Fict. Business Names

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170221-10003103-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: A SMART GARDEN LLC, 33 S. Palm St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, A SMART GARDEN LLC, 33 S. Palm St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/16/2015. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ A SMART GARDEN LLC, Carol D. Mallon, Carol D. Mallon, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

ILE NO. 20170216-10002979-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SILVER SANDS MOTEL, 3215 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Ming- Nei Tang, 2825 State St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105, Hwei Mei Lu Ko, 2161 Ortega Hill Rd., Summerland, CA 93067, Victoria Miguel, 2825 State St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/1/2012. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ming-Nei Tang, Ming-Nei Tang, Ming-Nei Tang. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 16, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170221-10003175-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: R T FERNANDOS CHECK CASHING, 2358 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Rahef Taian, 771 Turquoise Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Rahef Taian, Rahef Taian. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170223-10003418-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TREASURE COVE, 1567 Spinnaker Dr., #103, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Hilda L. Wann, 116 Imperial Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2008. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Hilda L. Wann, Hilda L. Wann. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170221-10003149-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ULTRA STORAGE, 1002 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: STORAGE CONDOS LLC, 1002 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ STORAGE CONDOS LLC, Robert Harvey, Robert Harvey, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170216-10002957-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: STUDIO 96 LLC, 432 N Ventura Ave #96, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA 201703110281, STUDIO 96 LLC, 432 N Ventura Ave #96, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ STUDIO 96 LLC, Jessica Fleagane, Jessica Fleagane, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 16, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170222-10003301-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) JOSEPH GOLDBERG AND COMPANY, 2) GOLDBERG BUSINESS SALES, 63 Coolwater Rd., Bell Canyon, CA 91307, Ventura County, Joseph Goldberg, 63 Coolwater Rd., Bell Cyn, CA 91307. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1982. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Joseph Goldberg, Joseph Goldberg, Joseph Goldberg. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 22, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170227-10003637-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BOOMHUT MOBILE CANNING, 2) BOOMHUT CANNING, 1191 Camino Magenta, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Boomhut, LLC, 1191 Camino Magenta, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/3/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Boomhut, LLC, Annette Broersma, Annette Broersma, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 27, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170227-10003642-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DOCUMENT STAR, LEGAL DOCUMENT PREPARING SERVICES, 6000 Woodland Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Melissa Arias, 6000 Woodland Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Melissa Arias, Melissa Arias. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 27, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170228-10003750-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: H.A.M.C.V., 61 McKee St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Gerald W. Jeffreys, 61 McKee St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2-28-17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gerald W. Jeffreys, Gerald W. Jeffreys. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170301-10003903-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) VAL DARTS, 2) VAL DARTS HAIR & MAKE UP, 64 S. Garden St., apt. 6, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Valeria Belyaeva, 64 S. Garden St., apt. 6, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Valeria Belyaeva, Valeria Belyaeva. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 1, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170223-10003472-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HELP-U-SELL FULL SERVICE REALTY, 143 Triunfo Canyon Rd, 227, Westlake Village, CA 91361, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 3214980/CA HOME LOAN ADVOCATES, INC., 143 Triunfo Canyon Rd, 227, Westlake Village, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ HOME LOAN ADVOCATES, INC., David Bartels, David Bartels, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170228-10003790-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) TND PRODUCTS, 2) FUN GIFTS, 295 Satinwood Ave., Oak Park, CA 91377, Ventura County, Thomas Arthur Niemerow, 295 Satinwood Ave., Oak Park, CA 91377, Denyse Niemerow, 295 Satinwood Ave., Oak Park, CA 91377. