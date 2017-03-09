Fict. Business Names

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170208-10002387-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TRUBLEND, 535 W. El Roblar Dr., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Ramon Sanchez Jimenez, 510 N. Montgomery St., Apt. E, Ojai, CA 93023, Joshua R. Maciel, 817 Helsam Ave., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ramon Sanchez Jimenez, Ramon Sanchez Jimenez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170131-10001786-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) ADMIT YOU TO COLLEGE, 2) ADMIT U TO COLLEGE, 141 Duesenberg Drive Suite 1B, Westlake village, CA 91362, Ventura County, Michelle Fleming, 11555 Willowood Court, Moorpark, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/31/17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michelle Fleming, Michelle Fleming. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 31, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170209-10002553-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) UNITED EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICE PROFESSIONALS, 2) U.E.M.S.P., 751 Deer Run Lane #217, Oak Park, CA 91377, Ventura County, Paul Anthony Nolan, 27303 No. Dovehouse Street #102, Santa Clarita, CA 91387, Daniel Eric Madison, 225 Simi Village Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Brian Kevin Hanlon, 2035 Woodcutter Lane, Newbury Park, CA 91320, Michael Joseph LoVerme, 2667 No. Moorpark Road #102, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Charles Arevalo, 3418 Loma Vista Road #2A, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Unincorporated Assoc. other than a Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01-01- 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Paul Anthony Nolan, Paul A. Nolan, Treasurer. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 9, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170208-10002440-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SAILORWERKS, 292 Rodgers St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Daniel John Beck, 292 Rodgers St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daniel John Beck, Daniel John Beck. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170130-10001686-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FLOWER POP, 792 Livingston Ave, Ventura, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura Cty, Cynthia Jensen, 792 Livingston Ave, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Cynthia Jensen, Cynthia Jensen. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 30, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170213-10002709-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE UPS STORE EAST VENTURA, 9452 Telephone Rd., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Andrea Hernandez, 2310 Crown Point Ct., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ricardo Hernandez, 2310 Crown Point Ct., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Andrea Hernandez, Andrea Hernandez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170201-10001855-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MEATHEAD MINI STORAGE, 1401 Maulhardt, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, NEVES III, LLC, 1401 Maulhardt, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ NEVES III, LLC, Evan Steed, Evan Steed, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 1, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170213-10002719-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SEA RANGER SEAFOOD STATION, 2950 Johnson Drive, Suite 131B, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Gerardo Espitia, 628 Riverside Street, Apt. C, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gerardo Espitia, Gerardo Espitia. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170124-10001376-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: A&R TACTICAL SUPPLY, 120 West Date Street, Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, Jovani Ambriz, 120 West Date Street, Oxnard, CA 93033, Jose Aner Rodriguez, 2731 Kelp Street, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jovani Ambriz, Jovani Ambriz. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: January 24, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/16/17, 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170213-10002722-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURE LIQUOR, 494 Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, KAUSHIK ENTERPRISES INC., 494 Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 08-5- 1987. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ KAUSHIK ENTERPRISES INC., Sharad Sharma, Sharad Sharma, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/23/17, 3/2/17, 3/9/17 and 3/16/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170214-10002841-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GEMS & GLITTER, 2690 Loma Vista Rd., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Frances Carolyn D’Angelo, 4239 Skywalker Dr., Somis, CA 93066, Robert B. D’Angelo, 4239 Skywalker Dr., Somis, CA 93066. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/24/2008. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Frances Carolyn D’Angelo, Frances Carolyn D’Angelo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/23/17, 3/2/17, 3/9/17 and 3/16/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170209-10002524-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: EARLY LEARNING PROS, 5725 Thille St., #14, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Kathleen Linquist, 5725 Thille St., #14, Ventura, CA 93003, Mark Clayton, 5725 Thille St., #14, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kathleen Linquist, Kathleen Linquist. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 9, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/23/17, 3/2/17, 3/9/17 and 3/16/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170209-10002518-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1000 SMILES DENTAL, 1000 Newbury Rd., Suite 138, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320, Ventura County, Greg Rubin, 4764 Park Granada, unit 107, Calabasas, CA 91302. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Greg Rubin, DDS, G. Rubin, Greg Rubin, DDS, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 9, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/23/17, 3/2/17, 3/9/17 and 3/16/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170221-10003103-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: A SMART GARDEN LLC, 33 S. Palm St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, A SMART GARDEN LLC, 33 S. Palm St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/16/2015. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ A SMART GARDEN LLC, Carol D. Mallon, Carol D. Mallon, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

