Thursday

ADVERTISING RULES! 8 p.m. This German film about trying to hold on to integrity while navigating the world of advertising will be shown in German with English subtitles. California Lutheran University, Richter Hall, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, contact stewart@callutheran.edu.

ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF VENTURA COUNTY MEETING 9:30 a.m. The League will host its monthly meeting open to guests and new members. Chapter House, 913 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.assistanceleagueventuracounty.org.

DOWNTOWN OXNARD ST. PATRICK’S DAY SPECIAL MENUS Through Sunday, March 19. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, several Downtown Oxnard eateries are offering special menus. For a full list of participating restaurants, visit www.DowntownOxnard.org.

‘PICKY EATER OR FEEDING DISORDER?’ 2:30-4 p.m. Learn how you can end mealtime misery and make it fun instead with pathologist Shawn Manvell. $10-14. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, E-117, Camarillo. For more information, call 388-1952, ext. 100.

VENTURA SHELLFISH ENTERPRISE ECONOMIC IMPACTS AND BENEFITS WORKSHOP 7-8:30 p.m. This workshop will address potential economic benefits of the Ventura Shellfish Enterprise and will provide an overview of mussel market demand and sources. Channel Islands National Park, 1901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturashellfishenterprise.com.

Friday

FIRST ROBOTICS VENTURA REGIONAL COMPETITION 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (and Saturday, March 18). Over 40 high school robotics teams from across California, Hawaii and Chile will compete in rock ’em, sock ’em competition. Ventura College Gym, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura. For more information, visit www.frcventuraregional.com.

ENEGREN BREWING COMPANY’S IRISH FEST 2017 4-9 p.m. Celebrate the Irish with discount cask ale pours, Irish food and more. Enegren Brewing Co., 444 Zachary St., #120, Moorpark. For more information, visit www.enegrenbrewing.com.

FIVE THREADS BREWING COMPANY’S SLÁINTE FEST 2017 3:30-11 p.m. Come wearing green to this celebration of all things Irish, with beer and a food truck. $10. Five Threads Brewing Company, 31133 Via Colinas, suite 109, Westlake Village. For more information, visit www.fivethreadsbrewing.com.

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY 5-9 p.m. Every third Friday, the food trucks gather at the Pacific View Mall with live music and more. Pacific View Mall, Trader Joe’s parking lot, 3301-1 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.shoppacificview.com.

LEPRECHAUN’S LUCKY GOLD HUNT 4-6 p.m. Crafts, a magician, Irish soda-bread tasting, an assortment of game tents, a leprechaun trap demonstration and hunting for gold coins will happen at this annual event. Thousand Oaks Community Center, 2525 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, www.crpd.org/events/leprechauns_lucky_gold_hunt.asp.

‘THE COMPASSION EXPERIENCE’ Through Monday, March 20. Visitors are invited on a self-guided journey where they will be immersed in the lives and stories of two children living in Kenya or the Philippines. Calvary Chapel, 2001 Eastman Ave., Oxnard. For more information, visit www.CompassionExperience.com.

VENTURA COUNTY ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY MEETING 7:15-9 p.m. Dr. Marc Rayman of Pasadena’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory presents, “To Boldly Go . . . Well, You Know,” about the Dawn Mission. Moorpark College Forum, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark. For more information, visit www.vcas.org.

Saturday

AN EVENING WITH CONDORS AND FRIENDS 5 p.m. Meet a live condor, honor scientist Janet Hamber and watch a condor movie at this event. Libbey Bowl, 210 Signal St., Ojai. For more information, contact fccwf@friendsofcondors.org.

AUTHOR MICHAEL MCCARTHY 1 p.m. McCarthy will discuss and sign copies of his novel, Confederate Waterloo, about the American Civil War. Bank of Books Store, 748 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.bankofbooks.com.

AUTHOR SIMONA GROSSI 3-5 P.M. Grossi will sign and discuss her novel Looking for Clara. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, call 643-3154.

CLEAN INTERNATIONAL’S ‘WALKING FOR WATER’ 9 a.m. A walk representing the people that have to walk for water in Honduras will be held. Harbor Cove Beach adjacent to Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturaharborvillage.com.