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Thomas Arthur Niemerow, Thomas Arthur Niemerow. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170306-10004209-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ON SURFACE TRANSPORT, LLC, 424 Arneill Rd Suite B, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, ON SURFACE TRANSPORT, LLC, 424 Arneill Rd Suite B, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ON SURFACE TRANSPORT, LLC, Sareang Sary, Sareang Sary, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 6, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170306-10004271-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ELM&CO, 601 Hampshire Rd., #539, Westlake Village, CA 91361, Ventura County, Jean McFadden, 601 Hampshire Rd., #539, Westlake Village, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jean McFadden, Jean McFadden. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 6, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170306-10004277-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CANTARA CELLARS, 2) FLATFISH BREWING COMPANY, 3) GOMEZ VINEYARD, 4) ANDERSON & IEZZA WINERY, 5) SWANK N SMITH CELLARS, 6) HUNTERS LEAP WINERY, 7) NECTOR OF THE DOGS WINE, 4730 Stagecoach Ct., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, MCB Enterprises, Inc., 4730 Stagecoach Ct., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. June 2006; 2. June 2006; 3. N/A; 4. N/A; 5. N/A; 6. N/A; 7. N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ MCB Enterprises, Inc., Michael R. Brown, Michael R. Brown, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 6, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170306-10004293-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NATIONAL STUDY ACADEMY, 1547 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, John Kim, 1547 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, In Chae Kim, 1547 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ John Kim, John Kim. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 6, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170308-10004525-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) MANIS AND RYAN, 2) MANIS & RYAN, 4007 Winter Wood Ct., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, MANIS & RYAN, LLC, 4007 Winter Wood Ct., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/31/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ MANIS & RYAN, LLC, Patrick V. Manis, Patrick V. Manis, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/16/17, 3/23/17, 3/30/17 and 4/6/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170308-10004527-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DEBS CLEANING SERVICES, 1365 E. Jefferson Way, Apt. 310, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Deborah Harr, 1365 E. Jefferson Way, Apt. 310, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 09/01/2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Deborah Harr, Deborah Harr. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/16/17, 3/23/17, 3/30/17 and 4/6/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170302-10003969-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, 66 California, Inc., 66 S. California St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: October 02, 2003. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ 66 California, Inc., Maria Fiore, Maria Fiore, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 2, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/16/17, 3/23/17, 3/30/17 and 4/6/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170310-10004819-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JOIE, 160 Promenade Way, Suite C, Thousand Oak, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: New York, KSA Retail, LLC, 5301 South Santa Fe Avenue, Vernon, CA 90058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: May 27, 2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ KSA Retail, LLC, Jennifer Adams, Jennifer Adams, Chief Financial Officer. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 10, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/16/17, 3/23/17, 3/30/17 and 4/6/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170310-10004854-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RS ENTERPRISES, 249 S. Laurel St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: Ca, RS ENTERPRISES DUARTE INC, 249 S. Laurel St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1991. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ RS ENTERPRISES DUARTE INC, Shelby Duarte, Shelby Duarte, Vice President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 10, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/16/17, 3/23/17, 3/30/17 and 4/6/17.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

