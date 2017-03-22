Thursday



COMPUTER SCIENCE CHAIR AND PROFESSOR MICHAEL SOLTYS CYBERSECURITY LECTURE 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Soltys will share his cybersecurity expertise with an audience of professional engineers. $30, includes lunch. CSU, Channel Islands, Grand Salon, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, www.same.org/Oxnard-Ventura.

ETHNOBOTANY OF LOCAL NATIVE PLANTS 7 p.m. Angela Rockett Kirwin, Adjunct Professor of Anthropology, will discuss the edible and pharmaceutical uses of a variety of local native wild plants. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturahillsides.org/events.

FARM TO GLASS MIXER NIGHT 5:30-8 p.m. Mix, mingle and taste the flavors of Ventura County at this event, part of Ventura County Ag Week. Grapes and Hops, 454 E. Main St., Ventura, www.TotallyLocalVC.com.

PORTUGUESE FRATERNAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA MEETING 11:30 a.m. This meeting is open to any person of Portuguese descent or interested in the Portuguese culture. Main Street Restaurant and Steakhouse, 3159 E. Main Street, Ventura. For more information, call 483-6285.

VENTURA COLLEGE FOUNDATION EVENT 2:30-4 p.m. A short program will be followed by the unveiling of the new Lester Tong Visualization Center. Ventura College, Applied Science Center, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, www.venturacollege.edu/foundation.

VENTURA COUNTY ROSE SOCIETY MEETING 7 p.m. Dan Bifano, noted rose garden designer, will be speaking about the feeding and care of roses and landscaping. Ventura County Office of Education Conference Center, 5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo, www.venturarose.org.

Friday

CAMARILLO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE COMMUNITY STARS 6-9 p.m. Enjoy a gourmet dinner while honoring the men and women who make a difference in Camarillo. $100. Serra Center, 5205 Upland Road, Camarillo, www.camarillochamber.org.

COUNCIL 1: AN INTRODUCTION TO THE WAY OF COUNCIL 5 p.m. (through Sunday, March 26, 3 p.m.). Experience the age-old way of the council over this three-day workshop. For more information, price and location, visit www.ojaifoundation.org.

SPARE PARTS 7 p.m. George Lopez and Jamie Lee Curtis star in this film inspired by the true story of four undocumented Mexican-American high-school students who enter the National Underwater Robotics Competition. Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 525-4647.

Saturday

ANNUAL BOOK SALE AT OLIVAS ADOBE 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Choose from hundreds of books at this annual sale, and take a tour of the Adobe. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura. For more information, contact wdavew3221@aol.com.

CANCER SUPPORT COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER INFORMATION DAY 10 a.m.-noon. Learn how you can help give assistance to those in need in Ventura County at this event. 530 Hampshire Road, Westlake Village, 379-4777, ext. 235.

‘COME TRAVEL WITH US TO CUBA’ ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF VENTURA FUNDRAISER 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This event will feature a presentation on newly accessible Cuba as well as a luncheon, silent and live auctions, an opportunity drawing and more. Spanish Hills Country Club, 999 Crestview Ave., Camarillo, 216-3479.

FARM TO FORK COOKING CLASS WITH CHEF TIM KILCOYNE 9:30-11 a.m. Chef Tim will show you how to work with delicious spring ingredients at this farm-fresh cooking demonstration, as part of Ventura County Ag Week. $65, www.TotallyLocalVC.com.

HELPFUL HONDA PET ADOPTION 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Residents are invited to meet dogs and cats available for adoption from Ventura County Animal Services, with adoption fees waved. $20 licensing fee required per adoption. Ventura County Animal Services, 600 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, www.facebook.com/SoCalHondaDealers.

‘THE JOY OF HIKING’ HIKE AND LECTURE 9-10 a.m. Katya Volpi will share her journey from couch potato to avid hiker and group leader in this entertaining and informative presentation, followed by an easy hike. Los Robles Trail, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, www.crpd.org.

MERMAID MEET AND GREET 1-4 p.m. Visit with a real-life mermaid at this event in the midst of Mermaid Mania at the harbor. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, www.venturaharborvillage.com.

MOLLIE O’BRIEN AND RICH MOORE CONCERT 8 p.m. BrogdenBay Presents and Larry Janss’ Four Friends Gallery launch a series of live music concerts, this iteration featuring famed singers O’Brien and Moore. $35. Four Friends Gallery, 1414 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, www.brogdenbaypresents.com.

