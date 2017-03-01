Thursday

THE ART OF CAMERA TRACKING 6:30 p.m. Ventura wildlife biologist David Lee will present a camera tracking slide show and lecture. Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. For more information, visit www.VenturaWildlifeGuru.net.

Friday

A NIGHT OF GIVING MUSICAL BENEFIT 6-9 p.m. HipHopHelp.org and Coalition for Family Harmony will hold a community musical benefit on behalf of domestic violence victims and the Ortiz family. $10. La Fonda Del Rey, 455 S. A St., Oxnard. For more information, call 205-5003.

EIGHTH ANNUAL WILD AND SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL 7-10 p.m. (and Saturday, March 4). The festival offers audiences the chance to enjoy a series of inspirational award-winning short films that celebrate the beauty and bounty of our natural world. $20. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturahillsides.org.

EIGHTH ANNUAL WISH NIGHT GALA 6-9:30 p.m. Two volunteers will be honored by Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties at this event featuring wish stories, a plated dinner, a wine wall, live music and more. $150. Hyatt Regency, 880 S. Westlake Blvd., Westlake Village. For more information, visit www.tri-counties.wish.org.

Saturday

A SEABEE CELEBRATION DAY Various times. Two behind-the-scenes tours, children’s programming and Seabee Cinema Night will be held in celebration of the Navy Seabees. U.S. Navy Seabee Museum, 3201 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme. For more information and complete schedule, visit www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

AIDS WALK VENTURA 10 a.m. A health fair and seminar will be held after a 5K walk to raise awareness. Plaza Park, Ventura. For more information, visit www.diversitycollective.org.

ARSENIO HALL 7 p.m. The host of The Arsenio Hall Show, co-star of Coming to America and countless other productions, Arsenio Hall will perform. $49. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Scherr Forum, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.civicartsplaza.com.

AUDUBON SOCIETY BIRD WATCHING AT HILL CANYON 8:30 a.m. The Society will look for woodpeckers, towhees, sparrows, hawks, swifts and as many as five species of wrens on this walk. For more information and directions, call 482-7537.

AUTHOR D.J. ADAMSON 1 p.m. Adamson will lead a panel discussion titled “Creating, Producing and Promoting Your Book.” Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. For more information, visit www.vencolibrary.org.

AUTHOR GARY GASAWAY 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Gasaway will discuss and sign copies of his book The Coaches Chronicles II – It’s Your Story! Start Writing it! Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, call 643-3154.

‘BACKYARD ORCHARD CULTURE’ 10 a.m. Learn how to successfully maximize space, increase yields and prolong the harvest of tree-ripened fruit in a smaller yard. Green Thumb Nursery, 1899 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. For more information, call 642-8515.

BIKEVENTURA LAUNCH PARTY 7-10 p.m. Celebrate the launch of this new, climate-friendly initiative with live entertainment, food (Scratch Ventura) and a cash bar (Topa Topa Brewing Co.). Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. For more information, visit www.vccool.org.

CELLIST YOSHIKA MASUDA 7:30 p.m. Masuda will perform a selection of works written for cello and piano spanning three centuries. California Lutheran University, Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.CalLutheran.edu.

ENCORE! AN EVENING CELEBRATING THEATER 5:30 p.m. Conejo Players Theatre will host this evening featuring dinner, drinks, an auction, entertainment and a VIP Reception. $125-150. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.conejoplayers.org.

55TH ANNUAL SHOW OF THE VENTURA GEM AND MINERAL SOCIETY 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (and Sunday, March 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.). This free show will feature 60 displays of gems, minerals, fossils and award-winning handcrafted jewelry, with educational exhibits and workshops. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. For more information, visit www.vgms.org.

FREE COMMUNITY SHRED EVENT 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Residents from around the Conejo Valley are encouraged to bring up to four boxes of paper documents to be shredded at no charge. Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks – Griffin Memorial Park, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village. For more information, call 818-889-0902.

HATS OFF TO READING! 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Will Horton hear a Who? Will the Cat in the Hat come back? Find out at a free birthday celebration for Dr. Seuss. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. For more information, visit www.simivalleylibrary.org.

REIGN OF TERROR’S ANIMAL RESCUE FUNDRAISER 7-11 p.m. Attendees at the one-night-only event will experience the haunted house’s full production theatrics, with 30 live actors, benefiting animal rescue charities. $15-25. Janss Marketplace, 197 N. Moorpark Road, # B, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.ROTHauntedHouse.com.