FILE NO. 20170307-10004467-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PRO CIVIC. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 2175 Goodyear Ave., #104, Ventura, CA 93003. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 09/25/2013. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20130925-10014614-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura County. Pinpoint Commerce LLC, 2175 Goodyear Ave., #104, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Pinpoint Commerce LLC, Stuart Allen, Stuart Allen, LLC Member. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/16/17, 3/23/17, 3/30/17 and 4/6/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170307-10004468-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PRO CAR STUDIO, 2175 Goodyear Ave., #104, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Pinpoint Commerce LLC, 2175 Goodyear Ave., #104, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Pinpoint Commerce LLC, Stuart Allen, Stuart Allen, LLC Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 7, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/16/17, 3/23/17, 3/30/17 and 4/6/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170313-10004945-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM COMPANY, 2) MICHOACANITA ICE CREAM CO, 2550 E. Vineyard Ave., Unit 130, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, German Eduardo Macedo, 127 Cardinal Ave., Goleta, CA 93117. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ German Eduardo Macedo, German Eduardo Macedo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/16/17, 3/23/17, 3/30/17 and 4/6/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170314-10005040-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BUTTERFLY KISSES; A HOLISTIC APPROACH, 701 E Santa Clara St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Carly Marie Fulton, 66 N Fir St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Carly Marie Fulton, Carly Marie Fulton. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/23/17, 3/30/17, 4/6/17 and 4/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170308-10004628-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ASHLEY GELFOUND WEDDINGS & EVENTS, 2218 Birchglen St. #104, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Ashley Gelfound, 2218 Birchglen St. #104, Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: March 30, 2015. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ashley Gelfound, Ashley Gelfound. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/23/17, 3/30/17, 4/6/17 and 4/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170314-10004975-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CLEAN PLANET SMOG CHECK AND AUTO REPAIRS, 1050 E. Thompson Blvd. #B, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Ruben Mendoza, 5690 S. Bradley Rd., Santa Maria, CA 93455, Gregoria Sanchez, 5690 S. Bradley Rd., Santa Maria, CA 93455. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: . I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ruben Mendoza, Ruben Mendoza. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/23/17, 3/30/17, 4/6/17 and 4/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170314-10005053-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA VILLAGE GREEN, 6500 Telephone Road, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, HILLARY SOHN BIEDUL, GENERAL PARTNER, 2230 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, LENORE SOHN SOKOL, GENERAL PARTNER, 2230 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/2/1996. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VENTURA VILLAGE GREEN A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, Hillary Sohn Biedul, Hillary Sohn Biedul, General Partner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/23/17, 3/30/17, 4/6/17 and 4/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170222-10003277-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CHAPTER 1 BARBERSHOP, 57 S. Victoria Ave., Suite 201, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, ANTONIO JOAQUIN PUGA JR, 423 Sycamore St., Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/22/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ANTONIO JOAQUIN PUGA JR, ANTONIO JOAQUIN PUGA JR. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: February 22, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/23/17, 3/30/17, 4/6/17 and 4/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170314-10005085-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HARDWIRE ELECTRIC, 1800 Foursite Ln, Apt #4, Thousand Oaks Ca, CA 91362, Ventura County, Roman Sawelenko, 1800 Foursite Ln, Apt #4, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Roman Sawelenko, Roman Sawelenko. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/23/17, 3/30/17, 4/6/17 and 4/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170317-10005395-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RAMOS BROTHER MASONRY, 2300 South “K” St., Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, Sergio N Ramos, 2300 South “K” St., Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 3/17/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sergio N Ramos, Sergio N Ramos. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 17, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/23/17, 3/30/17, 4/6/17 and 4/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170316-10005302-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA SKIN GURU, 790 E. Santa Clara Street, Suite 101B, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Keri Lee Hart, 950 Woodland Ave spc 35, Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Keri Lee Hart, K. Hart. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 16, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/23/17, 3/30/17, 4/6/17 and 4/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170320-10005467-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DH TRUCKING, 1365 E. Jefferson Way Apt. 310, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Daniel Harr, 1365 E. Jefferson Way Apt. 310, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 02-16-2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daniel Harr, Dan Harr. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 20, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/23/17, 3/30/17, 4/6/17 and 4/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170320-10005446-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: COMMERCIAL SERVICES, 6855 Zelzah Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura Co., CALIFORNIA, Lawrence G. MacDonough, 6855 Zelzah Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/11/10. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Lawrence G. Mac- Donough, Lawrence G. MacDonough. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 20, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/23/17, 3/30/17, 4/6/17 and 4/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170320-10005424-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ANGELA’S SKIN & NAIL CARE, 241 Valero Circle, Oak Park, CA 91377, Ventura County, Angela G. Tiedeman, 241 Valero Circle, Oak Park, CA 91377. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2/3/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Angela G. Tiedeman, Angela G. Tiedeman, Angela G. Tiedeman, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 20, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/23/17, 3/30/17, 4/6/17 and 4/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170316-10005228-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) AHMADIAN FAMILY WINERY, 2) BERRYHILL WINERY, 3) DOMAINE ABRI WINERY, 4) LOFTUS FAMILY WINERY, 5) S & E VINEYARDS, 6) MANDEVILLE WINERY, 766 Lakefield Rd. Unit G, Westlake Village, CA 91361, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: Grape Expectations LLC, 112 Royal London Ct., Thousand Oaks, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Grape Expectations LLC, B. Alan Geddes, B. Alan Geddes, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: March 16, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/23/17, 3/30/17, 4/6/17 and 4/13/17.

