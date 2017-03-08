Thursday

LADIES NIGHT AT THE SIMI VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join us as we honor National Women’s History Month with special performances of songs that were either written by or made famous by women. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. For more information, visit www.simivalleylibrary.org.

MOORPARK DEMOCRATIC CLUB MEETING 7 p.m. The youngest member of the Democratic National Committee, Michael Kapp, will speak on a variety of topics. Meridian Hills Rec Room, 6801 Breezy Glen Drive, Moorpark. For more information, call 338-5582.

OPERA SANTA BARBARA FREE NOONTIME CONCERT Noon. Spend your lunch hour listening to members of the Mosher Studio Artist Program, who will perform a selection of popular opera arias and duets. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. For more information, visit www.vencolibrary.org.

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB 11:15 a.m. This meeting, open to all women, will feature Lauralee, a professional musician singing cowboy songs. $15, includes lunch. 5380 Bell St., Somis. For more information, call 388-1275.

SWORD ART ONLINE THE MOVIE -ORDINAL SCALE- 8 p.m. Players are about to find the line between the virtual world and reality beginning to blur and their worst nightmares coming true in this anime feature straight from Japan. $13-15. For more information, and a list of theaters, visit www.fathomevents.com.

VENTURA COUNTY PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S NETWORK DINNER MEETING 5:30 p.m. Guest speaker Debra Maragopoulos, an integrative family nurse practitioner, will discuss the science of modern medicine and the art of healing. $28-33. For more information, visit www.vcpwn.org.

Friday

CONTEMPORARY TOPICS IN BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY LECTURE Noon. CEO of Sage Network and Communications, Bill Locker, will talk about his business, which has seen a 54 percent growth in revenue. CSU, Channel Islands, Malibu Hall 100, 1 University Drive, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.go.csuci.edu/mvs-speakerseries.

SEASHORE PORCELAIN ARTISTS MEETING 9:30 a.m. Enjoy a display of “oil on porcelain” and a surprise guest artist at this meeting. Chapel City Church, 2315 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. For more information, call 798-3752.

JOHN’S LUTHERAN SCHOOL ACADEMIC FAIR 6:30 p.m. Take a tour through ancient civilizations or sample the wares of a student-run lemonade business and much more at this academic fair. St. John’s Lutheran School, 1500 N. C St., Oxnard. For more information, call 983-0330.

‘THE NORDIC PRINCESS BREAKS THE ICE: A TALE OF INDOMITABLE FRAGILITY’ 8 p.m. (and Saturday, March 11). Marty McCambridge will present this play about her experiences with osteogenesis imperfecta, a rare congenital bone disorder characterized by brittle bones prone to fracture. Preus-Brandt Forum, California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.CalLutheran.edu.

WESTLAKE JUNIOR WOMEN’S CLUB WIG AND ’STACHE PARTY 7-11 p.m. Come for the cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, stay for the wigs and mustaches at this charity event benefiting Many Mansions, Triunfo YMCA and others. $80. Four Seasons Westlake, Two Dole Drive, Westlake Village. For more information, visit www.westlakejuniors.org.

WOMEN BRINGING THE WORLD TOGETHER THROUGH MUSIC 7 p.m. This charity concert will feature performances by female composers via opera, piano and more. $20. First United Methodist Church of Ventura, 1338 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.fumcventura.org.

Saturday

2016-17 TRANSITION FAIR 9 a.m.-noon. This fair for parents, teachers, care-providers and students in special education provides information about the process of transitioning to adult life and about the support available. Ventura County Office of Education Conference and Educational Services Center, 5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.vcselpa.org.

ALL ABOUT ROSES SEMINAR 10 a.m. Rose expert, Steve Bening of Star Roses, will discuss everything you need to know for growing healthy, robust, disease-free roses. Green Thumb Nursery, 1899 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. For more information, call 642-8517.

AN EVENING WITH PIPER LAURIE 5:30-9:45 p.m. The evening will feature Women in Film’s half-hour Piper Laurie documentary followed by a Q&A with Laurie herself, and then a reception and screening of The Hustler. $12.50-25. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. For more information, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2873506.