ILE NO. 20170216-10002979-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SILVER SANDS MOTEL, 3215 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Ming- Nei Tang, 2825 State St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105, Hwei Mei Lu Ko, 2161 Ortega Hill Rd., Summerland, CA 93067, Victoria Miguel, 2825 State St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/1/2012. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ming-Nei Tang, Ming-Nei Tang, Ming-Nei Tang. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 16, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170221-10003175-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: R T FERNANDOS CHECK CASHING, 2358 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Rahef Taian, 771 Turquoise Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Rahef Taian, Rahef Taian. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170223-10003418-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TREASURE COVE, 1567 Spinnaker Dr., #103, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Hilda L. Wann, 116 Imperial Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2008. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Hilda L. Wann, Hilda L. Wann. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170221-10003149-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ULTRA STORAGE, 1002 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: STORAGE CONDOS LLC, 1002 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ STORAGE CONDOS LLC, Robert Harvey, Robert Harvey, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170216-10002957-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: STUDIO 96 LLC, 432 N Ventura Ave #96, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA 201703110281, STUDIO 96 LLC, 432 N Ventura Ave #96, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ STUDIO 96 LLC, Jessica Fleagane, Jessica Fleagane, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 16, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170222-10003301-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) JOSEPH GOLDBERG AND COMPANY, 2) GOLDBERG BUSINESS SALES, 63 Coolwater Rd., Bell Canyon, CA 91307, Ventura County, Joseph Goldberg, 63 Coolwater Rd., Bell Cyn, CA 91307. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1982. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Joseph Goldberg, Joseph Goldberg, Joseph Goldberg. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 22, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170227-10003637-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BOOMHUT MOBILE CANNING, 2) BOOMHUT CANNING, 1191 Camino Magenta, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Boomhut, LLC, 1191 Camino Magenta, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/3/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Boomhut, LLC, Annette Broersma, Annette Broersma, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 27, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170227-10003642-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DOCUMENT STAR, LEGAL DOCUMENT PREPARING SERVICES, 6000 Woodland Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Melissa Arias, 6000 Woodland Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Melissa Arias, Melissa Arias. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 27, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170228-10003750-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: H.A.M.C.V., 61 McKee St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Gerald W. Jeffreys, 61 McKee St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2-28-17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gerald W. Jeffreys, Gerald W. Jeffreys. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170301-10003903-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) VAL DARTS, 2) VAL DARTS HAIR & MAKE UP, 64 S. Garden St., apt. 6, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Valeria Belyaeva, 64 S. Garden St., apt. 6, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Valeria Belyaeva, Valeria Belyaeva. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 1, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170223-10003472-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HELP-U-SELL FULL SERVICE REALTY, 143 Triunfo Canyon Rd, 227, Westlake Village, CA 91361, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 3214980/CA HOME LOAN ADVOCATES, INC., 143 Triunfo Canyon Rd, 227, Westlake Village, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ HOME LOAN ADVOCATES, INC., David Bartels, David Bartels, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170228-10003790-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) TND PRODUCTS, 2) FUN GIFTS, 295 Satinwood Ave., Oak Park, CA 91377, Ventura County, Thomas Arthur Niemerow, 295 Satinwood Ave., Oak Park, CA 91377, Denyse Niemerow, 295 Satinwood Ave., Oak Park, CA 91377. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Thomas Arthur Niemerow, Thomas Arthur Niemerow. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170306-10004209-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ON SURFACE TRANSPORT, LLC, 424 Arneill Rd Suite B, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, ON SURFACE TRANSPORT, LLC, 424 Arneill Rd Suite B, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ON SURFACE TRANSPORT, LLC, Sareang Sary, Sareang Sary, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 6, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170306-10004271-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ELM&CO, 601 Hampshire Rd., #539, Westlake Village, CA 91361, Ventura County, Jean McFadden, 601 Hampshire Rd., #539, Westlake Village, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jean McFadden, Jean McFadden. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 6, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170306-10004277-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CANTARA CELLARS, 2) FLATFISH BREWING COMPANY, 3) GOMEZ VINEYARD, 4) ANDERSON & IEZZA WINERY, 5) SWANK N SMITH CELLARS, 6) HUNTERS LEAP WINERY, 7) NECTOR OF THE DOGS WINE, 4730 Stagecoach Ct., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, MCB Enterprises, Inc., 4730 Stagecoach Ct., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. June 2006; 2. June 2006; 3. N/A; 4. N/A; 5. N/A; 6. N/A; 7. N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ MCB Enterprises, Inc., Michael R. Brown, Michael R. Brown, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 6, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170306-10004293-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NATIONAL STUDY ACADEMY, 1547 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, John Kim, 1547 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, In Chae Kim, 1547 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ John Kim, John Kim. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 6, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

