FILE NO. 20170130-10001684-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FIVE STAR TELECONFERENCE, 6850 Poppyview Dr., Oak Park, CA 91377, Ventura County, Christina Wells, 6850 Poppyview Dr., Oak Park, CA 91377. This business is conducted by: An Individual. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 30, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

FILE NO. 20170130-10001662-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: S & H EVENT CATERING, 1236 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Herb Hill, 243 Bonita Dr., Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 30, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

FILE NO. 20170126-10001542-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GREEN COASTAL CLEANING, 48 South Garden St., APT #1, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Melissa Lynn Best, 48 South Garden St., APT #1, Ventura, CA 93001, Grant Ryan Best, 48 South Garden St., APT #1, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

FILE NO. 20170118-10000933-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SALON SERENITY, 2828 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Claudia Rosas, 2005 Entrada Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 18, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

FILE NO. 20170202-10001960-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NATURE BY DESIGN, 1707 Santa Ynez St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Lisa Burton, 1707 Santa Ynez, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 02/07/2002. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 2, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20170131-10001764-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: IN STYLE HAIR DESIGN. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 2508 E Main St., Ventura, CA 93003. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 09-24- 15. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20150924-10018773-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Walter Joseph Bailey, 844 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250- 6277). /s/ Walter Joseph Bailey, Walter Joseph Bailey. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

FILE NO. 20170203-10002111-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PACIFIC VIEW ENT, 533 E. Micheltorena St. #203, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: C0650975 CALIFORNIA, Ventura Ear Nose & Throat Medical Group, Incorporated, 3555 Loma Vista Rd., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 3, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

FILE NO. 20170125-10001429-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: EVENTFULLY, 9003 Halifax Street, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Denise Lucille Salazar, 9003 Halifax Street, Ventura, CA 93004, Monica Ashley Smith, 1058 Ω Bath, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 25, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

FILE NO. 20170112-10000660-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VC FOLIAR, 1096 Orange Road, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Robert Calder Davis, III, 553 El Sol St., Ojai, CA 93023, Christopher E Oliva, 120 Grandview Cir., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: Copartners. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 12, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

FILE NO. 20170208-10002387-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TRUBLEND, 535 W. El Roblar Dr., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Ramon Sanchez Jimenez, 510 N. Montgomery St., Apt. E, Ojai, CA 93023, Joshua R. Maciel, 817 Helsam Ave., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FILE NO. 20170131-10001786-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) ADMIT YOU TO COLLEGE, 2) ADMIT U TO COLLEGE, 141 Duesenberg Drive Suite 1B, Westlake village, CA 91362, Ventura County, Michelle Fleming, 11555 Willowood Court, Moorpark, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/31/17. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 31, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FILE NO. 20170209-10002553-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) UNITED EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICE PROFESSIONALS, 2) U.E.M.S.P., 751 Deer Run Lane #217, Oak Park, CA 91377, Ventura County, Paul Anthony Nolan, 27303 No. Dovehouse Street #102, Santa Clarita, CA 91387, Daniel Eric Madison, 225 Simi Village Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Brian Kevin Hanlon, 2035 Woodcutter Lane, Newbury Park, CA 91320, Michael Joseph LoVerme, 2667 No. Moorpark Road #102, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Charles Arevalo, 3418 Loma Vista Road #2A, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Unincorporated Assoc. other than a Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01-01-2017. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 9, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FILE NO. 20170208-10002440-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SAILORWERKS, 292 Rodgers St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Daniel John Beck, 292 Rodgers St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FILE NO. 20170130-10001686-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FLOWER POP, 792 Livingston Ave, Ventura, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura Cty, Cynthia Jensen, 792 Livingston Ave, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 30, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FILE NO. 20170213-10002709-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE UPS STORE EAST VENTURA, 9452 Telephone Rd., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Andrea Hernandez, 2310 Crown Point Ct., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ricardo Hernandez, 2310 Crown Point Ct., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: Copartners. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FILE NO. 20170201-10001855-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MEATHEAD MINI STORAGE, 1401 Maulhardt, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, NEVES III, LLC, 1401 Maulhardt, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 1, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FILE NO. 20170213-10002719-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SEA RANGER SEAFOOD STATION, 2950 Johnson Drive, Suite 131B, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Gerardo Espitia, 628 Riverside Street, Apt. C, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FILE NO. 20170124-10001376-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: A&R TACTICAL SUPPLY, 120 West Date Street, Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, Jovani Ambriz, 120 West Date Street, Oxnard, CA 93033, Jose Aner Rodriguez, 2731 Kelp Street, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 24, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FILE NO. 20170213-10002722-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURE LIQUOR, 494 Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, KAUSHIK ENTERPRISES INC., 494 Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 08-5-1987. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/23/17, 3/2/17, 3/9/17 and 3/16/17.