COMEDIAN KATHLEEN MADIGAN 8 p.m. With popular stand-up routines that skewer everything from Christmas letters and chain-smoking parents to elderly celebrities, Madigan returns to the theater. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.civicartsplaza.com.

FREE FAMILY HISTORY MINI-SEMINAR 1-4 p.m. The Ventura County Genealogical Society will host two workshops, “Finding Family on the Wild Frontier” and “Evidence and Proof: What’s the Difference?” followed by a DNA special-interest group workshop. Camarillo Library Community Room, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo. For more information, 571-8274.

#(HASHTAG)COMEDY 8 p.m. Enjoy an Evening of Stand-up Comedy featuring a different line-up each month of Hollywood’s funniest headlining comedians. $9-15. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, Theatre on the Hill, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.hillcrestarts.com.

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DISPOSAL 9 a.m.-1:45 p.m. by appointment only. City of Ventura residents and small businesses (CESQGs) may safely dispose of chemicals and other hazardous materials at this third-Saturday event. For more information, call 652-4525 for appointment and location.

MERMAID MEET AND GREET 1-4 p.m. Mermaid Ariel from the Disney Movie The Little Mermaid will be in Ventura Harbor Village doing meet and greets. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturaharborvillage.com.

OJAI LIBRARY FILM SERIES ON PEACE: DESTINATION NICARAGUA 3 p.m. This 1986 film is set in the middle of the conflict between the Sandinistas and the Contras and documents “the experience of average Americans who embark on an extraordinary journey.” Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. For more information, call 218-9146.

OSCAR HERNANDEZ AND ALMA LIBRE 7:30 p.m. Latin, Latin jazz and salsa pianist/arrangers Hernandez and Libre will perform. $34-39. Scherr Forum, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.civicartsplaza.com.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM DISTINGUISHED SPEAKERS SERIES: CAPT. ROBERT QUINN 11 a.m. Capt. Robert Quinn will speak about the history of the 115-year-old Navy League of the United States. Society Museum, 220 Market St., Port Hueneme. For more information, call 986-6542.

‘THE POWER AND HEALING OF WRITING YOUR MEMOIR’ 1 p.m. Author Cynthia Waring will share her process of memoir writing and discuss how writing can integrate memories and heal old wounds. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. For more information, call 218-9146.

ROTARY CREATES MAGIC SHOW 7:30 p.m. Come see a magic show benefiting the Camarillo Rotary Foundation, featuring varied talent sure to impress. $35. Theater on High Street, 45 E. High St., Moorpark. For more information, visit www.rotary.org.

THOUSAND OAKS DANCE CLUB FEATURING ED LAFATA TRIO 7-10 p.m. Live big-band music will accompany ballroom, Latin, swing and line dancing lessons for both beginners and experienced. $8. The Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E Janss Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 381-2744.

VENTURA AUDUBON SOCIETY FOSTER PARK FIELD TRIP 8:30 a.m. There will be a good opportunity to see riparian species such as great blue and other birds. Foster Park, Ventura. For more information and directions, call 451-3504.

VENTURA FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BUCK-A-BAG BOOK SALE 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fill a plastic bag and take home a bag of books for just $1, or fill a larger paper bag and take it home for $2. Vons Parking Lot, 6040 Telegraph Road, Ventura. For more information, call 223-1187.

VENTURA HILLSIDES CONSERVANCY RIVER RESTORATION DAY 9 a.m.-noon. VHC staff, volunteers and members of the California Conservation Corps will join forces to clean up trash and clear paths at the Willoughby Nature Preserve. Meet at Main Street bridge and bike path. For more information, visit www.venturahillsides.org/events.

WOMEN AND WAR 2:30-4 p.m. Learn about this history at a special program as part of National Women’s History Month. Presenters will be Dr. Michaela Crawford Reaves, professor and chair of the History Department at California Lutheran University, and Mary Bandini, retired Air Force staff sergeant. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. For more information, visit www.simivalleylibrary.org.

Sunday

BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB SUPERSTARS OF THE YEAR CELEBRATION 2-5 p.m. Celebrate the stars of the B&G’s Club year at this annual event. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.bgcconejo.org.