OXNARD ANIMAL LICENSING FAIR 10 a.m.-1 p.m. License your pet to help ensure its safety at this fair. Village Green Park, 3002 Moss Landing Blvd., Oxnard, www.oxnard.org.

OXNARD HISTORICAL FARM PARK AG WEEK CELEBRATION 1-5 p.m. Step back in time to the days of Oxnard’s historic agricultural past, with live music and a barbecue lunch. Oxnard Historic Farm Park, 1251 Gottfried Place, Oxnard, www.oxnardfarmpark.org.

SEVENTH ANNUAL FINE AND DECORATIVE ART AUCTION 3 p.m. The Santa Paula Art Museum will host this auction featuring dozens of artworks ranging in styles. $15-20. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. Tenth St., Santa Paula, www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STAND UP FOR HEALTH COVERAGE VENTURA EVENT 3-5 p.m. Ventura County Activists for Bernie Sanders will host this rally in support of the Affordable Care Act. Ventura Hall of Justice, 800 S. Victoria St., Ventura, www.facebook.com/events/370507436668054.

STORYTELLER/MUSICIAN BILL HARLEY TWO-NIGHT PERFORMANCE 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 26, 4 p.m. Two-time Grammy Award-winner Bill Harley will perform a special benefit performance for the return of the Ojai Storytelling Festival on Saturday, and a family-friendly concert on Sunday. Saturday: $50, Sunday: $10-40. Jewish Community of Ojai, 530 El Roblar, Meiners Oaks, 310-890-1439.

THE LONG RUN: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES 7:30 p.m. The Long Run will perform many of the greatest hits of the Eagles in this one-show, one-night-only special performance. $48. Scherr Forum Theater, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.civicartsplaza.com.

VENTURA CORPORATE GAMES OPENING CEREMONIES 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy arts and crafts, a business fair, food trucks, golf for kids and more at the opening of the Corporate Games. Ventura Community Park, 901 S. Kimball Road, Ventura, www.cityofventura.net/corporategames.

VILLANOVA PREPARATORY SCHOOL ANNUAL PARENT GUILD AUCTION 5 p.m. The theme of this year’s auction, “Hollywood Nights: Letting Our Stars Shine,” will feature a silent auction, entertainment and dinner. $75. St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 185 Saint Thomas Drive, Ojai, 646-1464, ext. 126.

Sunday

A CONVERSATION WITH DON BACHARDY 4-5:30 p.m. Bachardy will discuss his portrait artistry as part of the Focus on the Masters series. $5-10. Levity Live at The Collection, 591 Collection Blvd., Oxnard, www.focusonthemasters.com.

HELLO, GORGEOUS! A LIVE TRIBUTE TO BARBARA STREISAND 3 p.m. Actress/Singer Rebecca Clark becomes Barbra Streisand in this live one-woman musical delivering all of Streisand’s hits. $48. Scherr Forum Theater, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For more information, visit www.civicartsplaza.com.

TOTALLY LOCAL VENTURA COUNTY AG WEEK FARM TOUR 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Meet dynamic farmers on a tour of their farms; and enjoy an array of produce, fruits and award winning wines plus a farm-to-fork picnic lunch. $85. For more information and locations, visit www.TotallyLocalVC.com.

Monday

FACE OFF WITH CANCER FUNDRAISING DINNER 4-9 p.m. Purchase a dinner at Jinky’s Cafe, and 15 percent benefits Face Off with Cancer. Jinky’s Cafe, 29001 Canwood St., Agoura Hills, www.faceoffwithcancer.org.

FANTASY FEMMES FATALES: WOMEN OF MYTHOLOGY AND POETICS OF POWER 6:30-8 p.m. CSU, Channel Islands, Assistant Librarian Colleen Harris-Keith will explore the intriguing fantasy femme fatales in books, movies, plays and music. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 E. Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.csuci.edu.

LAKE CASITAS WALK 8:30 a.m. Meet under freeway in Casitas Springs to walk to outside of Lake Casitas, 643-0270.

‘LYMPHEDEMA: CAUSES AND TREATMENT’ 6-7 p.m. Jennifer Vonarb, physical therapist and owner of Conejo Valley Physical Therapy, will discuss lymphedema therapy and complete decongestive therapy. $10-14. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, E-117, Camarillo, 388-1952, ext 100.

