p.m. The film reveals the compassion and creativity that drive engineers to create. Two scholarships will be awarded at the screening. Century RiverPark 16, 2766 Seaglass Way, Oxnard. For more information, visit www.YCEinc.com.

PROBIOTIC SODA WORKSHOP Noon-2 p.m. Learn how to make healthy, organic sodas using natural fermentation. $75. Oak View Park and Resource Center, Community Kitchen, 555 Mahoney Ave., Ojai. For more information, visit www.wildatheartojai.com.

THE PELICAN CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES 4 p.m. The Singer Chamber Players will perform as part of this series. $10. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 3290 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. For more information, visit www.saintpaulsventura.org.

Monday

COZY DELL TRAILHEAD HIKE 9 a.m. Meet at Cozy Dell trailhead in Ojai for uphill hike. For more information, call 643-0270.

‘IS EUGENICS HISTORY? MASS STERILIZATION OF PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES’ 6:30-8 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, Assistant Professor of Health Science Kristen Linton, MSW, Ph.D., will explain the 1909 California eugenics law, and how ghosts of this period of history may persist today. City of Camarillo Public Library, 4101 E. Las Posas Road, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.csuci.edu.

NERUDA 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. An investigator launches a search for Pablo Neruda, a Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet, who became a fugitive in his own country. $7.50-10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. Fifth St., Oxnard. For more information, visit www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

‘SO YOU WANT TO BE AN ARTIST!’ 7 p.m. The Ventura County Potters’ Guild hosts Kevin Wallace, director of the Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts in Ojai, who will offer a presentation on developing a career as a ceramic artist. The Ventura Avenue Adult Center, 550 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. For more information, call 985-5038.

‘STEELHEAD TROUT AMONG 23 MILLION PEOPLE’ 6:30 p.m. Learn how steelhead live, where they are found, and what is being done to recover their population at this lecture hosted by the Santa Clara River Steelhead Coalition. The WAV (Working Artists Ventura) Community Room, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura. For more information, call 605-6211.

Tuesday

BALANCE SCREENING 10-11:30 a.m. An expert will assess balance and provide tips for maintaining and improving balance. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, E-117, Camarillo. For more information, call 388-1952, ext 100.

HEREDITARY GYNECOLOGICAL CANCER SYNDROME WITH DR. NISHA BANSAL 6:30-8 p.m. Dr. Bansal will discuss hereditary cancer syndrome, who is at risk, how to get tested and what the test results mean. Cancer Support Community, 530 Hampshire Road, Westlake Village. For more information, call 379-4777.

MARDI GRAS PARTY 4-9 p.m. Ever wanted to get flashed by a brewer? Here’s your chance! Help Enegren Brewing Co. turn the tasting room into Bourbon Street at this celebration with Cajun food, music and activities. Enegren Brewing Company, 444 Zachary St., Unit 120, Moorpark. For more information, visit www.enegrenbrewing.com.

PIZZA SONG CIRCLE 6:30-9:45 p.m. Gather around in the soothing shape of a pizza, and sing, sing, sing about your favorite toppings. No thin-crust-versus-deep-dish debate allowed. Camarillo Round Table Pizza, 880 Arneill Road, Camarillo. For more information, call 626-0029.

TOASTMASTERS X-L OPEN HOUSE Noon-1 p.m. Celebrate Mardi Gras with your downtown lunchtime Toastmasters, with featured speaker Joe Buccino. Ventura City Hall, Santa Cruz Room, 501 Poli St., Ventura. For more information, call 658-2820.

Wednesday

OXNARD COLLEGE LITERATURE ARTS AND LECTURE SERIES: EXPLORING OUR SHARED CULTURAL VALUES AND HERITAGE 1-2 p.m. Fresno City College Professor Karla Kirk will provide an overview of Cheikh Anta Diop’s Two Cradles of Civilization. Oxnard College Performing Arts Center, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard. For more information, call 678-5800, ext. 1951.

‘SPEAKING OF VENTURA COUNTY,’ MUSEUM LECTURE SERIES 1-2:30 p.m. Holocaust survivor James Bachner will present, “My Darkest Hour.” $7. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

VENTURA COUNTY GARDEN CLUB MEETING 11 a.m. The club will tour the Eden Gardens in search of an illustrious specimen. For more information and directions, call 386-42224.

Thursday

THE ART OF CAMERA TRACKING 6:30 p.m. Ventura wildlife biologist David Lee will present a camera tracking slide show and lecture. Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria. For more information, visit www.VenturaWildlifeGuru.net.