CAMERATA PACIFICA CONCERT 3 p.m. The program includes pieces by Schumann, Ewazen and Dvořák (arr. Jolley). $50. Meister Hall, Temple Beth Torah, 7620 Foothill Road, Ventura. For more information, visit www.cameratapacifica.org.

CHANNEL CITIES JAZZ CLUB ‘SWING SHIFT’ 1-4:30 p.m. Enjoy continuous entertainment, a no-host bar and a big dance floor at this monthly meeting. $7-10. Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club, 2600 S. Harbor Blvd., Oxnard. For more information, visit www.channelcitiesjazzclub.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA’S ANNUAL ‘NIGHT AT THE OPERA’ 7 p.m. (and Sunday, March 19, 3 p.m.). The concert will feature a variety of singers singing favorite arias and ensembles from operas. $20. Saturday: Rancho Campana High School Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo. Sunday: First United Methodist Church, 1338 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.CHICOVC.org.

DANIEL’S DAY OF MAGIC 1-3 p.m. Celebrate Daniel Jacoby’s fun-loving, adventurous spirit and his love of magic by enjoying Omar the Great. Cancer Support Community, 530 Hampshire Road, Westlake Village. For more information, visit www.cancersupportvvsb.org.

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK STAGED READING 2:30-4:30 p.m. This play based on a 13-year-old girl named Anne will be performed at the library by professional actors. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. For more information, visit www.simivalleylibrary.org.

PORT HUENEME CAR SHOW AND SHINE 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feast your eyes upon a slew of classic cars at this second annual event. Port Huneme Beach, Port Hueneme. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/nmcb3fcpoa/.

SPRING EQUINOX NATURE HIKE 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Celebrate the Spring Equinox with Ojai native-plant guide Lanny Kaufer enjoying some botanizing, sightseeing and nature exploration. $15-25. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.HerbWalks.com.

UNDERWOOD FAMILY FARMS SPRINGTIME EASTER FESTIVAL 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Enjoy a plethora of Easter activities such as face painting, an egg hunt, live animals and more at this annual event through April. Some activities require a ticket. Underwood Family Farms, 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark. For more information, visit www.underwoodfamilyfarms.com.

VENTURA LIFE AND LOVE HYPNOSIS MEETUP 3:30-5 p.m. Dr. Vondie Lozano will host this “Spring is in the Air” group guided imagery/hypnosis. E.P. Foster Library, Topping Room, 651 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.meetup.com/live-your-best-life-hypnosis/events/.

Monday

BATES BEACH WALK 9 a.m. Meet at Bates Beach for low-tide beach walk. Bates Beach, Ventura. For more information, call 643-0270.

COURT-APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATES INFORMATIONAL MEETING 6-7:30 p.m. Learn about this unique program, the training, and how you can make a difference in the life of a child in our community. Blanchard Santa Paula Community Library, 119 N. Eighth St., Santa Paula. For more information, call 389-3120.

JULIETA 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. In this Spanish film, middle-aged Julieta (Emma Suarez) learns that her long-lost daughter has resurfaced in Madrid. $7.50-10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. Fifth St., Oxnard. For more information, visit www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

VENTURA COUNTY AG WEEK Through Sunday, March 26. Come celebrate what local farmers and ranchers do, several events throughout the week, including a farm-to-table dinner, farm tours and more. For more information and locations, visit www.TotallyLocalVC.com.

Tuesday

‘WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? EXAMINING CHANGES IN RACIAL/ETHNIC DIVERSITY ACROSS VENTURA COUNTY NEIGHBORHOODS’ 6:30-8 p.m. Assistant Professor of Sociology Luis A. Sánchez, Ph.D., will discuss these changes and how geography affects neighborhood diversity. Blanchard Community Library, 119 N. Eighth St., Santa Paula. For more information, visit www.csuci.edu.

Wednesday

‘ANTARCTICA: AN AWE-INSPIRING WORLD OF ICE’ 1-2 p.m. Ira Meyer will present a slide show of the icy world that he has visited 30 times as part of the Oxnard College Literature Arts and Lecture Series. Parking $2. Oxnard College Performing Arts Center, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard. For more information, call 678-5800, ext. 1951.