SANTA PAULA CONCERT SERIES PRESENTS PETER ROWAN 7 p.m. Singer-songwriter bluegrass legend Peter Rowan will perform as part of this series. $20. Universalist Unitarian Church, 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula. For more information, visit www.uucsp.org.

SPIRIT OF AMERICA RALLY 1-3 p.m. A rally will be held in support of President Donald J. Trump. Intersection of Main Street and Mills, Ventura. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1838680099683437/.

SPRING ART AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (and Sunday, March 5). Behold the wares of over 100 artisans and craft persons at this event, featuring a kids’ activity area and food trucks. Borchard Community Center, 190 Reino Road, Newbury Park. For more information, call 381-2791.

THOUSAND OAKS DANCE CLUB FEATURING ERIK EKSTRAND TRIO 7-10 p.m. Live big-band music will accompany ballroom, latin, swing and line dancing lessons for both beginners and experienced. The Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 381-2744.

U.S. SEABEES MUSEUM BEHIND-THE-SCENES TOUR 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Ever wondered what the heck goes on behind the scenes at the museum? Here’s your chance to find out! U.S. Seabees Museum, 1001 Addor St., Port Hueneme. For more information, call 982-6189.

Sunday

ALL ABOUT EVE 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. (and Wednesday, March 8). Bette Davis stars as Margo Channing, a Broadway star who is nearly undone by the treacherous Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter). $7.50-10.75. For a complete list of locations, visit www.fathomevents.com.

AUTHOR AND ACTIVIST SANDERSON BECK 3 p.m. Beck will discuss his new book, UNITING HUMANITY by Spiritual Evolution and Democratic Revolution: Solutions to the Megacrisis of Climate, Poverty and War. E.P. Foster Library’s Topping Room, 651 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.c-p-r.net.

CHAMBER ON THE MOUNTAIN PRESENTS CELLIST SANG-EUN LEE 3 p.m. Ms. Lee will be accompanied by Carlos Avila. Their program will include Schumann’s Fantasiestucke, Op. 73; Beethoven’s Sonata No. 3 in A Major, Op. 69; and Shostakovich’s Sonata in D minor, Op. 40. $25. Logan House, 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai. For more information, visit www.chamberonthemountain.com.

FRIENDS OF THE BLANCHARD COMMUNITY LIBRARY BOOK SALE 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This sale will feature thousands of used books from 50 cents to $2, as well as collectible books from $4 and up. 119 N. Eighth St., Santa Paula. For more information, contact spfotl@gmail.com.

NEW WEST SYMPHONY FAMILY CONCERT 2 p.m. The New West Symphony will be presenting a special afternoon family concert, “The Orchestras Rock,” for families to jam out with the orchestra. $15-25. Kavli Theatre. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.newwestsymphony.org.

OLD-TIME COUNTRY BLUEGRASS GOSPEL MUSIC 2-4 p.m. This series will feature lively, versatile and talented bands, monthly. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Blvd., Ventura. For more information, call 517-1131.

SCANDINAVIAN-THEMED FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Activities for the day include cultural performances; a demonstration of the nyckelharpa, a traditional stringed Swedish instrument; storytelling and more. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

STOP HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND SEXUAL SLAVERY EDUCATIONAL FORUM 6:30 p.m. Expert speakers will form a panel on ending human trafficking, preceded by an awareness walk at 5:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 850 Ivywood Drive, Oxnard. For more information, visit www.soroptimist.org.

Monday

ELLE 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. When a successful woman is attacked in her home, she starts down a dangerous road with her assailant. $7.50-10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. Fifth St., Oxnard. For more information, visit www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

JEWISH GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY OF THE CONEJO VALLEY MEETING 7-9 p.m. The topic for this meeting will be “Google and Its Tools for Genealogists.” Temple Adat Elohim, 2420 E. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 818-889-6616.

LOW TIDE BEACH WALK 8:30 a.m. Meet at corner of Park and Bard (Port Hueneme) for low-tide beach walk. For more information, call 643-0270.

Tuesday

CHANNEL ISLANDS LANDING MARINERS SWAP MEET 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. There will be new and used trailer boats, dinghies, marine hardware, rigging, lines and tackle and more at this event. 3821 S. Victoria Ave, Oxnard. For more information, call 985-6269.

COMMUNITY GUIDED MEDITATION AND HEALING EVENING 7-8:30 p.m. Join the group for a guided meditation and song circle, followed by one-on-one healing. $20 donation suggested. Healing in America, 107 W. Aliso St., Ojai. For more information, visit www.healinginamerica.com.