Legal Notices

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is HEREBY given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code of the California Self-Service Storage Facilities Act, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 17th day of March 2017, at 9:00 A.M, on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at A Vineyard Self Storage at 3500 E. Vineyard Ave. in Oxnard, CA in the County of Ventura:

3230 Gina Morales

563 Carlos Rico

7111 Jaime Crockett

8207 Juan Murillo

9103 John Amaro

236 Maria Cancino

3221 Monica Maria Garcia

8143 Brian Quesada

1021 David Velasco

3059 Veronica Zavala

1104 Robert Vasquez

402 Tim L. Bishop

Property to be sold is misc. household gds, appliances, furn., electronics, clothing, bikes, toys, bgs, bxs & misc. personal contents. Purchases must be paid in cash only. Items sold as is where is. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Further terms at sale. Auctioneer: O’Brien’s Lien Service, Bond # 14663730099, RS 47399. Tel: 951-681-4113 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2017-00493178-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed FEB 23, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura – Hall of Justice.

PETITION OF: DAVID THOMAS SWAPP FOR CHANGE OF NAME.

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DAVID THOMAS SWAPP filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DAVID THOMAS SWAPP to DAVID THOMAS PETRY. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: April 11, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: FEB 23, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: S. Legere, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

BUSINESS & PROFESSIONS CODE 21700 Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held Tuesday the 14th day of March, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE, 1511 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA 93012, County of Ventura, State of California, and will be sold by the unit by James O’Brien, Auctioneer, CA Bond 14663730099, phone (951) 681- 4113. The property to be sold is stored at CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE, located at 1511 Flynn Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012, County of Ventura.

Unit# Name General Description of Goods

12 Fred Vajda

Boxes, paintings, misc. item

20 Kaiser Darrin Motor Car Co.

Shelving, cabinet, office chair, bicycle, misc. items

41 Fredrick G. Vajda

Boxes, books, misc. items

88 James Trester

Boxes, dolly, push broom, plastic totes, ladder, blanket, misc. items

120 Macie Arguelles

Piano, scooter, rocking chair, ski, lamp, plastic bags, plastic totes, misc. items

133 Jose M. Garcia

Golf clubs, speaker, boxes, baby items, bed, cabinet, Christmas items, misc. items

207-A Claudia Valdez

Folding chairs, plastic totes, tent, misc. items

276 Sandy Espinoza

Bicycle, TV, vacuum, chair, step stool, tool box, boxes, household & misc. items

290 Prudence Evelyn

Boxes, Wicker items, plastic totes, suitcase, misc. items

315 Stephanie Sanchez

Heater, cabinets head board, chairs, boxes, picture frames, dryer, bedding, misc. items

357 Dana Reyes

Vases, umbrella, shopping cart, tables, picture frames, cabinet, briefcase, misc. items.