STRATEGIES FOR A SUCCESFUL JOB SEARCH WORKSHOP 8:30 a.m.-noon, through Friday, March 31. Learn how to land interviews and negotiate a better compensation package at this five-day workshop. EDD Office, Third Floor, 2901 N. Ventura Blvd., Oxnard, www.eu-open.org.

VENTURA COUNTY POTTERS’ GUILD MEETING 7 p.m. Barbara Loebman and Bob McGuire, longtime potters, will give a presentation. Ventura Avenue Adult Center, 550 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. For more information, call 985-5038.

Tuesday

‘HAVING CONVERSATIONS ABOUT END-OF-LIFE PLANNING’ 5:30-7 p.m. Identify the factors involved in end-of-life decisions and learn ways to share your end-of-life choices with those you love, at this workshop. Senior Concerns, 401 Hodencamp Road, Thousand Oaks, 497-0189.

Wednesday

‘MOVIES, MURDER, MEDICINE — EYEWITNESS TO HISTORY, PART 2’ 1-3 p.m. Author Ivor Davis will present this four-week course with up-close and personal stories of encounters with Rock Hudson, Doris Day, Jane Fonda and fugitive director Roman Polanski, among others. Ventura Adult and Continuing Education Center, 5200 Valentine Road, Ventura, www.ext.csuci.edu.

OXNARD COLLEGE LITERATURE ARTS & LECTURE SERIES 1-2 p.m. “Get Ready for Jazz: A Solo Piano Performance” featuring critically acclaimed pianist and composer Danny Green, who will be hosted as part of this series. Oxnard College Performing Arts Center, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard, 678-5800, ext. 1951.

‘SOCIAL SECURITY: THINK IT DOESN’T MATTER? THINK AGAIN!’ 6-7:30 p.m. Paul Norr, CFP, will discuss how making the right decisions now could add $10,000 or more to a person’s lifetime Social Security income. $20-24. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, E-117, Camarillo, 388-1952, ext. 100.

VENTURA COUNTY CLASSICAL GUITAR SOCIETY PERFORMANCE/MEETING 7-8:30 p.m. Members and guests perform and discuss their classical guitar noodling at this meeting featuring Tavi Jinariu. Pleasant Valley Parks and Recreation Senior Center, 1605 Burnley St., Camarillo, www.vccgs.com.

Thursday

THROWBACK THURSDAY FOOD TRUCK FEST 5-9 p.m. A plethora of food trucks will be on hand at this monthly event featuring live music and dancing. Camarillo Ranch, 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo, www.camarilloranch.org.

OPENING THEATER

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR March 23-26. The famous rock opera loosely based on the Gospels’ accounts of the last week of Jesus’s life. $34-69. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks. Blvd. 449-2787 or www.civicartsplaza.com.

THOM PAIN (BASED ON NOTHING) March 24-April 2. In this original and surrealist work, a man contemplates life, death and human existence through a rambling monologue. Presented by BS@SPTC Creature Company. $15-18. Backstage at Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh Street, Santa Paula. 525-4645 or http://www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY Saturday, March 25, 8 p.m. The VIC performs improvisational theater and comedy at the Bell Arts Factory. $10. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. 643-5701 or http://venturaimprov.com.

WOMEN PLAYING HAMLET March 24-April 16. In this modern comedy, a present-day actress suffers an identity crisis brought on by being cast as Hamlet. Contains adult themes and language. $15-18. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. 640-8797 or http://www.OjaiACT.org.

ONGOING THEATER

AGNES OF GOD Through April 2. Elite Theatre presents this award-winning play about a novice nun who gives birth, believing her pregnancy to be the result of a virgin conception. $17-20. 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard. 483-5118 or http://www.elitetheatre.org.

THE GONDOLIERS Through March 26. Ventura County Gilbert and Sullivan Repertoire Company presents this comic opera set in the fictional kingdom of Barataria. $10-30. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. 491-6103 or http://www.vcgsrc.com.

THE GONE DEERS Through March 25. Young Artists Ensemble’s Hillcrest Players present this new play about astronauts who discover an island populated by animals previously considered extinct. $10. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. 381-1246 or http://www.yaeonline.com.

HAIRSPRAY Through April 15. The musical based on the John Waters film about a 1960s teen and her efforts to integrate the local TV network. $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. 495-3715 or http://www.conejoplayers.org.