SIERRA CLUB WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION 1-3 p.m. The Ventura Sierra Club will honor Ms. Carmen Ramirez, Oxnard resident, longtime advocate for protection of our environment and social justice and mayor protem of the city of Oxnard. Oxnard Cultural Heritage Center, 141 W. Fifth St., Oxnard. For more information, call 340-9266.

VENTURA COUNTY GRAND JURY OPEN HOUSE 2-4 p.m. The Grand Jury will host an open house for prospective jurors and interested members of the Ventura County community. Grand Jury Chambers, 646 County Square Drive, Ventura. For more information, visit www.ventura.org/grand-jury.

VENTURA COUNTY MENDED HEARTS CHAPTER PROGRAM 7-8 p.m. Andrea Ricketts will discuss the symptoms of heart disease specific to women and what can be done to minimize the risk of heart attack. Community Memorial Hospital, eighth floor, 147 N. Brent St., Ventura. For more information, call 644-2733.

Wednesday

‘CALIFORNIA VS. THE NATION: GOV. BROWN’S DEMOCRATIC CALIFORNIA CONTENDS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP’S REPUBLICAN FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’ 1-2:30 p.m. Herbert E. Gooch III, Ph.D., M.A., M.B.A., professor, Department of Political Science, Cal Lutheran University, will deliver this lecture. $7. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

CONSERVATION MECHATRONICS: HOW TECH IS USED FOR COASTAL SUSTAINABILITY 5:30-7:30 p.m. Keynote Speaker Sean Anderson, Ph.D., Environmental Science/ Resource Management, CSU Channel Islands, will lead this lecture. $15. Total Wine Conference Center, 394 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.cleantechnologycouncil.org.

MOCTEZUMA’S MEXICO: VISIONS OF THE AZTEC WORLD 1-2 p.m. Renowned anthropologist Davíd Carrasco will discuss Tenochtitlán, the Aztec capital and center of the empire that dominated Mesoamerica when Cortés arrived in 1519. Oxnard College Performing Arts Center, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard. For more information, call 678-5800, ext. 1951.

‘THE MODERN PRESIDENCY’ 7-8:30 p.m. Bruce Schulman, director of the Institute for American Political History at Boston University, will give a presentation on the last 60 years of the American presidency. California Lutheran University, Ullman Commons, 101 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 493-3432.

STOP HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND SEXUAL SLAVERY 10TH ANNUAL EVENT 5:30 p.m. A community awareness walk will precede a panel discussion with area experts. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 3290 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. For more information, visit www.caminorealregion.org.

Thursday

LADIES NIGHT AT THE SIMI VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join us as we honor National Women’s History Month with special performances of songs that were either written by or made famous by women. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. For more information, visit www.simivalleylibrary.org.

OPERA SANTA BARBARA FREE NOONTIME CONCERT Noon. Spend your lunch hour listening to members of the Mosher Studio Artist Program, who will perform a selection of popular opera arias and duets. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. For more information, visit www.vencolibrary.org.

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB 11:15 a.m. This meeting, open to all women, will feature Lauralee, a professional musician singing, cowboy songs. $15 includes lunch. 5380 Bell St., Somis. For more information, call 388-1275.

SWORD ART ONLINE THE MOVIE: ORDINAL SCALE 8 p.m. Players are about to find the line between the virtual world and reality beginning to blur, and their worst nightmares coming true in this anime feature straight from Japan. $13-15. For more information, and a list of theaters, visit www.fathomevents.com.

VENTURA COUNTY PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S NETWORK DINNER MEETING 5:30 p.m. Guest speaker Deborah Maragopolous, an integrative family nurse practitioner, will discuss the science of modern medicine and the art of healing. $28-33. For more information, visit www.vcpwn.org.

OPENING THEATER

AGNES OF GOD March 3-April 2. Elite Theatre presents this award-winning play about a novice nun who gives birth. $17-20. 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard. 483-5118 or www.elitetheatre.org.

ENCORE! AN EVENING CELEBRATING THEATER. Saturday, March 4, 5:30 p.m. A musical extravaganza featuring song and dance highlights from The Conejo Players’ past 59 seasons. $40-150. 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. 495-3715 or www.conejoplayers.org.

GREASE March 3-19. Nordhoff High School presents this rolicking musical set in the early days of rock and roll. $10-22. Matilija School Auditorium, 703 El Paseo Road, Ojai. www.nhsmusic.com.

SKIPPYJON JONES: SNOW WHAT (& THE 7 CHIHUAHUAS) Tuesday, March 7, 9:45 a.m. This Performances to Grow On production features the Siamese cat who thinks he is a Chihuahua in his own madcap musical fairytale. $9-14. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. 310-890-1439 or www.ptgo.org.