‘CIVIL LIBERTIES IN TIMES OF NATIONAL CRISES: JAPANESE INTERNMENT DURING WORLD WAR II’ 1-2:30 p.m. Megan Gately, director of Education and Outreach, will present this lecture as part of the Speaking of Museum County series. $7. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

‘THE HUMAN BRAIN VS. THE SPEED OF INFORMATION’ WITH REBECCA D. COSTA 7:30 p.m. Costa, a sociobiologist and host of The Costa Report, will offer a genetic explanation for current events, business trends and individual behavior. $18. Congregation Am Hayam, 4839 Market St., unit C, Ventura. For more information, visit www.amhayam.com.

THOUSAND OAKS WOMENS CLUB MEETING 10:30 a.m. Modern vaudevillian Michael Rayner will be the entertainment at this meeting over lunch. $21. Los Robles Greens Golf Course, Sunset Ballroom, 299 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 484-7741.

VINCE GILL AND LYLE LOVETT ‘SONGS & STORIES’ TOUR 7:30 p.m. Two of the most popular country musicians of our generation will perform and tell stories. $51-106. Fred Kavli Theater, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.civicartsplaza.com.

Thursday

COMPUTER SCIENCE CHAIR AND PROFESSOR MICHAEL SOLTYS CYBERSECURITY LECTURE 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Soltys will share his cybersecurity expertise for an audience of professional engineers. $30, includes lunch. CSU, Channel Islands, Grand Salon, 1 University Drive, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.same.org/Oxnard-Ventura.

ETHNOBOTANY OF LOCAL NATIVE PLANTS 7 p.m. Angela Rockett Kirwin, adjunct professor of anthropology, will discuss the edible and pharmaceutical uses of a variety of local native wild plants. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturahillsides.org/events.

OPENING THEATER

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Sunday, March 19, 2:30 p.m. A staged reading of the play based on the diary of a young Jewish girl in hiding in the Netherlands in the 1940s. Presented by Lit Live. Free. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. 526-1735 or simivalleylibrary.org.

ESPERANZA RISING Saturday, March 18, 7:30 p.m. Teatro de las Américas presents this musical adaptation of the young adult novel by Pam Muñoz Ryan about a young girl who must leave her wealthy life in Mexico for a farm camp in California. In English with Spanish supertitles. $15. Oxnard College Performing Arts Center, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard. 983-2876 or www.TeatroDeLasAmericas.org.

THE GONE DEERS March 18-25. Young Artists Ensemble’s Hillcrest Players present this new play about astronauts who discover an island populated by animals previously considered extinct. $10. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. 381-1246 or www.yaeonline.com.

HAIRSPRAY March 17-April 15. The musical based on the John Waters film about a 1960s teen and her efforts to integrate the local TV network. $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. 495-3715 or www.conejoplayers.org.

ONGOING THEATER

AGNES OF GOD Through April 2. Elite Theatre presents this award-winning play about a novice nun who gives birth. $17-20. 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard. 483-5118 or www.elitetheatre.org.

THE DEVIL’S MUSIC: THE LIFE AND BLUES OF BESSIE SMITH Through March 17. The extraordinary life of the blues legend comes to the stage. $30-99. Rubion Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. 667-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org.

THE GONDOLIERS Through March 26. Ventura County Gilbert and Sullivan Repertoire Company presents this comic opera set in the fictional kingdom of Barataria. $10-30. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. 491-6103 or www.vcgsrc.com.

GREASE Through March 19. Nordhoff High School presents this rolicking musical set in the early days of rock and roll. $10-22. Matilija School Auditorium, 703 El Paseo Road, Ojai. www.nhsmusic.com.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO Through March 19. A hilarious and heartrending tale about a teenager with a rare condition whereby her body ages faster than normal. $18-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh Street, Santa Paula. 525-4645 or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

THE LITTLE MERMAID Through April 2. The Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi presents this production about a mermaid who longs to live on land. $18-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. 583-7900 or www.simi-arts.org.

MEN ON THE VERGE OF A HIS-PANIC BREAKDOWN Through March 17. A one-man show starring Armando Rey, who performs a series of comedic monologues dealing with race and gender identity through the eyes of Latino immigrants. Presented by Teatro de las Américas. In English and Spanish with supertitles. For mature audiences. $5-15. Oxnard College Black Box Theatre, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard. 983-2876 or www.TeatroDeLasAmericas.org.