BOWL FOR KIDS’ SAKE 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County by participating in this charity event. Harley’s Camarillo Bowl, 305 Arneill Road, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.BBSVC.org/BOWL.

‘DISCOVERY AFTER DARK’ NIGHT HIKE 6:30-8 p.m. Naturalist Jessica Nikolai, Ventura Hillsides Conservancy stewardship and education manager, will lead an easy, almost-full-moon hike at Big Rock Preserve. For directions and more information, visit www.venturahillsides.org/events.

DON Q RUM PRESENTS TIKI TAKEOVER Noon-midnight. Dr. Shocker is at it again with live bands, live Tiki carving, vendors, celebrity bartenders and more. Ventura Beach Club, 281 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, call 901-0718.

HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE OF CINCO DE MAYO 11 a.m. District Director of LULAC Denis O’Leary will be speaking on the history and significance of Cinco de Mayo. Port Hueneme Historical Society Museum, 220 Market St., Port Hueneme. For more information, call 986-6542.

‘HOW TO GET IT, KEEP IT, MAKE IT!’ 2-4:00 p.m. Dr. Vondie Lozano, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, hosts Ventura Singles Discussions. E.P. Foster Library, Topping Room, 651 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, call 626-215-2527.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY CELEBRATION 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Take charge and reveal a powerful force within at this celebration. Heritage Square “Chapel,” 715 S. A St., Oxnard. For more information, call 814-3748.

MERMAID MEET AND GREET 1-4 p.m. Mermaid Chantel from the Disney Movie The Thirteenth Year will be in Ventura Harbor Village doing meet and greets. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturaharborvillage.com.

NEWBURY PARK JAZZ FESTIVAL 9 a.m. The Festival is a regional competition gathering middle- and high-school bands together, and will feature Steve Houghton and Gordon Goodwin. $10. Newbury Park High School, 456 N. Reino Road, Newbury Park. For more information, call 498-3676.

RATTLESNAKE AVOIDANCE TRAINING FOR DOGS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Have your dog trained to recognize rattlesnakes by sight, sound or scent and learn to avoid them. $125. Class held in Camarillo. For more information, and location, RSVP by visiting www.MAnPAW.com.

SAN ANTONIO CREEK HERB WALK 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Learn identification and uses of native plants, including those for drought-tolerant landscaping with herbalist Lanny Kaufer. $15-25. For more information and location, RSVP by visiting www.HerbWalks.com.

SPIRIT! ¡ESPIRITU! 2 p.m. The Gold Coast Concert Chorus and Ventura College Choir will perform Gospel Mass by Robert Ray and Misa Criolla by Ariel Ramirez. $5-15. St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1500 N. C St., Oxnard. For more information, call 616-7269.

TAX ASSISTANCE WORKSHOP 1-5 p.m. Congresswoman Julia Brownley, D-Westlake Village, will host this Income Tax Assistance Workshop. RSVP required. CLU Oxnard Satellite Campus, 2201 Outlet Center Drive, suite 600, Oxnard. For more information, call 379-1779.

‘THINKING LIKE A MOUNTAIN LION: LEARNING TO LIVE WITH WILD NEIGHBORS’ 1 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, Ph.D. Dan Maher will provide a brief summary of human/mountain lion conflicts, their historical context, and findings from an ongoing study of related issues. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. For more information, call 218-9146.

Sunday

32ND ANNUAL L.A. STUDEBAKER WINTER MEET 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dozens of vintage Studebaker automobiles will convene alongside pristine Packards inside the 30,000-sq.-ft. museum that are on display through March 19. Murphy Auto Museum, at 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. For more information, visit www.murphyautomuseum.org.

CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT 2 p.m. The Singer Chamber Players will present a program featuring Olivier Messiaen’s masterpiece, “Quartet for the End of Time.” $8-10. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. For more information, call 640-8327.

HATS AND HIGH TEA 2-4:30 p.m. The seventh annual Hats and High Tea features tea with sandwiches, fruit and desserts, amid themed table settings, to raise money for student scholarships and educational grants. $25-50. California Lutheran University, Gilbert Arena, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.CalLutheran.edu/cla.