Legal Notices

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2017-00493178-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed FEB 23, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura – Hall of Justice.

PETITION OF: DAVID THOMAS SWAPP FOR CHANGE OF NAME.

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DAVID THOMAS SWAPP filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DAVID THOMAS SWAPP to DAVID THOMAS PETRY. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: April 11, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: FEB 23, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: S. Legere, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2017-00493294-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed FEB 28, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice, Room 210.

PETITION OF: JENNIFER CHRISTINE ROSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME.

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JENNIFER CHRISTINE ROSE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JENNIFER CHRISTINE ROSE to JENN ROSE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: April 11, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: FEB 28, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Susanne Leon, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

NOTICE OF PENDING LIEN SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that pursuant to section 1998 of the civil code, State of Califomia, the undersigned will sell at the public auction by competitive bidding on the 23rd day of March, 2017 at 11:30AM where said property has been stored and located at CITIZENS SELF STORAGE, 269 Aviador Street, Camarillo, CA County of Ventura, The Abandoned goods, Chattles of personal property in the part below in the matters of

Unit A06 – Clothes, SUV Seats, Misc. furniture, other Misc.

Unit D21 – Tractor tire, Dresser, headboard, bed frame.

Unit F13 – Misc. boxes & plastic containers, household items, pcs. of lumber, girls bicycle & bar.

Landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. Cash only and removed day of sale. Sale subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement. Auction Conducted by: Jim O’Brien Auctions, State Bond #158525941, Phone# 951-681-4113. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17 and 3/16/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2017-00493294-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed FEB 28, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice, Room 210. PETITION OF: JENNIFER CHRISTINE ROSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JENNIFER CHRISTINE ROSE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JENNIFER CHRISTINE ROSE to JENN ROSE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: April 11, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: FEB 28, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Susanne Leon, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

A.P.N.: 516-0-170-515 Trustee Sale No.: 2015-2248 Title Order No: 160023323 Reference No: 129 Burke NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 11/30/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 04/06/2017 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 12/04/2015, as Document No. 20151204-00175415, Book , Page , of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: Betty L Burke as Trustee of The Eugene G Burke Jr and Betty L Burke 1995 Family Trust U/D/T dated February 9, 1995 The purported new owner: Betty L Burke as Trustee of The Eugene G Burke Jr and Betty L Burke 1995 Family Trust U/D/T dated February 9, 1995, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 2821 Redondo Ave., Santa Rosa Valley, CA 93012 AKA 2821 Redondo Ave., Camarillo, CA 93012. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $5,336.11 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: Rancho Santa Rosa Property Owners Association under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www. superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2015-2248. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 03/02/2017. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (03/16/17, 03/23/17, 03/30/17 | TS#2015-2248 SDI-5180)

A.P.N.: 160-0-440-395 Trustee Sale No.: 2016-1648 Title Order No: 160025773 Reference No: OA- 180-1227-305 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 07/25/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 04/11/2017 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 07/29/2016, as Document No. 20160729-00106875, Book , Page , of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: Stephen R Mason, Trustee of The Stephen Richard Mason 2012 Separate Property Trust dated December 3, 2012 The purported new owner: Stephen R Mason, Trustee of The Stephen Richard Mason 2012 Separate Property Trust dated December 3, 2012, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 1227-305 Flynn Road, Camarillo, CA 93012. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $9,467.12 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: Flynn Road BP Owners Association under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www. superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2016- 1648. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 03/02/2017. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (03/16/17, 03/23/17, 03/30/17 | TS#2016-1648 SDI-5182)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE

Notice is Hereby Given that the contents of the following storage units and vehicles/vessels will be offered for sale by public auction to the highest bidder for enforcement of Storage Lien. AIRPORT SELF STORAGE, 3551 W. Fifth St.,Oxnard, CA 93030. (805) 985-3315. Auction will take place on Friday, March 24th, 2017 at 2:30 PM.

F105– Valerie Johnson: Misc. Tools / Household goods

M540 – Kashia Nelson: Household goods

M613– Josephine E Llamas: Household goods

M794-Susan R Wolvington: Household goods

J193 – Neil Hartstein: Theater Equipment

R083 – Martha Morales: Household goods / Books

S216 – Cheryl Bryant: Misc. Tools / Household goods

S256 – John A Sislo: Misc. Tools / Household goods

P010–Aaron D Medrano: 1969 Chevy Nova

P226 – Rogerio Paje: 1984 Chevy Box Truck.

Airport Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regulations are available at sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE

Notice is Hereby Given that the contents of the following storage units and vehicles/vessels will be offered for sale by public auction to the highest bidder for enforcement of Storage Lien. AIRPORT SELF STORAGE, 3551 W. Fifth St.,Oxnard, CA 93030. (805) 985-3315. Auction will take place on Friday, March 24th, 2017 at 2:30 PM.