OPENING ART

FOX FINE JEWELRY March 16-May 14. H2O Watercolors, with works by Joe Cibere and Margy Gates. Reception on Saturday, March 18, 6-8 p.m., coinciding with Arts & Eats. 560 E. Main St., Ventura. 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

FRED KAVLI THEATRE GALLERY March 16-July 17. A Certain View, with bold and colorful works from 15 L.A. and Ventura County artists. Reception on Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. 449-2766.

GALLERY V March 18-May 14. A plein air art exhibition inspired by the “City by the Sea,” with work by Kay Zeitmeler, Christine Bierne, Ray Harris and Sparkle Taylor. Reception on Saturday, March 18, 6-8 p.m., coinciding with Arts & Eats. 540 E. Main St., Ventura. 628-3540 or www.very-ventura.com.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY March 18-April 29: Exploring Our Channel Islands, photography by Stephanie Hogue. Guest speakers Marcella Klein-Williams and Ken McAlpine on Saturday, March 18, 6-8 p.m., coinciding with Arts & Eats. Ongoing: The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura. 279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

OJAI PHOTO CLUB Tuesday, March 21, 7 p.m. Juan Carlo Mendoza, Ventura County Star staff photographer, will present “Photojournalism: Integrating Life and Lens.” Help of Ojai’s Kent Hall, 111 W. Santa Ana St., Ojai. See www.ojaiphotoclub.com.

PLUM GIFT BOUTIQUE March 18-May 14. Eco Shumaker of Indigo Art House shows her new series, “Spirits of the Sea.” 420 E. Main St., Ventura. 641-0113 or www.shopplumgifts.com.

ONGOING ART

ATRIUM GALLERY Through April 11. Abstracts, featuring three floors of abstract work in any medium. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. For more information, see www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Aprill 22. Dada: The Eternal Return, collaborative paintings, sculptures, video and sound art celebrating community. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai. 646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY: Through March 25. Collector’s Choice, featuring a variety of art up for vote by the public for the “People’s Choice” award. “Why Collect Art?” panel on Saturday, March 18, 1:30 p.m. Gala on Saturday, March 25, 6-9 p.m. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. 383-1368 or www.studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through April 15. Portrait Open Competition and Member Show. Reception and awards ceremony on Saturday, March 18, 5-7 p.m., coinciding with Arts & Eats. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through April 3. Mass Appeal: The Art of Corita Kent, boldly colorful works embracing hope, love, social justice and peace. Panel discussion, “Corita Kent and the Art of Screen Printing,” on Sunday, March 19, 1:30-2:30 p.m. 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 405-5240 or www.cmato.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through May 21. Defying Darkness, with Joanne Julian’s graphite and sumi ink works that explore the subtly iridescent world of darkness. Gallery talk on Thursday, March 30, 6:30 p.m. 424 S. C St., Oxnard. 385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 26: Love Letters Home, showcasing the different ways soldiers and sailors corresponded with loved ones. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard. 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through April 9. Reds, with works featuring the luscious, eye-popping color red. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura. 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org

CONEJO VALLEY ART MUSEUM Through June 11. A Dream of Equus, paintings, photos and sculptures about horses. Janss Marketplace, 197 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. 758-8312 or www.calcoastalhorserescue.com.

FOUR FRIENDS GALLERY Through March 22. Open Intake, with 130 pieces of original photography from over 35 local professional artists. 1414 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 497-7691 or www.fourfriendsgallery.com.

GALLERY 525 Through March 25. Assemblage Bros., found object sculptures by Dan Levin and Peter Fox. 525 W. El Roblar Ave., Ojai. 701-1156 or www.gallery525.com.