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business & Professions Code of the State of California. (See Section 1812.600 of Civil Code). CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE, By Gary Braun PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

BUSINESS & PROFESSIONS CODE 21700 Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a Public Lien Sale of the following described personal property will be held Tuesday, the 14th day of March, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. at SECURITY SELF STORAGE, 2300 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036, County of Ventura, State of California, and will be sold by the unit by James OíBrien, Auctioneer, CA Bond 14663730099, phone (951) 681-4113. The property to be sold is stored at SECURITY SELF STORAGE, located at 2300 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, CA 93036, County of Ventura.

Unit # Name General Description of Goods

31 Gregory C. Collagan

Cabinets, vacuum, dresser, bed, misc.

106 Raul Moreno

Electrical box, grow lights, hood vents, fans, misc.

108 Tommy C. Rodriguez

Flat screen TV, telescope, vacuum, mattress, misc

116 Torrey Montalbano

Cordless drills, cabinet, futon, car seat, misc.

128 Jonathan Bay

Musical instrument cases, filing cabinet, shelving, plastic tubs, misc.

168 Eric Bodenhamer

Mini bike, washer, dryer, lawn tools, misc.

316 Reuben Velasquez

Sporting equipment, punching bag, canopy frame, stove, misc

332 Miguel Torrez

Bike, dresser, shoes, Christmas tree stand, misc.

343 Jesus Sandoval

Tool box, leaf blower, chainsaw, candles, misc.

369 Cynthia Otero

Massage seat, vacuums, rug shampooer, Christmas tree, misc

375 Tommy C. Rodriguez

Bikes, microwave, dishes, backpack, misc.

405 Irma Suarez

Couches, love seats, washer, dryer, misc

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business & Professions Code of the State of California. (See Section 1812.600 of Civil Code) SECURITY SELF STORAGE By Gary Braun PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF LIENED PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that a closed bid public auction will be held at MARINA SELF STORAGE 2600 W WOOLEY ROAD OXNARD, CALIFORNIA 93035 on 03/17/17 at 9:45 AM to satisfy the lien on the property stored at the address above in the units listed. Tenants notated the inventories listed at the time of rental. Landlord makes no representation or warranty that the units contain said inventories.

C137 Alfredo J. Rosales

A044 David B. Hanks

B171 Joseph James Drake

RV074 Joseph James Drake

C066 Juan Morales

A076 Kashia C. Nelsonloyd

All units must be paid for at the time of sale. No checks accepted. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to attend the sale. Each person attending must sign in and agree to follow all Rules and Regulations of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold “as is” and must be removed by 5:00 PM on the day following the sale. Shelving is property of landlord; do not remove unless authorized. Buyers must provide a current, original or a photocopy of their original resale permit at time of sale in lieu of sales tax. This sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

T.S. No.: 2016-03468-CA A.P.N.:222-0-430-075 Property Address: 423 Canterbury Way, Oxnard, CA 93033

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REF ERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED

注：本文件包含一个信息摘 要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서 에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LUU Ý: KÈM THEO ÐÂY LÀ BAN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LUOC VETHÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIEU NÀY

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/22/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Agustin Saavedra, A Married Man, As His Sole And Separate Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 09/01/2006 as Instrument No. 20060901-0185964 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Date of Sale: 04/04/2017 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93003 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 312,235.14 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 423 Canterbury Way, Oxnard, CA 93033 A.P.N.: 222-0-430-075 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 312,235.14. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-03468-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: February 23, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450, Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/ DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx

__________________________

Trustee Sale Assistant

WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

APP1702-CA-3202136

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2017-00493294-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed FEB 28, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice, Room 210.