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY Saturday, March 4, 8 p.m. The VIC performs improvisational theater and comedy at the NAMBA Performing Arts Space. $10. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura. 643-5701 or http://venturaimprov.com.

ONGOING THEATER

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Through March 5. The Disney musical about a bookish beauty and the prince transformed into a beast comes to High Street Arts Center. $16-20. 45 E. High Street, Moorpark. 529-8700 or http://highstreetartscenter.com.

THE DEVIL’S MUSIC: THE LIFE AND BLUES OF BESSIE SMITH Through March 12. The extraordinary life of the blues legend comes to the stage. Preview performances Feb. 22-24. $3099. Rubion Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. 667-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO Through March 19. A hilarious and heartrending tale about a teenager with a rare condition whereby her bodies ages faster than normal. $18-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh Street, Santa Paula. 525-4645 or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

THE LITTLE MERMAID Through April 2. The Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi presents this production about a mermaid who longs to live on land. $18-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. 583-7900 or www.simi-arts.org.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Through March 5. Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy, depicting the “merry war” between Benedick and Beatrice and the tribulations of Claudio and Hero. $10-20. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo. 388-5716 or http://skywayplayhouse.org.

OPENING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE March 3-31. Sabores de mi tierra (The flavors of my land), the paintings and plein air works of John Galan. Opening reception on Friday, March 3, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. http://f5projects.squarespace.com/new-events/.

ATRIUM GALLERY March 3-April 11. Abstracts, featuring three floors of abstract work in any medium. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. For more information, see www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS March 4-Aprill 22. Dada: The Eternal Return, collaborative paintings, sculptures, video and sound art celebrating community. Opening reception on Saturday, March 4, 2-5 p.m. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai. 646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BELL ARTS FACTORY Friday, March 3, 6-9 p.m. Proud Youth 2017, featuring work by young LGBTQ and Allied artists. All proceeds from sold art will benefit Diversity Collective Ventura and the Comunity Resource Center. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. 643-1960 or http://bellartsfactory.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY March 2-April 13. SPARK: Women Educators, Innovators & Activists, featuring photographic portraits by Focus on the Masters founder Donna Granata. Opening reception on Thursday, March 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Gallery talk on Thursday, March 23, 1 p.m. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura. 654-6400.

OJAI ART CENTER. March 3-30: Mardi Gras, celebrating all things related to the colorful carnival. Through March 2: An exhibit exploring the beauty, intrigue and dynamic of the human form; and the photography of OAC’s Photo Branch Chairman David Baker (Beato Showcase). 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM March 4-July 9: Between Heaven and Earth: The PAC6 Paints the Sierras, featuring works by California Impressionists Linda Brown, Marian Fortunati, Nita Harper, Debra Holladay, Laura Wambsgans and Sharon Weaver. Opening reception on Saturday, March 4, 4-6 p.m. Gallery talk on Thursday, March 9, 3-4:30 p.m. Through June 11: 1936 Mexican Snapshot Mystery, a detective story-turned-exhibition, featuring over 900 vintage photos recently discovered at a local estate. Who was the third unnamed photographer? 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Saturday, March 4: Seabee Celebration Day, with activities for the whole family. Ongoing: Seabees in the Pacific Theater during World War II and Seabees in the Cold War, as well as a STEM Center for children. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. 2017 is the 75th anniversary of the Seabees. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. More information at www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

VITA ART CENTER March 3-31. Women on the Rise, featuring work by women artists in the Focus on the Masters archive and library. Opening reception on Friday, March 3, 6-9 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. 644-9214 or http://vitaartcenter.com.

ONGOING ART

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through March 11. Eleventh Annual Collegiate Competition, 2016 Collegiate Competition Winners Show and Focus on the Masters’ Learning to See Student Showcase. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through April 3. Mass Appeal: The Art of Corita Kent, boldly colorful works embracing hope, love, social justice and peace. 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 405-5240 or www.cmato.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 26: Love Letters Home, showcasing the different ways soldiers and sailors corresponded with loved ones. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard. 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through April 9. Reds, with works featuring the luscious, eye-popping color red. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org

CONEJO VALLEY ART MUSEUM Through June 11. A Dream of Equus, paintings, photos and sculptures about horses. Janss Marketplace, 197 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. 758-8312 or www.calcoastalhorserescue.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through March 12. Explosion of Colors, with works by Susan Guy and Gerry Segismundo. 560 E. Main St., Ventura. 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

GALLERY 525 Through March 25. Assemblage Bros., found object sculptures by Dan Levin and Peter Fox. 525 W. El Roblar Ave., Ojai. 701-1156 or www.gallery525.com.