THE MAGIC OF PURIM CARNIVAL 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The carnival’s theme will be “magic” and will feature a magic show, a rock wall and bungee jump, games and prizes, face painting and much more. $10-12. Temple Beth Torah, 7620 Foothill Road, Ventura. For more information, visit www.templebethtorah.com.

PATRICK’S DAY IN IRELAND Noon-2 p.m. Celebrate being Irish with music, song and dance led by the Kerry Traditional Orchestra. $44-47. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Scherr Forum, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.civicartsplaza.com.

Monday

“ENVIRONMENTAL RESTORATION OF THE VENTURA RIVER WATERSHED, AND THE HISTORY OF THE REMOVAL OF THE MATILIJA DAM PROJECT” 11 a.m. Paul Jenkin, environmentalist and founder of the Matilija Coalition, will discuss the effort to remove the dam. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

MERV’S COMEDY NIGHT: LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE! 7-8 p.m. Laugh the night away as professional stand-up comedians entertain you and your friends. Cancer Support Community, 530 Hampshire Road, Westlake Village. For more information, call 379-4777.

MORNING HIKE 8:30 a.m. Meet at end of La Luna for walk on trail in the Chaparral. For more information, call 643-0270.

Tuesday

VENTURA AUDUBON SOCIETY MARCH PROGRAM 7:30 p.m. The Society will present an informative presentation of two essential restoration and conservation projects that serve to protect and develop habitat in our area. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. For more information, call 377-5859.

VENTURA COUNTY WRITERS CLUB STEAMPUNK MEETING 7 p.m. David L. Drake and Dr. Katherine L. Morse will speak about this fiction genre, which uses Victorian-era steam power as the jumping-off point to create an alternate history. 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo. For more information, call 499-3490.

Wednesday

‘ACTIVITIES AT HOME FOR THE MIND, BODY AND SOUL’ 1:30-2:30 p.m. Learn to create an engaging and supportive environment for those affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, E-117, Camarillo. For more information, call 388-1952, ext. 100.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM SPEAKERS SERIES 7 p.m. Tom Danza will explore the faster clipper-ship features, some famous ships and highlights of their history. $5-7. CIMM, Channel Islands Harbor, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard. For more information, visit www.cimmvc.org.

‘DELINQUENT GIRLS AND INCORRIGIBLE WOMEN: A HISTORY OF THE VENTURA SCHOOL FOR GIRLS’ 1-2:30 p.m. Colleen Coffey, professor of history, and Catelyn Kindred, education specialist, will discuss the troublesome women of yesteryear. $7. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY AND CLU COMMUNITY OUTREACH MEETING 5 p.m. The Community Outreach Initiative was launched by the Museum last fall in order to gather input from community leaders and members of the public about what they want from their museum. California Lutheran University, Lundring Center, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

SOROPTIMIST INTERNATIONAL OF OXNARD MEETING 7:30 a.m. Ventura County District Attorney Investigator Mike Munn will speak on “Human Trafficking in Our Community.” St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 3290 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. For more information, visit www.oxnardsoroptimist.org.

THE UNEXPECTED CONSEQUENCES OF SOCIAL MEDIA: THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE INTERESTING 8:15-9:15 a.m. Michelle Winkley of Talent Distinctions LLC and Roxanne Torabian-Bashardoust of Torabian Law will discuss legal issues involving social media in the office. $30-40. Los Robles Greens Banquet Room, 299 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.eastventuraeac.org.

Thursday

VENTURA SHELLFISH ENTERPRISE ECONOMIC IMPACTS AND BENEFITS WORKSHOP 7-8:30 p.m. This workshop will address potential economic benefits of the Ventura Shellfish Enterprise and will provide an overview of mussel market demand and sources. Channel Islands National Park, 1901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturashellfishenterprise.com.

ONGOING THEATER

AGNES OF GOD Through April 2. Elite Theatre presents this award-winning play about a novice nun who gives birth. $17-20. 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard. 483-5118 or www.elitetheatre.org.