FILE NO. 20170214-10002841-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GEMS & GLITTER, 2690 Loma Vista Rd., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Frances Carolyn D'Angelo, 4239 Skywalker Dr., Somis, CA 93066, Robert B. D'Angelo, 4239 Skywalker Dr., Somis, CA 93066. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/24/2008. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/23/17, 3/2/17, 3/

FILE NO. 20170209-10002524-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: EARLY LEARNING PROS, 5725 Thille St., #14, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Kathleen Linquist, 5725 Thille St., #14, Ventura, CA 93003, Mark Clayton, 5725 Thille St., #14, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kathleen Linquist, Kathleen Linquist. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 9, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/23/17, 3/2/17, 3/9/17 and 3/16/17.

FILE NO. 20170209-10002518-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1000 SMILES DENTAL, 1000 Newbury Rd., Suite 138, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320, Ventura County, Greg Rubin, 4764 Park Granada, unit 107, Calabasas, CA 91302. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Greg Rubin, DDS, G. Rubin, Greg Rubin, DDS, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 9, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/23/17, 3/2/17, 3/9/17 and 3/16/17.

FILE NO. 20170221-10003103-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: A SMART GARDEN LLC, 33 S. Palm St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, A SMART GARDEN LLC, 33 S. Palm St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/16/2015. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ A SMART GARDEN LLC, Carol D. Mallon, Carol D. Mallon, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