THE LITTLE MERMAID Through April 2. The Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi presents this production about a mermaid who longs to live on land. $18-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. 583-7900 or http://www.simi-arts.org.

OPENING ART

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT WITH DON BACHARDY Sunday, March 26, 4-5:30 p.m. Focus on the Masters presents a conversation with the renowned portrait painter. Levity Live at The Collection, 591 Collection Blvd., Oxnard. 653-2501 or http://www.FocusOnTheMasters.com.

AZU Opening March 24. Bailey & Bailey, with selected photographs by Bill and Chris Bailey. Opening reception on Friday, March 24, 4:30-7 p.m. 457 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. 640-7987 or www.azuojai.com.

FOUR FRIENDS GALLERY March 24-May 8. Native Americans: Keeping the Traditions Alive, with contemporary photography by Zoë Marieh Urness, historical photography by Edward S. Curtis and Mimbres and Anasazi pottery. Opening reception on Friday, March 24, 6-9 p.m. 1414 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 497-7691 or http://www.fourfriendsgallery.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM March 26-June 18: Convertibles. Car show on Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard. 487-4333 or http://www.murphyautomuseum.org.

ONGOING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Through March 31. Sabores de mi tierra (The flavors of my land), the paintings and plein-air works of John Galan. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. See http://f5projects.squarespace.com/new-events/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through April 11. Abstracts, featuring three floors of abstract work in any medium. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. For more information, see http://www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through April 22. Dada: The Eternal Return, collaborative paintings, sculptures, video and sound art celebrating community. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai. 646-3381 or http://www.beatricewood.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY: Through March 25. Collector’s Choice, featuring a variety of art up for vote by the public for the “People’s Choice” award. Fundraising gala on Saturday, March 25, 6-9 p.m. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. 383-1368 or http://www.studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through April 15. Faces: Portraits & Selfies, a mini open competition and member show. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. 648-1235 or http://www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through April 3. Mass Appeal: The Art of Corita Kent, boldly colorful works embracing hope, love, social justice and peace. 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 405-5240 or http://www.cmato.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through May 21. Defying Darkness, with Joanne Julian’s graphite and sumi ink works that explore the subtly iridescent world of darkness. Gallery talk on Thursday, March 30, 6:30 p.m. 424 S. C St., Oxnard. 385-8158 or http://www.carnegieam.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 26: Love Letters Home, showcasing the different ways soldiers and sailors corresponded with loved ones. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard. 984-6260 or http://www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through April 9. Reds, with works featuring the luscious, eye-popping color red. 147 N. Brent St., first floor. Ventura. 648-1235 or http://www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CONEJO VALLEY ART MUSEUM Through June 11. A Dream of Equus, paintings, photos and sculptures about horses. Janss Marketplace, 197 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. 758-8312 or http://www.calcoastalhorserescue.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through May 14. H2O Watercolors, with works by Joe Cibere and Margy Gates. 560 E. Main St., Ventura. 652-1800 or http://www.foxfinejewelry.com.

FRED KAVLI THEATRE GALLERY Through July 17. A Certain View, with bold and colorful works from 15 L.A. and Ventura County artists. Reception on Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. 449-2766.

GALLERY V Through May 14. A plein air art exhibition inspired by the “City by the Sea,” with work by Kay Zeitmeler, Christine Bierne, Ray Harris and Sparkle Taylor. 540 E. Main St., Ventura. 628-3540 or http://www.very-ventura.com.

H GALLERY April 2. Good Bokeh: Focusing on Fine Art Photographers, an international juried exhibition. Panel discussion on Sunday, April 2, 1-3 p.m. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura. 626-8876 or visithgallery.com.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS GALLERIA Through April 24. Black and White Magic, black, white and gray art from 20 different artists who differ widely in their approaches and media. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. 381-2747 or http://hillcrestarts.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through April 2. Personal Stories/Shared Narratives presents the work of Los Angeles photographer Lesley Krane and sculptor Cecilia Z. Miguez. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo. 437-8561 or http://library.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through April 6. Rebecca Campbell: You Are Here, a series of portraits of women artists working in Los Angeles. Cal Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or http://www.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Through April 29: Exploring Our Channel Islands, photography by Stephanie Hogue. Ongoing: The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura. 279-1221, http://www.latitudesfineart.com.

