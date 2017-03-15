Ventura held its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 11, and attendees were lucky indeed to spot four very special visitors in the procession. A quartet of purebred Irish wolfhounds — siblings Finnegan and Killarney McCree of Temecula, Sunny from Brea and Teagan from Norco — proudly marched down Main Street, decked out (of course) in Kelly green. The impressively large breed (3-1/2-year-old Finnegan tips the scales at 185 pounds) once hunted wolves and protected castles, but today is known for a gentle and intelligent nature that is belied by its commanding appearance.