F105- Valerie Johnson: Misc. Tools / Household goods

M540 – Kashia Nelson: Household goods

M613- Josephine E Llamas: Household goods

M794 – Susan R Wolvington: Household goods

J193 – Neil Hartstein: Theater Equipment

R083 – Martha Morales: Household goods / Books

S216 – Cheryl Bryant: Misc. Tools / Household goods

S256 – John A Sislo: Misc. Tools / Household goods

P010-Aaron D Medrano: 1969 Chevy Nova

P226 – Rogerio Paje: 1984 Chevy Box Truck.

Airport Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Terms, rules and regulations are available at sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2017-00493474-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed FEB 28, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: FRANCELE NEUMEIER BEENER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: FRANCELE NEUMEIER BEENER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: FRANCELE NEUMEIER BEENER to FRANCELE NEUMEIER. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: May 5, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Adriana Velasco, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/23/17, 3/30/17, 4/6/17 and 4/13/17.

LIEN SALE

Bob Carlson’s Towing, 1300 Fleet Ave Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 4/4/2017: 16-CHEV License: RFT982 / MS Vin: 1G11C5SA8GF126041

Double R Towing, Inc., 190 N Olive St Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 4/4/2017: 000-CATALIN CF#: 4684KJ Hull#: CTYK3422M82L. 82-TRLRT License: 93687M / NV Vin: 1T0BS18DXCS064007.

Hodge Podge Mobile Garage, 2530 Bonmark Dr Ojai, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 4/4/2017: 94-DAVIS CF#: 8706KY Hull#: RAJ16020D494. 94-PACIC License: 4AW1386 / CA Vin: 40R1KMR1XRAK06869.

Roy’s Towing, Inc., 1344 1/2 Thousand Oaks Blvd Thousand Oaks, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 4/4/2017: 11-DODG License: QSZ147 / CO Vin: 2D4RN4DG2BR764077 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/23/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 56-2017-00493951-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed MAR 15, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: BRIANNA RIVERA FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: BRIANNA RIVERA filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JOSHUA CHRISTIAN RIVERA RODRIGUEZ to JOSHUA KING RIVERA. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: May 1, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21 The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: MAR 15 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Amy Gates, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/23/17, 3/30/17, 4/6/17 and 4/13/17.

Summons

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No. (Numero del Caso): 56-2016-00488771-CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): JAMES L. ARMENDARIZ & PETER CHARLES DENNETT, TRUSTEES OF THE ANNA DENNETT TRUST & JAMES L. ARMENDARIZ, individually; DOES 1 TO 10. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): H.R. DENNETT. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court.There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede m·s cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumpilmiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpia con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, Ventura Courthouse, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): LAW OFFICE OF FREDERICK ROSENMUND, FREDERICK ROSENMUND, SB: 90033, 162 SOUTH “A” STREET, OXNARD, CA 93030, Phone: (805) 486-2500. Date (Fecha): DEC 01 2016. Signed: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By Susanne Leon, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/2/17, 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal Injury or Wrongful Death)

Case No. 56-2016-00481787-CU-PA-VTA PLAINTIFF: MARTHA PATRICIA GAYTAN-VALDOVINOS

DEFENDANT: DAVID MCKINNEY

To: DAVID MCKINNEY

Plaintiff: MARTHA PATRICIA GAYTAN-VALDOVINOS seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience $17,000.00.

Special damages: Medical expenses (to date) $8,241.51. Property damage $3,679.11.

Date: March 06, 2017. /s/ Alta G. Manzo (SBN. 240150), Attorney for Plaintiff. Law Offices of Richard L. Francis & Associates, 711 South A Street, Oxnard, CA 93030, Tel: 805-486-5898. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17, 3/23/17 and 3/30/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. (Numero del Caso): 56-2016-00483772-CU-PA-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): GENE BALLUCH, NICOLE RUIZ, and DOES 1 through 50, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): GREG GOLDWYN. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www. sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumpilmiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, pueda llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpia con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abagados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): VENTURA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): DONALD R. WORLEY, 840 County Square Drive, Ventura, CA 93003. Phone: (805) 844-0803. Date (Fecha): JUL 07 2016. Signed: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By Susanne Leon, Deputy (Adjunto). PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/16/17, 3/23/17, 3/30/17 and 4/6/17.

