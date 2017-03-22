It started with a tweet. On March 14, at 4:36 p.m. ET, Rachel Maddow of MSNBC News wrote:

“BREAKING: We’ve got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9 p.m. ET. MSNBC. (Seriously).”

Within minutes retweets and likes flooded the Twittersphere. Within minutes the Trump Team was already responding with the information that President Donald Trump paid $38 million in taxes in 2005. Within minutes the “breaking news” was old and after Maddow forced her viewers to sit through a 20-minute manifesto before addressing the tax tweet, the moment had passed and Trump walked away unscathed again.

For a media obsessed with bringing down the commander in chief, convinced there’s another shoe ready to drop, they seem very inefficient in bringing down what should be the easiest man in political history to bring down.

Maddow got the 2005 tax returns from David Cay Johnston, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Trump biographer. Johnston thought the 2005 tax return forms were probably leaked by the Trump Team, therefore making Maddow look like a useful idiot. The Trump Team’s prepared statement seems to prove that theory as well.

“Before being elected President, Mr. Trump was one of the most successful businessmen in the world with a responsibility to his company, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required,” the White House press office said in a statement. “That being said, Mr. Trump paid $38 million dollars even after taking into account large-scale depreciation for construction, on an income of more than $150 million dollars, as well as paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes; and this illegally published return proves just that.”

No matter how you slice it, $38 million is a lot of money; and while it may only have been at a 25 percent rate, how many people are really going to fault him for looking for a few loopholes?

The problem here is not that Trump’s 2005 tax returns revealed nothing scandalous, but that Maddow used this as an opportunity for ratings in an era when people are less and less likely to trust news after all the “fake news” stories. While many Americans were duped by fake stories, this overhyped “news” revealed nothing really new and instead made the president look more like a man under attack by a liberal media.

Anyone with any critical thinking skills knows that the majority of television media has a liberal bent, either in analysis or distribution of information. There were more negative stories about Trump reported during the election than about his Democratic Party, opponent Hillary Clinton. There have been numerous surveys showing that journalists identify more as Democrats or Independents than conservatives or Republicans. Considering that Trump sees the media as his arch nemesis more than he sees liberals or Democrats as his enemies, journalists like Maddow really should be more careful with these crying-wolf stories. Eventually, Trump will take a real misstep, but if he keeps coming out clean from these “news” stories, any eventual evil will be dismissed.

Townhall.com’s Katie Pavlich stated it best about the anti-climactic story and Maddow’s liberal bias:

“Blinded by her hatred for Trump and Russian derangement, Maddow failed to slow down, take a breath and think about the information in her possession. She not only embarrassed herself, but the left as a whole. Further, she shifted the news cycle away from GOP infighting on Obamacare. Because there was nothing salacious in the two-page return, every network ran with the headline ‘Trump makes $150 million, paid $38 million in taxes.’ According to the Joe Biden standard, Trump is far more patriotic when it comes to paying taxes than Barack Obama or Bernie Sanders.”

There are two interesting take-aways from this whole farce. 1) MSNBC is on a witch hunt and 2) It’s more incompetent than we realized.

Journalists are supposed to report the news, not make up what is the news. All MSNBC and Maddow did was make Trump more sympathetic and less of a conspiracy theorist than some believe him to be. Say what you want about Trump, but if you still don’t believe there’s a liberal bias, then you just aren’t paying attention.