THE DEVIL’S MUSIC: THE LIFE AND BLUES OF BESSIE SMITH Through March 17. The extraordinary life of the blues legend comes to the stage. $30-99. Rubion Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. 667-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org.

GREASE Through March 19. Nordhoff High School presents this rolicking musical set in the early days of rock and roll. $10-22. Matilija School Auditorium, 703 El Paseo Road, Ojai. www.nhsmusic.com.

HAIR Through March 12. Moorpark College Theatre Arts Department presents this rock musical celebrating the Summer of Love. $8-12. 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark. 378-1485 or www.moorparkcollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/performing-arts-center.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO Through March 19. A hilarious and heartrending tale about a teenager with a rare condition whereby her bodies ages faster than normal. $18-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh Street, Santa Paula. 525-4645 or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

THE LITTLE MERMAID Through April 2. The Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi presents this production about a mermaid who longs to live on land. $18-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. 583-7900 or www.simi-arts.org.

OPENING ART

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY March 14-April 15. Portrait Open Competition and Member Show. Reception and awards ceremony on Saturday, March 18, 5-7 p.m. Through March 11: Eleventh Annual Collegiate Competition, 2016 Collegiate Competition Winners Show and Focus on the Masters’ Learning to See Student Showcase. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM March 12-May 21. Defying Darkness, with Joanne Julian’s graphite and sumi ink works that explore the subtly iridescent world of darkness. Reception on Saturday, March 11, 4-6 p.m. Gallery talk on Thursday, March 30, 6:30 p.m. 424 S. C St., Oxnard. 385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

FOUR FRIENDS GALLERY March 11-22. Open Intake, with 130 pieces of original photography from over 35 local professional artists. Reception on Saturday, March 11, 4-8 p.m. 1414 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 497-7691 or www.fourfriendsgallery.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM March 11-Spring 2018: Citroën: The Man, The Marque, The Mystique, a comprehensive look at the famed French automaker. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard. 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

ONGOING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Through March 31. Sabores de mi tierra (The flavors of my land), the paintings and plein air works of John Galan. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. http://f5projects.squarespace.com/new-events/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through April 11. Abstracts, featuring three floors of abstract work in any medium. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. For more information, see www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Aprill 22. Dada: The Eternal Return, collaborative paintings, sculptures, video and sound art celebrating community. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai. 646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY: Through March 25. Collector’s Choice, featuring a variety of art up for vote by the public for the “People’s Choice” award. “Why Collect Art?” panel on Saturday, March 18, 1:30 p.m. Gala on Saturday, March 25, 6-9 p.m. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. 383-1368 or www.studiochannelislands.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through April 3. Mass Appeal: The Art of Corita Kent, boldly colorful works embracing hope, love, social justice and peace. 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 405-5240 or www.cmato.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 26: Love Letters Home, showcasing the different ways soldiers and sailors corresponded with loved ones. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard. 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through April 9. Reds, with works featuring the luscious, eye-popping color red. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org

CONEJO VALLEY ART MUSEUM Through June 11. A Dream of Equus, paintings, photos and sculptures about horses. Janss Marketplace, 197 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. 758-8312 or www.calcoastalhorserescue.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through March 12. Explosion of Colors, with works by Susan Guy and Gerry Segismundo. 560 E. Main St., Ventura. 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

GALLERY 525 Through March 25. Assemblage Bros., found object sculptures by Dan Levin and Peter Fox. 525 W. El Roblar Ave., Ojai. 701-1156 or www.gallery525.com.

GALLERY V Through March 11. Coastal Escapes, a solo art exhibition by Jennifer Love. 540 E. Main St., Ventura. 628-3540 or www.very-ventura.com.