OPENING THEATER

THE LITTLE MERMAID Feb. 25-April 2. The Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi presents this production about a mermaid who longs to live on land. $18-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. 583-7900 or www.simi-arts.org.

THE PERILOUS CASE OF THE HOMEWORK BANDIT Satuday, Feb. 25, 11:30 a.m. This one-act play follows a 19-year-old preparing to leave for college. Written and performed by Santa Susana High School students. Free. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. 526-1735 or www.simivalleylibrary.org.

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. The VIC performs improvisational theater and comedy at the Bell Arts Factory. $10. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. 643-5701 or http://venturaimprov.com/.

ONGOING THEATER

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Through March 5. The Disney musical about a bookish beauty and the prince transformed into a beast comes to High Street Arts Center. $16-20. 45 E. High Street, Moorpark. 529-8700 or http://highstreetartscenter.com.

THE DEVIL’S MUSIC: THE LIFE AND BLUES OF BESSIE SMITH Feb. 22-March 12. The extraordinary life of the blues legend comes to the stage. Preview performances Feb. 22-24. $3099. Rubion Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. 667-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO Through March 19. A hilarious and heartrending tale about a teenager with a rare condition whereby her bodies ages faster than normal. $18-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh Street, Santa Paula. 525-4645 or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

THE LITTLE MERMAID, JR. Through Feb. 26. Mermaid Ariel’s adventures “under the sea” are told in this beloved family musical presented by the Young Artists Ensemble. Performances featuring actors with special needs Feb. 24-26. $16-19. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. 381-1246 or www.yaeonline.com.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Through March 5. Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy, depicting the “merry war” between Benedick and Beatrice and the tribulations of Claudio and Hero. $10-20. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo. 388-5716 or http://skywayplayhouse.org.

OPENING ART

GALLERY 525 Feb. 23-March 25. Assemblage Bros., found object sculptures by Dan Levin and Peter Fox. 525 W. El Roblar Ave., Ojai. 701-1156 or www.gallery525.com.

NAPA GALLERY Feb. 27-March 9. Don’t Try This at Home, featuring oil paintings, ceramics, sculpture and video art from CSUCI faculty, Sunday Paintings, with work from Kathleen Quaife and Mike Cedeno (Palm Gallery), and After Image, figurative paintings by Brittany Kenney (Grad Wall). Reception on Thursday, March 2, 6-8 p.m. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo. 437-8561.

VENTURA HARBOR VILLAGE March 1-31. Mermaid Madness, a month-long celebration when harbor shops and galleries revel in all things mermaid. www.venturaharborvillage.com/march-mermaid-madness.

ONGOING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Feb. 24. Ephemera OS, the abstract paintings of Julia Pinkham, done with mixed media and acrylic on canvas and paper. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. http://f5projects.squarespace.com/new-events/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Feb. 28: Defying Doyen, featuring the work of fine artists under the age of 40, and Shadows: Hazy Versions of Ourselves and Surroundings. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. For more information, see www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through March 11. 11th Annual Collegiate Competition, 2016 Collegiate Competition Winners Show and Focus on the Masters’ Learning to See Student Showcase. Reception on Saturday, Feb. 18, 3-5 p.m. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through April 3. Mass Appeal: The Art of Corita Kent, boldly colorful works embracing hope, love, social justice and peace. 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 405-5240 or www.cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA WELCOME CENTER Through Feb. 25. Shell art by Susan Weigt Ochoa. “Meet the Artist” reception on Saturday, February 25, 2-4 p.m. 2786 Seaglass Way, Oxnard. 988-0717.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 26: On the Margin/Luchando Contra el Olvido, the black and white photography of CAM Studio guest artist Antonio Arredondo Juarez, which pays homage to farm workers. Through Feb. 19: Art for Art’s Sake: Selections from the Frederick R. Weisman Art Foundation, exploring the potentials of abstraction through color, line shape and texture. 424 S. C St., Oxnard. 385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 26: Love Letters Home, showcasing the different ways soldiers and sailors corresponded with loved ones. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard. 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through April 9. Reds, with works featuring the luscious, eye-popping color red. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org

CONEJO VALLEY ART MUSEUM Through June 11. A Dream of Equus, paintings, photos and sculptures about horses. Night of the Horse Fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 23, 6-8 p.m., benefiting the California Coastal Horse Rescue. Janss Marketplace, 197 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. 758-8312 or www.calcoastalhorserescue.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through March 12. Explosion of Colors, with works by Susan Guy and Gerry Segismundo. 560 E. Main St., Ventura. 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

GALLERY V Through March 11. Coastal Escapes, a solo art exhibition by Jennifer Love. 540 E. Main St., Ventura. 628-3540 or www.very-ventura.com.