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIRTHFATHER PURSUANT TO A.R.S. ï¿½ 8-106(G) Notice is hereby given to GREGORY DAVID PRADO OR NATHANIEL GILBERT FRIAS OR JOHN DOE that you have been identified by AMANDA LEE STRATMANN the natural mother, as a potential father of a child due to be born on or around May 14, 2017 in Maricopa County, Arizona. You are hereby informed of the following: 1. AMANDA LEE STRATMANN, the natural mother, plans to place the child for adoption. 2. Under sections 8-106 and 8-107, Arizona Revised Statutes, you have the right to consent or withhold consent to the adoption. 3. Your written consent to the adoption is irrevocable once you give it. 4. If you withhold consent to the adoption, you must initiate paternity proceedings under title 25, chapter 6, article 1, Arizona Revised Statutes, and serve the mother within thirty days after completion of service of this notice. 5. You have the obligation to proceed to judgment in the paternity action. 6. You have the right to seek custody. 7. If you are established as the child’s father, you must begin to provide financial support for the child. 8. If you do not file a paternity action under title 25, chapter 6, article 1, Arizona Revised Statutes, and do not serve the mother within thirty days after completion of the service of this notice and pursue the action to judgment, you cannot bring or maintain any action to assert any interest in the child. 9. The Indian Child Welfare Act may supersede the Arizona Revised Statutes regarding adoption and paternity. 10. For the purposes of service of a paternity action under title 25, chapter 6, article 1, Arizona Revised Statutes, service may be made on the mother’s attorney, Stephen G. Campbell, Esq, 8686 N. Central Ave., Suite 186, Phoenix, Arizona 8502, (602) 795- 1029. 11. You may wish to consult with an attorney to assist you in responding to this notice. DATED this 9th day of March, 2017 Very truly yours, Stephen G. Campbell, Attorney at Law. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/23/17, 3/30/17, 4/6/17 and 4/13/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. (Numero del Caso): 56-2016-00487921-CU-CL-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): COUNTRY HARVEST, INC., DEBRA LYNN TRIATIK, each individually and doing business as COUNTRY HARVEST, and DOES 1 through 10, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): PACIFIC COAST PRODUCE, INC. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dìas, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y m·s informaciÓn en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede m·s cerca. . Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr· quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin m·s advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacìon de $10,000 ó mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesiÓn de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Vlctona Avenue, Ventura, California 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiffs attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (EI nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): MICHAEL A. MORROW, LAW OFFICE OF MICHAEL A. MORROW, State Bar No: 97751, 162 SOUTH “A” STREET, OXNARD, CA 93030 Tel: 805- 486-2500; Fax: 805-483-6290. DATE:(Fecha):OCT 14, 2016 Clerk, by. MICHAEL D, PLANET (Secretario), JERRY S. RICARDEZ, Deputy (Adjunto). (SEAL) PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/23/17, 3/30/17, 4/6/17 and 4/13/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) Case No. 56-2017-00492738-CU-CL-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ARSHAN GHARIB, an individual and DOES 1 to 10, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): PORSCHE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dÌas, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la informaciÓn a continuación Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y m·s información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede m·s cerca. . Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr· quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin m·s advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacÌon de $10,000 ó mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiffs attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (EI nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Stacey A. Miller, Esq. (Bar# 16128), Tharpe & Howell, LLP, 15250 Ventura Blvd., 9th Floor, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, Fax No.: (818) 205-9944, Phone No.: (818) 205-9955. DATE: (Fecha): FEB 09 2017, /s/: Michael D. Planet, Clerk, by: (Secretario): Jennifer L. Oliva, Deputy (Adjunto). (Seal) PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/23/17, 3/30/17, 4/6/17 and 4/13/17.

Probate

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LEONARD C. KING, DECEDENT

Case No: 56-2017-00493427-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: LEONARD C. KING. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: TERESA MEEHAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: TERESA MEEHAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: April 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jesse E. Cahill, Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 3/9/17, 3/16/17 and 3/23/17.