H GALLERY Through April 2. Good Bokeh: Focusing on Fine Art Photographers, an international juried exhibition. Panel discussion on Sunday, April 2, 1-3 p.m. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura. 626-8876 or http://visithgallery.com.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS GALLERIA Through April 24. Black and White Magic, black, white and gray art from 20 different artists who differ widely in their approaches and media. Reception on Saturday, March 11, 4-6 p.m. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. 381-2747 or http://hillcrestarts.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through April 2. Personal Stories/Shared Narratives presents the work of Los Angeles photographer Lesley Krane and sculptor Cecilia Z. Miguez. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo. 437-8561 or http://library.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through April 6. Rebecca Campbell: You Are Here, a series of portraits of women artists working in Los Angeles. Cal Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or http://www.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura. 279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MEGASOUND STUDIOS Through March 28. Hard Six Through the Lens, a photography exhibit with works by several Southern California photographers who shot images of the local punkabilly band. 2789 E. Main St., Ventura. http://hardsix.echoechoplus.com/music/.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Throgh March 19: Studebaker & Packards. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

NAPA GALLERY Through March 9. Don’t Try This at Home, featuring oil paintings, ceramics, sculpture and video art from CSUCI faculty, Sunday Paintings, with work from Kathleen Quaife and Mike Cedeno (Palm Gallery), and After Image, figurative paintings by Brittany Kenney (Grad Wall). CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo. 437-8561.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through April 13. SPARK: Women Educators, Innovators & Activists, featuring photographic portraits by Focus on the Masters founder Donna Granata. Gallery talk on Thursday, March 23, 1 p.m. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura. 654-6400.

OJAI ART CENTER. Through March 30. Mardi Gras, celebrating all things related to the colorful carnival. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through April 9: Inventing Ojai, chronicling the transition from the dusty town of Nordhoff to the village of Ojai in 1917. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in a former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave. 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary craft by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 108 Signal St., Ojai, 646-5682. https://ojaivalleyartists.com

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura. 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through March 26. It’s a Mess Without You: Selected Photographs by Osceola Refetoff, documenting the crumbling remnants of abandoned desert communities. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai. 620-7589 or http://porchgalleryojai.com.

RED BRICK GALLERY Through March 15. Touch of Color, artists creating work that brightens winter with vibrant hues. 4601 Telephone Road, Suite 112, Ventura. 643-6400 or www.redbrickart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through July 9: Between Heaven and Earth: The PAC6 Paints the Sierras, featuring works by California Impressionists Linda Brown, Marian Fortunati, Nita Harper, Debra Holladay, Laura Wambsgans and Sharon Weaver. Gallery talk on Thursday, March 9, 3-4:30 p.m. Through June 11: 1936 Mexican Snapshot Mystery, a detective story-turned-exhibition, featuring over 900 vintage photos recently discovered at a local estate. Who was the third unnamed photographer? 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

VENTURA HARBOR VILLAGE Through March 31. Mermaid Madness, a month-long celebration when harbor shops and galleries revel in all things mermaid. www.venturaharborvillage.com/march-mermaid-madness.

VITA ART CENTER Through March 31. Women on the Rise, featuring work by women artists in the Focus on the Masters archive and library. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. 644-9214 or http://vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through April 6. five leaves left, watercolors by German artist Christof Mascher, and Et in Arcadia Ego, an exploration of the idea of rural peace and simplicity as interpreted by contemporary artists. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or https://rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. 525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17, reservations required. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St., 525-1109. www.aviationmuseumofsantapaula.org

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula. 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. 389-8182 or www.camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730. https://www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue. 642-3345 or www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore. http://fillmorehistoricalmuseum.com/

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard. 483-7960 or www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MISSION SAN BUENAVENTURA Founded in 1782, this ninth and last mission founded by Saint Junipero Serra today features a church, a garden and a nearby museum. 211 E. Main St., Ventura. 643-4318 or www.SanBuenaventuraMission.org.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard. 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or http://www.murphyautomuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme. 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 521-1501 or www.ranchocamulos.org.

REAGAN LIBRARY Ongoing. Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley. 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. Seabees in the Pacific Theater during World War II and Seabees in the Cold War, as well as a STEM Center for children. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. 2017 is the 75th anniversary of the Seabees. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. More information at www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park. 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY. Ongoing. AKA “The Camarillo Bird Museum,” a natural history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo. 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064.