GALLERY V Through March 11. Coastal Escapes, a solo art exhibition by Jennifer Love. 540 E. Main St., Ventura. 628-3540 or www.very-ventura.com.

H GALLERY Through April 2: Good Bokeh: Focusing on Fine Art Photographers, an international juried exhibition. Panel discussion on Sunday, April 2, 1-3 p.m. Through March 5: Vanishing Oasis, a multimedia installation by Janet Milhomme that explores the current crisis at the Salton Sea. Artist talk on Sunday, March 5, 1-3 p.m. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura. 626-8876 or http://visithgallery.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through April 2. Personal Stories/Shared Narratives presents the work of Los Angeles photographer Lesley Krane and sculptor Cecilia Z. Miguez. Reception on Tuesday, March 7, 5-6:30 p.m. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo. 437-8561 or http://library.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through April 6. Rebecca Campbell: You Are Here, a series of portraits of women artists working in Los Angeles. Cal Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or http://www.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura. 279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MEGASOUND STUDIOS Through March 28. Hard Six Through the Lens, a photography exhibit with works by several Southern California photographers who shot images of the local punkabilly band. 2789 E. Main St., Ventura. http://hardsix.echoechoplus.com/music/.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Throgh March 19: Studebaker & Packards. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through May 21: Masterworks of the Museum, showcasing fine art from the museum’s 104-year-old collection. Through June 25: Really Awful People, George Stuart Historical Figures of notorious villains throughout history. 100 E. Main St., Ventura. 653-0323 or https://venturamuseum.org.

NAMBA ARTS CENTER Through March 5. Back to the Future, abstract paintings by contemporary artist Krystal Becker. 46 S. Oak St., Ventura. 628-9250 or www.nambaarts.com.

NAPA GALLERY Through March 9. Don’t Try This at Home, featuring oil paintings, ceramics, sculpture and video art from CSUCI faculty, Sunday Paintings, with work from Kathleen Quaife and Mike Cedeno (Palm Gallery), and After Image, figurative paintings by Brittany Kenney (Grad Wall). Reception on Thursday, March 2, 6-8 p.m. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo. 437-8561.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through April 9: Inventing Ojai, chronicling the transition from the dusty town of Nordhoff to the village of Ojai in 1917. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in a former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave. 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary craft by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 108 Signal St., Ojai, 646-5682. https://ojaivalleyartists.com

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura. 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through March 26. It’s a Mess Without You: Selected Photographs by Osceola Refetoff, documenting the crumbling remnants of abandoned desert communities. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai. 620-7589 or http://porchgalleryojai.com.

RED BRICK GALLERY Through March 15. Touch of Color, artists creating work that brightens winter with vibrant hues. Reception and free mini painting class on Saturday, March 4, 12-1 p.m. 4601 Telephone Road, Suite 112, Ventura. 643-6400 or www.redbrickart.com.

VENTURA HARBOR VILLAGE Through March 31. Mermaid Madness, a month-long celebration when harbor shops and galleries revel in all things mermaid. www.venturaharborvillage.com/march-mermaid-madness.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through April 6. five leaves left, watercolors by German artist Christof Mascher, and Et in Arcadia Ego, an exploration of the idea of rural peace and simplicity as interpreted by contemporary artists. Curator’s tour offered on Thursday, Feb. 9, 8:45 and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reception on Saturday, Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or https://rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. 525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17, reservations required. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St., 525-1109. www.aviationmuseumofsantapaula.org

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula. 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. 389-8182 or www.camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730. https://www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue. 642-3345 or www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore. http://fillmorehistoricalmuseum.com/

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard. 483-7960 or www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MISSION SAN BUENAVENTURA Founded in 1782, this ninth and last mission founded by Saint Junipero Serra today features a church, a garden and a nearby museum. 211 E. Main St., Ventura. 643-4318 or www.SanBuenaventuraMission.org.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard. 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or http://www.murphyautomuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme. 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 521-1501 or www.ranchocamulos.org.

REAGAN LIBRARY Ongoing. Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley. 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. Seabees in the Pacific Theater during World War II and Seabees in the Cold War, as well as a STEM Center for children. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. 2017 is the 75th anniversary of the Seabees. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. More information at www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park. 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY. Ongoing. AKA “The Camarillo Bird Museum,” a natural history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo. 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064.