ILE NO. 20170216-10002979-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SILVER SANDS MOTEL, 3215 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Ming- Nei Tang, 2825 State St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105, Hwei Mei Lu Ko, 2161 Ortega Hill Rd., Summerland, CA 93067, Victoria Miguel, 2825 State St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/1/2012. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ming-Nei Tang, Ming-Nei Tang, Ming-Nei Tang. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 16, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FILE NO. 20170221-10003175-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: R T FERNANDOS CHECK CASHING, 2358 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Rahef Taian, 771 Turquoise Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Rahef Taian, Rahef Taian. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FILE NO. 20170223-10003418-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TREASURE COVE, 1567 Spinnaker Dr., #103, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Hilda L. Wann, 116 Imperial Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2008. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Hilda L. Wann, Hilda L. Wann. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FILE NO. 20170221-10003149-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ULTRA STORAGE, 1002 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: STORAGE CONDOS LLC, 1002 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ STORAGE CONDOS LLC, Robert Harvey, Robert Harvey, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FILE NO. 20170216-10002957-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: STUDIO 96 LLC, 432 N Ventura Ave #96, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA 201703110281, STUDIO 96 LLC, 432 N Ventura Ave #96, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ STUDIO 96 LLC, Jessica Fleagane, Jessica Fleagane, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 16, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FILE NO. 20170222-10003301-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) JOSEPH GOLDBERG AND COMPANY, 2) GOLDBERG BUSINESS SALES, 63 Coolwater Rd., Bell Canyon, CA 91307, Ventura County, Joseph Goldberg, 63 Coolwater Rd., Bell Cyn, CA 91307. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1982. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Joseph Goldberg, Joseph Goldberg, Joseph Goldberg. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 22, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FILE NO. 20170227-10003637-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BOOMHUT MOBILE CANNING, 2) BOOMHUT CANNING, 1191 Camino Magenta, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Boomhut, LLC, 1191 Camino Magenta, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/3/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Boomhut, LLC, Annette Broersma, Annette Broersma, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 27, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FILE NO. 20170227-10003642-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DOCUMENT STAR, LEGAL DOCUMENT PREPARING SERVICES, 6000 Woodland Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Melissa Arias, 6000 Woodland Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Melissa Arias, Melissa Arias. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 27, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2016-00489877-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed DEC 08 2016, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Central Branch. PETITION OF: JULIA ANNE SARRIS FOR CHANGE OF NAME.TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JULIA ANNE SARRIS filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JULIA ANNE SARRIS to JULIE ANNE SARRIS. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: March 9, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Central Branch. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: DEC 08 2016. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Debra Ramos, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/9/17, 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE Business and Professions Code Sec. 21700 – Div. 8 – C.C. 3072. Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a public lien sale of the following described personal property will be held at the hour of 11:00 am, date 03/17/2017, County of Ventura, State of California. The property is stored at the VENTURA MINI WAREHOUSE, located at 3695 Market Street, Ventura, CA 93003. Tel: (805) 644-1330. The items to be sold are generally described as follows: Furniture, Clothing, Tools and/or other household items stored by the following persons: NAME OF ACCOUNT / SPACE#: Steven Hernandez / #066-A Date: 2/15/17, /S/: Oscar Moreno (Supervisor) Date: 2/15/17, /S/: Michelle Nickerson (Manager). This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business and Professions code of the State of California. Sale subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between Owner and obligated party. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to California Civil Code Section 798.56a and California Commercial Code Section 7210 that the following described property will be sold by Ventu Estates (Warehouse) at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, in lawful money of the United States, or a cashier’s check payable to Ventu Estates, payable at time of sale, on Friday, March 17, 2017, at 10:00 AM at the following location: 26 S Ventu Park Road, Park Office, Newbury Park, CA 91320 Said sale is to be held without covenant or warranty as to possession, financing, encumbrances, or otherwise on an “as is”, “where is” basis. Upon sale, the mobilehome must be removed from the Premises. The property which will be sold is described as follows: MANUFACTURER: Fleetwood TRADENAME: Fleetwood YEAR: 1975 H.C.D. DECAL NO.: AAZ3346 SERIAL NO.: S2196U, S2196X. The current location of the subject property is: 157 Gina Court, Newbury Park, CA 91320. The public auction will be made to satisfy the lien for storage of the above-described property that was deposited by The Estate of Gilbert A. Warick / Gilbert A. Warick and Florence Warick with Ventu Estates. The total amount due on this property, including estimated costs, expenses and advances as of the date of the public sale, is $5,217.33. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien on the property, together with the cost of the sale. Dated: February 28, 2017 HART, KING By: Sean G. O’Hair. Authorized Agent for Ventu Estates Contact: Julie Veliz (714) 432-8700 (02/23/17, 03/02/17 IFS# 2129)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 9th day of March 2017, at 10:30 am, on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Johnson Drive Self Storage at 2630 Johnson Drive, Ventura in the county of Ventura, in the State of California.

Unit Olivas Merchandise

Unit Guzikowski Merchandise

Unit Seavey Merchandise

Unit Delao Merchandise

Unit Rossman Merchandise

Unit Rayborn Merchandise

Unit Miles Merchandise

Unit Rains Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Johnson Drive Self Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Johnson Drive Self Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 9th day of March 2017, at 9:00 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Esplanade Mini Storage at 2180 Craig Drive, Oxnard, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Copeland Merchandise

Unit Martinez Merchandise

Unit Salazar Merchandise

Unit Serrano Merchandise

Unit Huerta Merchandise

Unit Aamodt Merchandise

Unit King Merchandise

Unit Waters Merchandise

Unit Arroyo Merchandise

Unit Pence Merchandise

Unit Betancourt Merchandise

Unit Russell Merchandise

Unit Wallace Merchandise

Unit Beck Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Esplanade Mini Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Esplanade Mini Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 9th day of March, 2017, at 3:30 p.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Ventura Avenue Self Storage at 2261 N. Ventura Avenue, Ventura, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Maudlin Merchandise