H GALLERY Through April 2. Good Bokeh: Focusing on Fine Art Photographers, an international juried exhibition. Panel discussion on Sunday, April 2, 1-3 p.m. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura. 626-8876 or http://visithgallery.com.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS GALLERIA Through April 24. Black and White Magic, black, white and gray art from 20 different artists who differ widely in their approaches and media. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. 381-2747 or http://hillcrestarts.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through April 2. Personal Stories/Shared Narratives presents the work of Los Angeles photographer Lesley Krane and sculptor Cecilia Z. Miguez. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo. 437-8561 or http://library.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through April 6. Rebecca Campbell: You Are Here, a series of portraits of women artists working in Los Angeles. Cal Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or http://www.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

MEGASOUND STUDIOS Through March 28. Hard Six Through the Lens, a photography exhibit with works by several Southern California photographers who shot images of the local punkabilly band. Closing reception and jam on Saturday, March 25, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2789 E. Main St., Ventura. http://hardsix.echoechoplus.com/music/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Through Spring 2018: Citroën: The Man, the Marque, the Mystique, a comprehensive look at the famed French automaker. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard. 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Throgh March 19: Studebaker & Packards. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through April 13. SPARK: Women Educators, Innovators & Activists, featuring photographic portraits by Focus on the Masters founder Donna Granata. Gallery talk on Thursday, March 23, 1 p.m. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura. 654-6400.

OJAI ART CENTER. Through March 30. Mardi Gras, celebrating all things related to the colorful carnival. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through April 9: Inventing Ojai, chronicling the transition from the dusty town of Nordhoff to the village of Ojai in 1917. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in a former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave. 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary craft by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 108 Signal St., Ojai, 646-5682 or https://ojaivalleyartists.com

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura. 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through March 26. It’s a Mess Without You: Selected Photographs by Osceola Refetoff, documenting the crumbling remnants of abandoned desert communities. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai. 620-7589 or http://porchgalleryojai.com.

RAY D. PRUETER LIBRARY Through April 24. Learning To See Youth Outreach Spring Art Showcase, featuring work by students from the Focus on the Masters program. 510 Park Ave., Port Hueneme. 653-2501 or www.FocusOnTheMasters.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through July 9: Between Heaven and Earth: The PAC6 Paints the Sierras, featuring works by California Impressionists Linda Brown, Marian Fortunati, Nita Harper, Debra Holladay, Laura Wambsgans and Sharon Weaver. Through June 11: 1936 Mexican Snapshot Mystery, a detective story-turned-exhibition, featuring over 900 vintage photos recently discovered at a local estate. Who was the third unnamed photographer? 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

UBS WESTLAKE VILLAGE Through June 30. Seeing Green, works by Shannon Celia, Susan Gesundheit, Smadar Knobler, Arnold Rudman and Barbara Welch. Presented by Arts Council of the Conejo Valley. Reception on Thursday, May 18, 5-7 p.m. 3011 Townsgate Road, Westlake Village. www.conejoarts.org.

VENTURA HARBOR VILLAGE Through March 31. Mermaid Madness, a month-long celebration when harbor shops and galleries revel in all things mermaid. www.venturaharborvillage.com/march-mermaid-madness.

VENTURA POP UP YOGA Through March 31. A solo exhibition by Minga Opazo. 83 S. Palm St., Ventura. 667-8455 or www.venturapopupyoga.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through March 31. Women on the Rise, featuring work by women artists in the Focus on the Masters archive and library. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. 644-9214 or http://vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through April 6. five leaves left, watercolors by German artist Christof Mascher, and Et in Arcadia Ego, an exploration of the idea of rural peace and simplicity as interpreted by contemporary artists. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or https://rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. Hours: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. 525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17, reservations required. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St., 525-1109. www.aviationmuseumofsantapaula.org

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula. 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. 389-8182 or www.camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730. https://www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue. 642-3345 or www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore. http://fillmorehistoricalmuseum.com/

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard. 483-7960 or www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MISSION SAN BUENAVENTURA Founded in 1782, this ninth and last mission founded by Saint Junipero Serra today features a church, a garden and a nearby museum. 211 E. Main St., Ventura. 643-4318 or www.SanBuenaventuraMission.org.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard. 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or http://www.murphyautomuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme. 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 521-1501 or www.ranchocamulos.org.

REAGAN LIBRARY Ongoing. Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley. 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. Seabees in the Pacific Theater during World War II and Seabees in the Cold War, as well as a STEM Center for children. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. 2017 is the 75th anniversary of the Seabees. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. More information at www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park. 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY. Ongoing. AKA “The Camarillo Bird Museum,” a natural history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo. 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064.