MEGASOUND STUDIOS Through March 28. Hard Six Through the Lens, a photography exhibit with works by several Southern California photographers who shot images of the local punkabilly band. Closing reception and jam on Saturday, March 25, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2789 E. Main St., Ventura. See http://hardsix.echoechoplus.com/music/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Through Spring 2018: Citroën: The Man, the Marque, the Mystique, a comprehensive look at the famed French automaker. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard. 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through March 25: A Woman’s Place: The March on Washington, a pop-up exhibit with signs, posters, ephemera and multimedia presentations from the women in Ventura County who took part in the Jan. 21, 2017, protest. Through May 21: Masterworks of the Museum, showcasing fine art from the museum’s 104-year-old collection. Through June 25: Really Awful People, George Stuart Historical Figures of notorious villains throughout history. 100 E. Main St., Ventura. 653-0323 or https://venturamuseum.org.

NAMBA ARTS CENTER Through April 30. Mugs, a portrait exhibition by photographer Cameron Hurdus. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura. See http://www.dabart.me.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through April 13. SPARK: Women Educators, Innovators & Activists, featuring photographic portraits by Focus on the Masters founder Donna Granata. Gallery talk on Thursday, March 23, 1 p.m. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura. 654-6400.

OJAI ART CENTER. Through March 30. Mardi Gras, celebrating all things related to the colorful carnival. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. 646-0117 or http://www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through April 9: Inventing Ojai, chronicling the transition from the dusty town of Nordhoff to the village of Ojai in 1917. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave. 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 646-5682 or https://ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura. 676-1540 or http://www.shoppacificview.com.

PLUM GIFT BOUTIQUE Through May 14. Eco Shumaker of Indigo Art House shows her new series, Spirits of the Sea. 420 E. Main St., Ventura. 641-0113 or http://www.shopplumgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through March 26. It’s a Mess Without You: Selected Photographs by Osceola Refetoff, documenting the crumbling remnants of abandoned desert communities. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai. 620-7589 or http://porchgalleryojai.com.

RAY D. PRUETER LIBRARY Through April 24. Learning to See Youth Outreach Spring Art Showcase, featuring work by students from the Focus on the Masters program. 510 Park Ave., Port Hueneme. 653-2501 or http://www.FocusOnTheMasters.com.

UBS WESTLAKE VILLAGE Through June 30. Seeing Green, works by Shannon Celia, Susan Gesundheit, Smadar Knobler, Arnold Rudman and Barbara Welch. Presented by Arts Council of the Conejo Valley. 3011 Townsgate Road, Westlake Village, http://www.conejoarts.org.

VENTURA HARBOR VILLAGE Through March 31. Mermaid Madness, a month-long celebration when harbor shops and galleries revel in all things mermaid. See https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/march-mermaid-madness/.

VENTURA POP UP YOGA Through March 31. A solo exhibition by Minga Opazo. 83 S. Palm St., Ventura. 667-8455 or http://www.venturapopupyoga.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through March 31. Women on the Rise, featuring work by women artists in the Focus on the Masters archive and library. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. 644-9214 or http://vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through April 6. five leaves left, watercolors by German artist Christof Mascher; and Et in Arcadia Ego, an exploration of the idea of rural peace and simplicity as interpreted by contemporary artists. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. 493-3697 or https://rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. 525-3100 or http://www.venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17, reservations required. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St., 525-1109 or http://www.aviationmuseumofsantapaula.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula. 933-0076 or http://www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. 389-8182 or camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730. See https://www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm.

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue. 642-3345 or http://www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore. 524-0948 or http://www.fillmorehistoricalmuseum.com.

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard. 483-7960 or http://www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MISSION SAN BUENAVENTURA Built in 1782, this ninth and last mission founded by St. Junipero Serra today features a church, a garden and a nearby museum. 211 E. Main St., Ventura. 643-4318 or www.SanBuenaventuraMission.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme. 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 521-1501 or http://www.ranchocamulos.org.

REAGAN LIBRARY Ongoing. Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley. 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. Seabees in the Pacific Theater during World War II and Seabees in the Cold War, as well as a STEM Center for children. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. 2017 is the 75th anniversary of the Seabees. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. More information at www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park. 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY. Ongoing, aka “The Camarillo Bird Museum,” a natural-history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo. 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064 or https://www.cafsocal.com/museum/.