Unit Gutierez Merchandise

Unit Brooks Merchandise

Unit Mays Merchandise

Unit Weber Merchandise

Unit Sparks Merchandise

Unit Pertile Merchandise

Unit Froelich Merchandise

Unit Bonbright Merchandise

Unit Vazquez Merchandise

Unit Rivas Merchandise

Unit Silva Merchandise

Unit Lake Merchandise

Unit Lopez Merchandise

Unit Ruiz Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Ventura Avenue Self Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Ventura Avenue Self Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 9th day of March 2017, at 1:00 p.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Santa Paula Self Storage at 326 W. Santa Maria Street, Santa Paula, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Ikeler Merchandise

Unit Walker Merchandise

Unit Leon Merchandise

Unit Solorzano Merchandise

Unit Ordonez Merchandise

Unit Kleveland Merchandise

Unit Aguilar/Velasco Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Santa Paula Self Storage Reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Santa Paula Self Storage Reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is HEREBY given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code of the California Self-Service Storage Facilities Act, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 17th day of March 2017, at 9:00 A.M, on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at A Vineyard Self Storage at 3500 E. Vineyard Ave. in Oxnard, CA in the County of Ventura:

3230 Gina Morales

563 Carlos Rico

7111 Jaime Crockett

8207 Juan Murillo

9103 John Amaro

236 Maria Cancino

3221 Monica Maria Garcia

8143 Brian Quesada

1021 David Velasco

3059 Veronica Zavala

1104 Robert Vasquez

402 Tim L. Bishop

Property to be sold is misc. household gds, appliances, furn., electronics, clothing, bikes, toys, bgs, bxs & misc. personal contents. Purchases must be paid in cash only. Items sold as is where is. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Further terms at sale. Auctioneer: O’Brien’s Lien Service, Bond # 14663730099, RS 47399. Tel: 951-681-4113 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

LIEN SALE

Hodge Podge Mobile Garage, 2530 Bonmark Dr Ojai, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 3/14/2017: 06-TOYT License: 8L67781 / CA Vin: 5TBBT48176S474658

Minn-Cal Enterprises, 1028 Mission Rock Rd Santa Paula, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 3/14/2017: 000-COMET License: NONE / CA Vin: 5695602, PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2017-00493178-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed FEB 23, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura ñ Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: DAVID THOMAS SWAPP FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DAVID THOMAS SWAPP filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DAVID THOMAS SWAPP to DAVID THOMAS PETRY. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: April 11, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: FEB 23, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: S. Legere, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

BUSINESS & PROFESSIONS CODE 21700 Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held Tuesday the 14th day of March, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE, 1511 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA 93012, County of Ventura, State of California, and will be sold by the unit by James O’Brien, Auctioneer, CA Bond 14663730099, phone (951) 681- 4113. The property to be sold is stored at CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE, located at 1511 Flynn Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012, County of Ventura.

Unit# Name General Description of Goods

12 Fred Vajda

Boxes, paintings, misc. item

20 Kaiser Darrin Motor Car Co.

Shelving, cabinet, office chair, bicycle, misc. items

41 Fredrick G. Vajda

Boxes, books, misc. items

88 James Trester

Boxes, dolly, push broom, plastic totes, ladder, blanket, misc. items

120 Macie Arguelles

Piano, scooter, rocking chair, ski, lamp, plastic bags, plastic totes, misc. items

133 Jose M. Garcia

Golf clubs, speaker, boxes, baby items, bed, cabinet, Christmas items, misc. items

207-A Claudia Valdez

Folding chairs, plastic totes, tent, misc. items

276 Sandy Espinoza

Bicycle, TV, vacuum, chair, step stool, tool box, boxes, household & misc. items

290 Prudence Evelyn

Boxes, Wicker items, plastic totes, suitcase, misc. items

315 Stephanie Sanchez

Heater, cabinets head board, chairs, boxes, picture frames, dryer, bedding, misc. items

357 Dana Reyes

Vases, umbrella, shopping cart, tables, picture frames, cabinet, briefcase, misc. items.

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business & Professions Code of the State of California. (See Section 1812.600 of Civil Code). CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE, By Gary Braun PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

BUSINESS & PROFESSIONS CODE 21700 Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held Tuesday, the 14th day of March, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. at SECURITY SELF STORAGE, 2300 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036, County of Ventura, State of California, and will be sold by the unit by James OíBrien, Auctioneer, CA Bond 14663730099, phone (951) 681-4113. The property to be sold is stored at SECURITY SELF STORAGE, located at 2300 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036, County of Ventura.