H GALLERY Through April 2: Good Bokeh: Focusing on Fine Art Photographers, an international juried exhibition. Through March 5: Vanishing Oasis, a multimedia installation by Janet Milhomme that explores the current crisis at the Salton Sea. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura. 626-8876 or http://visithgallery.com.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura. 279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MCNISH GALLERY Through Feb. 23. Don’t Be Light, a figurative painting group show with works by Cloud Hamilton, Brittany Kenney, Megan Magbee and Olivia Jones-Hernandez. Closing reception on Thursday, Feb. 16, 5-7 p.m. Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard. 678-5046 or www.oxnardcollegeart.wordpress.com.

MEGASOUND STUDIOS Through March 28. Hard Six Through the Lens, a photography exhibit with works by several Southern California photographers who shot images of the local punkabilly band. 2789 E. Main St., Ventura. http://hardsix.echoechoplus.com/music/.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Throgh March 19: Studebaker & Packards. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through May 21: Masterworks of the Museum, showcasing fine art from the museum’s 104-year-old collection. Through June 25: Really Awful People, George Stuart Historical Figures of notorious villains throughout history. 100 E. Main St., Ventura. 653-0323 or https://venturamuseum.org.

NAMBA ARTS CENTER Through March 5. Back to the Future, abstract paintings by contemporary artist Krystal Becker. 46 S. Oak St., Ventura. 628-9250 or www.nambaarts.com.

OJAI ART CENTER Through March 2. An exhibit exploring the beauty, intrigue and dynamic of the human form; and the photography of OAC’s Photo Branch Chairman David Baker (Beato Showcase). Reception on Saturday, Feb. 11, 1-3 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through April 9: Inventing Ojai, chronicling the transition from the dusty town of Nordhoff to the village of Ojai in 1917. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in a former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave. 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary craft by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 108 Signal St., Ojai, 646-5682. https://ojaivalleyartists.com

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective featuring various works by local artists, including Tim Koch, Julieanne Case and Patty Kreider. See artists as they work. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura. 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through March 26. It’s a Mess Without You: Selected Photographs by Osceola Refetoff, documenting the crumbling remnants of abandoned desert communities. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai. 620-7589 or http://porchgalleryojai.com.

RED BRICK GALLERY Through March 15. Touch of Color, artists creating work that brightens winter with vibrant hues. Reception and free mini painting class on Saturday, March 4, 12-1 p.m. 4601 Telephone Road, Suite 112, Ventura. 643-6400 or www.redbrickart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through June 11: 1936 Mexican Snapshot Mystery, a detective story-turned-exhibition, featuring over 900 vintage photos recently discovered at a local estate. Who was the third unnamed photographer? Through Feb. 26: Art About Ag, with agriculture-inspired works from 65 contemporary artists. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

UBS WESTLAKE VILLAGE Through Feb. 28. Fabric Art Show, featuring work by Loris Bogue, Paula Chung, Mimi Lieberman and others. 3011 Townsgate Road, Thousand Oaks. www.conejoarts.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Feb. 25. Topographical Studies, sculptures, photographs and video by Ricardo Rodriguez exploring physical topography and the perception of landscape. Artist talk on Sunday, Feb. 26, 1-4 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. 644-9214 or http://vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through April 6. five leaves left, watercolors by German artist Christof Mascher, and Et in Arcadia Ego, an exploration of the idea of rural peace and simplicity as interpreted by contemporary artists. Curator’s tour offered on Thursday, Feb. 9, 8:45 and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reception on Saturday, Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or https://rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. 525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17, reservations required. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St., 525-1109. www.aviationmuseumofsantapaula.org

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula. 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. 389-8182 or www.camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730. https://www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue. 642-3345 or www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore. http://fillmorehistoricalmuseum.com/

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard. 483-7960 or www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MISSION SAN BUENAVENTURA Founded in 1782, this ninth and last mission founded by Saint Junipero Serra today features a church, a garden and a nearby museum. 211 E. Main St., Ventura. 643-4318 or www.SanBuenaventuraMission.org.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard. 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or http://www.murphyautomuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme. 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 521-1501 or www.ranchocamulos.org.

REAGAN LIBRARY Ongoing. Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley. 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. Seabees in the Pacific Theater during World War II and Seabees in the Cold War, as well as a STEM Center for children. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. 2017 is the 75th anniversary of the Seabees. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. More information at www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park. 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY. Ongoing. AKA “The Camarillo Bird Museum,” a natural history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo. 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064.