PETITION OF: JENNIFER CHRISTINE ROSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME.

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JENNIFER CHRISTINE ROSE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JENNIFER CHRISTINE ROSE to JENN ROSE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: April 11, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: FEB 28, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Susanne Leon, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

LIEN SALE 3/22/17 10AM AT 2738 SAILOR AVE, VENTURA 74 SPCNS CF# 558360 LGTH: 34 4 HIN# 1. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17.

LIEN SALE

Dave’s Towing Service, 890 West Los Angeles Ave Simi Valley, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 3/24/2017: 07-HD License: 22F7175 / CA Vin: 1HD1FY4377Y613880 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17.

VENTURA COUNTY WATERSHED

PROTECTION DISTRICT

NOTICE INVITING FORMAL BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on the April 4, 2017, and afterwards publicly opened, for Conejo Creek Maintenance, for Specification No. WP16-12, which consists of the removal and replacement of approximately 415 linear feet of undermined bank lining with more appropriate bank lining and toe down. The estimated cost of construction is $599,725.00. The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: http://pwa.ventura.org/engineering-services-department/projects-out-to-bidthen click on “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased for $15.38 including tax and shipping, non-refundable ($5.38 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor). A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. For Technical Questions concerning bidding documents, Fax 805-677-8762. There will be a MANDATORY Pre-Bid Meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. in the PWA Conference Room B, within the VC Watershed Protection District Operations & Maintenance Division’s Saticoy Office at 11251-B, Riverbank Drive, Ventura, CA 93004. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE TO THE VENTURA COUNTY WATERSHED PROTECTION DISTRICT and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy (FAX) of the bid bond form included in the Proposal form may be used, but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. A FAX of the completed bond will not be accepted. Bidders must have a Class A California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. The contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage schedule at each job site. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/ PWD/index.htm Bidders, contractors and other interested parties can also obtain printed copies of the wage rates pertaining to specific current projects at the Ventura County Surveyor’s public counter. 3/9/17 CNS-2983336#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD FOR RISK MANAGEMENT

PLAN (RMP)

In accordance with the California Health and Safety Code, Chapter 6.95, Section 25535.2, notice is hereby given that the RMP relating to extremely hazardous substances for Solarsilicon Recycling Services located at 2433 Eastman Ave., Ventura is available for review and comment for public review and comment from March 9, 2017 until April 22, 2017. This document may be reviewed between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at: Solarsilicon Recycling Services 2433 Eastman Ave Ventura, CA 93003 CalARP Contact: Abel Nemeth Phone: 805-639-0222 Email: abel.nemeth@solarsilicon.com Please provide associated comments to: Ventura Fire Dept. 1425 Dowell Drive Ventura, CA 93003 CalARP Contact: Joe Grant Phone: (805) 654-7792 Email: jgrant@cityofventura.net PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17 and 3/16/17.

Notice of Public Auction Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10.

Undersigned will sell items at www.Storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on, March 22, 2017 at 11:00AM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 2100 Auto Center Dr.,Oxnard, CA 93036. County of Ventura, State of California the following units.

Jose Araujo- tool box, chair & ottoman, luggage, clothes, vars. furniture

Eric Carey – 2 golf sets, tool bag, table & chair, furniture, clothes, compound box

Maria Martinez – 2 rugs, art, tools, home décor, clothes, bins conts. unk.

Cesar Hernandez – 2 mannequins, 4 mirrors, mattress, folding table

Summer Vaughn – sofa, coffee table, table&chairs, artwork, office chair, furniture

Joeann Aguilar – kids toys, artwork, TV, furniture, cookware, luggage

Angela Morrison – pull cart, books, all-in-one printer, vacuum.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated 3/9/2017 and 3/16/2017. Auction by www.Storagetreasures.com. Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17 and 3/16/17.