Unit # Name General Description of Goods

31 Gregory C. Collagan

Cabinets, vacuum, dresser, bed, misc.

106 Raul Moreno

Electrical box, grow lights, hood vents, fans, misc.

108 Tommy C. Rodriguez

Flat screen TV, telescope, vacuum, mattress, misc

116 Torrey Montalbano

Cordless drills, cabinet, futon, car seat, misc.

128 Jonathan Bay

Musical instrument cases, filing cabinet, shelving, plastic tubs, misc.

168 Eric Bodenhamer

Mini bike, washer, dryer, lawn tools, misc.

316 Reuben Velasquez

Sporting equipment, punching bag, canopy frame, stove, misc

332 Miguel Torrez

Bike, dresser, shoes, Christmas tree stand, misc.

343 Jesus Sandoval

Tool box, leaf blower, chainsaw, candles, misc.

369 Cynthia Otero

Massage seat, vacuums, rug shampooer, Christmas tree, misc

375 Tommy C. Rodriguez

Bikes, microwave, dishes, backpack, misc.

405 Irma Suarez

Couches, love seats, washer, dryer, misc

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business & Professions Code of the State of California. (See Section 1812.600 of Civil Code) SECURITY SELF STORAGE By Gary Braun PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

VENTURA COUNTY WATERSHED PROTECTION DISTRICT NOTICE INVITING BIDS Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on March 22, 2017, and afterwards publicly opened, for Oak Park Green Streets Urban Retrofit – Phase 1, for Specification No. WP17-11, which consists of installation of 10 modular wetland stormwater treatment devices in various locations of Oak Park. Fiberglass low flow diversion troughs within existing catch basins as well as influent and effluent piping for the treatment devices will be required along with associated minor asphalt paving, concrete curb, sidewalk, gutter and location depression construction. The estimated cost of construction is $ 560,000. The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: http://pwa.ventura.org/engineering-services-department/projects-out-to- bidthen click on “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased for $15.38 including tax and shipping, non-refundable ($5.38 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009- 1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor). A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. For Technical Questions concerning bidding documents, Fax 805-677-8762. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE VENTURA COUNTY WATERSHED PROTECTION DISTRICT and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy (FAX) of the bid bond form included in the Proposal form may be used, but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. A FAX of the completed bond will not be accepted. Bidders must have a Class A California Contractors license and some of the work locations are considered confined spaces, refer to Section 1005-3 accordingly. Bidders will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. The contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage schedule at each job site. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/ PWD/index.htm. This public works project is subject to monitoring and investigative activities by the Ventura Countyís Labor Compliance Program (LCP). For questions or assistance with regard to the LCP please contact the Labor Compliance Officer (LCO) at 805-654-2086. The limited exemption from prevailing wages pursuant to Labor Code Section 1771.5(a) does not apply to County projects. Contractors and subcontractors shall keep accurate payroll records in accordance with Labor Code Section 1776. Contractor shall furnish weekly certified payrolls, for the workers of the contractor and all subcontractors, to the LCP Officer within 7 days following the end of the preceding week, and within 10 days of any separate request by the LCP Officer. Payroll records shall be furnished in a format prescribed by section 16401 of Title 8 of the California Code of Regulations, with use of the current version of Department of Industrial Relationís (DIR) ìPublic Works Payroll Reporting Formî (A-1-131) and ìStatement of Employer Paymentsî (DLSE Form PW26). This requirement is in addition to the State requirement to upload payrolls into the State DIR electronic system. The successful bidder shall comply with all other requirements of Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 of the California Labor Code. In bidding on the project, it shall be bidderís responsibility to evaluate the cost of complying with the above-referenced LCP oversight and Labor Code requirements. The bidder shall include all costs of this compliance in the contract amount as no additional compensation shall be provided. Bidders, contractors and other interested parties can also obtain printed copies of the wage rates pertaining to specific current projects at the Ventura County Surveyorís public counter. Funding for this project has been provided in full or in part through an agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board. The contents of this document do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the State Water Resources Control Board, nor does mention of trade names or commercial products constitute endorsement or recommendation for use. 3/2/17 CNS-2980888#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF LIENED PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that a closed bid public auction will be held at MARINA SELF STORAGE 2600 W WOOLEY ROAD OXNARD, CALIFORNIA 93035 on 03/17/17 at 9:45 AM to satisfy the lien on the property stored at the address above in the units listed. Tenants notated the inventories listed at the time of rental. Landlord makes no representation or warranty that the units contain said inventories.

