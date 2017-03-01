United together

I am a gay, 54-year-old man. My husband and I were married in October of 2008, just before the Proposition 8 door was slammed shut behind us, and would remain shut for five years. Needless to say, we’ve felt our share of divisive legislative marginalization.

Feeling very ready for a new life by the sea, we recently decided to relocate from the mountain community of Lake Arrowhead, California, to Ventura where, during several visits over the past year, we noticed many more “Hillary for President” lawn signs than we had seen anywhere in Lake Arrowhead. A welcome sight indeed!

I’ve never been very political, though in my life I’ve lived through both Kennedy assassinations, Martin Luther King’s assassination, the Vietnam War and all the resulting protests and demonstrations. I’ve lived through the Civil Rights Movement, Women’s Lib, Anita Bryant, Jerry Fallwell, the Moral Majority, the Reagans, the AIDS Crisis and all the homophobia that followed. I ran from a carload of gay bashers wielding crowbars who wanted to kill me for being gay in the 1980’s and lived to tell about it. I’ve lived through bullying, beatings and more, and I’m still here, for what now has to be what I believe is the most pivotal time in our country’s history.

To say that this past election, and the tumultuous public reactions to both campaigns, has been “disturbing,” is putting it mildly. During the campaign season, even my husband and I were divided for a while. I was supporting Bernie, while my husband had been a fervent Hillary supporter since her first presidential campaign in 2008. I’d certainly seen the political divides in decades past, but never in my life have I ever seen such unmasked, unbridled hatred and division unleashed with such unchecked abandon, spurred on by a man so consumed with self-interest that he would say anything to win, regardless of the moral or ethical fallout that his influence might cause. This has gone beyond disturbing. It has been outright shocking.

For my husband and myself, it has become a call to action. After 9/11 we withstood the agony of helplessness and we are committed NOT ever to feel that way again if we can help it. So, like so many feeling the same terrible mix of disbelief and outrage that we were, when we heard about the Justice for All March happening the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, we knew we had to take part.

Being new to the area, and after feeling a bit shell-shocked from all the Trump supporters in our former community, we really didn’t know what to expect and naturally felt quite trepidatious about what the day would hold. We thought that even if there turned out to be only a handful of people, at least we would have shown our support and let those present know that they were not alone. What we didn’t expect was for the crowd of 100 or so people to grow to nearly 3,000 in only a matter of 20 or 30 minutes all around us. Young, old, gay, straight, male, female, black, white, brown, red, yellow, rich, poor and MORE … it was absolutely overwhelming! Here we’d gone to show others they weren’t alone and instead wound up feeling cradled and supported by the enormous outpouring of love and support from this community ourselves. It had a profoundly healing effect on all the pain, fear and disappointment we had been feeling since the night Hillary stepped onto the stage in New York to concede the race for the White House.

The positive and affirming signage. The uplifting and unifying speeches, beckoning each of us present to pledge to ourselves and each other to take a stand against all the rhetoric or policies that dared demean or divide us. The POWER of this newly formed unification of peoples from all walks of life, committed to preserving and advancing the progressive strides we’ve made OVER the PAST EIGHT years to create a climate of inclusion, diversity and love in our culture and not to allow any more hate or injustice to tear our country apart. All of us representing those who Trump and many of his constituents had sought to subject to exclusionary practice and policies, united together in a force greater than he or anyone knew possible. What an incredible day it turned out to be!

With hearts filled with pride, we all at once realized that, not only had we made a great choice in Ventura as our new home, but also that this was no mere assemblage of “minorities.” This was indeed what I now refer to as the New MAJORITY.

Rob Beltran-Yerton

Ventura

Just want peace

Pelosi Democrats want war with Russia. Agent Orange Republicans want war with Iran. War contractors and shareholders want war with anyone and everyone. What about those who just want peace?

Grant Marcus

Ventura

California dream comes true

For millions of baby boomers like myself, moving to California was the key to a good life. The mythology, size and influence of the Golden State seemed to metastasize throughout American culture. From hot rods and surfing, from free love to “Soul on Ice,” California was the future.

Not for me though. I moved to Washington, D.C., over 40 years ago. I thought that was the place to make a difference, where progress was possible. I love that community; it gave me opportunities to learn and prosper and it was a great place to have a family. And it gave me the increasingly rare ability to relax after a lifetime of working with a secure middle-class retirement.

I first came to California for a vacation and to visit family when I was 30, in 1984. The cities were impressive, L.A. with its beaches and mountains, and the Jetsons-like efficiency of the freeways, and San Francisco with its bohemian history and culture.

I fell in love with the geography though. Yosemite and the Central Coast left me breathless. San Luis Obispo County seemed like something out of a dream. Over the decades, and many visits, my affection for the state increased. From the Mojave in springtime to the Sierras in winter, from Eureka to Ridgecrest, I came to view California as a nation unto itself.

My affection for California was increasing while the perception outside the state was one of inevitable decline. Disasters of all kinds, natural and self-inflicted, became a constant theme. As the optimism and growth of post-world war California was a harbinger for the nation, so was its dysfunction and division as the 20th century came to an end. I loved visiting though, whether it was family in the Central Valley or for my job with the Navy, the last of many different occupations I had with the government.

My working life was drawing to a close, my only child graduated from college, and I was able to retire and manage the care of my elderly parents, as they aged and declined into their 90s. As a distraction from that, my spouse and I started looking at a place I had discovered through work, Port Hueneme.

Eureka! We found it. Ventura County became our sweet spot. It truly seems like one of the best places on Earth. And it’s California. Now more than ever, California may be the best hope for this country.

David Caskey

Port Hueneme

Stunned in Ventura

I was disappointed in the autocratic and rude manner in which the Ventura City Council’s Committee for Mobile Home Rent Stabilization conducted their meeting on Thursday, Feb.16. The agenda listed a vote on whether park owners could pass the costs of common-area improvements on to mobile home owners. By improvements they meant the cost to trim trees, repave streets, repaint offices and various other routine maintenance. Tenants own their own homes and do all their own maintenance. They pay a rent-controlled fee for the lot their home occupies.

Many seniors live in mobile home parks because it is cost-efficient for those on fixed incomes or Social Security. To add to their profit, park owners add line items for maintenance and restoration of common areas to the tenants’ rent bills.

The room was filled to capacity with senior citizens worried about this issue. Most had never been to a meeting and did not know the protocol for signing up to speak. The seniors sat quietly and respectfully while the committee was read its duties and obligations. The committee then called five names and each was given three minutes to speak. Everyone thought this was a time to air general grievances. Then the chairman called for a vote on the capital improvement costs. The startled audience responded with loud boos. Several of us stood to try to explain the issue and were ordered to quit talking and sit down. One committee member even threatened to vote “yes” if we didn’t sit down. They quickly took a vote and it was a unanimous yes. Three quarters of the stunned audience left the chambers grumbling about wasted time and the perception of a pre-ordained decision.

This was a very poor example of democracy in action.

Lynne Hatfield

Ventura