NOTICE OF PENDING LIEN SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that pursuant to section 1998 of the civil code, State of Califomia, the undersigned will sell at the public auction by competitive bidding on the 23rd day of March, 2017 at 11:30AM where said property has been stored and located at CITIZENS SELF STORAGE, 269 Aviador Street, Camarillo, CA County of Ventura, The Abandoned goods, Chattles of personal property in the part below in the matters of

Unit A06 – Clothes, SUV Seats, Misc. furniture, other Misc.

Unit D21 – Tractor tire, Dresser, headboard, bed frame.

Unit F13 – Misc. boxes & plastic containers, household items, pcs. of lumber, girls bicycle & bar.

Landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. Cash only and removed day of sale. Sale subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement. Auction Conducted by: Jim O’Brien Auctions, State Bond #158525941, Phone# 951-681-4113. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17 and 3/16/17.

Summons

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. (Numero del Caso): 56-2016-00488771-CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): JAMES L. ARMENDARIZ & PETER CHARLES DENNETT, TRUSTEES OF THE ANNA DENNETT TRUST & JAMES L. ARMENDARIZ, individually; DOES 1 TO 10. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): H.R. DENNETT. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court.There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede m·s cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumpilmiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpia con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Ventura Courthouse, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): LAW OFFICE OF FREDERICK ROSENMUND, FREDERICK ROSENMUND, SB: 90033, 162 SOUTH “A” STREET, OXNARD, CA 93030, Phone: (805) 486-2500. Date (Fecha): DEC 01 2016. Signed: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By Susanne Leon, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal Injury or Wrongful Death)

Case No. 56-2016-00481787-CU-PA-VTA PLAINTIFF: MARTHA PATRICIA GAYTAN-VALDOVINOS

DEFENDANT: DAVID MCKINNEY

To: DAVID MCKINNEY

Plaintiff: MARTHA PATRICIA GAYTAN-VALDOVINOS seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience $17,000.00.

Special damages: Medical expenses (to date) $8,241.51. Property damage $3,679.11.

Date: March 06, 2017. /s/ Alta G. Manzo (SBN. 240150), Attorney for Plaintiff. Law Offices of Richard L. Francis & Associates, 711 South A Street, Oxnard, CA 93030, Tel: 805-486-5898. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

Probate

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SALLY ELAINE SACZYNSKI aka SALLY E. MACKELBURG, DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2016-00490207-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: SALLY ELAINE SACZYNSKI aka SALLY E. MACKELBURG. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JOHN SACZYNSKI in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JOHN SACZYNSKI be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: March 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the late of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: John C. Barlow, Esq., Law Offices of John C. Barlow, 1720 E. Los Angeles Ave., Suite 231, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 522-2555. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 2/23/17, 3/2/17 and 3/9/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR THE COUNTY OF VENTURA In Re: William Austin King and Helena Mary King, TRUSTORS OF the W. & H. King Living Trust dated November 15, 1991 Michael King Successor Trustee |of said Trust Case No. 56-2017-00493265-PR-NC-OXN

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF DEATH OF TRUSTORS, WILLIAM AUSTIN KING AND HELENA MARY KING [Probate Code §§ 19040 et seq.; 19050, et seq]

Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedents (i.e. William Austin King and Helena Mary King), that all persons having claims against of said decedents and/or the Trust entitled, The W. & H. King Living Trust dated November 15, 1991 are required to file them with the Superior Court, at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036 and mail or deliver a copy to Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for the Trustee (i.e. Michael King) The W. & H. King Living Trust dated November 15, 1991 wherein said decedents were the trustors of said Trust, at 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, within the later of four months after March 2, 2017 (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: February 27, 2017, /s/ Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for Michael King, Successor Trustee of the Above-Referenced Trust; 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-1525. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17 and 3/16/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LEONARD C. KING, DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2017-00493427-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: LEONARD C. KING. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: TERESA MEEHAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: TERESA MEEHAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: April 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jesse E. Cahill, Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.