C137 Alfredo J. Rosales

A044 David B. Hanks

B171 Joseph James Drake

RV074 Joseph James Drake

C066 Juan Morales

A076 Kashia C. Nelsonloyd

All units must be paid for at the time of sale. No checks accepted. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to attend the sale. Each person attending must sign in and agree to follow all Rules and Regulations of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold “as is” and must be removed by 5:00 PM on the day following the sale. Shelving is property of landlord; do not remove unless authorized. Buyers must provide a current, original or a photocopy of their original resale permit at time of sale in lieu of sales tax. This sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

Summons

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. (Numero del Caso): 56-2016-00488771-CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): JAMES L. ARMENDARIZ & PETER CHARLES DENNETT, TRUSTEES OF THE ANNA DENNETT TRUST & JAMES L. ARMENDARIZ, individually; DOES 1 TO 10. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): H.R. DENNETT. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court.There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede m·s cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumpilmiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpia con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Ventura Courthouse, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): LAW OFFICE OF FREDERICK ROSENMUND, FREDERICK ROSENMUND, SB: 90033, 162 SOUTH “A” STREET, OXNARD, CA 93030, Phone: (805) 486-2500. Date (Fecha): DEC 01 2016. Signed: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By Susanne Leon, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

Probate

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF VINCENT MASSA, VINCENT JOSEPH MASSA, VINCENT J. MASSA, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2017-00492504-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: VINCENT MASSA, VINCENT JOSEPH MASSA, VINCENT J. MASSA. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: LUCILLE SEIDLITZ in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LUCILLE SEIDLITZ be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedentís will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: March 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile/Probate Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Robert Lamont Coit, Esq., 770 County Square Drive, Suite 200, Ventura, CA 93003, 805-650-1197. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RICHARD LOUIS VELASQUEZ, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2017-00492643-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: RICHARD LOUIS VELASQUEZ. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: HENRIETTA V. FLORES in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: HENRIETTA V. FLORES be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: March 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile and Probate Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: CHRISTOPHER E. BOTTI, BOTTI & MORISON, ESTATE PLANNING ATTORNEYS, LTD., 199 Figueroa Street, Suite 200, Ventura, CA 93001, (805) 585-1885. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17 and 3/2/17.

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SALLY ELAINE SACZYNSKI aka SALLY E. MACKELBURG, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2016-00490207-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: SALLY ELAINE SACZYNSKI aka SALLY E. MACKELBURG. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JOHN SACZYNSKI in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JOHN SACZYNSKI be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: March 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the late of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: John C. Barlow, Esq., Law Offices of John C. Barlow, 1720 E. Los Angeles Ave., Suite 231, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 522-2555. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR THE COUNTY OF VENTURA In Re: William Austin King and Helena Mary King, TRUSTORS OF the W. & H. King Living Trust dated November 15, 1991 Michael King Successor Trustee |of said Trust Case No. 56-2017-00493265-PR-NC-OXN

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF DEATH OF TRUSTORS, WILLIAM AUSTIN KING AND HELENA MARY KING [Probate Code §§ 19040 et seq.; 19050, et seq] Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedents (i.e. William Austin King and Helena Mary King), that all persons having claims against of said decedents and/or the Trust entitled, The W. & H. King Living Trust dated November 15, 1991 are required to file them with the Superior Court, at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036 and mail or deliver a copy to Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for the Trustee (i.e. Michael King) The W. & H. King Living Trust dated November 15, 1991 wherein said decedents were the trustors of said Trust, at 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, within the later of four months after March 2, 2017 (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: February 27, 2017, /s/ Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for Michael King, Successor Trustee of the Above-Referenced Trust; 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-1525. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17 and 3/16/17.