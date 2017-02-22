Diane Huntington Loring, a local spa owner for 35 years and founder of a nonprofit that promotes women in sports, has closed her business and left America as a direct result of the election of Donald Trump.

“I left primarily because, politically, I am appalled again that for the second time in 10 years American women, having held 54 percent of the vote and with absolute power, were unable to elect a qualified female candidate,” said Loring, 65.

“They chose a junkyard dog, glitzy guy, constantly engaged in inappropriate adolescent behavior with zero diplomatic skills,” she said, “who puts the nation and the world in grave danger every time he opens his mouth or Tweets.”

On Feb. 10, Loring officially closed her business — Spa Diane Huntington Loring — which has been located at Four Points by Sheraton in Ventura Harbor since 2009. She has had a business license with the city of Ventura since 1982, and officially opened Massage by Diane Loring in 1984.

On Feb. 13, however, she left the United States for Westminster, London, where she arrived on Valentine’s Day for permanent residency and landed at the St. Pancras Hotel.

“Seeking permanent residency is quite a process and I have studied it extensively,” she said. “I need to get a sponsor and work permit and both can come from the same resource, such as the St. Pancras Hotel and Sheraton Park Lane Hotel or the Mayfair Hotel.

“While I was making inquiry it became apparent that I really needed to be here to create that beginning stage of the relationship. I also have to show that I have had a certain amount of money in my savings account for 90 days before I even apply for the VISA. You have to show that you have income.

“I had to buy a round-trip ticket; you don’t get to just show up,” she said. “With my passport and round-trip ticket this insures that I can stay for six months, which should give me time to secure my VISA with work permit.”

Loring selected London as her choice for relocation because she is 100 percent European, and related to Queen Elizabeth II and the royal dynasty of Europe.

“I am related to a founding father of America with a direct line of descent from my great grandfather line of Nathanial Huntington, father of Samuel Huntington, signer of the Declaration of Independence,” Loring said.

Since moving to London, she said, life is a whole lot easier and more practical. For instance, public transportation goes everywhere, so she doesn’t need to have a car.

“Of course, medical care is free,” Loring said.

In the short time she has been in London, she has been met with nothing but kindness, she said.

Loring admits that she had some trepidation over the move. But now that she’s in her new surroundings, she said the relocation has been one of the best decisions she’s ever made in her life.

“I so love the diversity — feels quite like America but without the tension,” she said.

Loring leaves behind a reputation of accomplishment for promoting women and breaking the glass ceiling in male-dominated professions through her endeavors.

At age 24, after her son was born, she worked for Pacific Gas and Electric Company as a ground person. She later achieved her line-truck driver status and commercial driving license, and then became an apprentice lineman.

In her latest accomplishments, Loring is a national and international champion in tae kwon do, which she has been practicing for the past 14 years. As such, she was one of 11 masters of tae kwon do who competed in ultra sparring divisions in 2014 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

“I’m a third-degree black belt –—a third dan black belt— and I’m also currently on a journey to become a fourth dan master,” Loring explained. “I’m very involved to become a master and I will continue that in the United Kingdom.”

In other success, Loring founded the nonprofit Women Involved in Sports Evolution — WISE.

WISE kicked off in 1997 with the first spa retreat at Pierpont Racquet Club and Pierpont Inn, where the Ventura Women’s Basketball Team underwent a highly specialized athletic training program to improve performance and reduce injuries.

WISE also worked to close the gaps in Title IX, a public law enacted in 1972 that insured equal access for females and males to all educational opportunities, including federally funded sports programs.

“WISE also addressed improving females’ exposure in the media and sports and athletics,” Loring said.

While in London, Loring plans to continue pursuing her higher education as a full-time student with Huntington University online, through which she has earned a 4.0 GPA.

At this point, she is unsure if she will ever return to the United States.

“Only if American women … will rise to the opportunity for equal status in America and elect a female president rather than another junkyard dog out of control who openly displays misogynistic behavior towards them on a national and world stage,” Loring said. “It would also depend on if Republicans and Democrats can stop the civil war and get back to effectively, diplomatically crossing the aisle when need be — always having the best interest of the nation and the world, front and center.”